Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:

The TGE and all genesis vesting completed between 2018 and 2021, so regulatory change cannot affect token delivery to original purchasers. Regulatory change can affect LPT's continued listing on the more than 70 exchange pairs on which it trades, and delisting by major venues such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Kraken, or Upbit would reduce liquidity for holders.

(Source: CoinGecko API, Livepeer, End of the Initial Livepeer Token Distribution)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:

Livepeer, Inc. is a Delaware corporation based in New York that sold LPT in a 2018 pre-sale and raised equity under Regulation D, and it is exposed to United States securities, commodities, and money transmission regulation applicable to token issuers and to operators of the Livepeer Studio and Daydream gateway products. The Livepeer Foundation is a Cayman Islands Foundation Company and is exposed to Cayman regulatory requirements, including the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act, and to any change in the treatment of foundation companies that administer treasury-funded programs. The Livepeer DAO has no legal wrapper, so tokenholders who vote on treasury allocations bear uncertainty as to how courts and regulators characterize an unincorporated governance collective.

(Source: SEC Form D, Launching the Livepeer Foundation)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment:

Tokenholders receive LPT inflationary rewards each round and ETH fees, and the tax characterization of staking rewards, fee income, and token dispositions differs across jurisdictions and continues to change. Livepeer, Inc. and the Livepeer Foundation publish no tax guidance for holding, staking, or delegating LPT. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations.

(Source: Launching the Livepeer Foundation, Livepeer Studio Terms of Service)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:

The protocol smart contracts impose no jurisdictional or user-type restrictions on holding, staking, or delegating LPT, and Livepeer, Inc. and the Livepeer Foundation publish no access restrictions for LPT holders. Orchestrators and gateways operating in any jurisdiction are responsible for their own compliance, and exchanges listing LPT apply their own jurisdictional restrictions.

(Source: Launching the Livepeer Foundation, Arbiscan, BondingManager)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws:

Livepeer's protocol contracts on Arbitrum One hold all bonded LPT, the ETH deposits and reserves of gateways, and the onchain treasury, and the November 2023 exploit in Section 11, together with five vulnerabilities that were reported and patched without being exploited, show that implementation defects in BondingManager, Minter, TicketBroker, and the L1 to L2 Migrator can create reward over-issuance, ETH fee leakage, forced delegation changes, or fund-drain conditions. None of the five caused a loss of funds. In July 2019, reported by samczsun, the doubleClaimSegmentSlash function in the BondingManager on Ethereum mainnet lacked validation that would have let an attacker improperly slash 3% of a transcoder's bonded stake and collect a finder's fee, and the Livepeer security team paused the protocol, deployed a one-line require() fix, and restarted the protocol within about nine hours. On 2024-10-25, a flaw in the Minter on Arbitrum One could have let a bad actor drain ETH from the contract through successive steps across multiple rounds, and the security committee patched the Minter and paid a critical-level bounty through Immunefi. On 2025-08-22, a flaw in the TicketBroker on Arbitrum One could have let a bad actor claim more ETH fees than intended by redeeming winning tickets from a recent round after the orchestrator was no longer active, and the security committee patched the TicketBroker so that only active orchestrators can redeem winning tickets and paid a critical-level bounty through Immunefi. In June 2026, the L1Migrator spanning Ethereum and Arbitrum One authenticated the L1 owner of a migration request without verifying that the L2 destination belonged to the same party, so any L1 address could have forced a delegate change on an L2 delegator it did not own. Sidestream led the analysis and patch with the security committee, the L1 governance multisig paused the original L1Migrator, which remains paused, the patched logic was deployed at 0x2a69191B43c9DB47C927bD7287F9C93838d07759, the L2 governance multisig repointed the L2Migrator to it, and a bounty was paid. In August 2026, redeemWinningTicket in the TicketBroker on Arbitrum One marked a ticket used without validating that the sender's deposit plus reserve covered its face value, so an attacker could have caused an orchestrator's winning ticket to be burned for a dust payment. The issue was rated low severity, and Sidestream's patch was merged as protocol PR #657 on August 10, 2026, deployed as a new TicketBroker implementation at 0x3B68fbF89D121278b216A55a4252cAc820D552B7 registered through the Controller by the L2 governance multisig, and disclosed on August 13, 2026, with a bounty paid to the reporter. All five are resolved as of 2026-10-12. The protocol depends on Arbitrum One for execution and on the Arbitrum bridge for moving LPT between Ethereum and Arbitrum, so a failure of the rollup or bridge would disrupt staking, rewards, and governance. Protocol upgrades and emergency pauses are executed by the L2 governance multisig, a 3-of-5 Safe at 0x04f53a0bb244f015cc97731570bed26f0229da05 as read onchain on 2026-10-12, a threshold the security committee set on February 6, 2025, whose signer identities are not publicly disclosed, so the compromise of three signer keys could alter any protocol contract. In 2026, operator software incidents caused direct losses that the protocol contracts did not prevent. In late August 2026 two orchestrators exposed the go-livepeer admin port to the internet and had stake operations triggered by third parties, a go-livepeer client bug allowed others to trigger stake operations on a node and a small amount of funds was taken from one orchestrator during the Foundation's investigation, keys on a Livepeer Inc node were compromised and used to pay an attacker through winning tickets, and the Livepeer agent orchestrator fleet was taken offline for a security sweep. A critical gateway ticket validation flaw reported in June 2026 was patched privately before disclosure.

(Source: Protocol Security in 2026, Transcoder Slashing Vulnerability Retrospective, Protocol Bug Fix 10/25/2024, Protocol Bug Fix 08/22/2025, L1 to L2 Migrator Disclosure, TicketBroker Disclosure, Patch PR, Security Committee Signer Update, Arbiscan, L2 Governance Multisig)

Security Measures & Their Limitations:

Livepeer's security measures include a Code4rena audit of the treasury upgrade run from August 31 to September 6, 2023, an Immunefi bug bounty program with a $40,000 maximum protocol payout, Sidestream as first responder under the treasury-funded Protocol R&D SPE, LIP-118 delegated reward calling that lets orchestrators keep stake-holding keys offline, and the Foundation's hiring of a dedicated security engineer. The Foundation reported that Immunefi report volume more than doubled in 2026, that bounty costs reached approximately $60,000 by September 2026, and that go-livepeer node software is temporarily out of bounty scope while scope is revised. These measures do not prevent losses from operator key management failures, from undisclosed vulnerabilities in dependencies, or from multisig compromise, and the bounty budget is funded from Foundation and treasury resources that depend on tokenholder votes.

(Source: Protocol Security in 2026, LIP-118, Immunefi, Code4rena Treasury Audit)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions:

LPT total supply reached 58,053,155.78 LPT as of 2026-10-12, up 27.89% over the prior twelve months, with inflation distributed only to bonded holders, so unbonded holders are diluted by the full inflation rate. Each round the per-round inflation rate moves by inflationChange toward the 50% targetBondingRate, rising when less than 50% of supply is bonded and falling when more is bonded. LIP-107, which proposed reducing targetBondingRate to 46% and raising inflationChange to 700, was rejected by tokenholder vote in March 2026. ETH fees paid by gateways are the only external revenue to orchestrators and delegators. Messari reported $257,300 in demand-side fees in Q1 2026, about $2,900 per day, with AI workloads accounting for $154,700, about 60%, and winning tickets redeemed through the TicketBroker carried a gross face value of 10.63 ETH across 4,791 tickets in the 30 days to 2026-10-12, about 0.35 ETH per day. Orchestrator and delegator returns therefore come mainly from LPT inflation rewards rather than fee income, and a decline in LPT price reduces the real value of those rewards and the capacity of orchestrators to keep GPUs online. Treasury funding for security, core development, and go-to-market work depends on the treasury reward cut, which resets to 0% whenever the treasury exceeds its 750,000 LPT ceiling and requires a tokenholder vote to restart. The cut has been 0% since June 2026, and LIP-123 to restart it at 10% was in onchain voting as of 2026-10-12.

(Source: Arbiscan, Minter, Arbiscan, TicketBroker, Q1 2026 Messari State of Livepeer, LIP-107, Put the Brakes on LPT Emissions, LIP-123 Forum Thread, LIP-92)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:

Governance holds full control over monetary policy. Stake-weighted votes at 33.33% quorum and simple majority can change targetBondingRate, inflationChange, treasuryRewardCutRate, treasuryBalanceCeiling, round length, and the unbonding period, and the L2 governance multisig, a 3-of-5 Safe since the security committee raised its threshold on February 6, 2025, whose signer identities are not publicly disclosed, can upgrade any protocol contract through the Controller. Livepeer 2.0 proposals under discussion in 2026 include a protocol fee, a burn-mint equilibrium mechanism, validators, and rewards for nodes performing real work, each of which would change reward flows to existing orchestrators and delegators. Voting power is concentrated in orchestrators who vote with delegated stake unless delegators override them, so a small number of large orchestrators can determine outcomes on monetary policy.

(Source: LIP-89, LIP-25, Treasury Reward Cut Pre-Proposal, Security Committee Signer Update, Arbiscan, L2 Governance Multisig, Arbiscan, BondingManager)