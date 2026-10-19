(a) Problem the project solves

Livepeer is an open network for real-time AI video that provides permissionless GPU infrastructure for generating, transforming, interpreting, transcoding, and streaming live video workloads. Doug Petkanics and Eric (Xiao) Tang committed full time to building it on January 4, 2017, and Livepeer, Inc. was incorporated that year, to replace expensive, centralized video infrastructure controlled by a small number of companies with an open alternative in which a global network of independently operated GPU nodes processes video at scale and is owned and run by its participants.

(Source: Livepeer, Livepeer Foundation, Livepeer at Six Years Old, SEC Form D)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing development and operations are supported by three entities with distinct roles. Livepeer Inc builds demand-side products, focused in 2026 on real-time AI video through the Daydream brand, while Livepeer Studio continues to serve existing customers, and it funds its work through venture equity capital of about $48 million across an $8 million Series A in 2019, a $20 million Series B in 2021, and a $20 million Series B extension announced in January 2022. The Livepeer Foundation sets strategic direction, coordinates core development across Livepeer Inc and independent Special Purpose Entities (SPEs), runs Advisory Boards, and coordinates security triage and bug bounties, reporting approximately $60,000 in bounties paid in 2026. The onchain treasury is funded by a governance-set treasuryRewardCutRate of up to 10% of per-round LPT issuance, subject to a 750,000 LPT balance ceiling, and it funds SPEs such as the Protocol R&D SPE and the Network Engineering SPE through stake-weighted tokenholder votes. The cut has been 0% since the ceiling was reached in June 2026, and LIP-123 to restart it at 10% was in onchain voting as of 2026-10-12. The Foundation's phased plan runs from a Foundation Phase in 2025 to a Scaling Phase in 2026 through 2027 and a Decentralization Phase from 2028 onward.

(Source: Introducing the Livepeer Foundation, Livepeer Inc Daydream Product Update, Protocol Security in 2026, LIP-92, LIP-123 Forum Thread, TechCrunch, Livepeer Series A, The Block, Livepeer Series B, The Block, Livepeer Series B Extension)

(c) High-level project overview

Livepeer is a set of onchain smart contracts deployed on Arbitrum One together with offchain network participants. The smart contracts govern token ownership, bonding and delegation of LPT, orchestrator election into the active set, per-round inflationary reward issuance, and governance. Offchain, gateways accept video and AI jobs from applications and route them to orchestrators, which are GPU operators that stake LPT, perform transcoding or AI inference work, and are paid in ETH through a probabilistic micropayment ticket system. Delegators bond LPT to orchestrators to increase the orchestrator's share of work and earn a portion of fees and inflationary rewards. The protocol migrated from Ethereum mainnet to Arbitrum One in February 2022 under LIP-73, and LPT remains bridgeable between Ethereum (0x58b6a8a3302369daec383334672404ee733ab239) and Arbitrum One (0x289ba1701c2f088cf0faf8b3705246331cb8a839).

(Source: Livepeer Protocol Repository, Livepeer Token, LIP-73, CoinGecko API, Livepeer)

(d) Primary token functions

LPT is the network's staking, delegation, and governance asset. Orchestrators stake LPT as a work commitment, delegators bond LPT to orchestrators and earn a share of ETH fees and newly minted LPT, and the amount of LPT staked to an orchestrator determines its share of work and rewards. Only bonded LPT carries governance rights. Submitting an onchain proposal requires 100 staked LPT, and orchestrators and delegators vote on protocol and treasury proposals with stake-weighted voting power. LPT is not the medium of exchange for work on the network, which is priced and paid in ETH.

(Source: Livepeer Token, Livepeer Governance Process, LIP-89)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol control relies on two surfaces. Treasury spending and parameter proposals pass through binding stake-weighted votes requiring 100 staked LPT to propose, a voting delay of one round, a voting period of 10 rounds, a 33.33% quorum of total staked LPT, and a simple majority of votes cast. Protocol contract upgrades and parameter changes are executed through the Controller contract, which is controlled through the Governor contract by the L2 governance multisig that the security committee operates under the LIP-25 governance framework. LIP-25 lets that multisig deploy critical bug fixes and emergency pauses without a LIP vote, and a separate L1 governance multisig holds admin authority over the Ethereum-side migration contracts. The security committee used this authority for protocol patches in October 2024, August 2025, June 2026, and August 2026. The L2 governance multisig is a 3-of-5 Safe at 0x04f53a0bb244f015cc97731570bed26f0229da05 that owns the Governor contract at 0xd9ded6f9959176f0a04dcf88a0d2306178a736a6, which in turn owns the Controller, as read onchain on 2026-10-12. The identities of its five signers are not publicly disclosed, and the composition of the L1 governance multisig is not publicly disclosed. The Livepeer Foundation's stated roadmap transitions full brand stewardship and strategic governance to the broader community in the Decentralization Phase beginning in 2028, and the Livepeer 2.0 tokeneconomics under discussion in 2026 aim to reward nodes performing real work, add validators, and introduce a burn-mint equilibrium mechanism.

(Source: Livepeer Governance Process, LIP-25, TicketBroker Disclosure, L1 to L2 Migrator Disclosure, Introducing the Livepeer Foundation, Treasury Reward Cut Pre-Proposal, Arbiscan, L2 Governance Multisig, Arbiscan, Governor)