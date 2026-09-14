(a) Problem the project solves

Liquity V2 solves the need for decentralized, on-chain liquidity against ETH and staked ETH collateral. It is a decentralized borrowing and stablecoin protocol that enables users to unlock liquidity against ETH, wstETH, and rETH, borrow at a rate they choose, and use BOLD, a USD stablecoin redeemable for $1-worth of protocol collateral.

(b) Operational priorities

Liquity V2 supports ongoing operations through an immutable protocol that exists completely on-chain and cannot be changed or upgraded; collateral price oracles remain the sole external dependency. Liquity does not run its own frontend, so users access the protocol by choosing independent, community-hosted frontends. Ongoing development and user support are supported through Docs and GitHub as build resources, and Support, FAQ, and Whitepaper as help resources.

(c) High-level project overview

Liquity V2 is a decentralized borrowing and stablecoin protocol. Users can borrow against ETH and staked ETH from Lido (wstETH) and Rocket Pool (rETH), minting BOLD against their collateral at an interest rate they choose, with borrowing available up to 91% loan-to-value. Users control their borrowing costs and can fix and adjust their interest rate at any time. BOLD is the protocol’s Ethereum-native stablecoin and is redeemable for $1-worth of protocol collateral. Liquity V2 exists completely on-chain, with collateral price oracles as the sole external dependency, and cannot be changed or upgraded. Liquity does not run its own frontend; users choose from independent, community-hosted frontends to use the protocol.

(d) Primary token functions

BOLD’s primary function is to serve as a decentralized stablecoin. Users can mint BOLD against their collateral at an interest rate they choose, and BOLD is redeemable for $1-worth of protocol collateral. BOLD can also be staked, with protocol revenues returned to BOLD stakers, and users can hold sBOLD and ysyBOLD and use them in DeFi while earning yield. BOLD has no governance or admin function.

(e) Control surface reliance

Liquity V2 exists completely on-chain and cannot be changed or upgraded. Collateral price oracles remain the sole external dependency. BOLD is immutable and has no governance or admins.