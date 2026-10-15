Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
Managed through the Lido DAO governance process, the Lido protocol is an Ethereum liquid staking protocol whose primary mission is to make Ethereum staking simple, secure, and decentralized. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH, which represents their staked ETH plus any accrued staking rewards. Because the stETH token remains liquid and transferable, it can be utilized across DeFi and CeFi ecosystems for additional reward opportunities.
In addition to the original liquid staking solution (“Lido Core”), the protocol supports Staking Vaults (“stVaults”) — modular primitives that allow institutions and other operators to customize their staking setups while retaining access to stETH liquidity.
Beyond staking, the protocol is expanding into new frontiers via Lido Earn to improve reward generation for DeFi users.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
Lido DAO exists as a decentralized on-chain governance system governed by LDO token holders. No single person or entity can exercise control over the DAO or the underlying Lido protocol.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Vasiliy Shapovalov
Co-founder of Lido, Executive Director at the Lido Labs Foundation
Former CTO, Research Lead
Isidoros Passadis
Chief of Staking at Lido Ecosystem Foundation
Former Master of Validators at the Lido DAO from 2021. Before Lido DAO, spent over 10 years in auditing, consulting and risk management.
Kate Zueva
COO at Lido Labs Foundation
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
LDO token holders
Govern the Lido DAO; no single person or entity can exercise control over the DAO or the underlying Lido protocol
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Lido DAO operates as an on-chain governance system on Ethereum. Governance is exercised through (i) Aragon on-chain voting on the DAO contracts and (ii) Snapshot off-chain signaling. The DAO also operates via Easy Track, an optimistic on-chain governance mechanism under which pre-approved committees execute bounded motions that take effect after an objection window unless LDO holders object above a set threshold.
In addition, executable on-chain proposals route through the Dual Governance contract layer that gives stETH holders a rage-quit option, delaying the DAO decisions affecting them.
Lido DAO controls the canonical Lido protocol smart contracts.The smart contract codebases comprising the protocol are open-source.
https://docs.lido.fi/deployed-contracts/
https://github.com/lidofinance
(b) Contract/admin powers
All in-scope upgrade and core parameter changes parameter-setting authorities for the core protocol are held by the Aragon Voting and Aragon Agent contracts and are exercised only by successful Aragon votes and optional subsequent flow through the Dual Governance timelock.
A bounded set of routine parameter and operational actions has also been delegated via DAO voting to purpose-specific committee multisigs, acting through Easy Track (optimistic motions that execute after an objection window unless vetoed). These delegations are limited in scope and remain revocable by Lido DAO; the operational multisigs and Easy Track factories are catalogued at https://docs.lido.fi/multisigs/committees
Pause authorities are limited and held by purpose-specific committee multisigs:
- CircuitBreaker Committee: time-limited pause of selected sealable core contracts (Withdrawal Queue, Validator Exit Bus, VaultHub/PDG); quorum varies per multisig.
- Community Staking Module Committee: time-limited pause of CSM contracts (CSModule, CSAccounting, CSFeeOracle) via the CS GateSeal in case of emergency; 4/6 multisig.
- Emergency Brakes (per L2): pause deposits/withdrawals on wstETH bridges and Easy Track.
- Dual Governance Reseal/Tiebreaker Committees — reseal sealable contracts during specific governance states; activate the tiebreaker if dual governance is stuck in Rage Quit beyond a defined timeout.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No native LDO locking mechanism currently grants additional governance rights.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
- Governance rights: LDO holders may vote directly via Aragon and Snapshot, and delegate voting power to govern the protocol and treasury allocation. Holders of at least 1,000 LDO tokens may also submit proposals via Snapshot.
- Dual Governance: Holders of stETH and unstETH (withdrawal NFTs) may escrow their tokens to participate in a Veto Signaling state. If the rage-quit threshold is met, they can safely exit the protocol while the contested DAO decision remains paused.
- Operative economic arrangements directed to LDO holders: The DAO has approved NEST – a rule-based automated buyback mechanism that creates an on-chain link between Lido protocol performance and LDO. Additionally, the DAO has authorized a one-time, multi-batch LDO Accumulation Program of up to 10,000 stETH, with all acquired LDO transferred back to the DAO Treasury.
(e) Control surface reliance
The Lido protocol operates through governance processes involving LDO token holders, and its governance and operational support structures may continue to evolve over time as ecosystem needs, technical architecture, and governance frameworks develop. For example, following the Lido DAO’s approval of GOOSE-3 — which defines the 2026 strategic goals and a three-year vision — the Lido Labs, Lido Ecosystem, and Lido Alliance Foundations collaborate to support the protocol under defined purposes that outline their respective roles and responsibilities.
(f) Dissolution authority
The Lido protocol operates through a LDO token holders’ governed process. Votes are subject to minimum quorum requirements. No single participant or entity may unilaterally “dissolve” the protocol, which operates via immutable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Changes to governance processes, protocol operations, supporting infrastructure, or ecosystem arrangements may be proposed and implemented through applicable governance procedures, including onchain and offchain voting mechanisms where relevant. Certain legal entities receive grants that are meant to further the DAO’s goals. Such entities can be dissolved in accordance with their respective governing documents and applicable law.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Primary Foundation at TGE does not exist. The Lido DAO Governance token LDO was launched on 2021-01-05 by Lido DAO via Aragon (https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/). No registered Foundation entity issued LDO at TGE.
Three Lido-DAO-adjacent Foundations have been established by Snapshot vote and incorporated as exempted limited-guarantee foundation companies in the Cayman Islands. None of the three Foundations are directly or indirectly involved in the LDO issuance. Information per the establishment proposals follows.
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Lido Labs Foundation - an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries. Memorandum of Association at https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0xdf648307e68415e7b5cf96c6afbabd696c1731839f4b4a7cf5cb7efbc44ee9d6.
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Lido Ecosystem Foundation – an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries. Memorandum of Association at https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0x7f72f12d72643c20cd0455c603d344050248e75ed1074c8391fae4c30f09ca15
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Lido Alliance Foundation – an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries.
https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0xa478fa5518769096eda2b7403a1d4104ca47de3102e8a9abab8640ef1b50650c
(b) IP ownership & control
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Per the establishment proposal, the Lido Labs Foundation supports the Lido DAO’s goals by fostering research, development, and deployment, and by facilitating the maintenance of the Lido protocol, smart contracts, applications, and infrastructure. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Per the establishment proposal, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation supports the Lido DAO’s goals by accelerating ecosystem growth and institutional adoption. Its core mandate is to develop and manage relationships with institutions, DAOs, and projects, while also promoting the expansion of (w)stETH across other blockchains. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Lido Alliance Foundation’s permitted purposes originally focused on furthering the Alliance Program, but have since been expanded to encompass the new initiatives, products, and activities undertaken pursuant to GOOSE-3. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None. The Lido Labs Foundation has no control over the DAO’s treasury and cannot change protocol parameters, mint LDO, or alter token administration.
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None. Following the DAO's approval of the LDO Accumulation Program, the Growth Committee — which operates under the umbrella of the Lido Ecosystem Foundation — is authorized to execute the accumulation of LDO using up to 10,000 stETH from the DAO Treasury. The committee multisig address temporarily holds treasury assets during trade execution on behalf of the DAO. More details are provided here.
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): None. The Foundation receives DAO grants but cannot direct DAO treasury actions, change protocol parameters, mint LDO, or alter token administration. The Foundation would hold all tokens contributed by Lido Allies in the Alliance Multisigs. Lido DAO’s co-approval is required for all usages of the Lido Ally-contributed tokens as a security measure — this requirement is initially imposed by virtue of the bylaws.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Not applicable
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Not applicable
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): No separate DevCo entity exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): The Lido Labs Foundation holds no authority over the core Lido protocol contracts. Rather, it encompasses certain committee multi-sigs (i.e., CircuitBreaker Committee and Emergency Brakes (per L2)) that possess strictly limited pause authority over specific on-chain functionalities in the event of an emergency. Further details are available in Section 3b.
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None over core Lido protocol contracts.
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): None over the core Lido protocol contracts. Multisig signers and quorum at https://docs.lido.fi/multisigs/alliance (operating under 3/5 quorum at the Foundation operational multisig).
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Labs Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.
Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Ecosystem Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.
Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Alliance Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
(b) IP ownership & control
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Primary Developer Company does not exist.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
The Lido protocol relies on a number of independent companies in the senses defined by this question. Those most clearly characterized as “Affiliated Protocol Contributors” by published documentation are listed below.
With the DAO's approval, many companies and individuals contribute to Lido protocol operations through multisig-based committees (e.g., emergency brakes and LEGO funding). All multisigs and their respective purposes are publicly listed. Importantly, these groups have no direct authority over protocol parameters or core protocol contracts.
Identities and Roles: bloXroute (bloXroute Labs, Inc., a US corporation), Caliber, ChainLayer (Cloud Catalyst B.V., a Dutch private limited company), Chorus One (Chorus One AG, a Swiss company now acquired by Bitwise and doing business as Bitwise Onchain Solutions), Instadapp, Matrixed.Link, P2P.org (P2P Staking, a Cayman Islands company), stakefish (stakefish Inc., a British Virgin Islands company) and Staking Facilities (Staking Facilities Services GmbH & Co. KG, a German limited partnership), each operating through its own legal entity. They are independent companies and the authoritative source for their own entity details, which may change over time. The primary role of Lido oracle members is to run a network of computer nodes that collectively provide the necessary information from the Beacon Chain to the Oracle smart contracts to calculate the Lido core’s new state.
(b) Parameter control & scope
The Lido Oracle committee utilizes a 5-of-9 quorum to reach consensus for protocol state updates. The information they provide is essential for the Lido smart contracts to execute state transitions and carry out several crucial processes, including:
- rebasing user balances,
- distributing node operator rewards,
- processing withdrawal requests,
- making decision which validators should initiate voluntary exit,
- putting the protocol into the bunker mode.
(c) Contract/admin powers
The information provided might trigger 'bunker mode', which pauses the fulfillment of withdrawal requests until underlying issues are resolved or the maximum delay duration is reached. This mechanism prevents sophisticated users from exiting early in anticipation of a dramatic network- or protocol-wide event. For more details, see: https://docs.lido.fi/guides/oracle-spec/accounting-oracle#bunker-mode
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
Each oracle member receives a fixed payment, introduced in 2023, to cover the cost of running an archive node for oracle reporting. It is not a share of protocol revenue. The funds originate from the Lido DAO treasury, distributed via Easy Track motions to the Lido Labs Foundation’s operational multisig, which pays each member monthly in USDC to a compensation address the member published on the Research forum. There is no fixed end date. Payments cover current members of the oracle set, which changes by DAO vote.
Node operators across Lido Core’s three staking modules serve a distinct operational role. They run validators on behalf of stETH holders and receive stETH from the 10% staking fee, but they possess no administrative power over the core contracts. Consequently, they are not enumerated individually as APCs here.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
LDO
1/5/2021
DAO Treasury
Treasury
0.3592
359200000
1
359200000
0
0
0
1
Conditional
DAO treasury allocation of 36.32% at launch, shown net of the 0.4% early staker airdrop distributed from it (36.32% less 0.4% equals 35.92%). Unlocked at launch. Anyone can propose how treasury tokens are used, and spending requires a Lido DAO governance vote, so treatment is Conditional. Held in the Lido DAO Aragon Agent. Sources https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/ and https://docs.lido.fi/deployed-contracts/
0x3e40D73EB977Dc6a537aF587D48316feE66E9C8c
LDO
1/5/2021
Early Staker Airdrop
Community
0.004
4000000
1
4000000
0
0
0
1
No
Airdrop of 4,000,000 LDO (0.4% of supply) from the DAO treasury allocation, distributed to early stakers at launch and unlocked. Source https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/
LDO
1/5/2021
Early Backers
Private / VC
0.2218
221800000
0
0
11
0
12
1
No
Founding member allocation. Tokens could be used for governance immediately but could not move for one year from Dec 2020, then vested linearly per block over the following year. Modeled as an 11-month cliff from the Jan 5, 2021 TGE date with no cliff unlock, followed by 12 monthly linear unlocks, approximating the Dec 2021 to Dec 2022 vest. Source https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/
LDO
1/5/2021
Validators and Signature Holders
Insiders
0.065
65000000
0
0
11
0
12
1
No
Founding member allocation. Tokens could be used for governance immediately but could not move for one year from Dec 2020, then vested linearly per block over the following year. Modeled as an 11-month cliff from the Jan 5, 2021 TGE date with no cliff unlock, followed by 12 monthly linear unlocks, approximating the Dec 2021 to Dec 2022 vest. Source https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/
LDO
1/5/2021
Initial Lido Developers
Insiders
0.2
200000000
0
0
11
0
12
1
No
Founding member allocation. Tokens could be used for governance immediately but could not move for one year from Dec 2020, then vested linearly per block over the following year. Modeled as an 11-month cliff from the Jan 5, 2021 TGE date with no cliff unlock, followed by 12 monthly linear unlocks, approximating the Dec 2021 to Dec 2022 vest. Source https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/
LDO
1/5/2021
Founders and Future Contributors
Insiders
0.15
150000000
0
0
11
0
12
1
Conditional
Founding member allocation covering founders and future contributors. Conditional because the future contributor portion requires a separate grant to recipients before it can circulate. Tokens could be used for governance immediately but could not move for one year from Dec 2020, then vested linearly per block over the following year. Modeled as an 11-month cliff from the Jan 5, 2021 TGE date with no cliff unlock, followed by 12 monthly linear unlocks, approximating the Dec 2021 to Dec 2022 vest. Same lock and vest terms as the other founding member categories. Source https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
A post-TGE token compensation plan exists for certain Lido ecosystem contributors: the Token Reward Plan (TRP), which began 2022-11-01 with a total allocation of 22,000,000 LDO (2.2% of total supply). Stewardship was transferred from the TRP Committee under the grants association to Lido Labs Foundation effective 2025-11-08, and the program terms were amended at the same time.
As of 2025-11-07 disclosures in the amendment proposal:
- A total of 15,007,165 LDO (1.50% of total supply) had vested (cumulatively granted) under the TRP since 2022-11-01.
- All unvested LDO tokens of grants allocated as of 2025-11-08, lapsed and were cancelled. Contributors still subject to the one-year cliff as of 2025-11-07, had their unvested LDO vest in full as of that date.
- The remaining 6,992,835 LDO remained unallocated and became available for new grants up to that ceiling.
As of 2026-10-01, approximately 0.3% of total supply remained unvested under TRP grants made after the amendment, held in onchain vesting escrows funded by the TRP multisig.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
Under the amended TRP (effective 2025-11-08), grants vest over a total of two years. Grants to existing Lido contributors as of 2025-11-08 have no cliff; grants to new contributors have a one-year cliff. Vesting is continuous: each grant is held in its own onchain vesting escrow and vests linearly from its start date, with nothing claimable before the cliff ends, if applicable.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
A post-TGE token compensation plan exists for certain Lido ecosystem contributors. Further details were provided in Section 8. No external advisors or service providers currently receive compensation in LDO funded from the DAO treasury.
Under the Delegate Incentivization Program, public delegates received LDO from the program's start on 2024-09-01 until the Q4 2025 (distributed in March 2026). Since the DAO approved Delegate Incentivization Program 2.0 on 2026-03-09, delegate rewards are paid in USD-denominated stablecoins instead of LDO.
(b) Total token allocation
No external advisors or service providers currently receive compensation in LDO funded from the DAO treasury.
(c) Payer entity
No external advisors or service providers currently receive compensation in LDO funded from the DAO treasury.
(d) Description of advisory/services
No external advisors or service providers currently receive compensation in LDO funded from the DAO treasury.
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL or influencer arrangement that pays in LDO is documented.
(b) Usernames & roles
Not applicable
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
Not applicable
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
Lido DAO Treasury via Aragon Agent
Lido DAO Treasury
Ethereum
0x3e40D73EB977Dc6a537aF587D48316feE66E9C8c
Lido DAO onchain vote
Lido Labs Foundation
The Lido Labs BORG Foundation utilizes this multisig to hold and manage the Lido Labs BORG’s operational budget.
Ethereum
0x95B521B4F55a447DB89f6a27f951713fC2035f3F
Multisig, 5/9 quorum
Lido Ecosystem Foundation
The Lido Ecosystem BORG Foundation utilizes this multisig to hold and manage the Lido Ecosystem BORG’s operational budget.
Ethereum
0x55897893c19e4B0c52731a3b7C689eC417005Ad6
Multisig, 4/7 quorum
Lido Alliance BORG Operational
The Lido Alliance BORG Foundation utilizes this multisig to hold and manage the Lido Alliance BORG’s operational budget.
Ethereum
0x606f77BF3dd6Ed9790D9771C7003f269a385D942
Multisig, 3/5 quorum
Rewards Share Committee (prev. Referral Program Committee)
Multisig is used for signing off on the Rewards Share Program, allowing functions such as adding and removing participants to whitelist, and distributing funds (stETH) allocated for Rewards Share Program according to budget proposal and calculated based on Rewards Share Program Policy through the Easy Track.
Ethereum
0xe2A682A9722354D825d1BbDF372cC86B2ea82c8C
Multisig, 3/6 quorum
Token Reward Program (TRP) Association Multisig
TRP Multisig performs operations around TRP: receives LDOs for TRP allocations, creates new TRP distribution vaults, revokes the allowances from the no longer required existing TRP vault, grants direct TRP payments if operationally necessary & gets funded from the DAO Treasury through ET motions.
Ethereum
0x834560F580764Bc2e0B16925F8bF229bb00cB759
Multisig, 4/7 quorum
Liquidity Observation Lab Committee
The multisig used by the Liquidity Observation Lab (LOL) Committee for signing off, and perform LOL operations of allocating grants across DeFI & is funded through Easy Track motions.
Ethereum
0x87D93d9B2C672bf9c9642d853a8682546a5012B5
Multisig, 5/9 quorum
Upon the launch of Lido DAO, a total of 1 billion LDO tokens were minted. As of June 2026, ~108,2M LDO remain in the Lido DAO treasury. A full list of Lido DAO operational multisigs can be found in the Multisigs section of Lido Docs. Committees that hold protocol permissions rather than tokens are described in Section 3(b). The DAO treasury address: 0x3e40D73EB977Dc6a537aF587D48316feE66E9C8c.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
LDO is widely listed across centralized and decentralized exchanges.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
A one-time LDO Accumulation Program was authorized by a Lido DAO Snapshot vote that passed on 2026-04-13.
- Source of funds: up to 10,000 stETH from the Lido DAO Treasury, drawn in 1,000-stETH batches via Easy Track motions.
- Treatment: All acquired LDO tokens are transferred to and held in the DAO Treasury.
- Controller / approvals: Execution is handled by the Lido Growth Committee. Each batch is subject to a two-day notice period and a three-day Easy Track objection window. The DAO can terminate the program at any time via a Snapshot vote or via the Easy Track objection process.
- Reuse / re-issuance / removal from circulation: The acquired LDO is held by the DAO Treasury and may be reused by future DAO action; no automatic burn or distribution is in scope.
A separate rule-based automated buyback mechanism (NEST) was approved on 2026-08-14
- Source of funds: An annual cap of $10,000,000, sourced exclusively from Lido staking revenue.
- Treatment: In LP mode, the fund is split equally between LDO purchases and wstETH pairing, which are then deployed as LDO/wstETH protocol-owned liquidity (POL) in a Curve v2 NG pool. In Treasury mode (the proposed initial configuration), the fund is converted entirely into LDO and transferred directly to the DAO Treasury. Switching between these modes requires a DAO on-chain vote.
- Controller / approvals: Execution is funded via the existing Treasury Management Committee (TMC) stETH Easy Track payment factory. The system supports granular, component-level pauses, allowing for the independent halting of execution, liquidity provisioning, revenue inputs, order creation/settlement, or price feeds without a full system shutdown. Notably, asset recovery remains unaffected by pause restrictions; it may be initiated at any time through a DAO on-chain vote or by TMC. Detailed execution rules can be found here.
The Treasury Diversification sales were authorized by LDO tokenholders through the governance process, to diversify Treasury assets and to bring strategic partners into the DAO as independently incentivized participants in governance.
Sources:
https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/ https://research.lido.fi/t/proposal-ldo-treasury-diversification/458
https://research.lido.fi/t/treasury-diversification-2-part-2/2657
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
Not applicable
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
Not applicable
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
Not applicable
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Treasury Diversification
January 2021
221,800,000 (22.18%)
A 1-year lock-up and 1 year linear vesting
Treasury Diversification
April–September 2021
100,000,000 (10%)
A 1 year lock-up and 1 year linear vesting
Treasury Diversification
July 2022
10,000,000 (1%)
1 year lock up vesting period
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
- Foundation(s): Yes, three DAO-adjacent, Cayman Islands Foundations exist: Lido Alliance Foundation, Lido Labs Foundation, and Lido Ecosystem Foundation.
- DAO: Yes, Lido DAO exists as an on-chain governance system, structured and governed within the processes described under section 3.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
- DAO: Primary inflow is the DAO portion of the 10% protocol fee on staking rewards, denominated in stETH. The split between the DAO Treasury and node operators is set on a per-staking-module basis. Additional inflows include historical treasury holdings of LDO (unallocated authorized supply) plus stable assets (DAI, sUSDS, and USDC) accumulated through Stonks treasury swaps and prior treasury-diversification proceeds.
- Foundations (Lido Labs, Lido Ecosystem, Lido Alliance): Operational funding sourced from the DAO grants. More details about the economic arrangement details are provided under section 4 above.
- Lab/DevCo: Not applicable.
(c) Operational use of resources
The three Lido Foundations receive grant funding from the DAO to serve different purposes based on the DAO’s annual strategic plan (e.g., the 2026 EGG):
- Lido Labs Foundation fosters research, development, deployment and facilitating maintenance of the Lido protocol, smart contracts, applications and infrastructure.
- Lido Ecosystem Foundation accelerates ecosystem growth and institutional adoption and promotes the expansion of (w)stETH across other blockchains.
- Lido Alliance Foundation furthers the Alliance Program and encompasses the new initiatives, products, and activities undertaken pursuant to GOOSE-3.
The LDO governance token confers governance rights only — it does not confer a right to a share of fees, treasury distributions, or rewards. Active mechanisms that direct protocol-controlled resources:
- Routing of the DAO share of the 10% staking fee to the DAO Treasury.
- One-time LDO Accumulation Program — all acquired LDO returns to the DAO Treasury; no distribution to holders is performed.
- A rule-based automated buyback mechanism (i.e., NEST) — A buyback is activated based on the performance of the Lido protocol.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
- https://dune.com/lido/lido-dashboards-catalogue — All-in-One Lido Analytics. This suite of dashboards provides a comprehensive analytical spectrum — ranging from high-level ecosystem health metrics to granular insights into specific Lido protocol integrations.
- https://research.lido.fi/t/2026-ecosystem-grant-grequest-egg-executing-goose-3/10951 — Ecosystem Grant gRequest (EGG) proposals and reports: per-Foundation budget requests, scope of work, and post-period reports.
- https://research.lido.fi/t/goose-2025-eggs-2025-final-report/11304 — GOOSE-2 / 2025 EGGs Final Report. Year-end financial and operational review for 2025.
- https://docs.lido.fi/multisigs/committees — Catalogue of operational multisigs, signers, and Easy Track factories.
- https://immunefi.com/bounty/lido/ — Lido bug bounty (security inflow/outflow on the bounty side).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
(b) Exploit vector summary
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
(c) Quantified impact
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
(d) Remediation/response taken
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
(e) Current status
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
(f) References
No security incident has resulted in loss of user funds, as of 30 June 2026. Security disclosures can be found: https://docs.lido.fi/security/disclosures/
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Line Item
Amount
mUSD Gross Staking Rewards Q1 Total
149.84
mUSD (stETH Holder Rewards) Q1 Total
(134.85)
mUSD Staking Gross Revenue* Q1 Total
14.99
mUSD (Staking Revenue Deductions) Q1 Total
(6.36)
mUSD Net Staking Revenue Q1 Total
8.63
mUSD Lido Earn Gross Revenue Q1 Total
0.23
mUSD Lido Earn Revenue Deductions Q1 Total
(0.03)
mUSD Net Lido Earn Revenue Q1 Total
0.20
mUSD New Bets Gross Revenue Q1 Total
0
mUSD (New Bets Revenue Deductions) Q1 Total
0
mUSD Net New Bets Revenue Q1 Total
0
mUSD Total Net DAO Revenue Q1 Total
8.83
mUSD Staking Core Costs Q1 Total
(2.90)
mUSD Staking Growth Costs Q1 Total
(1.48)
mUSD Staking Total Costs Q1 Total
(4.38)
mUSD Earn Core Costs Q1 Total
(0.60)
mUSD Earn Growth Costs Q1 Total
(0.05)
mUSD Earn Total Costs Q1 Total
(0.65)
mUSD New Bets Core Costs Q1 Total
(0.32)
mUSD New Bets Growth Costs Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD New Bets Total Costs Q1 Total
(0.32)
mUSD Shared Services Q1 Total
(1.57)
mUSD (Foundation Expenses) Q1 Total
(6.92)
mUSD Operating Result before non-recurring items (DAO + Foundations) Q1 Total
1.91
mUSD Non-recurring Staking Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Earn Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring New Bets Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Other Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD (DAO Expenses - non-recurring) Q1 Total
0.00
mUSD Total Results (DAO + Foundations) Q1 Total
1.91
mUSD Staking Product Result Q1 Total
4.25
mUSD Earn Product Result Q1 Total
(0.45)
mUSD New Bets Product Result Q1 Total
(0.32)
mUSD Product Results (DAO + Foundations) Q1 Total
3.48
mUSD Gross Staking Rewards Q2 Total
125.17
mUSD (stETH Holder Rewards) Q2 Total
(112.65)
mUSD Staking Gross Revenue* Q2 Total
12.52
mUSD (Staking Revenue Deductions) Q2 Total
(5.44)
mUSD Net Staking Revenue Q2 Total
7.08
mUSD Lido Earn Gross Revenue Q2 Total
0.04
mUSD Lido Earn Revenue Deductions Q2 Total
(0.01)
mUSD Net Lido Earn Revenue Q2 Total
0.03
mUSD New Bets Gross Revenue Q2 Total
0
mUSD (New Bets Revenue Deductions) Q2 Total
0
mUSD Net New Bets Revenue Q2 Total
0
mUSD Total Net DAO Revenue Q2 Total
7.11
mUSD Staking Core Costs Q2 Total
(2.97)
mUSD Staking Growth Costs Q2 Total
(1.63)
mUSD Staking Total Costs Q2 Total
(4.60)
mUSD Earn Core Costs Q2 Total
(0.63)
mUSD Earn Growth Costs Q2 Total
(0.01)
mUSD Earn Total Costs Q2 Total
(0.64)
mUSD New Bets Core Costs Q2 Total
(0.52)
mUSD New Bets Growth Costs Q2 Total
(0.07)
mUSD New Bets Total Costs Q2 Total
(0.59)
mUSD Shared Services Q2 Total
(1.58)
mUSD (Foundation Expenses) Q2 Total
(7.41)
mUSD Operating Result before non-recurring items (DAO + Foundations) Q2 Total
(0.30)
mUSD Non-recurring Staking Q2 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Earn Q2 Total
(6.06)
mUSD Non-recurring New Bets Q2 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Other Q2 Total
0.00
mUSD (DAO Expenses - non-recurring) Q2 Total
(6.06)
mUSD Total Results (DAO + Foundations) Q2 Total
(6.36)
mUSD Staking Product Result Q2 Total
2.48
mUSD Earn Product Result Q2 Total
(6.67)
mUSD New Bets Product Result Q2 Total
(0.59)
mUSD Product Results (DAO + Foundations) Q2 Total
(4.78)
mUSD Gross Staking Rewards H1'2026 Total
275.01
mUSD (stETH Holder Rewards) H1'2026 Total
(247.50)
mUSD Staking Gross Revenue* H1'2026 Total
27.51
mUSD (Staking Revenue Deductions) H1'2026 Total
(11.80)
mUSD Net Staking Revenue H1'2026 Total
15.71
mUSD Lido Earn Gross Revenue H1'2026 Total
0.27
mUSD Lido Earn Revenue Deductions H1'2026 Total
(0.04)
mUSD Net Lido Earn Revenue H1'2026 Total
0.23
mUSD New Bets Gross Revenue H1'2026 Total
0
mUSD (New Bets Revenue Deductions) H1'2026 Total
0
mUSD Net New Bets Revenue H1'2026 Total
0
mUSD Total Net DAO Revenue H1'2026 Total
15.94
mUSD Staking Core Costs H1'2026 Total
(5.87)
mUSD Staking Growth Costs H1'2026 Total
(3.11)
mUSD Staking Total Costs H1'2026 Total
(8.98)
mUSD Earn Core Costs H1'2026 Total
(1.23)
mUSD Earn Growth Costs H1'2026 Total
(0.06)
mUSD Earn Total Costs H1'2026 Total
(1.29)
mUSD New Bets Core Costs H1'2026 Total
(0.84)
mUSD New Bets Growth Costs H1'2026 Total
(0.07)
mUSD New Bets Total Costs H1'2026 Total
(0.91)
mUSD Shared Services H1'2026 Total
(3.15)
mUSD (Foundation Expenses) H1'2026 Total
(14.33)
mUSD Operating Result before non-recurring items (DAO + Foundations) H1'2026 Total
1.61
mUSD Non-recurring Staking H1'2026 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Earn H1'2026 Total
(6.06)
mUSD Non-recurring New Bets H1'2026 Total
0.00
mUSD Non-recurring Other H1'2026 Total
0.00
mUSD (DAO Expenses - non-recurring) H1'2026 Total
(6.06)
mUSD Total Results (DAO + Foundations) H1'2026 Total
(4.45)
mUSD Staking Product Result H1'2026 Total
6.73
mUSD Earn Product Result H1'2026 Total
(7.12)
mUSD New Bets Product Result H1'2026 Total
(0.91)
mUSD Product Results (DAO + Foundations) H1'2026 Total
(1.30)
The Lido Foundations are committed to publishing comprehensive quarterly and annual reports to the Lido DAO (see H1, 2026 and Lido DAO reports page). Furthermore, it should be noted that all the Lido Foundations as non-profit organisations route any and all revenue from its operation to Lido DAO, with their sole source of funding being the DAO grant funding.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Lido is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.