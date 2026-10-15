For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".

(a) Entity

Primary Foundation at TGE does not exist. The Lido DAO Governance token LDO was launched on 2021-01-05 by Lido DAO via Aragon (https://blog.lido.fi/introducing-ldo/). No registered Foundation entity issued LDO at TGE.

Three Lido-DAO-adjacent Foundations have been established by Snapshot vote and incorporated as exempted limited-guarantee foundation companies in the Cayman Islands. None of the three Foundations are directly or indirectly involved in the LDO issuance. Information per the establishment proposals follows.

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Lido Labs Foundation - an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries. Memorandum of Association at https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0xdf648307e68415e7b5cf96c6afbabd696c1731839f4b4a7cf5cb7efbc44ee9d6.

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Lido Ecosystem Foundation – an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries. Memorandum of Association at https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0x7f72f12d72643c20cd0455c603d344050248e75ed1074c8391fae4c30f09ca15

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Lido Alliance Foundation – an exempted limited guarantee foundation company in the Cayman Islands without members or beneficiaries.

https://snapshot.org/#/s:lido-snapshot.eth/proposal/0xa478fa5518769096eda2b7403a1d4104ca47de3102e8a9abab8640ef1b50650c

(b) IP ownership & control

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Per the establishment proposal, the Lido Labs Foundation supports the Lido DAO’s goals by fostering research, development, and deployment, and by facilitating the maintenance of the Lido protocol, smart contracts, applications, and infrastructure. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Per the establishment proposal, the Lido Ecosystem Foundation supports the Lido DAO’s goals by accelerating ecosystem growth and institutional adoption. Its core mandate is to develop and manage relationships with institutions, DAOs, and projects, while also promoting the expansion of (w)stETH across other blockchains. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Lido Alliance Foundation’s permitted purposes originally focused on furthering the Alliance Program, but have since been expanded to encompass the new initiatives, products, and activities undertaken pursuant to GOOSE-3. Explicit IP holdings are not described in the proposal text reviewed.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None. The Lido Labs Foundation has no control over the DAO’s treasury and cannot change protocol parameters, mint LDO, or alter token administration.

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None. Following the DAO's approval of the LDO Accumulation Program, the Growth Committee — which operates under the umbrella of the Lido Ecosystem Foundation — is authorized to execute the accumulation of LDO using up to 10,000 stETH from the DAO Treasury. The committee multisig address temporarily holds treasury assets during trade execution on behalf of the DAO. More details are provided here.

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): None. The Foundation receives DAO grants but cannot direct DAO treasury actions, change protocol parameters, mint LDO, or alter token administration. The Foundation would hold all tokens contributed by Lido Allies in the Alliance Multisigs. Lido DAO’s co-approval is required for all usages of the Lido Ally-contributed tokens as a security measure — this requirement is initially imposed by virtue of the bylaws.

(d) Powers over DevCo

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Not applicable

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Not applicable

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): No separate DevCo entity exists.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): The Lido Labs Foundation holds no authority over the core Lido protocol contracts. Rather, it encompasses certain committee multi-sigs (i.e., CircuitBreaker Committee and Emergency Brakes (per L2)) that possess strictly limited pause authority over specific on-chain functionalities in the event of an emergency. Further details are available in Section 3b.

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): None over core Lido protocol contracts.

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): None over the core Lido protocol contracts. Multisig signers and quorum at https://docs.lido.fi/multisigs/alliance (operating under 3/5 quorum at the Foundation operational multisig).

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Lido Labs Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Labs Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.

Lido Ecosystem Foundation (approved 2025-01-30): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Ecosystem Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.

Lido Alliance Foundation (approved 2024-09-05): Under the Ecosystem Grant gRequest (“EGG”), Lido Alliance Foundation has received from Lido DAO an annual grant for 2026 to execute on the plan set out therein.