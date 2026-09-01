For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation is a Swiss foundation (Stiftung) registered in the Canton of Zug under the commercial register as Web 3.0 Technologies Stiftung. The Foundation was established in 2017 in Zug, Switzerland. It employs more than 50 staff and operates across education, governance, ecosystem development and funding, research, marketing, finance, risk and asset management, treasury, security operations, legal, HR, and operations.

(Source: Web3 Foundation Legal Disclosures, Web3 Foundation Annual Report)

(b) IP ownership & control

Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation holds registered trademarks for KUSAMA (U.S. Serial No. 79275219, filed September 17, 2019), POLKADOT (multiple registrations), W WEB3 FOUNDATION, PARACHAIN, PARATHREAD, and related marks. No public disclosure identifies what software repositories, if any, the Foundation owns as distinct from Parity Technologies, nor whether a formal IP licensing or assignment agreement between the two entities exists in the verified public record. No subsidiary entities of Web3 Foundation have been identified in the verified public record for this filing.

(Source: Web3 Foundation Trademarks (Justia), Web3 Foundation Trademarks (Justia, second filing))

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

No formal powers over Kusama's on-chain governance, treasury, or token administration have been publicly disclosed for Web3 Foundation. The Foundation participates in the Kusama network as a validator nominator under its Decentralized Nodes program: the Foundation nominates validator stash accounts using Foundation-held tokens, retains all associated voting rights, and may terminate participation without prior notice. All of those nominations and votes are subject to the same OpenGov rules that apply to any other KSM holder.

(Source: Decentralized Nodes Terms)

(d) Powers over DevCo

No public disclosure identifies formal mechanisms by which Web3 Foundation can direct or override Parity Technologies' decision-making. Gavin Wood is the founder of Web3 Foundation and the majority shareholder of Parity Technologies. That common founding relationship creates potential indirect influence, but no contractual control right from the Foundation over the DevCo has been identified in verified sources.

(e) Contract/admin powers

The Foundation's publicly disclosed administrative role in Kusama is limited to validator nominations under the Decentralized Nodes program. The published program terms state that nominations are made at the Foundation's sole discretion, that the Foundation nominates validator stash accounts using Foundation-held tokens, retains all associated voting rights, and may terminate participation without prior notice. No other Kusama contract or on-chain admin powers held by Web3 Foundation have been identified in verified public sources.

(Source: Decentralized Nodes Terms)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Web3 Foundation supports teams and open-source projects through grants, advocacy, research, and governance. Its Decentralized Futures program funds both for-profit and non-profit projects in the Polkadot ecosystem targeting financial self-sustainability. An executed Kusama referendum (Referendum 498) approved a Web3 Foundation commitment to deploy 10 million DOT from its own treasury, over at least two years, for the benefit of the Kusama ecosystem, including transfers to the Kusama on-chain treasury and support for Kusama-based bounties, collectives, and DAOs. Web3 Foundation's CEO publicly confirmed in July 2024 that the Foundation maintains more than five years of financial runway and does not depend on Polkadot or Kusama's on-chain treasury for operational funding. No Kusama-specific contractual payout formula or formal economic right over protocol-controlled resources beyond the Referendum 498 commitment and the Decentralized Nodes program has been identified in verified sources.

(Source: Web3 Foundation Annual Report, Kusama Referendum 498)

Blockworks note: The primary foundation is Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation (operating name: Web3 Foundation), the entity that launched Kusama, conducted the Polkadot pre-sale from which KSM genesis allocations were derived, and holds the KUSAMA trademark.

(Source: Web3 Foundation CEO Appointment, Web3 Foundation Legal Disclosures, Web3 Foundation Annual Report)