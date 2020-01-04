(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Web 3.0 Technologies Foundation, registered in the Canton of Zug as Web 3.0 Technologies Stiftung, operates the primary Kusama-facing website and acts as the data controller for ecosystem initiatives related to Polkadot and Kusama. The Foundation's published legal disclosures state that it assumes no liability for the correctness, timeliness, reliability, or completeness of information and that it excludes liability for data transmitted over the internet to the extent permitted by law. Those disclosures reflect the Foundation's active legal, privacy, and data-processing obligations that are subject to Swiss law and, where applicable, to cross-border regulatory requirements in jurisdictions where users access Kusama. Changes to Swiss foundation law, EU data protection regulation, or cross-border AML and securities frameworks could affect Foundation operations, disclosures, or structural obligations.

(Source: Web3 Foundation Legal Disclosures, Kusama Terms, Kusama Privacy Policy)

The DOT token sold in Polkadot's pre-launch period was initially characterized as a security by Web3 Foundation. Web3 Foundation subsequently announced after a process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that DOT had transformed and was no longer considered a security. KSM, which was distributed proportionally to DOT indicator token holders, has not been the subject of a separate published SEC analysis. The regulatory status of KSM in the United States and other jurisdictions has not been definitively established in the verified public record.

(Source: DOT Morph Announcement)

No Kusama-specific public tax guidance for tokenholders has been published by Web3 Foundation or Parity Technologies. Published legal disclosures state that no information on the relevant sites should be construed as legal or professional advice. KSM tokenholders are responsible for assessing and meeting their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions. Staking rewards, governance participation, and secondary-market transactions involving KSM may each carry separate tax treatment depending on the jurisdiction.

(Source: Web3 Foundation Legal Disclosures)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Kusama is an experimental, production-grade network designed to move faster than Polkadot and to carry real economic value. The network's incident history demonstrates that runtime, governance, migration, staking-accounting, and validator-logic defects can cause material disruption on a live, economically active network: a January 2020 runtime error halted the chain and required a rollback; a September 2023 dispute resolution error froze all parachains until governance force_unfroze the chain; a February 2024 disabled-validator dispute bug caused multi-hour finality stalls; a February 2025 staking pallet bug allowed overlapping stake accounting enabling double rewards; a May 2025 validator version mismatch around v2 candidate receipt activation caused an 11-hour finality stall followed by a 23-hour recovery period; an August 2025 parainherent API bug produced a block production stoppage; an October 2025 AHM execution bug caused self-stake to be incorrectly recorded for multiple eras; and an April 2026 proof-verification vulnerability in the BEEFY protocol allowed forged slashing offense reports against Kusama relay-chain validators before the code fix merged.

(Source: Networks, Kusama Timeline, Stalled Parachains Postmortem, Kusama Referendum 263, Kusama Finality Stall Postmortem, Double Staking Reward Bug, Kusama Dispute Storm Postmortem, Kusama Stall Postmortem, Kusama Staking PSA, Asset Hub Migration 2025, Relay Chain Vulnerability Disclosure)

Core Kusama and Polkadot SDK components are covered by the Parity Bug Bounty program. Web3 Foundation engaged Atredis Partners to perform a platform security assessment of the Polkadot runtime. Web3 Foundation's security page states that reported issues may be eligible for rewards at the Foundation's sole and absolute discretion. The Technical Fellowship provides a Whitelisted-Caller path that can accelerate certain high-privilege OpenGov actions while still requiring referendum passage. Validator slashing ranges from 0.01% to 100% of the slashed validator's bond depending on severity, with a 27-day grace period before application. These mechanisms reduce but do not eliminate risk: the incident record confirms that live runtime and validator-behavior failures occurred after code releases and that the April 2026 proof-verification vulnerability remained in production code for approximately 23 months before being disclosed and patched.

(Source: Kusama Bug Bounty, Security Audits, Atredis Security Assessment, Web3 Foundation Security Report, Technical Fellowship, Offenses and Slashes, Kusama Finality Stall Postmortem, Kusama Dispute Storm Postmortem, Relay Chain Vulnerability Disclosure)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

KSM inflates at 10% annually. The split between staking rewards and the treasury changes dynamically based on the ratio of staked KSM to total supply versus the ideal staking rate. Keeping tokens unstaked imposes an opportunity cost through dilution. Staking rewards increase when the staking rate is below the ideal rate and decrease when it is above it, creating a feedback mechanism that incentivizes participation near the target rate. If participation falls materially below the ideal rate, a larger share of issuance routes to the treasury rather than to stakers, reducing staker yield and potentially affecting validator economics.

(Source: Kusama Inflation Model)

Inflation and all related monetary parameters are governance-adjustable through stake-weighted referenda. Treasury access requires a successful enacted referendum on the relevant treasury track. Governance-approved changes to inflation, staking economics, or treasury outflows could affect tokenholders in ways the market does not anticipate.

(Source: Kusama Inflation Model, Polkadot OpenGov, Treasury)

Executed governance referenda show direct treasury-funded liquidity engineering around KSM markets. Referendum 477 approved a 50,000 KSM treasury liquidity subsidy for 18 months as base liquidity for the KSM-vKSM pair, repayable with interest. Referenda 471 and 480 document a KSM:dUSD pair arrangement in which Brale committed $300,000 of dUSD and KSM Collective contributed $300,000 of KSM, with one proposed structure directing 50% of LP fees to KSM Collective. These arrangements make KSM market structure partially dependent on treasury decisions, third-party execution, and off-chain fee-sharing agreements.

(Source: Kusama Referendum 477, Kusama Referendum 480, Kusama Referendum 471)