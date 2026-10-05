Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Kava is a Layer-1 blockchain that addresses the split between the Ethereum and Cosmos developer ecosystems. Its co-chain architecture pairs an Ethereum Co-Chain for EVM applications with a Cosmos Co-Chain connected over IBC to more than 35 chains, so developers can build for users of both ecosystems on one network. Kava's own FAQ describes Kava Chain as a decentralized, permissionless and censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics)
(b) Operational priorities
Kava funds ecosystem growth and network security from a governance-controlled community pool rather than from new issuance. Kava's November 14, 2023 Kava 15 announcement stated that the upgrade, following Proposition 141 passed in May 2023, was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, and the chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28. Kava stated that staking rewards would then come from transaction fees, native project emissions and interim Kava Foundation allocations routed through the community pool, with any surplus available to be burned or reinvested. The earlier Kava Rise program committed 200 million KAVA from the community pool over four years to developers building on Kava, with an initially proposed split of 30 million KAVA per year for EVM DeFi, 15 million KAVA per year for Cosmos DeFi and 5 million KAVA per year for NFT and GameFi projects. Kava Labs has also moved its product focus toward decentralized AI, and CoinDesk reported in April 2025 that, since its pivot, Kava had shipped its Kava AI platform, the Oros AI agent and decentralized GPU infrastructure. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava Rise, CoinDesk Scott Stuart Interview)
(c) High-level project overview
Kava runs Tendermint BFT consensus secured by the top 100 validators by stake, and the chain's staking parameters cap the active set at 100 validators with a 21-day unbonding period. The Ethereum Co-Chain executes EVM smart contracts and the Cosmos Co-Chain handles IBC transfers and Cosmos SDK modules. The Kava FAQ describes Kava Protocol as the set of rules built into Kava Chain that enables permissionless borrowing and lending. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics, Kava API Staking Params)
(d) Primary token functions
KAVA has three primary functions. It secures the network through staking and slashing by validators and delegators. It is the governance token used to vote on supported assets and applications, debt limits, collateral types and ratios, fees and the savings rate. It is also the incentive asset distributed to top protocols through ecosystem emissions. The Kava FAQ adds that KAVA acts as the lender of last resort for the lending protocol in certain situations. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics)
(e) Control surface reliance
Kava relies on onchain governance by KAVA stakers and validators, which Kava calls the Kava DAO and describes as having no headquarters, no directive and no leadership. Proposals need a 1,000 KAVA deposit, a 7-day voting period, 20% quorum, more than 50% Yes votes and less than 33.4% NoWithVeto to pass. Four onchain committees can also enact narrower changes without a full vote. The Kava Stability Committee has 5 member addresses and can change auction, CDP and related parameters and withdraw community pool lending positions. The Kava Safety Committee has 1 member address and holds software upgrade permission. The Hard Governance Committee and Swp Governance Committee tally HARD and SWP token votes on their own module parameters. Committees are created, updated and deleted only through full governance proposals, so the evolution of the control model depends on KAVA governance votes. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava Onchain Proposals, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Scott Stuart (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder and CEO of Kava Labs, as listed by Binance Research in March 2022 and by Kava in September 2022 (Binance Research Kava, Curve Finance Launches on Kava)
Stuart previously founded a mobile AdTech company, was a professionally ranked poker player, and holds degrees in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison (Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Speaker Page).
Brian Kerr (IQ.wiki Brian Kerr)
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder and Board Member of Kava Labs Inc. since August 2017 (IQ.wiki Brian Kerr)
Kerr worked as an affiliate marketer from 2008 to 2010, was Head of Internet Marketing at BanZoo from 2011 to 2012, was an Account Manager at The Kenwood Group from 2012 to 2014, served as a Director at Fnatic and founder and CEO of Fnatic Gear from 2014, and was CEO of Func Inc. in 2015 (IQ.wiki Brian Kerr).
Kevin Davis (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder and CTO of Kava Labs (Binance Research Kava)
Binance Research lists Davis as Co-Founder and CTO but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no Kava Labs biography for him was found on kava.io or in the Kava docs (Binance Research Kava).
Ruaridh O'Donnell (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder and Layer-1 Protocol Engineer at Kava Labs (Binance Research Kava)
Binance Research lists O'Donnell as a co-founder and protocol engineer but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no Kava Labs biography for him was found on kava.io or in the Kava docs (Binance Research Kava).
Terry Chen (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
COO of Kava Labs (Binance Research Kava)
Binance Research lists Chen as COO but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no Kava Labs biography for him was found on kava.io or in the Kava docs (Binance Research Kava).
Tammy Carandini (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
Director of Finance at Kava Labs (Binance Research Kava)
Binance Research lists Carandini as Director of Finance but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no Kava Labs biography for her was found on kava.io or in the Kava docs (Binance Research Kava).
Aaron Choi (Binance Research Kava)
Labs/DevCo
Head of Business Development, Asia at Kava Labs (Binance Research Kava)
Binance Research lists Choi as Head of Business Development for Asia but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no Kava Labs biography for him was found on kava.io or in the Kava docs (Binance Research Kava).
Robert Pirtle (Kava 12 Announcement)
Labs/DevCo
Senior Software Engineer at Kava Labs (Kava 12 Announcement)
Kava's January 2023 Kava 12 announcement names Pirtle as a Senior Software Engineer but gives no employment history before Kava Labs, and no other Kava biography for him was found (Kava 12 Announcement).
No Kava Foundation officer, director or executive has been publicly named. No foundation took part in the 2019 KAVA launch, and Kava describes the Kava Foundation it announced in October 2022 as the formalization of the onchain Kava Community Pool controlled by KAVA delegators (Introducing Kava 11, Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
Foundation
No official foundation titles exist in the public record. Kava's April 2023 proposal for an independent Kava Foundation and a separate Kava Origin entity names no officers, legal entity or jurisdiction for either (Dual Foundation Proposal).
No prior experience can be stated because no foundation officeholder is identified in the Kava 11 announcement, the Kava 11 page, the Strategic Vault page or the dual foundation proposal (Kava 11 Page, Strategic Vault, Dual Foundation Proposal).
The Kava DAO has no named leaders. Kava describes it as made up of KAVA stakers and validators with no headquarters, no directive and no leadership (Kava Docs Introduction).
DAO/Onchain Governance
The DAO has no officer titles. Its onchain roles are the 5-member Kava Stability Committee, the 1-member Kava Safety Committee, and the 5-member Hard Governance and Swp Governance Committees, whose members are listed onchain only as account addresses (Kava API Committees).
No prior experience can be stated because Kava does not attribute any committee member address to a named person or organization in its docs or onchain committee records (Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees).
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Kava DAO owns no intellectual property. The Kava codebase at github.com/Kava-Labs/kava is released under the Apache-2.0 license with copyright held by Kava Labs, Inc., and Kava's terms of use state that site content, source code and marks belong to Kava Labs or its licensors. The Apache-2.0 license lets anyone, including validators acting through governance, use and modify the code. (Source: Kava GitHub Repository, Kava Terms of Use)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Full governance under the x/gov module can signal, change chain parameters and spend community pool funds. A proposal needs a 1,000 KAVA minimum deposit within a 14-day deposit period, then a 7-day vote with 20% quorum, more than 50% Yes and less than 33.4% NoWithVeto, and deposits are burned only when a proposal is vetoed. Four committees hold narrower delegated powers, each with a 50% vote threshold and a 7-day proposal duration. The Kava Stability Committee has 5 member addresses and can change auction and CDP parameters, pass text proposals, repay community CDP debt, withdraw community CDP collateral and withdraw community pool lending positions. The Kava Safety Committee has a single member address and can schedule software upgrades. The Hard Governance Committee and Swp Governance Committee share the same 5 member addresses, tally HARD and SWP token votes with a 10% quorum, and can change Hard and Swap module parameters. Committees are created, changed and removed only by full governance proposals. (Source: Kava Governance Overview, Kava Onchain Proposals, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees, Kava API Tally Params)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking KAVA with a validator is the locking mechanism, and staked KAVA counts toward governance voting power, and validators earn KAVA block rewards. Unstaking takes 21 days, and only the top 100 validators by stake enter the active set. Stakers vote on signaling proposals, parameter changes and community pool spending through governance, and committees are created, updated and deleted only through governance proposals. They cannot direct Kava Labs Inc. or any offchain entity, because no published arrangement gives the DAO authority over a company. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava Governance Overview, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Staking Params)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
KAVA stakers receive staking rewards paid from the community pool at a governance-set rate of 0.317098 KAVA per second, which equals about 10,000,000 KAVA per year. Kava 15 was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, and the chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28. Tokenholders govern the treasury through full governance votes on community pool spending. On 2026-09-28 the onchain community module held 8,662,829 KAVA plus smaller balances of HARD, SWP, USDX and BUSD. Kava's Strategic Vault page separately describes a community-owned vault of 560 million KAVA and 2.5 million AKT controlled by stakers, and its View on MintScan link points to the MintScan community-pool page rather than to a separate vault address. No mechanism distributes protocol revenue to holders as a dividend. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava API Community Params, Kava API Community Balance, Strategic Vault)
(e) Dissolution authority
The Kava DAO has no legal wrapper and no published dissolution or wind-up procedure. The governance docs define proposal, deposit and voting rules for signaling, parameter changes and community pool spending, and none of them covers dissolving the DAO or distributing the community pool to holders. (Source: Kava Governance Overview, Kava Onchain Proposals)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No primary foundation exists. No foundation was involved in issuing KAVA at the October 2019 launch, which was a Binance Launchpad sale of tokens from a 100,000,000 KAVA supply allocated between private sale investors, Kava Labs shareholders, a token treasury and the Launchpad. The Kava Foundation Kava announced in October 2022 is described as the formalization of the onchain Kava Community Pool, whose use is decided by full KAVA governance vote, and Kava has not published a legal entity type, jurisdiction or registration for it. Kava's April 2023 proposal for an independent Kava Foundation and a separate Kava Origin gives no jurisdiction or legal form, and no outcome of that proposal has been published. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Binance Research Kava, Introducing Kava 11, Dual Foundation Proposal)
(b) IP ownership & control
No primary foundation exists, so no foundation owns or controls Kava IP and no foundation subsidiaries exist. The Kava codebase and site marks belong to Kava Labs, Inc. (Source: Kava GitHub Repository, Kava Terms of Use)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No primary foundation exists, so no foundation holds power over the DAO, treasury or token administration. The Kava Foundation label covers the community pool itself, and Kava states that every use of those funds requires a full KAVA governance vote. (Source: Introducing Kava 11, Kava Governance Overview)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No primary foundation exists, so no foundation can direct Kava Labs Inc. No published agreement gives the Kava Foundation or the community pool any ownership of or control over Kava Labs. (Source: Introducing Kava 11, Kava Terms of Use)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No primary foundation exists, so no foundation holds pause, upgrade or executor roles. Onchain upgrade authority sits with full governance and with the Kava Safety Committee, whose single member address Kava does not attribute to any foundation. (Source: Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary foundation exists, so no mechanism directs treasury assets, fees or rewards to a foundation or its contributors. Kava 15 lists interim Kava Foundation allocations as one source of staking rewards, which describes community pool funds flowing to stakers rather than to a separate entity. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Kava Labs Inc. is a private company at 2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, California 94111, and its terms of use are governed by California law with San Francisco courts and binding arbitration. Kava Labs founded the network and its shareholders received 25.00% of the 100,000,000 KAVA launch supply. Kava Labs has not published its state of incorporation, and a search of SEC EDGAR returns no filings under the name Kava Labs. (Source: Kava Terms of Use, Binance Research Kava, SEC EDGAR Company Search)
(b) IP ownership & control
Kava Labs, Inc. holds the copyright in the Kava chain codebase at github.com/Kava-Labs/kava, which it releases under the Apache-2.0 license, with v0.28.2, published January 23, 2026, listed as the latest release. The terms of use state that kava.io content, source code, trademarks and logos are owned or controlled by Kava Labs or licensed to it. Kava Labs has not disclosed any subsidiary entities. (Source: Kava GitHub Repository, Kava GitHub Releases, Kava Terms of Use)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Kava Labs holds no published formal power over governance, the community pool or KAVA issuance. Treasury spending requires full governance votes. Kava 15 was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, and the chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28. Kava Labs has not disclosed whether it or its shareholders control any committee member address or how much of the 25.00% shareholder allocation it still stakes or votes. (Source: Kava Governance Overview, Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava API Committees, Binance Research Kava)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No separate foundation entity exists for Kava Labs to influence. Kava Labs writes the Kava announcements that proposed the Kava Foundation and Kava Origin structures, but any use of community pool funds requires a full KAVA governance vote. (Source: Dual Foundation Proposal, Introducing Kava 11)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Kava Labs holds no published pause or upgrade key. Kava Labs publishes the node software releases, and chain upgrades take effect through full governance software upgrade proposals or through the Kava Safety Committee, which has one member address, a 50% vote threshold and software upgrade permission. Kava has not disclosed who controls that address. (Source: Kava GitHub Repository, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The only disclosed token arrangement for Kava Labs is the 25.00% launch allocation to Kava Labs shareholders. No current governance-approved, contractual or programmatic mechanism directing community pool assets, fees or rewards to Kava Labs or its shareholders has been published in the governance docs, Kava 15 or Kava Rise. (Source: Binance Research Kava, Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava Rise)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
KAVA launched with a total supply of 100,000,000 KAVA. Of that supply, 6,521,739 KAVA (6.52%) was sold through Binance Launchpad and distributed on October 24, 2019 with no vesting stated. The remaining 93.48% was held by private sale investors, Kava Labs shareholders and the token treasury and entered circulation on a monthly release schedule that Binance Research charts without publishing its parameters, so the exact locked and unlocked totals at launch are not published. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Binance Research Kava)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
The launch supply was split among six recipient categories.
- Recipient Category: Private Sale 1
- Share of Launch Supply: 30.05%, or 30,050,000 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Sold to private investors from June 15 to June 30, 2019 at 0.075 USD per KAVA, raising 2.25 million USD
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Recipient Category: Private Sale 2
- Share of Launch Supply: 5.02%, or 5,020,000 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Sold to private investors from July 15 to July 31, 2019 at 0.25 USD per KAVA, raising 1.26 million USD
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Recipient Category: Private Sale 3
- Share of Launch Supply: 4.93%, or 4,930,000 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Sold to private investors from August 15 to August 31, 2019 at 0.40 USD per KAVA, raising 1.97 million USD
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Recipient Category: Binance Launchpad
- Share of Launch Supply: 6.52%, or 6,521,739 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Sold to Binance users at 0.46 USD per KAVA against a 3,000,000 USD hard cap
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Recipient Category: Kava Labs shareholders
- Share of Launch Supply: 25.00%, or 25,000,000 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Held by the shareholders of the development company
- Circulating Treatment: no
- Recipient Category: Token treasury
- Share of Launch Supply: 28.48%, or 28,480,000 KAVA
- Use of Tokens: Held as the project treasury, and Binance Research does not describe its intended use
- Circulating Treatment: no
Launchpad tokens were delivered at the October 24, 2019 distribution with no lock-up, so they are marked
no. The other five categories are also marked
no because their 2019 release schedules have ended and none is still subject to a lock. Binance Research shows them entering circulation on a monthly release schedule. ICO Drops gives Private Sale 1 a 1 year cliff and Private Sale 2 and 3 a 6 month cliff, each followed by quarterly releases over 2 years, so those schedules ended by about 2022, and it shows the Token treasury fully unlocked. No term has been published for the Kava Labs shareholder allocation, and no source describes a lock on it that runs past the other 2019 schedules.
(Source: Binance Research Kava, Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, ICO Drops Kava)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
KAVA had a fixed Launchpad price of 0.46 USD per KAVA. Launchpad participants bought 200 USD tickets worth 434.78 KAVA each by lottery, with a maximum of 15,000 winning tickets. Earlier private sale prices were 0.075 USD, 0.25 USD and 0.40 USD per KAVA. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Binance Research Kava)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is KAVA. The token was first issued as a BEP2 asset on Binance Chain and is now the native staking and governance asset of the Kava chain. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Kava Docs Introduction)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Supply is now fixed. KAVA was inflationary before Kava 15, with a 20% minimum inflation rate that Proposal #78 raised to 100% for about 13 months to mint 200 million KAVA for the community pool under Kava Rise. Proposition 141 passed in May 2023 and led to Kava 15, which Kava's November 14, 2023 announcement scheduled to go live on mainnet on December 7, 2023 and which was set to cut inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, after which Kava stated no new KAVA could be created. The chain reported a total supply of 1,082,846,915 KAVA and a mint inflation rate of 0% on 2026-09-28. (Source: Kava Rise, Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Supply, Kava API Inflation)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The Binance Launchpad allocation had no stated vesting and was distributed on October 24, 2019. Private sale, Kava Labs shareholder and treasury allocations were released into circulation monthly according to a Binance Research release chart, but no per-category cliff, duration or unlock percentage has been published by Kava or Binance Research. The later Kava Rise distributions, which are not part of the launch allocation, vest over one year with monthly unlocks. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Binance Research Kava, Kava Rise)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Kava has no announced airdrop that is planned and not yet executed.
Executed airdrop
Binance executed one airdrop as part of the October 2019 KAVA Launchpad sale. The covered segment was Launchpad participants who claimed lottery tickets between October 23 and October 24, 2019 and did not hold a winning ticket. The allocation method split a pool of 326,087 KAVA, worth about 150,000 USD, pro rata by each participant's share of all non-winning tickets. Binance ran the distribution and has not published a per-address recipient list, CSV or other allocation file for it. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. An airdrop was conducted as part of the 2019 Binance Launchpad sale.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: Kava Labs has not publicly named any market maker for KAVA in its news posts, its docs, the Binance Launchpad announcement or Binance Research (Binance Research Kava, Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Token Allocation Committed: Kava Labs has not publicly disclosed any KAVA allocated or loaned to a market maker, and the six-category launch allocation contains no market maker bucket (Binance Research Kava).
- Term Duration: Kava Labs has not publicly disclosed the term of any market making agreement (Binance Research Kava).
- Structure Name: Kava Labs has not publicly disclosed whether any market making arrangement used a loan, option or retainer structure (Binance Research Kava).
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance Launchpad (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement)
- Token Allocation Committed: 6,521,739 KAVA, equal to 6.52% of the 100,000,000 KAVA launch supply, was sold through Binance Launchpad at 0.46 USD per KAVA, and a further 326,087 KAVA pool was airdropped to non-winning participants (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Term Duration: BNB balances were recorded from September 23 to October 23, 2019, tickets were claimed from October 23 to October 24, 2019, and tokens were distributed on October 24, 2019, with no lockup stated for Launchpad tokens (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Native Token Listing Fees: Kava Labs and Binance have not publicly disclosed whether any listing fee was paid in KAVA, and the Launchpad announcement lists no KAVA payment to Binance beyond the sale and airdrop pools (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Private Sale 1 (Binance Research Kava)
- Investment Vehicle: Binance Research reports a private token sale at 0.075 USD per KAVA raising 2.25 million USD and does not name the instrument used (Binance Research Kava).
- Date Of Sale: June 15 to June 30, 2019 (Binance Research Kava).
- Number of tokens sold: 30.05% of the 100,000,000 KAVA launch supply, or 30,050,000 KAVA (Binance Research Kava).
- Vesting Schedule: Released into circulation monthly according to the Binance Research release chart, and the cliff and duration of that schedule have not been published (Binance Research Kava).
- Series Name: Private Sale 2 (Binance Research Kava)
- Investment Vehicle: Binance Research reports a private token sale at 0.25 USD per KAVA raising 1.26 million USD and does not name the instrument used (Binance Research Kava).
- Date Of Sale: July 15 to July 31, 2019 (Binance Research Kava).
- Number of tokens sold: 5.02% of the 100,000,000 KAVA launch supply, or 5,020,000 KAVA (Binance Research Kava).
- Vesting Schedule: Released into circulation monthly according to the Binance Research release chart, and the cliff and duration of that schedule have not been published (Binance Research Kava).
- Series Name: Private Sale 3 (Binance Research Kava)
- Investment Vehicle: Binance Research reports a private token sale at 0.40 USD per KAVA raising 1.97 million USD and does not name the instrument used (Binance Research Kava).
- Date Of Sale: August 15 to August 31, 2019 (Binance Research Kava).
- Number of tokens sold: 4.93% of the 100,000,000 KAVA launch supply, or 4,930,000 KAVA (Binance Research Kava).
- Vesting Schedule: Released into circulation monthly according to the Binance Research release chart, and the cliff and duration of that schedule have not been published (Binance Research Kava).
- Series Name: Binance Launchpad public sale (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement)
- Investment Vehicle: Public lottery sale on Binance Launchpad with 200 USD tickets and a 3,000,000 USD hard cap (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Date Of Sale: October 24, 2019 (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Number of tokens sold: 6,521,739 KAVA, equal to 6.52% of the launch supply, sold at 0.46 USD per KAVA (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Vesting Schedule: The Launchpad announcement states no vesting, and tokens were distributed to winning participants on October 24, 2019 (Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement).
- Series Name: Xpring strategic investment (Binance Research Kava)
- Investment Vehicle: Binance Research reports that Xpring, Ripple's ecosystem initiative, invested in Kava and does not state whether the investment was in equity, tokens or both (Binance Research Kava).
- Date Of Sale: March 2019 (Binance Research Kava).
- Number of tokens sold: Kava Labs has not disclosed the number of KAVA, if any, that Xpring received, and Binance Research lists no separate Xpring token bucket (Binance Research Kava).
- Vesting Schedule: Kava Labs has not disclosed any vesting terms tied to the Xpring investment (Binance Research Kava).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting KAVA, its supply, tokenholder balances or its mint controls has been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28. This was checked against the Kava news index, Kava's May 2022 Kava 10 statement that the network had zero downtime or hacks as of that date, Kava's July 2026 post on bridge exploits, which describes no Kava incident, and the chain's current 0% mint inflation reading. (Source: Kava News, Kava 10 Mainnet Launch, Every Bridge Hack Is An Argument For Native Issuance, Kava API Inflation)
(b) Exploit vector summary
There is no exploit vector to report because no exploit of KAVA, its supply, tokenholder balances or its mint controls has been publicly reported.
(c) Quantified impact
There is no impact to quantify because no exploit of KAVA, its supply or tokenholder balances has been reported.
(d) Remediation/response taken
There is no remediation, patch, compensation or governance response to report because no exploit has been reported.
(e) Current status
There is no incident status to report because no exploit has been reported.
(f) References (optional)
There is no post-mortem or advisory to reference because no in-scope exploit has been reported.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
KAVA's token generation and initial distribution were completed through Binance Launchpad in October 2019, so regulatory change now bears on continued listing and access rather than on delivery to buyers. The Launchpad sale already excluded residents of the United States and its territories and of Belarus, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cuba, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe. Further rules in those or other jurisdictions could lead trading venues to restrict or delist KAVA for affected users. (Source: Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Kava Labs Inc. is a private company based in San Francisco whose terms are governed by California law, which places the development company within reach of US federal and California regulators and courts. The company issued KAVA through private sales and a public exchange sale in 2019, so any change in how US authorities treat past token sales or ongoing development companies could affect it directly. The Kava Foundation has no published legal form or jurisdiction, so its regulatory status cannot be assessed from the public record. (Source: Kava Terms of Use, Binance Research Kava, Introducing Kava 11)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
KAVA holders earn staking rewards paid from the community pool, and the tax treatment of such rewards and of any disposal of KAVA differs across jurisdictions and can change. Kava's terms of use contain no tax guidance. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava Terms of Use)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
Kava's site is hosted in the United States, its terms prohibit use by children under 13, and disputes go to binding arbitration under California law. The 2019 Launchpad sale excluded ten listed jurisdictions including the United States. The Kava chain itself is permissionless, so these restrictions apply to front ends and venues rather than to onchain access, which leaves users responsible for their own legal eligibility. (Source: Kava Terms of Use, Binance Launchpad KAVA Announcement, Kava FAQ The Basics)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
Kava runs two execution environments, an Ethereum Co-Chain and a Cosmos Co-Chain, on a single Cosmos SDK chain, so a defect in the EVM integration, the IBC connections or a native module such as the CDP or lending modules could affect every application on the chain. Assets bridged from other networks carry additional risk because they depend on third-party bridges, and Kava's own help center warns that bridging relies on external entities, may result in loss of assets, and that Kava is not responsible for such losses. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics, Bridging Assets to Kava EVM)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
Consensus is secured by Tendermint BFT with up to 100 active validators, slashing for misbehavior and a 21-day unbonding period. Upgrade and parameter powers are split between full governance and four committees, but the Kava Safety Committee can pass a software upgrade with a single member address and a 7-day proposal window, and the Kava Stability Committee's 5 member addresses can withdraw community pool lending positions without a full vote. Kava does not identify who controls those addresses, so holders cannot assess the independence of the parties holding those powers. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava API Staking Params, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
Kava 15 was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, the chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28, and staking rewards are paid from the community pool at 0.317098 KAVA per second, or about 10,000,000 KAVA per year. That model assumes transaction fees, native project emissions and interim Kava Foundation allocations keep the pool funded. On 2026-09-28 the onchain community module held 8,662,829 KAVA, less than one year of rewards at the current rate, while Kava's Strategic Vault page describes a 560 million KAVA community vault and links to the MintScan community-pool page, so the two figures have not been reconciled. If inflows fall short, governance would have to lower the reward rate, which could reduce staking participation and network security. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava API Community Params, Kava API Community Balance, Strategic Vault)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
KAVA monetary policy is set entirely by governance votes. Proposal #78 raised minimum inflation from 20% to 100% for about 13 months to mint 200 million KAVA for Kava Rise, and Proposition 141, passed in May 2023, led to Kava 15, which was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023. The chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28. Kava 12 states that the DAO can cap supply and make KAVA deflationary, and Kava 15 states that surplus pool funds can be burned or reinvested. A future vote needing only 20% quorum and more than 50% Yes could change reward rates, community pool spending or the supply regime again. (Source: Kava Rise, Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava 12 Announcement, Kava Onchain Proposals)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.