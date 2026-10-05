(a) Problem the project solves

Kava is a Layer-1 blockchain that addresses the split between the Ethereum and Cosmos developer ecosystems. Its co-chain architecture pairs an Ethereum Co-Chain for EVM applications with a Cosmos Co-Chain connected over IBC to more than 35 chains, so developers can build for users of both ecosystems on one network. Kava's own FAQ describes Kava Chain as a decentralized, permissionless and censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics)

(b) Operational priorities

Kava funds ecosystem growth and network security from a governance-controlled community pool rather than from new issuance. Kava's November 14, 2023 Kava 15 announcement stated that the upgrade, following Proposition 141 passed in May 2023, was scheduled to reduce inflation to zero at midnight Dec 31, 2023, and the chain reports 0% mint inflation as of 2026-09-28. Kava stated that staking rewards would then come from transaction fees, native project emissions and interim Kava Foundation allocations routed through the community pool, with any surplus available to be burned or reinvested. The earlier Kava Rise program committed 200 million KAVA from the community pool over four years to developers building on Kava, with an initially proposed split of 30 million KAVA per year for EVM DeFi, 15 million KAVA per year for Cosmos DeFi and 5 million KAVA per year for NFT and GameFi projects. Kava Labs has also moved its product focus toward decentralized AI, and CoinDesk reported in April 2025 that, since its pivot, Kava had shipped its Kava AI platform, the Oros AI agent and decentralized GPU infrastructure. (Source: Kava 15 Zero Inflation, Kava API Inflation, Kava Rise, CoinDesk Scott Stuart Interview)

(c) High-level project overview

Kava runs Tendermint BFT consensus secured by the top 100 validators by stake, and the chain's staking parameters cap the active set at 100 validators with a 21-day unbonding period. The Ethereum Co-Chain executes EVM smart contracts and the Cosmos Co-Chain handles IBC transfers and Cosmos SDK modules. The Kava FAQ describes Kava Protocol as the set of rules built into Kava Chain that enables permissionless borrowing and lending. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics, Kava API Staking Params)

(d) Primary token functions

KAVA has three primary functions. It secures the network through staking and slashing by validators and delegators. It is the governance token used to vote on supported assets and applications, debt limits, collateral types and ratios, fees and the savings rate. It is also the incentive asset distributed to top protocols through ecosystem emissions. The Kava FAQ adds that KAVA acts as the lender of last resort for the lending protocol in certain situations. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava FAQ The Basics)

(e) Control surface reliance

Kava relies on onchain governance by KAVA stakers and validators, which Kava calls the Kava DAO and describes as having no headquarters, no directive and no leadership. Proposals need a 1,000 KAVA deposit, a 7-day voting period, 20% quorum, more than 50% Yes votes and less than 33.4% NoWithVeto to pass. Four onchain committees can also enact narrower changes without a full vote. The Kava Stability Committee has 5 member addresses and can change auction, CDP and related parameters and withdraw community pool lending positions. The Kava Safety Committee has 1 member address and holds software upgrade permission. The Hard Governance Committee and Swp Governance Committee tally HARD and SWP token votes on their own module parameters. Committees are created, updated and deleted only through full governance proposals, so the evolution of the control model depends on KAVA governance votes. (Source: Kava Docs Introduction, Kava Onchain Proposals, Kava Committee Module, Kava API Committees)