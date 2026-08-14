Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

Regulatory change already reshaped ICP's distribution. DFINITY planned a second public sale, then cancelled it when regulatory conditions shifted, and it delivered genesis tokens as grants to earlier contributors instead. Future changes to securities, market structure, or exchange listing rules can restrict where ICP trades and how DFINITY distributes ecosystem allocations.

(Source: DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising, The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

Swiss law governs the DFINITY Foundation and its Terms of Use, and the courts of Zurich hold exclusive jurisdiction over disputes with an appeal route to the Swiss Federal Court. Changes to Swiss foundation, tax, data protection, or crypto asset rules therefore reach the Foundation directly and can force changes to how it funds research, runs node machines, and operates its public services. European Union rules reach the same services through the Foundation's users in the bloc.

(Source: DFINITY Terms of Use, DFINITY Foundation)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Voting rewards accrue as maturity inside a neuron, and a holder realizes them only by converting maturity into ICP or by merging it back into stake. Tax authorities differ on whether the taxable event lands when maturity accrues or when the holder converts it, and DFINITY has proposed governance staking changes intended to make that moment easier to identify. Holders in every jurisdiction carry their own filing responsibility, and cycle burn, neuron disbursement, and cross venue transfers each raise separate treatment questions.

(Source: Voting Rewards, Neurons)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

The protocol applies no geographic blocking, and any node on the public internet reaches a canister. Access restrictions sit one layer up. DFINITY excluded United States persons from the 2018 community airdrop and applied KYC and AML checks to every participant, and centralized exchanges apply their own regional gating to ICP order books.

(Source: Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, CoinGecko ICP Market Data)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

Query calls carry no integrity guarantee, because a single replica or boundary node formulates the response and can modify it. A frontend that renders proposal contents from an uncertified query therefore shows a user whatever a malicious node returns. Assets served from the raw domain skip asset certification entirely, so a single malicious node changes what the browser receives. The incident record shows the same class of risk in production. A cycles bookkeeping bug shipped in March 2023 credited rather than debited cycles under specific conditions, and a proof of concept minted 4 trillion cycles per message execution before DFINITY caught it. Upgrade defects stalled subnets cv73p and 4ecnw in March 2024, the Bitcoin subnet in April 2024, subnet uzr34 in May 2024, and the European Subnet in March 2026.

(Source: Data Integrity and Authenticity, ICP Developer Docs, Cycles Bookkeeping Incident Retrospective, European Subnet Experiencing Timeouts on Update Messages)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

ICP defends state integrity with threshold signed update responses, certified variables backed by Merkle proofs, and boundary node verification on canister subdomains. Governance adds a second layer, because a malicious change reaches the network only after neurons adopt it and the rejection fee burns on failure. Those controls stop forged state and rogue upgrades, and they do nothing about implementation bugs in the replica, misconfigured releases, or ecosystem canisters that ship their own authentication. The Sign In With Bitcoin provider proved the gap in April 2025 when a missing key to address binding let attackers impersonate principals and take user funds from Odin.fun. DFINITY followed with a July 2025 advisory, released publicly after a 90 day embargo, warning that Sign In With Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana implementations that leave request origin out of delegation derivation stay open to phishing, and it rated that risk high, likely, and major. Boundary node failures in June 2022 and December 2025 separately show that the access layer takes services offline even while the core network keeps producing blocks.

(Source: Critical Vulnerability in SIWB used to Attack Odin.fun, Security Advisory, Sign-In with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana prone to Phishing, Post Mortem, Faulty API BN Upgrade)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

ICP supply moves on two opposing flows. Minting for node provider rewards and voting rewards expands supply, and cycle burn contracts it, so net issuance depends on whether developer demand for compute outpaces reward emission. Three assumptions hold that balance together. Developers keep buying cycles, which requires sustained canister demand. Node providers keep running hardware under rewards denominated in XDR and converted to ICP at the trailing 30 day average rate, which requires the ICP price to stay high enough to cover their costs. Neuron holders keep locking stake for long dissolve delays, which requires reward rates to compensate them for the illiquidity. Weakness in any one of the three shrinks burn, thins the node fleet, or lowers governance participation.

(Source: ICP Tokenomics, Voting Rewards, Neurons)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

The NNS sets monetary policy by vote. Adopted proposals change voting reward rates and schedules, node provider reward parameters, and the cycles conversion rate, and the governance canister applies each change automatically. The Mission 70 program puts exactly that lever to work, proposing shorter dissolve delays, lower reward levels, a convex dissolve delay bonus curve in place of the current linear one, and a cap on the total voting reward pool after the bootstrapping phase ends. A holder who staked for eight years under today's parameters carries the risk that a future vote reprices those rewards, and the same voting power that sets rewards also decides who receives them.

(Source: Voting Rewards, Mission 70 is now here, Governance, ICP Developer Docs)