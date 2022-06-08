Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
The Internet Computer runs web applications, data storage, and computation directly on a public blockchain so that services stop depending on centralized cloud providers and traditional enterprise IT. Developers deploy full stack applications onchain, and users reach them from an ordinary browser without wallets, plugins, or intermediary servers.
(Source: Internet Computer Overview, ICP Developer Docs)
(b) Operational priorities
DFINITY concentrates on three priorities. The Foundation ships replica software releases through the public dfinity/ic repository and puts each release to a Network Nervous System vote. Node providers add machines, and the network forms them into new subnets to expand capacity. Governance participants set protocol parameters, admit node providers, and reconfigure subnet topology through NNS proposals.
(Source: dfinity/ic Source Repository, Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
(c) High-level project overview
The Internet Computer consists of many independent blockchain instances called subnets. Each subnet runs consensus across its own set of node machines and executes canister smart contracts in parallel with every other subnet. Chain-key cryptography gives each subnet a single public key, which lets subnets sign their own state, call each other across subnet boundaries, and sign Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions directly without a bridge or an oracle.
(Source: Internet Computer Overview, ICP Developer Docs)
(d) Primary token functions
ICP carries four functions. Holders lock ICP into neurons to vote on NNS proposals and earn voting rewards. Developers convert ICP into cycles at a rate anchored to the XDR, and that conversion burns the ICP and pays for canister storage, compute, and bandwidth. The protocol mints new ICP to compensate node providers for running hardware. Holders also transfer ICP across the ICP ledger as a medium of exchange throughout the ecosystem.
(Source: ICP Tokenomics, Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
(e) Control surface reliance
The Network Nervous System controls the protocol. The NNS is an onchain DAO built from canisters that run on the Internet Computer itself. A neuron with sufficient stake and dissolve delay submits a proposal, neurons vote, and the governance canister executes an adopted proposal automatically. Voting power scales with stake, with a dissolve delay bonus that reaches three times at two years, and with an age bonus that reaches 1.25 times at four years. A proposal passes immediately on an absolute majority of total voting power, or at the deadline on a simple majority once three percent of voting power participates. Replica upgrades, subnet creation, and node provider admission all travel this path, so no operator changes the protocol unilaterally.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs, Neurons)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
ICP has no separate Labs or DevCo entity. The DFINITY Foundation performs protocol engineering directly and publishes the replica source code that node machines run.
N/A
N/A
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Dominic Williams
Founder and Chief Scientist
Williams founded the DFINITY Foundation in Zurich in 2016 after working on distributed systems and blockchain scalability, and he leads the research program behind ICP and the UTOPIA sovereign cloud initiative for enterprises, governments, and NGOs.
Josh Drake
Chief Operating Officer
Drake leads Foundation operations and runs the finance, legal, and people functions that support the engineering organization.
Pierre Samaties
Chief Business Officer
Samaties leads commercial strategy, enterprise partnerships, and go to market execution for ICP.
Björn Tackmann
Head of Research
Tackmann leads the DFINITY research group and presents the cryptography and data sovereignty work that underpins ICP.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The NNS has no named executive body and no officer roster. Neuron holders exercise governance directly by submitting and voting on proposals, and the governance canister executes every adopted proposal without human intervention. (Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs, ICP Dashboard Neurons)
N/A
Governance is exercised through the NNS proposal and neuron system rather than a separately named executive team. Network Governance Neurons
(Source: DFINITY Foundation Team, Dominic Williams Speaker Profile, Point Zero Forum, DFINITY on Björn Tackmann, Head of Research)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The NNS holds no registered intellectual property. The DFINITY Foundation owns the intellectual property in its websites, content, software, code, and graphics under its Terms of Use, and it publishes the replica source code that node machines run in the public dfinity/ic repository. Governance decides which replica build the network runs rather than who owns the underlying copyright.
(Source: DFINITY Terms of Use, dfinity/ic Source Repository)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The NNS governance canister holds every administrative power over the protocol. Adopted proposals elect replica versions, create and reconfigure subnets, grant a cryptographic identity to a new node provider, adjust node provider rewards, and change governance parameters. The canister executes each adopted proposal automatically, and a rejected proposal burns the proposer's rejection fee in ICP.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs, Neurons)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Locked ICP sits inside neurons. A neuron votes and earns rewards once its dissolve delay passes six months, and the dissolve delay reaches a maximum of eight years. Voting power rises with stake, dissolve delay, and neuron age. Neurons follow other neurons to vote automatically, and rewards accrue as maturity, which a holder converts into ICP or merges back into stake. A hotkey votes on a neuron's behalf and cannot disburse the stake or start dissolving the neuron.
(Source: Neurons, Voting Rewards)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
ICP holders receive no dividend, no revenue share, and no treasury claim. Value accrues through two protocol flows. Cycle burn removes ICP from supply every time a developer pays for compute and storage, and voting rewards mint new ICP for neuron holders who participate in governance. Node providers receive newly minted ICP for supplying hardware. A holder who leaves ICP liquid outside a neuron captures no protocol cash flow and dilutes against ongoing issuance.
(Source: ICP Tokenomics, Voting Rewards)
(e) Dissolution authority
No entity holds authority to dissolve the NNS. The governance canister runs on the Internet Computer, continues for as long as the network runs, and changes only through an adopted NNS proposal. Dissolution operates at the neuron level, where a holder starts a neuron dissolving, waits out the dissolve delay, and then disburses the unlocked ICP to a ledger account.
(Source: Neurons, Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
DFINITY Stiftung, which operates publicly as the DFINITY Foundation, is a Swiss not for profit foundation incorporated in Switzerland in October 2016 and registered at Genferstrasse 11, 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. Swiss foundation law governs it, and it employs the largest blockchain and cryptography research group in Switzerland and the wider DACH region.
(Source: DFINITY Foundation, DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising, Dominic Williams Speaker Profile, Point Zero Forum)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation owns the intellectual property in dfinity.org and its content, software, code, graphics, and layouts under its Terms of Use, and it licenses that content to visitors for non commercial use only. The Foundation also controls the verified dfinity GitHub organization and publishes the Rust replica implementation there for anyone to read, build, and audit.
(Source: DFINITY Terms of Use, dfinity/ic Source Repository)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation holds no veto, no pause power, and no unilateral spending power over the NNS. It participates the same way every other holder participates, by staking ICP in neurons and voting, and its proposals succeed or fail on network voting power. The Foundation separately operates node machines as a registered node provider under the name DFINITY Stiftung and earns node provider rewards on the same published schedule that applies to every other provider.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs, ICP Dashboard Node Providers)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No DevCo exists, so the Foundation holds no powers over one. The Foundation performs protocol development itself through its own engineering and research staff.
(Source: dfinity/ic Source Repository, DFINITY Foundation)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation holds no protocol pause key and no unilateral upgrade key. A replica version reaches the network only after neurons adopt an election proposal, and the governance canister then carries out the change across the affected subnets.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation funds itself from its genesis endowment and from the node provider rewards it earns for operating hardware. Genesis assigned 52.93 percent of the initial allocation to the Foundation endowment together with team and partnership tokens, and the Foundation divests that allocation over time to reinvest in the network and the community. No protocol mechanism routes cycles revenue or NNS treasury funds to the Foundation.
(Source: Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
ICP has no DevCo. DFINITY chose a Swiss not for profit foundation rather than a startup company as the vehicle for building the network, and the DFINITY Foundation carries out protocol development itself.
(Source: DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising, DFINITY Foundation)
(b) IP ownership & control
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo owns project intellectual property. The DFINITY Foundation owns the site and brand intellectual property under its Terms of Use and publishes the replica source code in the public dfinity/ic repository.
(Source: DFINITY Terms of Use, dfinity/ic Source Repository)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds powers over the NNS, protocol controlled resources, or token administration. Those powers rest entirely with the governance canister and the neurons that vote on its proposals.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds powers over the DFINITY Foundation. The Foundation answers to its own board under Swiss foundation law.
(Source: DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds a pause key or an upgrade key. Replica upgrades execute only through adopted NNS proposals.
(Source: Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo receives protocol revenue, cycles proceeds, or token distributions. Protocol issuance flows only to node providers and to neuron holders who vote.
(Source: ICP Tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
Genesis on May 10, 2021 minted close to 470 million ICP. The NNS held the large majority of that supply inside thousands of neurons granted to seed donors, early contributors, and other genesis participants, and community airdrop recipients received the first liquid tranche at Genesis Unlock.
An official April 4, 2018 DFINITY presale and airdrop post disclosed an expected genesis-state allocation schedule of 9.5% Early Contributor tokens, 24.72% Seed fundraise contributor tokens, 6.85% Strategic fundraise contributor tokens, 4.75% Presale fundraise contributor tokens, 1.25% Community airdrop tokens, and 52.93% Foundation Endowment, Team and Partnership tokens. A later official June 2021 governance post states that Seed Donors received 24.7% of the Genesis token allocation in neurons at Genesis and Early Contributors received 9.5% in neurons at Genesis. Reviewed public tokenomics sources further state that ICP is used for governance staking, conversion into cycles, and node-provider rewards. The reviewed corpus still does not provide a single final launch table that reconciles every bucket to an exact launch token count. Announcing the DFINITY “Presale” Fundraise and Public Airdrop The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer Tokenomics
Genesis carried no offering price. DFINITY granted genesis tokens to earlier contributors rather than selling them at launch, so the pre genesis rounds set the only reference prices, running from the February 2017 seed donation through the 2018 strategic and presale rounds.
The ticker is ICP. Exchanges quote it as ICP against USD, USDT, and BTC.
ICP has no maximum supply. Supply expands when the protocol mints ICP for node provider rewards and for voting rewards, and supply contracts when developers burn ICP to create cycles. Circulating supply stands at roughly 555.2 million ICP, and total supply matches circulating supply because the protocol keeps no undistributed reserve outside neurons.
Seed donors received their full allocation at Genesis Unlock inside a basket of 49 NNS neurons, pre aged to 18 months and configured with staggered dissolve delays that started at zero days. Community airdrop recipients received ICP in 12 equal monthly installments through CoinList wallets, with the first installment arriving on or shortly after Genesis Unlock. Strategic round participants accepted a three year vesting schedule.
(Source: The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer, ICP Dashboard Tokenomics, Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, DFINITY Fundraising Plans, Polychain Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz, CoinGecko ICP Market Data, ICP Tokenomics, How to Access Seed and Airdrop ICP Tokens)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The airdrop announced in April 2018 was subsequently executed as the summer 2018 community distribution, with claims opening at Genesis Unlock in May 2021. No planned-but-unexecuted airdrop remains.
(b) Executed airdrop
Per-address source: No public per-address allocation dataset was identified in cited sources. The cited public materials do not disclose a per-address allocation file or a fully deterministic public eligibility ledger. (Source: How to Access 'Seed' and 'Airdrop' ICP Tokens, Announcing the DFINITY "Presale" Fundraise and Public Airdrop)
Covered user segments and allocation method: The covered segment is participants in the summer 2018 community distribution. As announced in April 2018, the airdrop was sized at up to 25 million Swiss francs, restricted to non-U.S. persons, and subject to KYC and AML checks; DFINITY's then-current thinking was that individual community members could receive between 500 and 2,500 CHF worth of tokens depending on community tenure and other inputs. The launch-day post states that Genesis Unlock started the claim process for those participants, that they received ICP in 12 equal monthly installments delivered via CoinList Wallets, and that the first allotment arrived on or shortly after Genesis Unlock. A June 2021 governance post states that more than 50,000 airdrop participants unlocked their first liquid ICP at Genesis. Recipients could transfer distributed ICP to wallets of their choosing or to the NNS to participate in governance. (Source: Announcing the DFINITY "Presale" Fundraise and Public Airdrop, How to Access 'Seed' and 'Airdrop' ICP Tokens, The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. ICP has conducted an airdrop.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
ICP operates without a disclosed market maker agreement. DFINITY granted genesis tokens to prior contributors and reached exchanges through venue initiated listings rather than through a designated market making program. The genesis allocation reserves no tokens for market making, and the six genesis buckets account for the entire initial supply. No market making term runs for ICP, because no such agreement exists. No loan structure, call option structure, or retainer structure governs market making for ICP.
(Source: The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer, Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
ICP trades on Coinbase, Binance, Binance.US, OKX, Upbit, and Kraken, and onchain on Internet Computer decentralized exchanges including ICPSwap. Coinbase opened ICP trading on May 10, 2021, and Binance.US opened ICP deposits on June 20, 2022 with ICP/USD and ICP/USDT order books. No genesis allocation went to exchange listings. The genesis schedule assigned the full initial supply to seed donors, early contributors, strategic and presale participants, the community airdrop, and the Foundation endowment. No listing agreement term runs for ICP, because no token allocation backs any listing. Coinbase reports that it holds ICP and that it has a commercial engagement relating to ICP, and Coinbase construes commercial engagement broadly to cover business arrangements such as custody. The published genesis allocation contains no native token listing fee bucket.
(Source: CoinGecko ICP Market Data, Coinbase Internet Computer Asset Page, Coinbase Digital Asset Disclosures, Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Seed donation
Donation agreement settled in BTC and ETH and rewarded in ICP, marked to market at 30 ICP per Swiss franc
February 2017
24.72 percent of the genesis supply
Delivered in full at Genesis Unlock inside a basket of 49 NNS neurons, pre aged to 18 months with staggered dissolve delays starting at zero days
Strategic fundraise
Private token purchase agreements with Polychain Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and other strategic backers
Negotiated in late 2017 and announced in February 2018
6.85 percent of the genesis supply
Three year vesting schedule, paired with funding and management commitments to the DFINITY Ecosystem Venture Fund
Presale fundraise
Private presale of genesis tokens capped at 90 million Swiss francs
2018
4.75 percent of the genesis supply
Delivered at Genesis Unlock with no separate published lockup
The February 2017 seed donation gave the Foundation 3.9 million Swiss francs of initial funding, and the 2018 strategic and presale rounds together raised more than 100 million dollars. DFINITY planned a second public sale and cancelled it after regulatory conditions changed.
(Source: Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, DFINITY Fundraising Plans, Polychain Capital, and Andreessen Horowitz, DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising, How to Access Seed and Airdrop ICP Tokens)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
(1) 2022-06-08, North Atlantic boundary nodes
(2) 2023-08-10 retrospective covering a bug shipped 2023-03-03, replica cycles bookkeeping
(3) 2024-03-27, subnets cv73p and 4ecnw
(4) 2024-04-22, Bitcoin integration subnet
(5) 2024-05-13, subnet uzr34
(6) 2025-04-14 with public disclosure on 2025-04-16, the ic_siwb_provider authentication canister as deployed by Odin.fun
(7) 2025-12-03, API boundary nodes on guestOS release 724ae4101bfdd8d4443126a6a8b1ec5ca9b68a12
(8) 2026-03-05, European Subnet bkfrj on replica upgrade 781ef50
(b) Exploit vector summary
(1) A Journalbeat logging bug exhausted disk on live boundary nodes, which broke cache population and cut the request path through those nodes
(2) Under specific conditions the replica added cycles consumed during a message execution to a canister balance instead of subtracting them, which created cycles out of nothing
(3) Upgraded replicas failed to deserialize checkpoints that contained remapped legacy error codes from the prior release, which put both subnets into a crash loop
(4) A surge in Bitcoin testnet blocks pushed the Bitcoin subnet past its heap delta limit, the execution layer exited before clearing the consensus queue, and the broken invariant crashed subnet replicas
(5) Legacy ECDSA artifacts in block payloads clashed with a newly mandatory field in replica version 2c4566b, so catch up package deserialization failed and the subnet stalled during upgrade
(6) The Sign In With Bitcoin provider omitted the check that binds the public key verifying a Bitcoin wallet signature to the claimed Bitcoin address, which let an attacker impersonate any principal created through that flow
(7) Changed ACME ALPN module semantics stopped upgraded API boundary nodes from loading their TLS certificate chain, so the nodes refused incoming connections
(8) A scheduler refactoring charged frozen canisters scheduler priority for messages they could not execute, which starved live traffic
(c) Quantified impact
(1) Users in the eastern United States, western Europe, and Latin America lost access through the BO1, LN1, and MR1 boundary nodes, and disk overflow destroyed the logs and metrics needed to size the impact precisely
(2) A proof of concept generated 4 trillion cycles per message execution, and metrics on cycles minted, cycles burned, and canister balances showed no exploitation and no realized loss
(3) Applications and several high profile services on the two subnets stopped responding from 11:42 UTC to 13:36 UTC
(4) The Bitcoin integration stayed unavailable from 03:56 UTC to 19:20 UTC, and no protocol funds moved
(5) The exchange rate canister and Internet Identity stopped responding from 11:10 UTC to 13:46 UTC
(6) Attackers took user funds from the Odin.fun deployment, and DFINITY published the vector without quantifying the loss
(7) All API boundary nodes failed from 15:15 UTC to 15:43 UTC, which blocked Internet Identity, the NNS dapp, and OpenChat while the core network kept producing blocks
(8) Latency reached roughly 30 minutes for 2.5 hours, and just under 20 percent of ingress traffic expired
(d) Remediation/response taken
(1) Engineers cleared the overflowing file system, deployed a cron job to restart Journalbeat, and folded the fix into new BoundaryOS images
(2) DFINITY corrected the accounting path and rolled the fix out across the fleet without incident
(3) DFINITY rolled both subnets back to their prior stable versions through downgrade and recovery proposals, then restored the deprecated error code variants so replicas deserialize old checkpoints
(4) DFINITY shipped a fix that processes the consensus queue before evaluating the heap delta limit, executed a hotfix upgrade proposal, and unhalted the subnet
(5) DFINITY rolled the subnet back, assembled replacement nodes, submitted downgrade and recovery proposals, reverted the mandatory field change by hotfix, and purged obsolete ECDSA reshare agreements from block payloads
(6) AstroX shipped a patch, DFINITY confirmed the mitigation with its own proof of concept, Odin.fun applied the patch, and DFINITY told affected teams to halt trading and withdrawals until existing delegations expired
(7) DFINITY rolled back the first 5 nodes and then the remaining 15, shipped the fix in release d2a13f0ecb29c96818d24076925d5da19ae61e93, and added alerting, active probing, and an ACME ALPN regression test
(8) DFINITY reverted the subnet to replica version de43a37 and committed to comprehensive scheduler testing before resuming the refactoring
(e) Current status
(1) Resolved
(2) Resolved
(3) Resolved, with the first subnet recovering at 13:19 UTC and the second at 13:34 UTC
(4) Resolved, with the subnet recovering at 15:07 UTC and Bitcoin mainnet tracking the tip again by 19:20 UTC
(5) Resolved, with recovery completing at 13:46 UTC
(6) Patched at Odin.fun on 2025-04-24, and every project running its own copy of the canister had to apply the patch separately
(7) Resolved, with reachability restored at 15:43 UTC
(8) Resolved, with rollback complete at 13:23 UTC and the incident closed at 14:35 UTC
(f) References (optional)
(1) North Atlantic Region Boundary Node Outage Retrospective
(2) Cycles Bookkeeping Incident Retrospective
(3) Post Mortem, subnets cv73p and 4ecnw
(4) Postmortem, Bitcoin Integration Outage
(6) Critical Security Bug, Authentication Bypass in SIWB and Critical Vulnerability in SIWB used to Attack Odin.fun
(7) Post Mortem, Faulty API BN Upgrade
(8) European Subnet Experiencing Timeouts on Update Messages
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
Regulatory change already reshaped ICP's distribution. DFINITY planned a second public sale, then cancelled it when regulatory conditions shifted, and it delivered genesis tokens as grants to earlier contributors instead. Future changes to securities, market structure, or exchange listing rules can restrict where ICP trades and how DFINITY distributes ecosystem allocations.
(Source: DFINITY Stiftung and the Upcoming Fundraising, The Community-Led Governance of the Internet Computer)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Swiss law governs the DFINITY Foundation and its Terms of Use, and the courts of Zurich hold exclusive jurisdiction over disputes with an appeal route to the Swiss Federal Court. Changes to Swiss foundation, tax, data protection, or crypto asset rules therefore reach the Foundation directly and can force changes to how it funds research, runs node machines, and operates its public services. European Union rules reach the same services through the Foundation's users in the bloc.
(Source: DFINITY Terms of Use, DFINITY Foundation)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Voting rewards accrue as maturity inside a neuron, and a holder realizes them only by converting maturity into ICP or by merging it back into stake. Tax authorities differ on whether the taxable event lands when maturity accrues or when the holder converts it, and DFINITY has proposed governance staking changes intended to make that moment easier to identify. Holders in every jurisdiction carry their own filing responsibility, and cycle burn, neuron disbursement, and cross venue transfers each raise separate treatment questions.
(Source: Voting Rewards, Neurons)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
The protocol applies no geographic blocking, and any node on the public internet reaches a canister. Access restrictions sit one layer up. DFINITY excluded United States persons from the 2018 community airdrop and applied KYC and AML checks to every participant, and centralized exchanges apply their own regional gating to ICP order books.
(Source: Announcing the DFINITY Presale Fundraise and Public Airdrop, CoinGecko ICP Market Data)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
Query calls carry no integrity guarantee, because a single replica or boundary node formulates the response and can modify it. A frontend that renders proposal contents from an uncertified query therefore shows a user whatever a malicious node returns. Assets served from the raw domain skip asset certification entirely, so a single malicious node changes what the browser receives. The incident record shows the same class of risk in production. A cycles bookkeeping bug shipped in March 2023 credited rather than debited cycles under specific conditions, and a proof of concept minted 4 trillion cycles per message execution before DFINITY caught it. Upgrade defects stalled subnets cv73p and 4ecnw in March 2024, the Bitcoin subnet in April 2024, subnet uzr34 in May 2024, and the European Subnet in March 2026.
(Source: Data Integrity and Authenticity, ICP Developer Docs, Cycles Bookkeeping Incident Retrospective, European Subnet Experiencing Timeouts on Update Messages)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
ICP defends state integrity with threshold signed update responses, certified variables backed by Merkle proofs, and boundary node verification on canister subdomains. Governance adds a second layer, because a malicious change reaches the network only after neurons adopt it and the rejection fee burns on failure. Those controls stop forged state and rogue upgrades, and they do nothing about implementation bugs in the replica, misconfigured releases, or ecosystem canisters that ship their own authentication. The Sign In With Bitcoin provider proved the gap in April 2025 when a missing key to address binding let attackers impersonate principals and take user funds from Odin.fun. DFINITY followed with a July 2025 advisory, released publicly after a 90 day embargo, warning that Sign In With Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana implementations that leave request origin out of delegation derivation stay open to phishing, and it rated that risk high, likely, and major. Boundary node failures in June 2022 and December 2025 separately show that the access layer takes services offline even while the core network keeps producing blocks.
(Source: Critical Vulnerability in SIWB used to Attack Odin.fun, Security Advisory, Sign-In with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana prone to Phishing, Post Mortem, Faulty API BN Upgrade)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
ICP supply moves on two opposing flows. Minting for node provider rewards and voting rewards expands supply, and cycle burn contracts it, so net issuance depends on whether developer demand for compute outpaces reward emission. Three assumptions hold that balance together. Developers keep buying cycles, which requires sustained canister demand. Node providers keep running hardware under rewards denominated in XDR and converted to ICP at the trailing 30 day average rate, which requires the ICP price to stay high enough to cover their costs. Neuron holders keep locking stake for long dissolve delays, which requires reward rates to compensate them for the illiquidity. Weakness in any one of the three shrinks burn, thins the node fleet, or lowers governance participation.
(Source: ICP Tokenomics, Voting Rewards, Neurons)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
The NNS sets monetary policy by vote. Adopted proposals change voting reward rates and schedules, node provider reward parameters, and the cycles conversion rate, and the governance canister applies each change automatically. The Mission 70 program puts exactly that lever to work, proposing shorter dissolve delays, lower reward levels, a convex dissolve delay bonus curve in place of the current linear one, and a cap on the total voting reward pool after the bootstrapping phase ends. A holder who staked for eight years under today's parameters carries the risk that a future vote reprices those rewards, and the same voting power that sets rewards also decides who receives them.
(Source: Voting Rewards, Mission 70 is now here, Governance, ICP Developer Docs)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.