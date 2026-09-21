Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Injective addresses the structural deficiencies of decentralized trading infrastructure, specifically poor liquidity, high latency, MEV extraction, and the inability of general-purpose blockchains to support order-book market structure without prohibitive gas costs and execution delays. General-purpose chains require developers to rebuild exchange primitives inside smart contracts, where they face gas fees, resource limits, and restricted interfaces. Injective embeds those primitives directly into the protocol layer as native modules written in the same language as the core chain and compiled into binary, giving applications direct state access and native composability. The result is a network on which any participant can permissionlessly create and trade spot, perpetual, derivative, prediction, and tokenized real-world asset markets. (Source: Letter from Injective Labs Inc. to the SEC Crypto Task Force, INJ MiCA White Paper, Binance Launchpad Token Sale of Injective Protocol)
(b) Operational priorities
Injective funds ongoing development and operations from three distinct sources. Validator block rewards are generated algorithmically by the network's mint module and require no discretionary funding. The Injective Foundation retained approximately 46,330,000 INJ from the original genesis issuance, comprising the 36,330,000 INJ ecosystem development allocation and the 10,000,000 INJ community growth allocation, and deploys that treasury toward development support, governance participation, and community initiatives. Injective Labs Inc. funds its own engineering work from venture capital raised across four rounds totaling approximately $57.1 million. Ecosystem capital formation runs through a $150 million ecosystem initiative announced in 2023 with support from Pantera Capital and Jump Crypto. Day-to-day operation of the network does not depend on funding from the Injective Foundation. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds, Injective Raises $40,000,000 to Advance Web3 Finance)
(c) High-level project overview
Injective is a sovereign layer-one blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK and secured by CometBFT Byzantine fault-tolerant Proof-of-Stake consensus, with a bounded active validator set of a maximum of 50 validators. A block commits once validators representing at least two-thirds of staked voting power attest to it. The chain natively supports multiple virtual machines, including WebAssembly through CosmWasm and a native EVM launched on mainnet in November 2025 under the MultiVM initiative. Native modules provide a fully onchain central-limit order book exchange, an auction module, an oracle module, a tokenfactory and permissions module for tokenized assets, and an insurance module. Frequent batch auctions order transactions to resist MEV. The Peggy bridge, operated by Injective validators, connects the chain to Ethereum, and IBC connects it to the wider Cosmos ecosystem. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, About Injective Docs, Peggy Bridge Docs, Ethereum Bridge Docs)
(d) Primary token functions
INJ performs four functions. It is the sole gas asset, and every transaction fee on Injective is paid in INJ at a cost of approximately $0.0003 per transaction following the January 2024 gas compression upgrade. It secures the network through staking, where validators and delegators earn newly minted INJ block rewards plus a share of transaction fees and are subject to slashing for misbehavior. It is the governance asset, and only staked INJ may vote, with voting power token-weighted at 1 INJ equal to 1 vote. It is the bidding and burn asset in the monthly Community BuyBack, where participants commit INJ, receive a pro rata share of pooled ecosystem revenue, and the committed INJ is permanently burned. INJ confers no ownership interest, profit-sharing right, equity, or creditor claim against the Injective Foundation or any affiliated entity. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Community BuyBack Docs)
(e) Control surface reliance
All parameters of the Injective chain are set by INJ stakers through onchain governance, and no entity retains unilateral discretion to amend the rights or obligations attaching to INJ. Proposals are submitted through Injective Hub, require a 10 INJ initial deposit and a 100 INJ minimum deposit to enter the voting stage, run a four-day voting period, and pass on 33.4% quorum of total staked INJ with a 50% approval threshold and a veto threshold of one third. Injective additionally operates a permissioning layer under which stakers must approve a governance proposal before any smart contract can be instantiated on mainnet. Injective Labs stated in its Commonwealth governance launch that the Labs team had abstained from every governance vote. The Injective Foundation states in its MiCA white paper that it does not control protocol development and has no authority or capacity to intervene in technical failures, governance disputes, or security incidents. The governance model has already exercised material control over monetary policy, most recently through IIP-392 in April 2024 and IIP-617 in January 2026. (Source: Governance Docs, INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy, Injective Launches Unified Governance Interface with Commonwealth, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Eric Chen
Labs / DevCo
Co-Founder and CEO, Injective Labs Inc.
Researcher at Innovating Capital from 2017 to 2018, covering blockchain protocol research and trading strategies. Studied finance and computer science at New York University. Co-founded Injective with Albert Chon in 2018.
Albert Chon
Labs / DevCo
Co-Founder and CTO, Injective Labs Inc.
Software Development Engineer at Amazon in 2018. Consultant at OpenZeppelin in 2018. Full-stack software engineer at Linc Global Inc. Researcher at the Stanford Parallel Distributed Processing Lab. Tendermint Fellow since 2021. Holds a BS in Computer Science with an artificial intelligence concentration and an MS in Computer Science with a systems specialization, both from Stanford University.
David Josse
Labs / DevCo
Head of Engineering, Injective Labs Inc.
Chief Technology Officer at 21.co from 2022. Chief Technology Officer at Symbridge from 2021 to 2022. Global Head of Data Engineering at Goldman Sachs from 2011 to 2021. Holds a BS in Computer Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Over twenty years in financial technology.
Mirza Uddin
Labs / DevCo
Head of Business Development, Injective Labs Inc., and Head of Business Development, Injective Foundation
Investor at Two Sigma from 2017 to 2018. Venture capital role at Index Ventures from 2016 to 2017. Co-Founder and General Partner at Vessel Capital since 2021. Attended Harvard University.
Noah Axler
Labs / DevCo
General Counsel, Injective Labs Inc., and Counsel to the Injective Foundation
Chief Litigation and Regulatory Counsel at Terraform Labs in 2022. Shareholder at Anderson Kill from 2021 to 2022, in the Technology, Media, and Distributed Systems group. Co-Founder and CEO of Dejure from 2018 to 2022. Partner at Axler Goldich LLC from 2016 to 2021 and at Donovan Axler LLC from 2011 to 2016. Holds a BA from the University of Pittsburgh and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
(Source: Injective Labs Team, Eric Chen Profile, David Josse Profile, SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo)
Labs / DevCo
Injective operates two principal named entities, Injective Labs Inc. and the Injective Foundation, alongside two affiliated entities, Injective, LLC and Injective Institutional Services. Onchain governance is exercised directly by INJ stakers and validators, and no named DAO leadership body, council, or delegate committee holds governance authority. (Source: SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, Injective is Now an Official SEC Registered Transfer Agent, INJ MiCA White Paper, Governance Docs)
Labs / DevCo
Glenn Eldon Kennedy
Foundation
Director, Injective Foundation, serving c/o Leeward Management Limited, Suite 3119, 9 Forum Lane, Camana Bay, George Town, Grand Cayman
Professional director provided through Leeward Management Limited, a Cayman Islands corporate services provider. Injective has not publicly disclosed further biographical detail.
Jenna Peterson
Foundation
CEO, Open DeFi Foundation
Chief Executive Officer of the Open DeFi Foundation, where she led ecosystem funding and builder support programs for Injective from 2022 through 2023. The Open DeFi Foundation was the Panama entity that formerly held Injective Network Ltd., the Cayman entity that issued the legacy ERC-20 INJ token.
Mirza Uddin
Foundation
Head of Business Development, Injective Foundation
Investor at Two Sigma from 2017 to 2018. Venture capital role at Index Ventures from 2016 to 2017. Co-Founder and General Partner at Vessel Capital since 2021. Attended Harvard University.
Brandon Goss
Foundation
Head of Research, Injective Foundation
Injective has not publicly disclosed Brandon Goss's prior experience.
Noah Axler
Foundation
Counsel to the Injective Foundation
Chief Litigation and Regulatory Counsel at Terraform Labs in 2022. Shareholder at Anderson Kill from 2021 to 2022. Co-Founder and CEO of Dejure from 2018 to 2022. Holds a BA from the University of Pittsburgh and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
(Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, INJ 3.0 Release, Injective July Conference Recap)
Foundation
Injective has no named DAO or onchain governance leadership body. Governance authority rests entirely with INJ stakers and the validators to whom they delegate, exercised through token-weighted voting on Injective Hub.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Not applicable
Not applicable
(Source: Governance Docs, INJ MiCA White Paper)
DAO / Onchain Governance
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Injective operates an onchain governance system in which staked INJ holders vote on all chain parameters. That governance system has no legal wrapper, no incorporated DAO entity, and no treasury of its own separate from the protocol community pool.
The Injective governance system owns no intellectual property. Copyright in the injective.com website and its published brand assets is held by the Injective Foundation. Copyright in the core software is held by Injective Labs Inc. The injective-core repository, hosted under the InjectiveFoundation GitHub organization, is distributed under the Injective Labs License, a Business Source License 1.1 variant, with certain code in the evm and erc20 modules licensed under LGPLv3. The Injective TypeScript, Go, and Python SDKs carry Injective Labs Inc. copyright and were originally released under Apache License 2.0. Governance approval is required to instantiate any contract on mainnet, but that permissioning power conveys no ownership of the underlying codebase to stakers. (Source: injective-core Repository, Injective Labs GitHub Organization, injective-core Distribution Metadata, Injective Labs Terms of Use)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Governance authority executes through the Cosmos SDK governance module account, which carries out the messages contained in any proposal that passes. Proposal submission requires a 10 INJ initial deposit, and a cumulative 100 INJ deposit moves a proposal into voting. The voting period runs four days. Quorum requires participation by more than 33.4% of total staked INJ. The approval threshold is 50% of non-abstaining votes cast. A No With Veto tally exceeding one third defeats the proposal and burns the deposit, as does failure to reach quorum or the minimum deposit. Only staked INJ votes, and delegators inherit their validator's vote unless they vote directly. Contract uploads to mainnet require a passed governance proposal. Contract migration authority rests with whichever address was designated as admin at instantiation, and the slashing module parameters can be updated through governance or through a designated authority address. No pause role, upgrade multisig, or emergency executor sits outside the governance module. (Source: Governance Docs, Gov Module Docs, Mainnet Deployment Docs, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs, Slashing Module Docs, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Injective operates a staking-based lock rather than a vote-escrow system, and the lock terms are uniform regardless of duration committed. Staking INJ, either by operating a validator node or by delegating to one, confers the right to submit and vote on governance proposals and the right to earn a pro rata share of block rewards and transaction fees net of validator commission. Unbonding takes 21 days, during which the tokens earn no rewards and remain slashable. Staked INJ is slashed if the validator to which it is delegated acts maliciously or fails to perform its duties. Stakers decide every parameter of the chain, including mint module supply bounds, exchange module fee schedules, market listings and delistings, margin requirements, oracle configurations, tick and lot sizes, insurance fund parameters, Peggy bridge parameters, software upgrades, and community pool spend allocations. Stakers cannot decide matters internal to Injective Labs Inc. or the Injective Foundation, cannot direct either entity's corporate treasury, and cannot compel either entity to take or refrain from any action. (Source: Staking Docs, Governance Docs, Derivatives Governance on Injective, INJ MiCA White Paper)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
INJ holders hold one direct economic right over protocol revenue, exercised through the Community BuyBack. Sixty percent of the revenue accruing through the exchange module, together with direct contributions from applications and individual users, is pooled into a monthly basket. Participants who secure a slot commit INJ and receive a pro rata share of that basket, which is denominated in multiple assets including INJ and stablecoins. The committed INJ is then permanently burned. The remaining 40% of exchange module revenue is retained by the application that generated it. Stakers separately receive newly minted INJ as block rewards. Beyond these mechanisms INJ confers no dividend, no profit-sharing entitlement, no equity interest, and no creditor claim against the Injective Foundation, Injective Labs Inc., or any affiliated entity. The Injective Foundation's treasury of approximately 46,330,000 INJ is corporate property of the Foundation rather than a tokenholder-controlled fund. (Source: Community BuyBack Docs, INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy, INJ Community BuyBack Guide)
(e) Dissolution authority
No entity or process can dissolve Injective's onchain governance system, because that system has no legal wrapper to wind up. Governance is a set of protocol modules that operates for as long as validators continue producing blocks, and stakers can amend or disable governance parameters only through the same proposal, quorum, and threshold process described in item (b). Dissolution of the Injective Foundation is a separate matter governed by the Cayman Islands Foundation Companies Act and by the Foundation's own memorandum and articles of association, which Injective has not published. (Source: Governance Docs, INJ MiCA White Paper)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Injective Foundation is a Foundation Company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 10 October 2022 under registration number 394655. Its registered address and head office is PO Box 144, 3119, 9 Forum Lane, Camana Bay, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9006, Cayman Islands. It has no Legal Entity Identifier. Its sole director is Glenn Eldon Kennedy, serving c/o Leeward Management Limited at the same Camana Bay address. It has no parent company. Its stated business activity is to support the development and growth of the Injective ecosystem. The Injective Foundation is not the entity that issued INJ at launch. The legacy ERC-20 INJ token was issued in October 2020 by Injective Network Ltd., a Cayman Islands company now dissolved, which was then a subsidiary of the Open DeFi Foundation, a Panama entity. Native INJ is generated by the Injective blockchain itself as validator rewards and is not issued or distributed by the Injective Foundation. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective Foundation GitHub Organization)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Injective Foundation holds copyright in the injective.com website and its published brand assets, asserted on every page of that site. It operates the InjectiveFoundation GitHub organization, which hosts the injective-core repository and publishes signed mainnet binary releases for validators. The code in that repository is licensed under the Injective Labs License, a Business Source License 1.1 variant, and carries Injective Labs Inc. copyright, meaning the Foundation hosts and distributes the core client without holding the underlying license grant. The Foundation has no parent company and has disclosed no subsidiary entities. Injective, LLC and Injective Institutional Services are affiliated entities within the Injective ecosystem, and neither has been publicly identified as a subsidiary of the Foundation. Injective has not publicly disclosed the registered owner of the Injective word mark or logo. (Source: Injective Foundation GitHub Organization, injective-core Repository, INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective is Now an Official SEC Registered Transfer Agent)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Injective Foundation holds no control key over protocol governance, treasury actions, protocol revenue, or token administration. It states in its MiCA white paper that it does not mint, issue, or distribute INJ, does not operate the network's technical infrastructure, does not control the development of the protocol, and has no authority or capacity to intervene in technical failures, governance disputes, or security incidents. It further states that it retains no unilateral discretion to amend the rights or obligations attaching to INJ, and that any such change is subject to the network's proposal, deposit, quorum, and approval thresholds. The Foundation's only structural influence over governance outcomes is economic rather than procedural. It holds approximately 46,330,000 INJ of the original 100,000,000 INJ genesis issuance, and any portion of that holding which is staked carries token-weighted voting power on identical terms to any other staker. Separately, validator guidance recommends that validators contact the Foundation in Discord to verify information submitted for contract whitelisting proposals before voting, which is an advisory function rather than a veto. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Gov Module Docs, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs, Mainnet Deployment Docs)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Injective Foundation and Injective Labs Inc. are separate entities with overlapping personnel and no publicly disclosed ownership or control relationship in either direction. Mirza Uddin serves as Head of Business Development at both entities, and Noah Axler serves as General Counsel of Injective Labs Inc. and as Counsel to the Injective Foundation, arrangements that create direct informational and advisory channels between the two. The Foundation has no parent company, and Injective Labs Inc. is not disclosed as a subsidiary of it. Injective has not publicly disclosed any contract, shareholding, board seat, service agreement, or funding arrangement through which the Foundation can direct the decision-making of Injective Labs Inc. (Source: SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective Labs Team)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Injective Foundation holds no pause authority, no upgrade authority, and no governance-executor role, and no Foundation-controlled multisig sits in the protocol's control path. Passed governance proposals execute through the Cosmos SDK governance module account. Contract uploads to mainnet require a passed governance proposal at 33.4% quorum and a 50% approval threshold. Contract migration authority rests with whichever address was designated as admin at instantiation, which for many permissionless deployments is no address at all. During the network upgrade of 31 August 2026 the Foundation described its role as coordinating contributors and validators through an accelerated upgrade rather than executing a protocol-level control action, and validators that failed to upgrade within the required window were jailed by the protocol's own slashing logic rather than by Foundation action. (Source: Gov Module Docs, Mainnet Deployment Docs, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs, Official Statement from Injective)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol revenue, transaction fees, block rewards, or newly minted tokens to the Injective Foundation. The Foundation's economic position derives entirely from the genesis allocation it retained, approximately 46,330,000 INJ comprising the 36,330,000 INJ ecosystem development bucket and the 10,000,000 INJ community growth bucket, which it deploys toward development support, governance participation, and community initiatives. As of 31 May 2026 the Foundation's treasury consisted principally of INJ, stablecoins, US dollar denominated investments, and fiat, held with regulated banking institutions, with no material liabilities, confirmed by a director's attestation rather than an audited financial statement. Exchange module revenue splits 60% to the Community BuyBack basket and 40% to the application that generated it, and the Foundation receives no share of either leg. The Foundation charges no fees on the Injective or Ethereum networks. As a Cayman Foundation Company it is prohibited under the Foundation Companies Act from paying dividends or distributing profits or assets to members. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Community BuyBack Docs, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Injective Labs Inc. is a United States corporation headquartered at 28&7, 205 West 28th Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10001. It was founded in 2018 by Eric Chen and Albert Chon and was the first project incubated by Binance Labs. It identifies itself in filings to the SEC Crypto Task Force as an American-founded blockchain development company and as the original developer of the Injective blockchain. Injective Labs Inc. has not publicly disclosed its state of incorporation. Two further United States entities operate within the Injective ecosystem. Injective, LLC employs John Francis Medel as Government Relations Specialist. Injective Institutional Services announced on 19 August 2026 that it had become an SEC-registered transfer agent. Injective has not publicly disclosed the corporate relationship between these entities and Injective Labs Inc. (Source: SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, Letter from Injective Labs Inc., INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective is Now an Official SEC Registered Transfer Agent)
(b) IP ownership & control
Injective Labs Inc. developed the Injective protocol and holds copyright in the core software. The injective-core client is licensed under the Injective Labs License, a Business Source License 1.1 variant, with certain code in the evm and erc20 modules licensed under LGPLv3. The client and tooling libraries, including injective-ts, sdk-go, sdk-python, cometbft, and the injective-chain-releases repositories, are published through the InjectiveLabs GitHub organization and carry Injective Labs Inc. copyright, with the SDK packages originally released under Apache License 2.0. The injectivelabs.org terms of use state that the site and its content belong to Injective Labs Inc. Injective Labs Inc. built and maintains the Helix orderbook exchange front end and operates validator nodes. Injective has not publicly disclosed any subsidiary entities of Injective Labs Inc., nor the registered owner of the Injective trademark. (Source: Injective Labs GitHub Organization, injective-core Repository, Injective Labs Terms of Use, INJ MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Injective Labs Inc. is the original developer and an ongoing technical contributor to Injective, and it holds no disclosed unilateral control over governance, treasury, protocol revenue, or token administration. INJ stakers propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and funding allocations, and Injective Labs has no procedural override of that process. Injective stated in its Commonwealth governance launch that the Labs team had abstained from every governance vote to that date. The MiCA white paper records that the Injective Foundation, not Injective Labs, seeks admission of INJ to trading and that neither entity mints, issues, or distributes native INJ. Injective has not publicly disclosed the size of any INJ holding retained by Injective Labs Inc. from the 20% team allocation at genesis. (Source: Letter from Injective Labs Inc., SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, Injective Launches Unified Governance Interface with Commonwealth, Governance Docs, INJ MiCA White Paper)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Injective Labs Inc. and the Injective Foundation are separate entities linked by shared personnel. Noah Axler is General Counsel of Injective Labs Inc. and Counsel to the Injective Foundation, and Mirza Uddin is Head of Business Development at both. Those dual roles give Injective Labs direct access to Foundation decision-making processes. The Foundation's sole director of record is Glenn Eldon Kennedy, a professional director provided through Leeward Management Limited, and no Injective Labs officer holds a Foundation directorship. Injective has not publicly disclosed any shareholding, control agreement, or contractual mechanism through which Injective Labs Inc. can direct the Injective Foundation. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, Injective Labs Terms of Use)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Injective Labs Inc. holds no pause authority, no upgrade authority, and no governance-executor role at the protocol level. Contract uploads to mainnet are gated by a passed governance proposal at 33.4% quorum and a 50% approval threshold, and contract migration authority depends on whether a contract was instantiated with an admin field. Injective Labs publishes client releases and upgrade guidance through the injective-chain-releases repository, and validators adopt or decline those releases independently. In the 31 August 2026 accelerated upgrade, adoption ran through validator action, and validators that did not upgrade within the required window were jailed by the protocol. (Source: Mainnet Deployment Docs, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs, Gov Module Docs, Official Statement from Injective)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol revenue, transaction fees, block rewards, or newly minted tokens to Injective Labs Inc. or its equityholders. Protocol revenue accruing through the exchange module splits 60% to the Community BuyBack basket and 40% to the application that generated it, and Injective Labs receives a share only in respect of applications it itself operates, on the same terms available to any other builder. Injective Labs Inc. received 20% of the genesis supply as the team allocation, subject to a nine-month cliff and 16.7% semiannual release thereafter, which fully vested by January 2024. Injective Labs Inc. has funded operations through venture financing totaling approximately $57.1 million across four rounds. Injective has not publicly disclosed any ongoing service agreement, grant, or fee arrangement between Injective Labs Inc. and the Injective Foundation. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Community BuyBack Docs, Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
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(a) The INJ token generation event occurred on 21 October 2020 with an initial supply of 100,000,000 INJ, issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum through the Binance Launchpad sale. Of that supply, 15,180,000 INJ unlocked at TGE and the remaining 84,820,000 INJ was locked under category-specific cliffs and release schedules. The genesis vesting schedule completed in full by January 2024. INJ became the native asset of the Injective canonical chain at mainnet launch in November 2021, and the ERC-20 contract now functions as the canonical Ethereum bridge endpoint maintained through the Peggy bridge. (Source: INJ Tokenomics Paper, INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy)
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(b) The genesis supply was distributed across seven recipient categories. The Seed Sale bucket of 6,000,000 INJ was sold in October 2018 at $0.0833 per token, raising $500,000, with Binance Labs as investor. The Private Sale bucket of 16,670,000 INJ was sold on 29 July 2020 at $0.18 per token, raising $3,000,000, led by Pantera Capital. The Binance Launchpad Sale bucket of 9,000,000 INJ constituted the public sale and raised $3,600,000. The Team bucket of 20,000,000 INJ and the Advisors bucket of 2,000,000 INJ are allocated to those categories. Injective has not published a use of proceeds statement for the Seed Sale, Private Sale, Team, or Advisors buckets. The Ecosystem Development bucket of 36,330,000 INJ funds developer grants, ecosystem programs, and liquidity incentives, and is held by the Injective Foundation. The Community Growth bucket of 10,000,000 INJ funds community initiatives, education, and participation rewards, and is also held by the Injective Foundation. The Injective Foundation retains approximately 46,330,000 INJ representing the combined Ecosystem Development and Community Growth buckets. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds)
- Category: Seed Sale
- Share of Genesis Supply: 6%
- Tokens: 6,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 0% TGE unlock, 7 month cliff, then 33.3% bi-annually post-cliff
- Category: Private Sale
- Share of Genesis Supply: 16.67%
- Tokens: 16,670,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 0% TGE unlock, 8 month cliff, then 33.3% bi-annually post-cliff
- Category: Binance Launchpad Sale
- Share of Genesis Supply: 9%
- Tokens: 9,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 100% TGE unlock, no cliff, immediate full unlock at TGE
- Category: Team
- Share of Genesis Supply: 20%
- Tokens: 20,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 0% TGE unlock, 9 month cliff, then 16.7% semiannually post-cliff
- Category: Advisors
- Share of Genesis Supply: 2%
- Tokens: 2,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 0% TGE unlock, 8 month cliff, then 16.7% semiannually post-cliff
- Category: Ecosystem Development
- Share of Genesis Supply: 36.33%
- Tokens: 36,330,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 17% TGE unlock, 6 month cliff, then 8.30% quarterly post-cliff
- Category: Community Growth
- Share of Genesis Supply: 10%
- Tokens: 10,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 0% TGE unlock, 1 month cliff, then 8.33% monthly post-cliff
- Category: Total
- Share of Genesis Supply: 100%
- Tokens: 100,000,000 INJ
- Initial Release Logic: 15,180,000 INJ unlocked at TGE, full unlock by January 2024
(Source: INJ Tokenomics Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy)
- (c) The public sale price at TGE was $0.40 per INJ, fixed by Binance Launchpad and denominated in BNB at a rate set prior to the lottery draw. The sale ran a lottery-format ticket claim over a six-day BNB balance recording period from 13 October 2020 to 19 October 2020, and all 9,000,000 INJ offered were sold to winning ticket holders, raising $3,600,000 at an implied fully diluted valuation of $40,000,000. Prior rounds priced below the public sale, with the Seed Sale at $0.0833 per INJ and the Private Sale at $0.18 per INJ. (Source: Introducing the Injective Protocol (INJ) Token Sale on Binance Launchpad, Binance Launchpad Announces Injective Protocol Sale Results, Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds)
(d) The ticker and market symbol is INJ. The MiCA Digital Token Identifier is G5B2ZPMNZ and the functionally fungible group digital token identifier is 92M9B0DZ7. (Source
INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper)
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(e) Supply is not fixed. Total supply stands at 100,000,000 INJ and circulating supply is reported at approximately 100,000,000 INJ as of 14 September 2026. Two opposing protocol mechanisms determine net supply. The mint module issues new INJ as validator block rewards, adjusting the Supply Rate block by block through a Moving Change Rate Mechanism that targets a Goal Bonded Percentage of 60% of staked supply within governed upper and lower bounds. Those bounds were tightened from 10% and 5% under INJ 3.0 in April 2024, and the INJ Supply Squeeze upgrade adopted through IIP-617 in January 2026 set the upper bound to 4.4% and the lower bound to 2.2%, permanently increasing the rate of supply reduction by 100%. Working against issuance, the monthly Community BuyBack permanently burns all INJ committed by participants, funded by 60% of exchange module revenue plus direct contributions. The Community BuyBack replaced the weekly Burn Auction in October 2025. The predecessor Burn Auction removed 6,780,000 INJ from circulation before the monthly rounds began, and the first four Community BuyBack rounds burned a combined 178,338 INJ. When burns exceed block rewards over a period, total supply contracts. All supply parameters are set and may be changed by INJ stakers through onchain governance. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy, Community BuyBack Docs, Injective Supply Squeeze Clears with 99% Vote, Injective Price and Supply Data)
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(f) Six of the seven genesis categories were subject to vesting. The Binance Launchpad Sale alone unlocked in full at TGE with no cliff. Cliffs ran from one month for Community Growth to nine months for Team. Post-cliff release logic ran monthly for Community Growth at 8.33%, quarterly for Ecosystem Development at 8.30%, semiannually for Team and Advisors at 16.7%, and bi-annually for Seed Sale and Private Sale at 33.3%. Ecosystem Development was the only vesting category with a TGE unlock, at 17%. The entire genesis schedule completed by January 2024, and no genesis allocation remains locked. All INJ entering circulation since January 2024 has come from validator block rewards generated by the mint module. (Source: INJ Tokenomics Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy, INJ MiCA White Paper)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Branch (a) planned but not yet executed is not applicable. Injective has no planned or announced INJ airdrop. The Injective Foundation states in its MiCA white paper that it has no plans for an offer to the public of INJ and that it holds no committed roadmap of its own for the token, with any future change to distribution introduced through onchain governance by INJ stakers. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper)
Branch (b) executed airdrop is not applicable. Injective has never conducted an INJ airdrop. The entire genesis supply of 100,000,000 INJ was distributed across seven sale and allocation buckets, comprising Seed Sale, Private Sale, Binance Launchpad Sale, Team, Advisors, Ecosystem Development, and Community Growth, with no airdrop bucket at any point in the schedule. All INJ issued since the genesis schedule completed in January 2024 has been generated by the mint module as validator block rewards. No per-address airdrop dataset, Merkle dump, CSV, or claim contract exists for INJ because no distribution event of that kind occurred. Third-party protocols have airdropped their own tokens to INJ stakers, including Stride's STRD distribution to addresses with between 25 and 26,500 INJ staked at snapshot, but those are distributions of third-party tokens and not distributions of INJ. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Injective Releases Liquid Staking with Stride)
Branch (c) no airdrop planned or conducted is applicable. Injective has never conducted an airdrop to date and has not announced plans to execute one. Injective's developer documentation exposes TokenStation, which allows third parties to launch airdrops of their own tokens on Injective. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Token Launch Docs)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: Qualified Astro direct market makers, unnamed in the program disclosure
- Token Allocation Committed: 3,000,000 INJ, or 3.00% of total supply, allocated proportionally across qualified participants on performance scoring. Participant-level allocations are not publicly disclosed.
- Term Duration: Five-year program with direct market maker scores calculated every four weeks. The worst performer across two consecutive epochs could forfeit unvested rewards and be eliminated.
- Structure Name: Public performance-scored incentive program, not a bilateral agreement
- Market Maker Name: Anti Capital, which Injective discloses as an affiliate of Injective Labs
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation or loan disclosed. Injective disclosed that Anti Capital earned 454,640 INJ in direct market maker program rewards over a 32-week period, equal to approximately 0.45% of total supply.
- Term Duration: No bilateral term disclosed. The disclosed reward period ran 32 weeks under the public direct market maker program.
- Structure Name: Public performance-scored incentive program rewards. No bilateral contract structure disclosed.
- Market Maker Name: FalconX
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation or loan disclosed.
- Term Duration: No bilateral term disclosed. Injective identified FalconX as supporting Injective as a market maker on Helix and as operator of an institutional validator.
- Structure Name: No structure disclosed
Injective has not publicly disclosed any bilateral market-making contract, token loan, call option, or retainer arrangement with a named market maker. The arrangements that are disclosed are public, programmatic incentive programs open to qualifying participants on published terms rather than negotiated bilateral agreements. The principal program is Astro, announced as a five-year, $120 million liquidity incentive program allocating 10,000,000 INJ, of which 3,000,000 INJ was reserved for qualified direct market makers and 7,000,000 INJ for Trade and Earn. Direct market maker scores were calculated every four weeks, and the worst performer across two consecutive epochs could forfeit unvested rewards and be removed from the program. Anti Capital and FalconX have been publicly named as liquidity providers or market makers on Injective markets. Neither the Injective Foundation nor Injective Labs Inc. has disclosed a token allocation, loan, or term sheet specific to either firm. (Source: Injective Astro: A $120 Million Liquidity Incentive Program, Negative Maker Fee Markets Now Live, FalconX Launches Institutional Validator on Injective, Mainnet Canary Chain Spot Trading Launch)
(Source: Injective Astro: A $120 Million Liquidity Incentive Program, Negative Maker Fee Markets Now Live, FalconX Launches Institutional Validator on Injective, Mainnet Canary Chain Spot Trading Launch)
Beyond the programs above, Injective has not publicly disclosed whether any bilateral market-making agreement exists in respect of INJ.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance, including the October 2020 Binance Launchpad public sale and subsequent spot listing
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for listing disclosed. The 9,000,000 INJ Launchpad allocation was a public sale to lottery participants, not a listing allocation to the exchange.
- Term Duration: No listing lockup or incentive term disclosed. The Launchpad allocation carried no lockup.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No native-token listing fee disclosed
- Exchange Name: Injective Canary Chain spot markets, launched with 17 initial spot markets
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for listing disclosed
- Term Duration: Spot trading was enabled by onchain governance rather than a counterparty agreement. No listing lockup or counterparty-specific term disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No native-token listing fee disclosed
- Exchange Name: Injective relayer and native exchange venues, including Helix, UpOnly Exchange, Injective Pro, Picasso Exchange, and MarsX
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for listing disclosed
- Term Duration: Relayers earn 40% of exchange fees generated through their interface under the protocol's standing economic model. No bilateral term disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No native-token listing fee disclosed. Governance proposal IIP-162 set maker fees at negative 0.01% and taker fees at 0.1% across 17 affected markets.
Injective has not publicly disclosed any centralized or decentralized exchange listing agreement, any token allocation supplied or committed for a listing, or any listing fee paid in INJ. The Injective Foundation states in its MiCA white paper that neither it nor any affiliated entity operates, controls, or manages the trading platforms on which INJ trades, that it is not a party to transactions conducted on those platforms, and that as at publication no MiCA-compliant trading platform had confirmed admission of INJ. What Injective has disclosed publicly concerns market mechanics rather than listing terms, specifically the governance-enabled launch of the Canary Chain spot markets, a relayer economic model under which relayers earn 40% of exchange fees, and a governance-approved negative maker fee schedule adopted through IIP-162 setting maker fees at negative 0.01% and taker fees at 0.1% across 17 markets. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Mainnet Canary Chain Spot Trading Launch, Injective Canonical Chain Mainnet Release, Negative Maker Fee Markets Now Live)
(Source: Mainnet Canary Chain Spot Trading Launch, Injective Canonical Chain Mainnet Release, Negative Maker Fee Markets Now Live, Binance Launchpad Announces Injective Protocol Sale Results, INJ MiCA White Paper)
Two regulated venue developments sit alongside the spot listings. Bitnomial launched the first United States regulated INJ futures on 15 April 2026 on Bitnomial Exchange, a CFTC-regulated designated contract market. Canary Capital filed an amended registration statement for a proposed Staked INJ exchange-traded product on 25 June 2026, which remains a preliminary filing rather than an approval or a live fund. Neither involves a disclosed INJ allocation or native-token fee. (Source: INJ Advances European Market Access With MiCA White Paper Publication)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Seed Sale, led by Binance Labs following incubation. Injective has not disclosed the investment instrument.
- Date Of Sale: 2018-10
- Number of tokens sold: 6,000,000 INJ, equal to 6.00% of total supply, at $0.0833 per token for $500,000 at an implied $8.33 million valuation
- Vesting Schedule: 0% unlock at TGE, 7 month cliff, then 33.3% released bi-annually post-cliff. Fully vested.
- Series Name: Private Sale, led by Pantera Capital. Injective has not named the other participants. Injective has not disclosed the investment instrument.
- Date Of Sale: 2020-07
- Number of tokens sold: 16,670,000 INJ, equal to 16.67% of total supply, at $0.18 per token for $3,000,000 at an implied $18 million valuation
- Vesting Schedule: 0% unlock at TGE, 8 month cliff, then 33.3% released bi-annually post-cliff. Fully vested.
- Series Name: Binance Launchpad public sale, conducted as a lottery-format ticket claim over a six-day BNB balance recording period
- Date Of Sale: 2020-10
- Number of tokens sold: 9,000,000 INJ, equal to 9.00% of total supply, at $0.40 per token for $3,600,000 at an implied $40 million valuation
- Vesting Schedule: 100% unlock at TGE, no cliff, no lockup
- Series Name: Private placement token sale with participation from Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, BlockTower Capital, Hashed, CMS Holdings, QCP Capital, and Binance Labs. Injective has not disclosed the investment instrument.
- Date Of Sale: 2021-04
- Number of tokens sold: $10,000,000 raised. Reported valuations for this round conflict, with DropsTab recording an implied valuation of approximately $100 million and Injective Labs Head of Business Development Mirza Uddin quoted as saying the tokens sold at a valuation above $1 billion. Injective has not disclosed the number of tokens sold or the percentage of total supply. The tokens were newly issued from the protocol treasury.
- Vesting Schedule: One-year lockup period
- Series Name: Funding round led by Jump Crypto with participation from BH Digital, the crypto arm of Alan Howard. Injective has not disclosed the investment instrument.
- Date Of Sale: 2022-08
- Number of tokens sold: $40,000,000 raised at an implied valuation of approximately $400 million. Injective has not disclosed the number of tokens sold or the percentage of total supply.
- Vesting Schedule: Injective has not disclosed a vesting schedule for this round.
Injective has conducted five disclosed capital raises totaling approximately $57.1 million. Three were token sales against genesis allocations, one was a private placement of tokens issued from the protocol treasury, and one was a funding round for which no token terms were disclosed. Injective has not disclosed the legal instrument used in any round. Injective has not disclosed any OTC sale to investors or any discounted sale to a market maker outside the rounds below. (Source: Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds, INJ MiCA White Paper)
(Source: Injective INJ Fundraising Rounds, INJ Tokenomics Paper, Introducing the Injective Protocol (INJ) Token Sale on Binance Launchpad, The Block: Injective Raises $10 Million from Mark Cuban and Other Investors, Injective Raises $40,000,000 to Advance Web3 Finance, Injective Raises $40M from Jump Crypto and BH Digital)
Separately from the raises above, a $150 million ecosystem initiative was announced in 2023 with support from investors including Pantera Capital and Jump Crypto to fund projects building on Injective. That initiative deploys capital into ecosystem projects rather than raising capital for Injective, and Injective has not disclosed whether any INJ was sold to fund it. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
One exploit has affected assets on Injective. It occurred on 31 August 2026 and remains the only such incident on record.
The exploit occurred on 31 August 2026 on Injective mainnet. It targeted binary options markets and drew on the chain's native exchange and insurance modules. The proceeds were bridged to Ethereum through CCTP, swapped for ETH on Uniswap, and consolidated in a single address. (Source: Injective Disputes Four-Hour Halt Claim After $4.9 Million Exploit, Injective Exploited for $4.9M via Market ID Collision in Binary Options Settlement Logic)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The attacker exploited a market identifier collision in settlement logic. Injective generates a market_id by concatenating oracleType, ticker, quoteDenom, oracleSymbol, and oracleProvider without separators or length prefixes, which allowed the attacker to construct an INJ-denominated insurance fund whose identifier collided with that of a USDC-denominated binary options market. The attacker created 299 short-lived binary options markets using an oracle configured to fail to supply a settlement price. When settlement fell through to the no-price refund path, the protocol attempted to cover the manufactured USDC deficit using the raw integer balance of the colliding INJ insurance fund, returning more collateral than had been deposited. The attacker traded between their own sub-accounts, holding long and short positions simultaneously. In one documented sequence, deposits of approximately 105,000 USDC produced withdrawals exceeding 204,000 USDC. (Source: Injective Exploited for $4.9M via Market ID Collision in Binary Options Settlement Logic, Injective Froze for Four Hours to Stop a $4.9M Exploit)
(c) Quantified impact
Onchain researchers estimate approximately $4.9 million was extracted and bridged to Ethereum, with roughly $4.88 million remaining unmoved in an attacker-linked wallet at the time of reporting. Injective states that the Injective blockchain, the INJ token, staked INJ, and network consensus were never compromised and that no staked INJ was lost or at risk. Block production stopped after block 181,027,006 at approximately 16:10 UTC on 31 August 2026 and resumed with block 181,027,007 at approximately 19:52 UTC, an interruption of roughly three hours and forty-two minutes. Height advanced by one block across the interruption, so no confirmed transactions were rolled back. Injective has not disclosed the final loss figure, which party absorbed any shortfall, or whether a replenished ecosystem pool was restored by the Foundation, by developers, or by another participant. (Source: Official Statement from Injective, Injective Disputes Four-Hour Halt Claim After $4.9 Million Exploit, Injective Network Hit by $4.9M Exploit and Outage)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Injective contributors coordinated an accelerated network upgrade across validators and ecosystem infrastructure, which patched the attack vector and disabled the affected settlement path. The upgrade took longer than initially expected to propagate. Some validators were temporarily jailed after failing to upgrade within the required window, producing a temporary decline in displayed network stake, and some exchanges, including Coinbase and Coins.ph, temporarily restricted transfers. Injective states that it is implementing enhanced invariants, real-time monitoring systems, and additional safeguards designed to identify anomalous activity earlier. An onchain message offering a bounty was sent to the attacker from an unverified smart wallet, and Injective has not confirmed involvement in that message. Injective has not published a technical postmortem and has not announced compensation to affected parties. (Source: Official Statement from Injective, Injective Faces Four-Hour Block Halt After Protocol Exploit, Injective Exploited for $4.9M via Market ID Collision in Binary Options Settlement Logic)
(e) Current status
The attack vector is contained and patched and the network operates normally. The incident is otherwise unresolved. Injective has published no technical postmortem, has confirmed no final loss figure, and has disclosed no recovery of the bridged funds, which onchain researchers report remain in an attacker-linked wallet on Ethereum. Injective characterizes the event as an exploit of a small number of ecosystem applications operating binary options markets and disputes descriptions of it as an exploit or halt of the Injective blockchain. Onchain researcher Earthling Paddy disputes that characterization on the basis that the attack used messages originating from the chain's own native exchange and insurance modules. Both positions are matters of public record and no independent adjudication of the dispute exists. (Source: Official Statement from Injective, Injective Disputes Four-Hour Halt Claim After $4.9 Million Exploit, Injective Halts Block Production for Hours During $4.9M Hack Response)
(f) References (optional)
(Source: Official Statement from Injective, Injective Disputes Four-Hour Halt Claim After $4.9 Million Exploit, Injective Exploited for $4.9M via Market ID Collision, Injective Froze for Four Hours to Stop a $4.9M Exploit)
Prior security record
Injective has disclosed no exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds between mainnet launch in November 2021 and 31 August 2026. Injective states that its protocol and related applications have undergone more than twenty independent third-party security audits between 2020 and 2026 by Zellic, Zenith, OtterSec, Halborn, Trail of Bits, Informal Systems, ChainLight, SCV, and CertiK, covering the exchange, auction, insurance, tokenfactory and permissions, and EVM modules, the Peggy bridge, oracle integrations, and applications built on Injective. The legacy ERC-20 INJ contract was audited by CertiK. Injective states that the most recent assessments, Zellic's review of Injective Native USDC in January 2026 and Zenith's smart contract assessment of the Injective protocol between January and February 2026, identified no critical-severity findings and that all material findings have been addressed. Injective does not publish its audit reports, stating that disclosure could assist malicious actors. Injective operates a public responsible-disclosure policy and a bug bounty program hosted on Cantina. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective Security Policy, Injective Bug Bounty on Cantina, Injective is Audited by Informal Systems)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Injective's TGE completed in October 2020 and all genesis allocations vested by January 2024, so no delivery obligation to token purchasers remains outstanding. Listing risk is live and concrete. The Injective Foundation notified the INJ MiCA white paper on 4 June 2026 and published it in ESMA's Interim MiCA Register with Denmark as home Member State, passported to 29 further EEA countries, and as at publication no MiCA-compliant trading platform had confirmed admission of INJ. Each venue makes its own listing decision, the white paper carries no regulatory endorsement, and a change in MiCA interpretation or in any national competent authority's position could foreclose European admission. In the United States, Injective's own SEC filings argue that securities rules written for issuers and intermediaries do not map onto self-executing software, and that ambiguity around asset classification, protocol compliance, and licensing triggers can chill development or push activity offshore. A classification of INJ as a security in a key jurisdiction would jeopardize its listings, its staking availability through regulated intermediaries, and the Canary Capital Staked INJ exchange-traded product filing that remains pending before the SEC. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ Advances European Market Access With MiCA White Paper Publication, SEC Clarity Letter, SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo)
The entity-level exposure spans three jurisdictions and four entities, which widens the surface. Injective Labs Inc. is a New York headquartered United States corporation and the original protocol developer, making it the most directly exposed to SEC and CFTC enforcement, to broker-dealer and exchange registration theories, and to sanctions and consumer-protection rules. The Injective Foundation is a Cayman Islands Foundation Company registered on 10 October 2022 and is the person seeking admission to trading under MiCA, which places Article 14 liability for the completeness and fairness of the white paper on it directly. Injective Institutional Services announced on 19 August 2026 that it had become an SEC-registered transfer agent, which subjects it to the federal transfer agent framework, to recordkeeping and reporting obligations, and to SEC examination. Injective, LLC conducts government relations. Enforcement against any one entity, a licensing requirement imposed on the transfer agent function, or a forced restructuring would affect the ecosystem's regulated offering even though none of these entities controls the protocol. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Injective is Now an Official SEC Registered Transfer Agent, SEC Crypto Task Force Meeting Memo, Letter from Injective Labs Inc.)
Tokenholder tax treatment is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. The MiCA white paper states that holders may incur tax liabilities in connection with acquiring, holding, or disposing of INJ and that holders are responsible for assessing those consequences and complying with applicable law. Three INJ-specific mechanics create classification questions that generic guidance does not resolve. Staking rewards are newly minted INJ delivered continuously at the block level, and jurisdictions differ on whether such rewards are income at receipt or only at disposal. Community BuyBack participation returns a pro rata basket of multiple assets in exchange for INJ that is then burned, which may be treated as a disposal, a barter transaction, or a distribution depending on jurisdiction. Slashing of staked INJ may or may not be deductible. Injective provides no tax guidance and its terms of use state that information on its sites is not professional advice. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and discharging their own tax obligations and for obtaining their own advice. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use, Community BuyBack Docs)
Jurisdictional and access restrictions operate at the interface and venue layer rather than the protocol layer, which creates an asymmetry worth stating plainly. The Injective protocol is permissionless and the Injective Foundation imposes no transfer restrictions on INJ. Restrictions attach instead to websites, front ends, and trading platforms. Injective's terms of use restrict access from sanctioned jurisdictions and from jurisdictions where use would be illegal, and its privacy policy states that personal data may be processed in the United States. Trading platforms impose their own holder restrictions under applicable law and internal policy. Users from prohibited jurisdictions were excluded from the 2020 Binance Launchpad sale. The practical risk is that a user in a restricted jurisdiction can still transact with the protocol directly while losing access to the interfaces, custody, and fiat rails that make the asset usable, and that project-affiliated entities bear compliance exposure for interfaces they operate if enforcement priorities or local law change. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Introducing the Injective Protocol (INJ) Token Sale on Binance Launchpad)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The 31 August 2026 exploit is the most instructive technology risk on the record because it demonstrates the failure mode rather than hypothesizing it. A market identifier collision arising from unseparated string concatenation in core settlement logic allowed an attacker to drain approximately $4.9 million, and the response required halting block production for roughly three hours and forty-two minutes to deploy an accelerated patch. That episode establishes three facts. Permissionless market creation, which is a core product feature, is also an attack surface, since the attacker created 299 markets to execute the exploit. Native modules that deliver Injective's performance advantage carry the corresponding disadvantage that a defect in module logic is a chain-level defect rather than an application-level one. Emergency response depends on coordinating a bounded validator set at speed, and that coordination produced validator jailing, a temporary decline in displayed network stake, and suspended exchange deposits and withdrawals. (Source: Injective Exploited for $4.9M via Market ID Collision in Binary Options Settlement Logic, Official Statement from Injective, Injective Disputes Four-Hour Halt Claim After $4.9 Million Exploit)
Consensus and validator concentration present a structural risk. The active validator set is capped at 50, and a block commits only once validators representing at least two-thirds of staked voting power attest to it. A bounded set of that size means coordination failure, correlated infrastructure outage, or collusion among a small number of large validators could halt the chain or, at the two-thirds threshold, compromise it. Validator misbehavior and downtime are penalized by slashing, which propagates to delegators. The Peggy bridge to Ethereum is secured and operated by the same validator set, requires a two-thirds plus one confirmation threshold for valset updates, and halts its oracle if two-thirds of validators cannot agree on a single attestation, concentrating bridge security in the same trust assumption as consensus. Exploit proceeds in the August 2026 incident exited through that bridge. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Peggy Bridge Docs, Peggy Workflow Docs, Slashing Module Docs)
Injective's mitigations are substantial but incomplete, and the gaps are specific. More than twenty third-party audits between 2020 and 2026 covered the core modules, the bridge, and oracle integrations, and the two most recent assessments in early 2026 identified no critical-severity findings. Those reports are not published, which means external parties cannot verify scope, severity distribution, or remediation, and the January and February 2026 assessments did not surface the settlement defect exploited seven months later. Governance gating of mainnet contract uploads reduces the risk of malicious third-party code but does not constrain defects in native modules, which require no contract upload. Contract migration authority varies by whether a contract was instantiated with an admin field, so upgradeability across the application layer is inconsistent. The multi-virtual-machine architecture, which added native EVM in November 2025 and contemplates SVM and MoveVM implementations, expands the codebase and therefore the defect surface. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Mainnet Deployment Docs, Whitelisting Deployment Address Docs, Injective Bug Bounty on Cantina)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Unlock overhang is not a risk for INJ. The entire genesis schedule completed by January 2024, and all INJ entering circulation since then comes from mint module block rewards. The material economic risk runs in the opposite direction, through the deflationary architecture itself. IIP-617, adopted in January 2026 with 99.89% support, tightened mint module bounds to an upper bound of 4.4% and a lower bound of 2.2%, against the 10% and 5% bounds set under INJ 3.0. Lower issuance reduces the staking yield available to secure the network. With the Moving Change Rate Mechanism targeting a Goal Bonded Percentage of 60%, a sustained decline in real staking yield could push the bonded ratio down, which under the Moving Change Rate Mechanism raises issuance toward the upper bound and works against the deflationary objective. The design assumes that burn volume compensates for reduced issuance, and burn volume is a direct function of ecosystem revenue. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, INJ: A Programmable Token Economy, Injective Supply Squeeze Clears with 99% Vote)
That revenue dependency is the weak link. The large majority of cumulative burns came from the historical Burn Auction, which removed roughly 6.78 million INJ before the Community BuyBack launched. The four monthly rounds completed since November 2025 burned a combined 178,338 INJ, with individual rounds running from 36,900 INJ to nearly 55,000 INJ, against a total supply of 100 million. Injective's total value locked stood near $18.67 million in January 2026, roughly 70% below its 2024 peak above $66 million. If ecosystem revenue does not grow materially, monthly burns will remain immaterial relative to supply and the deflationary thesis will not hold regardless of how tightly issuance is bounded. Community BuyBack participation is also rationed by a whitelist and randomized slot allocation, which limits the number of holders who can access the revenue share in any round. (Source: Community BuyBack Docs, 2026 Injective Community BuyBack Guide, Injective Coin Slips 8% Following IIP-617 Governance Approval, INJ Community BuyBack Guide)
Governance concentration compounds both risks. The Injective Foundation holds approximately 46,330,000 INJ, roughly 46% of total supply, and any staked portion of that holding votes on the same token-weighted basis as any other staker. Quorum is 33.4% of staked INJ and the approval threshold is 50%, so a holding of that size is decisive in most contested votes. IIP-617 passed with 99.89% approval on roughly 27 million staked INJ participating, a concentration consistent with a governance process in which a small number of large holders determine monetary policy. The Foundation assesses in its MiCA white paper that its holding does not give rise to a conflict of interest under Article 14(1)(c), on the basis that it operates to promote the long-term success of the ecosystem rather than for private gain, and that assessment is the Foundation's own rather than an independent determination. Governance also controls market listings, margin requirements, oracle configurations, and tick and lot sizes, so mis-set risk parameters or a capture event could produce market disruption directly. (Source: INJ MiCA White Paper, Governance Docs, Derivatives Governance on Injective, Injective Supply Squeeze Clears with 99% Vote)
Liquidity incentives carry the standard risk that programmatic rewards attract mercenary rather than durable liquidity. Astro allocated 10,000,000 INJ over five years, split between 3,000,000 INJ for direct market makers and 7,000,000 INJ for Trade and Earn, with performance scoring every four weeks and elimination for persistent underperformance. Those tokens are a real claim on supply, equal to 10% of the genesis total, and market makers rewarded in INJ have an incentive to sell into the market they support. (Source: Injective Astro: A $120 Million Liquidity Incentive Program, Negative Maker Fee Markets Now Live)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.