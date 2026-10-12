(a) Problem the project solves

Teams that want their own application chain must choose and wire together data availability, bridging, oracles and liquidity, and each new chain starts with fragmented users and liquidity. Initia is a Layer 1 that hosts customizable Layer 2 rollups and makes those infrastructure choices for builders, so an application can run its own execution environment while keeping shared liquidity and cross-chain messaging with the rest of the network. The docs describe this as reducing decision fatigue through opinionated defaults for data availability, interoperability and oracles.

(Source: Welcome to Initia, High-Level Architecture, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)

(b) Operational priorities

The Initia Foundation states that it funds its activities mainly from its INIT treasury rather than from diversified revenue, and that it directs those resources to validator incentives, ecosystem grants, research and development and community programs. Initia Labs and the Foundation raised about USD 24 million across private token rounds between late 2022 and late 2024, which funded core development and audits, liquidity, ecosystem grants and operations. The Foundation also holds a 77.5 million INIT allocation for liquidity bootstrapping, genesis validator delegations, strategic initiatives and grants.

(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, INIT Tokenomics)

(c) High-level project overview

Initia has three parts, the Initia L1, the Interwoven Rollups and the Interwoven Stack that rollups are built with. The L1 is built on the Cosmos SDK with CometBFT consensus and a delegated proof-of-stake validator set, and it runs the InitiaDEX, the Enshrined Liquidity staking system and the Vested Interest Program (VIP) that rewards rollups and their users. Rollups settle to the L1 through the OPinit optimistic bridge, can run an EVM, MoveVM or WASM environment, use Celestia for data availability and connect to other chains through IBC and LayerZero. Mainnet launched on April 24, 2025.

(Source: High-Level Architecture, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, VIP Introduction)

(d) Primary token functions

INIT is the native asset of the Initia L1 and is defined in the chain's bank and staking modules rather than in a separate token contract. It pays transaction and gas fees, secures the network through delegation to validators either directly or as part of governance-whitelisted INIT liquidity pairs under Enshrined Liquidity, and gives stakers votes in onchain governance, including governance votes that whitelist rollups for VIP.

(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Enshrined Liquidity Whitelisting and Rewards, VIP Eligibility)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol changes run through the Cosmos governance module, where staked INIT votes on parameter changes, chain upgrades and Move function calls that governance executes directly. The 2026 white paper states that the rights attached to INIT are not fixed and can change through onchain votes. The Foundation says it does not control the protocol, but it delegates to a chosen validator set and authored the November 2025 cut of the active set from 50 to 20 validators, at a time when the top 20 validators already held about 88% of voting power. Control therefore rests on a small validator set and on the parties that write and back proposals.

(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Foundation Terms of Use, Active Validator Set Reduction Proposal, Onchain Proposal 60)