Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Teams that want their own application chain must choose and wire together data availability, bridging, oracles and liquidity, and each new chain starts with fragmented users and liquidity. Initia is a Layer 1 that hosts customizable Layer 2 rollups and makes those infrastructure choices for builders, so an application can run its own execution environment while keeping shared liquidity and cross-chain messaging with the rest of the network. The docs describe this as reducing decision fatigue through opinionated defaults for data availability, interoperability and oracles.
(Source: Welcome to Initia, High-Level Architecture, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
(b) Operational priorities
The Initia Foundation states that it funds its activities mainly from its INIT treasury rather than from diversified revenue, and that it directs those resources to validator incentives, ecosystem grants, research and development and community programs. Initia Labs and the Foundation raised about USD 24 million across private token rounds between late 2022 and late 2024, which funded core development and audits, liquidity, ecosystem grants and operations. The Foundation also holds a 77.5 million INIT allocation for liquidity bootstrapping, genesis validator delegations, strategic initiatives and grants.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, INIT Tokenomics)
(c) High-level project overview
Initia has three parts, the Initia L1, the Interwoven Rollups and the Interwoven Stack that rollups are built with. The L1 is built on the Cosmos SDK with CometBFT consensus and a delegated proof-of-stake validator set, and it runs the InitiaDEX, the Enshrined Liquidity staking system and the Vested Interest Program (VIP) that rewards rollups and their users. Rollups settle to the L1 through the OPinit optimistic bridge, can run an EVM, MoveVM or WASM environment, use Celestia for data availability and connect to other chains through IBC and LayerZero. Mainnet launched on April 24, 2025.
(Source: High-Level Architecture, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, VIP Introduction)
(d) Primary token functions
INIT is the native asset of the Initia L1 and is defined in the chain's bank and staking modules rather than in a separate token contract. It pays transaction and gas fees, secures the network through delegation to validators either directly or as part of governance-whitelisted INIT liquidity pairs under Enshrined Liquidity, and gives stakers votes in onchain governance, including governance votes that whitelist rollups for VIP.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Enshrined Liquidity Whitelisting and Rewards, VIP Eligibility)
(e) Control surface reliance
Protocol changes run through the Cosmos governance module, where staked INIT votes on parameter changes, chain upgrades and Move function calls that governance executes directly. The 2026 white paper states that the rights attached to INIT are not fixed and can change through onchain votes. The Foundation says it does not control the protocol, but it delegates to a chosen validator set and authored the November 2025 cut of the active set from 50 to 20 validators, at a time when the top 20 validators already held about 88% of voting power. Control therefore rests on a small validator set and on the parties that write and back proposals.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Foundation Terms of Use, Active Validator Set Reduction Proposal, Onchain Proposal 60)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Stanford "Stan" Liu
Labs/DevCo
Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Initia, listed in the core team alongside Initia Labs, the company that engineers the core protocol (Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, TechCrunch)
MEV researcher at Terraform Labs, and in 2022 began a DeFi startup with his cofounder that was paused after the FTX collapse before the pair pivoted to Initia (The Block, TechCrunch)
Ezaan "Zon" Mangalji
Labs/DevCo
Chief Operating Officer and cofounder of Initia (Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, TechCrunch)
Smart contract developer at Terraform Labs, and cofounder of the 2022 DeFi startup that preceded Initia (The Block, TechCrunch)
The Initia Foundation names no individual officers, directors or council members in either white paper or on its website, and the only management-body record is the Foundation itself acting as Director of its subsidiary Initia Limited (Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Foundation).
Foundation
No individual title is disclosed, and the Foundation appears only as the corporate Director of Initia Limited (Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026).
No Foundation officers are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
Initia governance runs through the Cosmos governance module, whose module account init10d07y265gmmuvt4z0w9aw880jnsr700j55nka3 has no officers, and proposals are decided by staked INIT votes (Gov Module Account, Governance Tally Parameters).
DAO/Onchain Governance
The governance module has no named officeholders or council, and no individual holds a governance title (Governance Tally Parameters).
No governance officeholders are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Initia's onchain governance owns no disclosed IP and has no legal wrapper. The Foundation's terms of use claim the Initia trademarks, website content and related software as the property of the Foundation or its licensors, and the core code and audit reports are published under the initia-labs GitHub organization.
(Source: Initia Foundation Terms of Use, Initia Audits Repository)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Governance decides by stake-weighted vote in the Cosmos governance module. A standard proposal needs a 10,000 INIT deposit within one day, then a 7-day vote with 33.4% quorum, more than 50% Yes and less than 33.4% No-with-Veto, and a veto burns the deposit. Expedited proposals need 100,000 INIT, a 1-day vote and a 66.7% threshold. Passed proposals can change module parameters, approve chain upgrades such as the December 2025 Reactor upgrade, disable bridges and run Move functions through MsgGovExecute and MsgGovExecuteJSON. Proposal 91 used this power to transfer 211,275.815167 INIT out of an IBC transfer escrow account to a team-controlled address, and Proposal 93 moved residual INIT out of six deprecated OP bridge accounts the same way. No separate pause role or admin multisig over INIT is disclosed.
(Source: Governance Tally Parameters, Governance Voting Parameters, Governance Deposit Parameters, Onchain Proposal 91, Onchain Proposal 93, Initia Proposal List)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Voting power comes from staking, either INIT delegated to a validator or governance-whitelisted INIT liquidity positions staked under Enshrined Liquidity. Stakers vote on all governance proposals and on governance proposals that whitelist rollups for VIP, and they earn staking rewards. Unstaking takes 21 days. Stakers cannot bypass the deposit, quorum and threshold rules.
(Source: Enshrined Liquidity Whitelisting and Rewards, VIP Eligibility, Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
INIT holders have no right to a share of protocol revenue. Stakers receive staking rewards paid from the fixed 250 million INIT Enshrined Liquidity and Staking allocation, trading fees on staked liquidity positions and external incentives offered for VIP gauge votes. The 2025 white paper places the community treasury with the Foundation, and holders have no direct claim on it beyond what governance proposals can direct.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
(e) Dissolution authority
No party holds a disclosed authority to dissolve Initia's onchain governance, and it has no legal wrapper to wind up. Neither white paper, the docs nor the governance parameters set out a dissolution mechanism or vote threshold.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Governance Tally Parameters)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Initia Foundation is a Cayman Islands exempted foundation company with its address at Suite 102, Cannon Place, North Sound Road, George Town, Grand Cayman. The 2026 white paper says it was incorporated in 2022 and dormant until 2024, while the 2025 white paper says it was set up in 2023. It is the parent and sole Director of Initia Limited, a British Virgin Islands private company limited by shares, registration number 2161381, registered on October 29, 2024, which is the offeror of INIT in the 2026 white paper.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation's terms of use claim the Initia trademarks, website, software, code and related materials as its property or that of its licensors, and it publishes the white papers. Its one disclosed subsidiary is Initia Limited, which the 2026 white paper names as the legal entity responsible for issuing INIT and managing token-related obligations. No licence of the protocol code from Initia Labs to the Foundation is disclosed.
(Source: Initia Foundation Terms of Use, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation's terms of use state that it does not control the Initia protocol, and it holds no special vote in the governance module. It does hold real influence. It delegated to 40 genesis validators and moved its delegations to a set of 20 in November 2025, it wrote the proposal that corrected staking inflation in June 2025 and coordinated its delegation refresh with the proposal to cut the active set to 20, and it funded the unstaking subsidies from its own treasury. The 2026 white paper calls it the ultimate governance body of the ecosystem, responsible for stewarding development and managing the community treasury.
(Source: Initia Foundation Terms of Use, Initia Foundation Delegation Program Refresh, Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has no disclosed ownership of or control over Initia Labs Pte. Ltd., which the 2026 white paper lists as an independent development team. Any influence over Initia Labs comes through undisclosed service or grant arrangements and through the Foundation's role in steering the ecosystem.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation holds no disclosed pause, upgrade or executor role over INIT, which lives in the chain's bank module and can only be changed through governance. Its practical power is the voting weight of the validators it delegates to and its ability to submit proposals with the 10,000 INIT deposit that any holder can post. The team-controlled address that received bridge funds under Proposals 91 and 93 is not identified as a Foundation address.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Governance Deposit Parameters, Onchain Proposal 91, Onchain Proposal 93)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation holds 77,500,000 INIT, or 7.75% of supply, with 50% available at genesis and the rest vesting every six months over 48 months. The allocation is for Enshrined Liquidity bootstrapping, genesis validator delegations, strategic initiatives and ecosystem grants. The Foundation says it has earned revenue since 2025 from ecosystem activities, token allocations and strategic partnerships, without naming the streams. No fee or protocol revenue is directed to the Foundation by any governance-approved or programmatic mechanism.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Initia Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore private company limited by shares, registration number 202242400Z, registered on November 28, 2022, with its address at 298 Tiong Bahru Road, Central Plaza, Singapore. It was the issuer named in the 2025 white paper and is the independent development team named in the 2026 white paper. A separate company, Initia Technologies Incorporated, organised and ran the INIT airdrop under British Virgin Islands law, and its place of incorporation is not stated.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Airdrop Terms)
(b) IP ownership & control
Initia Labs engineers, tests and ships the core protocol software, and the code and audit reports are published under the initia-labs GitHub organization. Who holds legal title to that code is not disclosed. No subsidiaries of Initia Labs are disclosed, and no ownership link between Initia Labs and Initia Technologies Incorporated is published.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, Initia Audits Repository)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Initia Labs holds no disclosed special power in the governance module, over the treasury or over INIT administration. Recent proposals sent recovered bridge and escrow INIT to addresses described only as team-controlled, and they record that the team fronted 187,609.164518 INIT to reimburse 350 Rave holders on August 3, 2026. That shows the team runs wind-downs and holds funds, but every transfer out of a protocol account still needed a governance vote.
(Source: Onchain Proposal 91, Onchain Proposal 93)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Initia Labs has no disclosed ownership of or control over the Initia Foundation, which as a Cayman foundation company is the parent of Initia Limited. The 2026 white paper ties the token's performance to both the Foundation and Initia Labs and to their key personnel, which points to close working links, but no shared directors or control rights are published.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Initia Labs holds no disclosed pause, upgrade or executor authority over INIT. Chain upgrades and parameter changes need a passed governance proposal, and Initia Labs ships the software that validators then run.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Proposal List)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Protocol Developers category holds 150,000,000 INIT, or 15% of supply, for current and future Initia team members and contributors, with 25% unlocking after a 12-month cliff and the rest vesting linearly over 36 months. The recipients within it are not named. No fee or revenue stream is directed to Initia Labs by any governance-approved or programmatic mechanism.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
All 1,000,000,000 INIT existed at genesis on April 24, 2025. Under the published schedule, 148,750,000 INIT, or 14.875% of supply, was unlocked at genesis, made up of the 50,000,000 INIT airdrop, the 60,000,000 INIT Binance Launch Campaign and half of the Foundation's 77,500,000 INIT. The remaining 851,250,000 INIT was locked or held for release over time through vesting and the Enshrined Liquidity, Staking and VIP emission schedules.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Enshrined Liquidity & Staking
- Allocation: 25%
- Tokens: 250,000,000 INIT
- Use: Staking rewards for INIT and whitelisted INIT liquidity positions that secure the L1
- Category: VIP Rewards
- Allocation: 25%
- Tokens: 250,000,000 INIT
- Use: Escrowed rewards for rollups and their users, vested by meeting VIP KPIs
- Category: Protocol Sales (Investors)
- Allocation: 15.25%
- Tokens: 152,500,000 INIT
- Use: Investors across three fundraising rounds
- Category: Protocol Developers
- Allocation: 15%
- Tokens: 150,000,000 INIT
- Use: Current and future Initia team members and contributors
- Category: Foundation
- Allocation: 7.75%
- Tokens: 77,500,000 INIT
- Use: Enshrined Liquidity bootstrapping, genesis validator delegations, strategic initiatives and grants
- Category: Binance Launch Campaign
- Allocation: 6%
- Tokens: 60,000,000 INIT
- Use: Initial centralized exchange liquidity, including the 30,000,000 INIT Binance Launchpool
- Category: Airdrop
- Allocation: 5%
- Tokens: 50,000,000 INIT
- Use: Network testers, advocates and early contributors
- Category: Echo.xyz Community Sale
- Allocation: 1%
- Tokens: 10,000,000 INIT
- Use: Users who took part in the Echo.xyz investment round
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, What Is Initia (INIT)?)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price was set at TGE. The 2026 white paper lists the issue price as not applicable and states that no subscription fees or discounted purchase prices are specified. Price discovery happened on exchanges after the Binance Launchpool, which opened on April 17, 2025 and let users farm 30,000,000 INIT, and Binance spot trading opened on April 24, 2025 against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD and TRY with a Seed Tag. Binance's public market data shows a first INIT/USDT trade at USD 0.20 and a close of USD 0.6595 for the first trading hour on April 24, 2025, and Gate.io's first daily INIT/USDT candle opened at USD 0.68, so the market set an opening price of about USD 0.66 to 0.68. The Echo.xyz community sale in September 2024 raised USD 2.5 million at a USD 250 million token valuation, which on the 1,000,000,000 INIT supply implies USD 0.25 per INIT and matches the 10,000,000 INIT allocation.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, What Is Initia (INIT)?, Binance Market Data, INITUSDT Hourly Klines, Gate.io Market Data, INIT_USDT Daily Candles, The Block, Initia Echo Raise)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
INIT.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
INIT has a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, and the 2026 white paper states that no supply adjustment protocol exists. Staking rewards come from the pre-allocated 250,000,000 INIT Enshrined Liquidity and Staking bucket rather than new issuance, and the docs state that the emission schedule was shortened after the 2025 inflation correction to stay within that cap. VIP rewards are released from their own 250,000,000 INIT bucket at an initial 7% of the bucket per year.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Protocol Sales (Investors)
- Vesting terms: 25% after a 12-month cliff from genesis, then the remaining 75% linearly over 36 months
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
- Category: Protocol Developers
- Vesting terms: 25% after a 12-month cliff from genesis, then the remaining 75% linearly over 36 months
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
- Category: Foundation
- Vesting terms: 50% available at genesis, then the remaining 50% vested every six months over 48 months
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
- Category: Enshrined Liquidity & Staking
- Vesting terms: Released block by block at 5% of the bucket per year after the June 2025 correction, with a slightly shortened schedule because of excess emissions in the first weeks
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
- Category: VIP Rewards
- Vesting terms: Released at 7% of the bucket per year, distributed in escrowed form and vested by meeting VIP KPIs over several epochs
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: conditional.
- Category: Binance Launch Campaign
- Vesting terms: 100% unlocked at genesis
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: Airdrop
- Vesting terms: 100% unlocked and claimable at genesis
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: Echo.xyz Community Sale
- Vesting terms: 25% each at 12, 15, 18 and 24 months after genesis
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Onchain Proposal 42)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The 50,000,000 INIT airdrop became claimable at genesis on April 24, 2025, so it is treated as an executed airdrop.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
Executed airdrop
The airdrop allocated 50,000,000 INIT, or 5% of supply, to network testers, advocates and early contributors, claimable through airdrop.initia.xyz from genesis on April 24, 2025. It was organised by Initia Technologies Incorporated and not the Foundation, and eligibility and amounts were set at that company's sole discretion. The published sources do not break the 50,000,000 INIT down by eligibility category, so no breakdown is given here. No per-address source for the airdrop has been found. The airdrop terms, the docs, both white papers and the initia-labs GitHub organization contain no CSV, Merkle dump, Dune dashboard or claim endpoint. Later reimbursement distributions to users of shut-down rollups, such as the 187,609.164518 INIT paid to 350 Rave holders on August 3, 2026, are recorded only as summary transactions in governance proposals.
(Source: Initia Airdrop Terms, INIT Tokenomics, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, Onchain Proposal 91)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. An airdrop of 50,000,000 INIT was conducted at genesis in April 2025.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed for INIT, and neither white paper nor the tokenomics page names a market maker (Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, INIT Tokenomics).
- Token Allocation Committed: No INIT is disclosed as loaned or allocated to a market maker, and the only liquidity allocation disclosed is the Binance Launch Campaign (INIT Tokenomics).
- Term Duration: No market-maker term is disclosed because no agreement is disclosed.
- Structure Name: No loan, option or retainer structure is disclosed.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance, through the 68th Binance Launchpool from April 17, 2025 and spot trading from April 24, 2025 against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD and TRY (What Is Initia (INIT)?, Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025)
- Token Allocation Committed: 60,000,000 INIT, or 6% of supply, for the Binance Launch Campaign, of which 30,000,000 INIT, or 3%, went to Launchpool farmers (INIT Tokenomics, What Is Initia (INIT)?)
- Term Duration: The allocation was 100% unlocked at genesis, and no lockup or term for the 30,000,000 INIT outside the Launchpool is disclosed (INIT Tokenomics).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in INIT is disclosed beyond the Launch Campaign allocation (INIT Tokenomics).
- Exchange Name: Bitvavo, Kraken, Bitget, BingX, Bithumb, Gate.io, HashKey, HTX and KuCoin, named with Binance as platforms for which admission to trading is sought (Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for these listings is disclosed (Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in INIT is disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Pre-seed from Binance Labs (The Block)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument and amount are not publicly disclosed (The Block).
- Date Of Sale: October 2023 (The Block)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed. All three investor rounds share the 152,500,000 INIT Protocol Sales category, or 15.25% of supply (INIT Tokenomics).
- Vesting Schedule: 25% after a 12-month cliff from genesis, then the remaining 75% linearly over 36 months (INIT Tokenomics).
- Series Name: Seed round of $7.5 million, co-led by Delphi Ventures and Hack VC with Nascent, Figment Capital, Big Brain and A.Capital (The Block)
- Investment Vehicle: SAFE with token warrant (The Block)
- Date Of Sale: Announced February 27, 2024 (The Block, TechCrunch)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed, and the round sits within the 15.25% Protocol Sales category (INIT Tokenomics).
- Vesting Schedule: 25% after a 12-month cliff from genesis, then the remaining 75% linearly over 36 months (INIT Tokenomics).
- Series Name: Series A of $14 million, led by Theory Ventures with Delphi Ventures and Hack VC, at a $350 million fully diluted token valuation (The Block)
- Investment Vehicle: SAFE with token warrants (The Block)
- Date Of Sale: Closed in June 2024 and announced in September 2024 (The Block)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed, and the round sits within the 15.25% Protocol Sales category (INIT Tokenomics).
- Vesting Schedule: 25% after a 12-month cliff from genesis, then the remaining 75% linearly over 36 months (INIT Tokenomics).
- Series Name: Echo.xyz community sale to users of the Echo.xyz investment round (INIT Tokenomics)
- Investment Vehicle: Token purchase agreement on the Echo.xyz platform, raising USD 2.5 million at a USD 250 million token valuation (The Block, Initia Echo Raise).
- Date Of Sale: September 2024, completed in under two hours the day after the Series A announcement (The Block, Initia Echo Raise)
- Number of tokens sold: 10,000,000 INIT, or 1% of supply (INIT Tokenomics)
- Vesting Schedule: 25% each at 12, 15, 18 and 24 months after genesis (INIT Tokenomics).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
One incident affected INIT supply as of 2026-10-05. From genesis on 2025-04-24 until Proposal 42 took effect on 2025-06-02, the staking reward release rate in the Initia L1 reward module was applied to the total INIT supply instead of the Enshrined Liquidity and Staking pool. No exploit or hack of INIT, its balances or its custody is on the public record.
(Source: Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan, Onchain Proposal 23, Onchain Proposal 42)
(b) Exploit vector summary
This was a configuration error and not an attack. Proposal 23 set the release rate to 5% with the stated aim of releasing 5% of the staking pool, or 1.25% of total supply, each year. The parameter was applied to total supply instead, so stakers received about four times the intended staking inflation.
(Source: Onchain Proposal 23, Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan)
(c) Quantified impact
No funds were stolen and the 1,000,000,000 INIT cap was not breached, because rewards came from the pre-allocated staking bucket. That bucket was drawn down faster than planned for about five weeks, and the docs state that the emission schedule was shortened slightly as a result. The exact excess amount of INIT released is not published.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan)
(d) Remediation/response taken
The Foundation posted a correction plan on 2025-05-23, and Proposal 42 passed on 2025-06-02 and cut the release rate from 0.05 to 0.0125. The Foundation funded unstaking subsidies from its treasury. It subsidised the staking rewards missed by users who began unstaking between May 20 and May 23, then cancelled and stayed staked through June 2, and it paid a subsidy of 25% of the new APR to users unbonding between June 2 and June 23, with claims open for 30 days.
(Source: Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan, Onchain Proposal 42)
(e) Current status
Resolved. The corrected release rate has applied since 2025-06-02, and no INIT incident is open, under investigation or in litigation as of 2026-10-05.
(Source: Onchain Proposal 42, INIT Tokenomics)
(f) References (optional)
The Foundation's forum post and Proposals 23 and 42 are the primary references. No separate post-mortem was published. The review also covered the Initia status page, the full onchain proposal history and the initia-labs audit repository.
(Source: Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan, Initia Proposal List, Initia Status, Initia Audits Repository)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
INIT's TGE is complete, and its EU market access rests on MiCA white papers, the first drawn up by Payward Global Solutions LTD as a trading platform operator in June 2025 and the second, from Initia Limited, published in March 2026, which seeks admission on ten named platforms. A change in MiCA rules or a regulator challenge to these papers could restrict EU trading, and exchanges outside the EU could delist INIT under their own rules. The 2026 white paper warns that evolving laws could change how INIT is classified or taxed and could restrict access to certain markets.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v1, 19 June 2025, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
Initia spreads its functions across several jurisdictions, with the Foundation in the Cayman Islands, the offeror Initia Limited in the British Virgin Islands, the development team Initia Labs in Singapore and the airdrop run by Initia Technologies Incorporated under BVI law. A change in Cayman, BVI, Singapore or EU rules could force licensing, reporting or structural changes at any of these entities. The governance module has no legal wrapper, which leaves its legal status and any liability of active voters and validators unsettled.
(Source: Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Airdrop Terms, Initia Foundation Terms of Use)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
Neither the Foundation nor the airdrop organiser gives tax guidance for receiving, staking or trading INIT. Airdropped tokens, staking rewards, VIP rewards that vest from escrow and the unstaking subsidies paid in 2025 may each be taxed as income on receipt in some jurisdictions and only on disposal in others. The airdrop terms tell participants to seek their own tax advice. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.
(Source: Initia Airdrop Terms, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
The airdrop terms exclude residents of Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Zimbabwe and sanctioned persons, allow KYC checks and forfeiture of unclaimed tokens, and require binding arbitration with a class-action waiver. The 2026 white paper bars holding or using INIT for persons subject to comprehensive sanctions, including Cuba, North Korea, Russia, Iran and Crimea, and the Foundation's terms apply Cayman law. These rules narrow the holder base, and users who breach them risk losing access or allocations.
(Source: Initia Airdrop Terms, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026, Initia Foundation Terms of Use)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
Initia relies on its Cosmos SDK chain, MoveVM, the OPinit bridge, IBC and many rollups, and errors in any of them have already caused problems. A genesis parameter error paid stakers four times the intended inflation for about five weeks in 2025. A stale bridge address mapping after the OP bridge to IBC migration underpaid VIP rewards to Civitia and Echelon until Proposal 73 added a one-time correction in February 2026. A USDC rate limit added in May 2026 had to be removed within days because of a counter-reset bug in the rate-limit module, and expired IBC light clients for Celestia, Osmosis and Neutron needed governance recovery. Governance can also run Move functions as protocol accounts, which it used in 2026 to move escrowed and bridge INIT to team addresses, so a harmful proposal could move funds the same way.
(Source: Inflation Correction and Unstaking Subsidy Plan, Onchain Proposal 73, Onchain Proposal 91, Initia Proposal List)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
Initia's code was audited by Zellic in 2024, which found two Critical, seven High and five Medium issues, by ChainLight in October 2024 and by OtterSec in November 2024, and it went through three Code4rena contests in January and February 2025. The Code4rena Initia Move report lists four High and four Medium findings, mostly in the usernames module. Initia also runs a HackerOne bug bounty, slashes misbehaving validators and relies on OPinit challengers as a circuit breaker for rollup withdrawals. These measures do not cover every rollup built on Initia, and they cannot stop a harmful governance proposal that validators approve or a configuration error like the 2025 inflation mistake.
(Source: Initia Audits Repository, Zellic Audit Report, Code4rena Initia Move Report, Initia Whitepaper v2, 6 March 2026)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
Initia's security and utility assume that INIT stays in demand as gas, as stake and as the required half of every Enshrined Liquidity pair, and that VIP rewards draw real usage to rollups. Staking rewards come from a fixed 250,000,000 INIT bucket and VIP from another, so rewards shrink as those buckets drain and holders earn no protocol revenue share. Investor and team allocations of 302,500,000 INIT begin unlocking from April 2026 after the 12-month cliff and continue linearly for 36 months. If rollup activity stays low while these unlocks continue, staking yields and selling pressure could weaken both price and network security.
(Source: INIT Tokenomics, Enshrined Liquidity Whitelisting and Rewards, VIP Eligibility)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
Governance sets the staking release rate, which has already moved from 0.07 to 0.05 and then to 0.0125, along with the list of whitelisted liquidity pairs and their reward weights, the rollups eligible for VIP and the size of the validator set. Stake is concentrated, since the top 20 validators held about 88% of voting power when the set was cut to 20, and the Foundation steers delegations to that set. A small group of validators can therefore change reward flows, delist liquidity pairs or move funds held in protocol accounts in ways that hurt other holders.
(Source: Onchain Proposal 23, Onchain Proposal 42, Enshrined Liquidity Whitelisting and Rewards, Active Validator Set Reduction Proposal, Initia Foundation Delegation Program Refresh)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.