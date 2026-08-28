Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
idOS addresses decentralized identity as a problem holding back stablecoin economy adoption. Financial applications require users to repeatedly complete KYC processes across different providers, creating onboarding friction, high compliance costs, and fragmented user experiences. This identity tax limits innovation and scalability for stablecoin-native financial services.
(b) Operational priorities
idOS expects to support ongoing development and operations over time by expanding integrations with wallets, neobanks, and financial modules; operating the idOS Storage Network; and supporting protocol decentralization through node operators and ecosystem participants. idOS received contributions from several leading web3 ecosystems and institutions, including Circle Ventures, Arbitrum Foundation, Near Foundation, Ripple Labs, Starkware, and others.
(c) High-level project overview
idOS is a decentralized identity layer that enables private, self-sovereign data storage. Users store encrypted identity data in idOS and grant applications access through permissions called Access Grants. The system consists primarily of the idOS Storage Network, an encrypted data availability layer composed of multiple storage nodes, and the idOS Economy Network, a smart-contract-based data economy on Arbitrum. The IDOS token is used for staking to secure the idOS Storage Network, powers the idOS Economy Network, and facilitates Access Grant payments in stablecoins across protocol actors.
(d) Primary token functions
The primary functions of IDOS are to power the idOS Economy Network, support staking to secure the idOS Storage Network, facilitate Access Grant payments in stablecoins across protocol actors, enable protocol value capture and distribution, and support protocol decentralization and open access for users. Tokenholders may stake IDOS, delegate to node operators, receive staking rewards, and participate in future governance mechanisms.
(e) Control surface reliance
At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. Governance decentralization is expected to evolve progressively after token launch, including plans to further decentralize in the near future to other network users via staking. Tokenholders may participate in future governance mechanisms.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Labs / DevCo does not exist; no separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Julian Leitloff
Co-Founder, CEO; Governance Committee Member
Forbes 30 under 30; former Deutsche Bank; worked in identity and web3 since 2017
Lluis Bardet
Co-Founder, COO; Governance Committee Member
Former Head of Investment at Outlier Ventures; ex Simon-Kucher
Julio Santos
Co-Founder, Product
3x founder; 15+ years engineering leadership experience
Paulo Koch
CTO
15+ years engineering experience; Yelp
Marjorie Ninno
General Counsel
Legal lead at Fractal ID
Chris Donovan
Governance Committee Member; NEAR Foundation
Outlier Ventures
Bruce Pon
Governance Committee Member; Ocean Protocol
Ocean Protocol
Ruchir Dalmia
Governance Committee Member; Polygon
Ripple
Rouven Heck
Governance Committee Member; Decentralized Identity Foundation
Consensys; uPort; Decentralized Identity Foundation
Robert Viglione
Governance Committee Member, Horizen Labs
US Air Force
Ludger Schoellgen
Governance Committee Member; Strategy Alliance
Amazon, Yagma
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
DAO / onchain governance has not been created or established yet.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO has not been established yet. Core IP, ENS domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks are controlled by the idOS Association. All repositories are open-source or in the process of being open-sourced under the MIT License.
(b) Contract/admin powers
A DAO/on-chain governance has not been created, and there is no direct DAO governance yet. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors, and decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association. There are two Safes: Glacier is a 2-of-3 multisig that only interacts with Main, and Main is a 2-of-4 multisig used for payments of the protocol and association. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis. Association budget approval is made by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis and requires a majority of votes.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
IDOS tokenholders may stake tokens and may delegate tokens to node operators. Tokenholders may receive staking rewards and may participate in future governance mechanisms. There is no direct DAO governance yet; current decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
The DAO has not been established yet, and there is no direct DAO governance yet. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts, and decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. Current tokenholder governance rights are therefore not direct DAO governance rights; tokenholders may participate in future governance mechanisms. Current economic arrangements include tokenholders being able to stake, delegate to node operators, and receive staking rewards, with value to tokenholders distributed through staking rewards affected by protocol revenue. Treasury actions are handled through the idOS Association Treasury, which is dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure; the Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis by majority vote. Fee-routing arrangements include Access Grant Fees, under which a 25% mark-up on each credential price is paid to the idOS Association and contributes to development of the idOS ecosystem, and Gas Fees, under which write and read actions to the idOS Storage Network carry a gas fee and 100% of gas fees go to Storage Network node operators.
(e) Control surface reliance
A DAO/onchain governance structure has not yet been created, and there is no direct DAO governance yet. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. Governance decentralization is expected to evolve progressively after token launch, including plans to further decentralize to other network users via staking. Tokenholders may stake tokens, delegate to node operators, and participate in future governance mechanisms.
(f) Dissolution authority
The DAO has not been established yet, and there is no direct DAO governance yet. No DAO dissolution or wind-up mechanism is disclosed in this filing.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
The Primary Foundation is organized as a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland.
(b) IP ownership & control
The idOS Association controls the core IP, ENS domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks. All repositories are open-source or in the process of being open-sourced under the MIT License.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The primary Foundation is a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. Current governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and Governance Committee; no DAO or onchain governance has been established yet. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association, and the Association acts as a coordinating governance entity. A 5% supply is reserved for the DAO, but the Community Reserve is not being used or accessed until a DAO setup is created, and details on distribution will be published in the future.
The idOS Association controls core IP, ENS domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. There are two Safes: Glacier is a 2-of-3 Safe and only interacts with Main; Main is a 2-of-4 Safe used for protocol and Association payments. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis.
Treasury actions are handled through the idOS Association Treasury, which is dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure. The Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis and requires a majority of votes.
For protocol-controlled resources, a 25% mark-up on the price of each credential is paid to the idOS Association. Gas fees are not retained by the Association: 100% of gas fees go to Storage Network node operators.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure; therefore, powers over a separate DevCo are not applicable.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association. There are two Safes: Glacier is a 2-of-3 Safe and only interacts with Main; Main is a 2-of-4 Safe and is used for protocol and Association payments. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis. The Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis by majority vote.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The primary Foundation is the idOS Association, a Swiss Association in Zug, Switzerland. Decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee as defined in the Articles of Association, and the Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis by majority vote. The Main Safe is used for payments of the protocol and association.
Current mechanisms by which resources, fees, rewards, or token distributions may be directed include: (i) Access Grant Fees, where Data Consumers pay the price set by Data Issuers upon receiving a read Access Grant, with a 25% mark-up paid to the idOS Association to contribute to development of the idOS ecosystem; (ii) Gas Fees, where write and read actions to the idOS Storage Network carry a gas fee based on compute and stored data, and 100% of gas fees go to Storage Network node operators; (iii) staking rewards, equal to 15.0% of supply, distributed to idOS Storage Network stakers for bootstrapping participation and network security over 120 months; (iv) the idOS Association Listings & Liquidity Reserve, equal to 9.5% of supply, reserved for exchange liquidity, including DEXes, and potential listings; and (v) the idOS Association Treasury, equal to 12.2% of supply, managed by the idOS Association Treasury and dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure, with 10% unlocked at TDE and 90% subject to 60-month linear vesting. Tokens not allocated in community/public sales are also allocated to the treasury.
Contributor and participant token distribution policies include Team & Advisors at 10.9% of supply for the people who design, build, and operate idOS, with team vesting of a 12-month lock-up plus 36-month linear vesting and advisor vesting of a 6-month lock-up plus 36-month linear vesting; Building Partners at 7.6% of supply for early integrators, infrastructure partners, and builders, with a 6-month lock-up plus 24-month linear vesting; Private Contributors - Consortium Members at 10.4% of supply for founding ecosystem members and organizations that contributed to early design, governance, and rollout, with a 6-month lock-up plus 12-month linear vesting; and Private Contributors - VCs & Business Angels at 8.1% of supply for early backers and strategic partners who contributed and provided guidance, with a 6-month lock-up plus 12-month linear vesting.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No primary DevCo exists. There is no Labs/DevCo and no separate DevCo entity beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure; accordingly, no DevCo entity type or jurisdiction is applicable.
(b) IP ownership & control
There is no Primary DevCo to disclose for this item. No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure, and there is no Labs/DevCo.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No Primary DevCo exists. There is no Labs/DevCo, and no separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No primary DevCo exists. There is no Labs/DevCo, and no separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure; accordingly, there is no DevCo for which powers over the Foundation are disclosed.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No separate Primary DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure. Accordingly, there are no Primary DevCo contract/admin powers to disclose for pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary DevCo exists. There is no Labs/DevCo, and no separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV.
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
IDOS
3/5/26
One-off launch partners
Ecosystem
9.5177%
95,176,761
100.00%
95,176,761
0
0.00%
0
0
Yes
Filer labels this as CEXs, market maker loans, and liquidity provisions. Distributed as direct manual transactions, fully unlocked at TDE. Market maker loan terms are disclosed separately under the market maker question.
IDOS
3/5/26
CCA Sale Disbursement - Phase 2
Public Sale
0.5863%
5,679,999
100.00%
5,679,999
0
0.00%
0
0
Yes
Continuous Clearing Auction normal phase, being bids at or after the phase boundary block. No bonus applies. Distributed via multisender under the DIRECT modality, fully unlocked at TDE.
IDOS
3/5/26
CCA Sale - Phase 1 Tranche 2 to 6 (SM - 1 - 5)
Public Sale
0.0155%
155,001
0.00%
31,000
1
20.00%
4
0
No
Continuous Clearing Auction whale phase, being bids before the phase boundary block. Participants receive a 20 percent bonus on tokens filled, of which one sixth is transferred at TDE inside the Masterlist row and five sixths vests here. Filer sheet records 0 tokens with a comment that the figure is not 0. Vesting contract runs 2026-03-05 to 2026-08-05.
IDOS
3/5/26
Masterlist - TDE airdrop distributions
Community
6.3272%
63,271,835
100.00%
63,271,835
0
0.00%
0
0
Yes
All airdrop distributions released at TDE, including FCL airdrop month one and the immediate one sixth tranche for CCA phase one participants. Distributed via multisender under the DIRECT modality. Per-address data is verifiable through Disbursed events on the TDEDisbursement contract.
IDOS
3/5/26
Advisors (C - 6 - 36)
Insiders
0.6500%
6,500,000
0.00%
0
6
2.38%
36
0
No
Advisor allocation. Distributed through a custom contract outside the TDEDisbursement script, so it carries no Disbursed event trail and no contract address has been published. Cliff and vesting taken from the filer allocation sheet.
IDOS
3/5/26
Current employees (C - 12 - 36)
Insiders
8.8555%
88,555,185
0.00%
0
12
2.08%
36
0
No
Current employee allocation. Filer notes the figure may be subject to deduction. Distributed through a custom contract outside the TDEDisbursement script, so it carries no Disbursed event trail and no contract address has been published. Cliff and vesting taken from the filer allocation sheet.
IDOS
3/5/26
Staking Rewards - Years 1 to 2
Ecosystem
5.7500%
57,500,000
0.00%
0
1
4.35%
22
0
No
Storage network staking rewards, first tranche. Deployed vesting contract runs 2026-03-05 to 2028-02-05, a 23 month span, and releases continuously rather than on a monthly cadence. Beneficiary is the idOS treasury wallet 0xd5259b6E9D8a413889953a1F3195D8F8350642dE rather than stakers directly. Filer allocation sheet records 0 lockup and 24 months vesting, which does not match the deployed contract.
0x03ed348892a88182e74d8e76e6f7529224032ed8
IDOS
3/5/26
Staking Rewards - Years 3 to 6
Ecosystem
6.0000%
60,000,000
0.00%
0
36
2.78%
35
0
No
Storage network staking rewards, second tranche. Deployed vesting contract runs 2028-02-05 to 2031-02-05, a 36 month span. Beneficiary is the idOS treasury wallet. Filer allocation sheet records 48 months vesting, which does not match the deployed contract.
0xd7740bf4fbd6f7633aec11e51f9b8d7dd6c0ae40
IDOS
3/5/26
Staking Rewards - Years 7 to 10
Ecosystem
3.0000%
30,000,000
0.00%
0
60
2.08%
47
0
No
Storage network staking rewards, third tranche. Deployed vesting contract runs 2031-02-05 to 2035-02-05, a 48 month span. Beneficiary is the idOS treasury wallet. Combined staking emission ends 8 years 11 months after TDE and totals 147,500,000 tokens, against a published schedule of 10 years and 150,000,000 tokens.
0x21d91cedf2cf162c87f14ce988a04c35737f7e0d
IDOS
3/5/26
idOS Treasury
Treasury
22.2559%
222,559,408
10.00%
22,255,941
1
1.69%
58
0
Conditional
Long term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure. The deployed vesting contract runs 2026-03-05 to 2031-02-05, a 59 month span, and contains no TDE unlock. The 10 percent TDE release recorded by the filer sits outside this contract. Filer allocation sheet records 60 months vesting.
0x6a553c044a6a113b01be52372e8d7bc94594bbe8
IDOS
3/5/26
FCL Airdrop - Months 2 to 6
Community
3.2018%
32,017,747
0.00%
0
1
20.00%
4
0
No
Airdrop to early FCL holders covering months two through six. Vesting contract runs 2026-03-05 to 2026-08-05 under the VESTED_1_5 modality. Month one of this airdrop is included in the Masterlist row.
IDOS
3/5/26
Former employees (SM - 12 - 36)
Insiders
0.4220%
4,220,000
0.00%
0
12
2.78%
35
0
No
Former employee allocation. Vesting contract runs 2027-02-05 to 2030-02-05 under the VESTED_12_36 modality.
IDOS
3/5/26
Building partners and advisors (SM - 12 - 24)
Insiders
3.0636%
30,635,822
0.00%
0
12
4.17%
23
0
No
Filer labels this as building partners plus some advisors, which spans insider and third party recipients. Vesting contract runs 2027-02-05 to 2029-02-05 under the VESTED_12_24 modality.
IDOS
3/5/26
Building partners, providers and clients (SM - 6 - 24)
Ecosystem
0.8643%
8,643,495
0.00%
0
6
4.17%
23
0
No
Filer labels this as building partners plus some providers and clients. Vesting contract runs 2026-08-05 to 2028-08-05 under the VESTED_6_24 modality.
IDOS
3/5/26
Building partners, providers and clients (SM - 6 - 12)
Ecosystem
18.8832%
188,832,499
0.00%
0
6
8.33%
11
0
No
Filer labels this as building partners plus some providers and clients. No seed round allocation is disclosed anywhere in the filer allocation sheet, and this is the only row large enough to contain one. Vesting contract runs 2026-08-05 to 2027-08-05 under the VESTED_6_12 modality.
IDOS
3/5/26
Strategic round participants (SM - 0 - 12)
Private / VC
0.9846%
9,845,789
8.33%
820,482
0
0.00%
11
0
No
Strategic investment round. Vesting contract starts 2026-02-05, one month before TDE, and ends 2027-02-05 under the VESTED_0_12 modality. Because accrual begins pre TDE, roughly 8.33 percent is releasable at TDE even though the filer allocation sheet records 0 percent on TDE.
IDOS
3/5/26
Marketing and launch partners (SM - 1 - 6 - 20%)
Ecosystem
1.5189%
15,189,396
0.00%
0
1
16.67%
5
0
No
Filer labels this as marketing and launch partners. Vesting contract runs 2026-03-05 to 2026-09-05 under the VESTED_1_6 modality. The 20 percent suffix in the internal modality name is not reflected in the vesting schedule and its meaning is not disclosed.
IDOS
3/5/26
Community Reserve
Community
5.0000%
50,000,000
100.00%
50,000,000
0
0.00%
0
0
Yes
Ongoing community participation incentives. Distributed as direct manual transactions, fully unlocked at TDE.
IDOS
3/5/26
Unallocated supply swept to Treasury
Treasury
3.1217%
31,217,063
100.00%
31,217,062
0
0.00%
0
0
Conditional
Supply not allocated to any category at TDE and swept to the idOS treasury. Recorded as a separate line in the filer allocation sheet. Combined with the idOS Treasury row this brings treasury controlled supply to 253,776,470 tokens, or 25.38 percent of total supply.
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
idOS has already conducted multiple airdrops. The covered user segments were approximately 22,000 Fractal token holders, with a 3.8% allocation distributed proportionally; Wallchain leaderboard participants, with a 1% allocation; and idOS App leaderboard participants, with up to a 2% allocation for more than 70,000 verified humans. Tokens were distributed to more than 70,000 unique users. Recipient wallet lists have been published through public channels at https://x.com/idOS_network/status/2029216721429729716.
Distribution details in onchain explorer: https://arbiscan.io/txs?a=0xdf24F4Ca9984807577d13f5ef24eD26e5AFc7083
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Wintermute
3.5% of total supply
1 year
Loan w/ option/call
G-20
Not disclosed
1 year
Hybrid Loan w/ option/call + retainer
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Wintermute
3.5% of supply; structure: Loan w/ option/call
1 year
G-20
Declined to disclose token information; structure: Hybrid Loan w/ option/call + retainer
1 year
Uniswap
20% of CCA sale ETH + equivalent IDOS
N/A
0
OKX (Boost)
0
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
Gate
0
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
KuCoin
0
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
Revolut
0
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
Kraken
0
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
MEXC
0
Can’t be disclosed (NDAs)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Strategic Round
SAFE + Token Warrant
October 2023
9.8M tokens
0-month lock-up; 12-month vesting
Seed Round
SAFT
June 2024
174.8M tokens
6-month lock-up; 12-month vesting
Community Sale
Public sale
November 2025
25M tokens
100% unlock on launch
Public Sale (CCA)
Public sale
March 2026
6M tokens
100% unlock on launch
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07; accordingly, no incident date or affected chain/component is applicable.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07; there is no exploit vector to summarize.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07; accordingly, no remediation or incident response is disclosed.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07; accordingly, there is no current incident status to report.
(f) References
No post-mortem, advisory, or PR references are applicable because no exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds were present as of 2026-04-07.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The IDOS Token launched on March 5, 2026 and listed on Revolut, Kraken, OKX Boost, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC, and other exchanges. Evolving or conflicting laws on crypto-assets, securities, consumer protection, sanctions, AML/CTF, market abuse, exchange listing standards, and stablecoin-related activity could affect IDOS token listings, liquidity support, or availability on trading venues. Regulators or venues may require additional disclosures, licensing, KYC/KYB, geofencing, transfer restrictions, suspensions, delistings, or other changes that could reduce liquidity or impair token utility. Regulatory or legal changes could materially affect the idOS Association, idOS Services / Relay, node operators, issuers, consumers, and other affiliated service providers through enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, data protection obligations, AML/CTF obligations, sanctions screening, operational restrictions, or forced changes to the network’s structure. idOS is designed around user-controlled encrypted credentials, Access Grants, KYC reusability, and support for regulated financial use cases, and the project depends on regulators accepting those design choices, participants meeting their own compliance duties, and the Association’s ability to operate key functions such as operator KYB, protocol development, fee collection, and ecosystem support. The tax treatment of IDOS tokens may vary significantly by jurisdiction and by each tokenholder’s status. IDOS tokens may be received through a sale, incentive campaign, staking rewards, delegation, airdrop, secondary-market purchase, or other mechanism, and tokenholders may be subject to income tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, VAT/GST, reporting obligations, or other taxes. The timing and valuation of taxable events may be unclear, especially for staking rewards, unlocks, transfers, or protocol-related payments. Each tokenholder is solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should obtain independent tax advice. The project may restrict participation, token access, app access, staking, rewards, listings, or other functionality for certain jurisdictions, sanctioned persons, sanctioned countries, unsupported user types, or users who fail required KYC, KYB, wallet, sanctions, or eligibility checks. These restrictions may be required by law, venue requirements, service-provider policies, or the project’s own risk controls, and could prevent some users from receiving, claiming, transferring, staking, or using IDOS or idOS-related services. These restrictions may also create reduced network participation, lower liquidity, fragmented user access, operational complexity, and disputes from users whose access changes after they have already interacted with the ecosystem.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Protocol, technology, and security risks include bugs, design flaws, integration errors, misconfigured permissions, cryptographic implementation mistakes, smart-contract vulnerabilities, bridge or escrow failures, Kwil-related issues, SDK errors, node failures, or problems in Arbitrum, wallet, RPC, cloud, TEE, MPC, or other infrastructure. idOS relies on complex flows involving encrypted credentials, user keys, Access Grants, node operators, staking contracts, and Economy Network contracts; failures in these components could disrupt the protocol, prevent users or applications from accessing credentials, cause incorrect Access Grant behavior, compromise availability, impair staking or slashing logic, lead to loss of funds or loss of token utility, or create user, developer, data-availability, or economic harm. Security measures include end-to-end encryption of user data, the idOS Enclave, permissioned/KYB’d node operators during the early network phase, audits of token, vesting, staking, Enclave, community sale, and bridge-related components, planned additional hardening as the network decentralizes, and a live HackenProof Bounty Program. Audits, encryption, KYB, TEEs, MPC, bug bounties, and permissioned operation cannot guarantee safety.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
IDOS has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 IDOS and a fixed supply regime with no inflation or deflation. Staking rewards are 15.0% of supply, are distributed to idOS Storage Network stakers for bootstrapping participation and network security, and vest over 120 months. Tokenholders may stake tokens, delegate to node operators, and receive staking rewards; value to tokenholders is distributed through staking rewards affected by the protocol’s revenue. The IDOS economic model depends on enough node operators staking and operating reliably, enough tokenholders delegating to secure the Storage Network, issuers and consumers generating meaningful read/write gas fees and Access Grant fees, users continuing to create and reuse credentials, and regulated apps adopting idOS for KYC reusability and identity portability. If those assumptions fail, staking rewards may not create sustainable security, protocol fees may be lower than expected, and there may not be enough interest to become a node operator. At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association and multisig-controlled contracts. There is no direct DAO governance yet; decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee, and contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors. Governance decentralization is expected to evolve progressively after token launch. A 5% supply is reserved for the DAO, with details on distribution to be published in the future.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. idOS is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.