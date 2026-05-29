Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Decentralized identity is one of the pressing issues holding back stablecoin economy adoption. Financial applications require users to repeatedly complete KYC processes across different providers, creating onboarding friction, high compliance costs, and fragmented user experiences. This identity tax limits innovation and scalability for stablecoin-native financial services.
(b) Operational priorities
As a beachhead, idOS focuses on enabling reusable KYC, composable compliance, and privacy-preserving onboarding infrastructure. Ongoing development priorities include expanding integrations with wallets, neobanks, and financial modules, operating the idOS Storage Network, and supporting protocol decentralization through node operators and ecosystem participants.
(c) High-level project overview
idOS is a decentralized identity layer enabling private and self-sovereign data storage. Users store encrypted identity data and grant access permissions (Access Grants) to applications across 40+ EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. The system consists primarily of: idOS Storage Network (encrypted data availability layer) and idOS Economy Network (smart-contract based data economy on Arbitrum).
(d) Primary token functions
The IDOS token serves three main purposes: (1) Staking Securing the idOS Storage Network, which is composed of multiple storage nodes. (2) Protocol Value capture/distribution: Powering the idOS Economy Network, and enabling a self-sustainable economy through capturing and distributing gas fees and facilitating Access Grant (AG) payments in stablecoins across protocol actors. (3) Progressive decentralization: Enabling decentralization of the protocol and open access for its users
(e) Control surface reliance
At launch, governance is coordinated through the idOS Association (idOS Governance Committee) and multisig-controlled contracts. Governance decentralization is expected to evolve progressively after token launch.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
There’s no Labs/DevCo. There’s a sister service company that closely works together with idOS Association, Trust Fractal GmbH.
Labs
Julian Leitloff
Foundation
Co-Founder, CEO
Forbes 30 under 30, former Deutsche Bank, identity & web3 since 2017
Lluis Bardet
Foundation
Co-Founder, COO
Former Head of Investment at Outlier Ventures, ex Simon-Kucher
Julio Santos
Foundation
Co-Founder, Product
3x founder, 15+ years engineering leadership
Paulo Koch
Foundation
CTO
15+ years engineering experience, Yelp
Benjamin Basche
Foundation
CGO
Product roles at Privy, Rainbow Wallet
Marjorie Ninno
Foundation
General Counsel
Legal lead at Fractal ID
Julian Leitloff
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Co-Founder & CEO, idOS
Lluis Bardet
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Co-Founder, Ops & Growth, idOS
Anil Hansjee
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Fabric Ventures GP
Chris Donovan
DAO
Governance Committee Member
NEAR Foundation
Bruce Pon
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Ocean Protocol
Ruchir Dalmia
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Ripple, Polygon
Rouven Heck
DAO
Governance Committee Member
Consensys, uPort, Decentralized Identity Foundation
Blockworks note: DAO/Onchain Governance → Not created yet. Above are members of the Governance Committee
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Core IP, repositories, and trademarks are controlled by the idOS Association. All repositories are open-source or in the process of being open-sourced under MIT License. https://github.com/idos-network
(b) Contract/admin powers
Contracts are deployed and managed via multisig wallets controlled by founders and senior contributors.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
There’s no direct DAO governance yet - decisions are made by the idOS Association Governance Committee, as defined in the Articles of Association. There is a 5% supply reserved for the DAO, details on how it can be distributed will be published in the future. The token can be staked against node operators (staking portal). In the near future, to be a node operator you’ll need to be among the X node operators that have a higher supply staked against them. Governance will progressively decentralize.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Tokenholders may stake tokens, delegate to node operators, receive staking rewards, and participate in future governance mechanisms. Value to token holders is distributed through staking rewards that will be affected by protocol’s revenue.
(e) Dissolution authority
N/A, the DAO has not been established yet.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Swiss Association, Zug, Switzerland.
(b) IP ownership & control
Core IP, ENS Domains related to idos-association, repositories, and trademarks are controlled by the idOS Association. All repositories are open-source or in the process of being open-sourced under MIT License. https://github.com/idos-network
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Governance coordinated via Association and Governance Committee. We have plans to further decentralize in the near future to other network users via staking. There’s a separate Community Reserve 5% allocation that is not being used or accessed until a DAO set up is created.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Association acts as coordinating governance entity. The Governance Committee, configured by early backers, shares a mandate with the Association’s core team. We have plans to further decentralize in the near future to other network users via staking.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Multisig administration by founders and senior members. We have two different Safes - Glacier and Main. Glacier is 2/3 and only interacts with Main. Main is 2/4 and is used for payments of the protocol and association. Signatures are managed by signature-only hard wallets that rotate on a time basis. Association budget is approved by the Governance Committee on a recurring basis and requires majority of votes
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
idOS has 2 mechanisms to capture value: 1) Access Grant Fees (capture the value of the ‘content’): through idOS, Data Consumers can request Data Owners (Users) to share access to a Verifiable Credential they hold in their idOS profile. When Data Issuers issue a credential for a user, they can set a price to access the credential, to be paid by the Data Consumer upon receiving a (read) Access Grant. There is a mark-up (25%) to the price of each credential that is paid to the idOS Association, which directly contributes to the development of the whole idOS ecosystem. 2) Gas Fees (capture the value of the ‘compute’ and ‘storage’): write and read actions to the idOS Storage Network carry a gas fee. This gas fee is based on the amount of compute needed to carry out the action + the amount of data that is stored. 100% of these fees go to Storage Network node operators. Learn more.
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(b) IP ownership & control
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No separate DevCo entity exists beyond contributors operating under the idOS Association structure.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
IDOS. Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 IDOS (fixed supply). Initial Circulating Supply: 271.5M (27.15%)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
(1) Community Sale participants; (2) Ecosystem & community incentives; (3) Strategic & seed investors; (4) Association treasury; (5) Liquidity provisioning; (6) Staking rewards.
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
$0.1
(d) Ticker / market symbol
IDOS.
(e) Total supply & supply regime
1,000,000,000 IDOS fixed supply (no inflation or deflation).
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Staking rewards (15.0%): Supply distributed to idOS storage network stakers for bootstrapping participation and network security. Vesting: 120 months (10 years) - more details on the release schedule and mechanics in the section below. * Community sales (planned up to 12.5%, actual 3.1%): Supply distributed through public rounds pre-TDE to early backers. Vesting: 100% unlock on TDE. * Due to demand, only 3.1% was eventually distributed through community and public sales. The rest has been sent to the association's treasury and is planned to be allocated to build the community and protocol in the future. * User Incentives & Airdrops (8.8%): Incentive and marketing campaigns to support early community supporters. Breakdown below: * InfoFi campaigns (1.2%). Vesting: 100% unlock on TDE. * idOS App campaign (1.5%). Vesting: 100% unlock on TDE. * Marketing & other incentives (2.3%). Vesting: From 0 to 10-month linear vesting. * FCL community airdrop (3.8%): Airdrop to more than 22,000 wallets holding FCL (snapshot already taken on June 20, 2025. More details). Vesting: 6-month linear vesting. * Community Reserve (5.0%): Reserve to be allocated to the community for growing the idOS ecosystem. * Team & Advisors (10.9%): The people who design, build, and operate idOS, aligned through multi-year vesting to ensure long-term commitment. Team vesting: 12-month lock-up + 36-month linear vesting. Advisors vesting: 6-month lock-up + 36-month linear vesting * Building Partners (7.6%): Early integrators, infrastructure partners, and builders who help extend the idOS network. Vesting: 6-month lock-up + 24-month linear vesting * Private Contributors - Consortium Members (10.4%): Founding ecosystem members and organizations who contributed to the early design, governance, and rollout of idOS within their networks. Include Arbitrum Foundation, Circle, NEAR Foundation, Ripple Labs, Tezos Foundation, Radix Foundation, Gnosis and Aleph Zero Foundation. Vesting: 6-month lock-up + 12-month linear vesting * Private Contributors - VCs & Business Angels (8.1%): Early backers and strategic partners who contributed and provided guidance to bring idOS to life. Lead contributor: Fabric Ventures. Vesting: 6-month lock-up + 12-month linear vesting * idOS Association - Listings & Liquidity Reserve (9.5%): Supply reserved for liquidity in exchanges (including DEXes) and secure potential listings. Full unlock on launch. * idOS Association - Treasury (12.2%): supply managed by the idOS Association Treasury, dedicated to long-term development, operations, ecosystem partnerships, and governance infrastructure. Tokens not allocated in community/public sales are also allocated to the treasury. Vesting: 10% unlock on TDE, 90% subject to a 60-month linear vesting
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
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Executed airdrop: idOS conducted multiple airdrops targeting the following recipient segments:
- 3.8% allocated to ~22,000 Fractal token holders (proportional distribution).
- - 1% allocated to Wallchain leaderboard participants.
- - Up to 2% allocated via idOS App leaderboard (+70k verified humans).
- Tokens were distributed to more than 70,000 unique users. Recipient wallet lists have beenpublished through public channels: https://x.com/idOS_network/status/2029216721429729716 .
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: Wintermute
- Token Allocation Committed: 3.5% supply
- Term Duration: 1 year
- Structure Name: Loan w/ option/call
- Market Maker Name: G-20
- Token Allocation Committed: G-20 Declined to disclose token information.
- Term Duration: 1 year
- Structure Name: Hybrid Loan w/ option/call + retainer
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Uniswap
- Token Allocation Committed: 20% of CCA sale ETH + equivalent IDOS
- Term Duration: N/A
- Native Token Listing Fees: 0
- Exchange Name: OKX (Boost)
- Token Allocation Committed: 0
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
- Exchange Name: Gate
- Token Allocation Committed: 0
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
- Exchange Name: KuCoin
- Token Allocation Committed: 0
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
- Exchange Name: Revolut
- Token Allocation Committed: 0
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
- Exchange Name: Kraken
- Token Allocation Committed: 0
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
- Exchange Name: MEXC
- Term Duration: 0
- Native Token Listing Fees: Can’t disclose (NDAs)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Strategic Round
- Investment Vehicle: SAFE + Token Warrant
- Date Of Sale: October 2023
- Number of tokens sold: 9.8M
- Vesting Schedule: Lock-up: 0 months Vesting: 12 months
- Series Name: Seed Round
- Investment Vehicle: SAFT
- Date Of Sale: June 2024
- Number of tokens sold: 174.8M
- Vesting Schedule: Lock-up: 6 months Vesting: 12 months
- Series Name: Community Sale
- Investment Vehicle: Public sale
- Date Of Sale: November 2025
- Number of tokens sold: 25M
- Vesting Schedule: 100% unlock on launch
- Series Name: Public Sale (CCA)
- Investment Vehicle: Public sale
- Date Of Sale: March 2026
- Number of tokens sold: 6M
- Vesting Schedule: 100% unlock on launch
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-04-07
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: The IDOS Token launched on March 5, 2026, and listed in Revolut, Kraken, OKX Boost, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC and other exchanges. Evolving or conflicting laws on crypto-assets, securities, consumer protection, sanctions, AML/CTF, market abuse, exchange listing standards, and stablecoin-related activity could affect IDOS token listings, liquidity support, or availability on trading venues. IDOS is an ERC-20 token on Arbitrum One with a fixed supply and utility around staking, protocol fees, Access Grant payments, and progressive decentralization, with two positive legal opinions from EU and Switzerland. However, regulators or venues may take a different view of the token or require additional disclosures, licensing, KYC/KYB, geofencing, transfer restrictions, suspensions, delistings, or other changes that could reduce liquidity, or impair token utility.
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: Regulatory or legal changes could materially affect the idOS Association, idOS Services / Relay, node operators, issuers, consumers, and other affiliated service providers, including through enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, data protection obligations, AML/CTF obligations, sanctions screening, operational restrictions, or forced changes to the network’s structure. idOS is designed around user-controlled encrypted credentials, Access Grants, KYC reusability, and support for regulated financial use cases, but the project still depends on regulators accepting those design choices, on participants meeting their own compliance duties, and on the Association’s ability to operate key functions such as operator KYB, protocol development, fee collection, and ecosystem support.
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: The tax treatment of IDOS tokens may vary significantly by jurisdiction and by each tokenholder’s status, including whether tokens are received through a sale, incentive campaign, staking rewards, delegation, airdrop, secondary-market purchase, or other mechanism. Tokenholders may be subject to income tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, VAT/GST, reporting obligations, or other taxes, and the timing and valuation of taxable events may be unclear, especially for staking rewards, unlocks, transfers, or protocol-related payments. Each tokenholder is solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should obtain independent tax advice.
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: The project may restrict participation, token access, app access, staking, rewards, listings, or other functionality for certain jurisdictions, sanctioned persons, sanctioned countries, unsupported user types, or users who fail required KYC, KYB, wallet, sanctions, or eligibility checks. These restrictions may be required by law, venue requirements, service-provider policies, or the project’s own risk controls, and they could prevent some users from receiving, claiming, transferring, staking, or using IDOS or idOS-related services. Restrictions may also create project-level risks, including reduced network participation, lower liquidity, fragmented user access, operational complexity, and disputes from users whose access changes after they have already interacted with the ecosystem.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws: While idOS code has been audited by Nethermind and others, bugs, design flaws, integration errors, misconfigured permissions, cryptographic implementation mistakes, smart-contract vulnerabilities, bridge or escrow failures, Kwil-related issues, SDK errors, node failures, or problems in the Arbitrum, wallet, RPC, cloud, TEE, MPC, or other infrastructure that idOS depends on could disrupt the protocol, prevent users or applications from accessing credentials, cause incorrect Access Grant behavior, compromise availability, impair staking or slashing logic, or lead to loss of funds or loss of token utility. idOS also relies on complex flows involving encrypted credentials, user keys, Access Grants, node operators, staking contracts, and Economy Network contracts, and failures in any of these components could create user, developer, data-availability, or economic harm.
Security Measures & Their Limitations: idOS uses multiple security measures, including end-to-end encryption of user data, the idOS Enclave, permissioned/KYB’d node operators during the early network phase, audits of token, vesting, staking, Enclave, community sale, and bridge-related components, and additional planned hardening as the network decentralizes. We also have our live Bounty Program with HackenProof. However, audits, encryption, KYB, TEEs, MPC, bug bounties, and permissioned operation cannot guarantee safety
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions: The IDOS economic model depends on several assumptions, including that enough node operators stake and operate reliably, enough tokenholders delegate to secure the Storage Network, issuers and consumers generate meaningful read/write gas fees and Access Grant fees, users continue to create and reuse credentials, and regulated apps adopt idOS for KYC reusability and identity portability. If these assumptions fail, staking rewards may not create sustainable security, protocol fees may be lower than expected, and there may not be enough interest to become a node operator.
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: idOS is planning to progressively decentralize while maintaining a secure balance across tokenholderds and the idOS Association’s efforts to support the protocol.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. idOS is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.