Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?

Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?

Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: The IDOS Token launched on March 5, 2026, and listed in Revolut, Kraken, OKX Boost, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC and other exchanges. Evolving or conflicting laws on crypto-assets, securities, consumer protection, sanctions, AML/CTF, market abuse, exchange listing standards, and stablecoin-related activity could affect IDOS token listings, liquidity support, or availability on trading venues. IDOS is an ERC-20 token on Arbitrum One with a fixed supply and utility around staking, protocol fees, Access Grant payments, and progressive decentralization, with two positive legal opinions from EU and Switzerland. However, regulators or venues may take a different view of the token or require additional disclosures, licensing, KYC/KYB, geofencing, transfer restrictions, suspensions, delistings, or other changes that could reduce liquidity, or impair token utility.

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: Regulatory or legal changes could materially affect the idOS Association, idOS Services / Relay, node operators, issuers, consumers, and other affiliated service providers, including through enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, data protection obligations, AML/CTF obligations, sanctions screening, operational restrictions, or forced changes to the network’s structure. idOS is designed around user-controlled encrypted credentials, Access Grants, KYC reusability, and support for regulated financial use cases, but the project still depends on regulators accepting those design choices, on participants meeting their own compliance duties, and on the Association’s ability to operate key functions such as operator KYB, protocol development, fee collection, and ecosystem support.

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: The tax treatment of IDOS tokens may vary significantly by jurisdiction and by each tokenholder’s status, including whether tokens are received through a sale, incentive campaign, staking rewards, delegation, airdrop, secondary-market purchase, or other mechanism. Tokenholders may be subject to income tax, capital gains tax, withholding tax, VAT/GST, reporting obligations, or other taxes, and the timing and valuation of taxable events may be unclear, especially for staking rewards, unlocks, transfers, or protocol-related payments. Each tokenholder is solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should obtain independent tax advice.

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: The project may restrict participation, token access, app access, staking, rewards, listings, or other functionality for certain jurisdictions, sanctioned persons, sanctioned countries, unsupported user types, or users who fail required KYC, KYB, wallet, sanctions, or eligibility checks. These restrictions may be required by law, venue requirements, service-provider policies, or the project’s own risk controls, and they could prevent some users from receiving, claiming, transferring, staking, or using IDOS or idOS-related services. Restrictions may also create project-level risks, including reduced network participation, lower liquidity, fragmented user access, operational complexity, and disputes from users whose access changes after they have already interacted with the ecosystem.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws: While idOS code has been audited by Nethermind and others, bugs, design flaws, integration errors, misconfigured permissions, cryptographic implementation mistakes, smart-contract vulnerabilities, bridge or escrow failures, Kwil-related issues, SDK errors, node failures, or problems in the Arbitrum, wallet, RPC, cloud, TEE, MPC, or other infrastructure that idOS depends on could disrupt the protocol, prevent users or applications from accessing credentials, cause incorrect Access Grant behavior, compromise availability, impair staking or slashing logic, or lead to loss of funds or loss of token utility. idOS also relies on complex flows involving encrypted credentials, user keys, Access Grants, node operators, staking contracts, and Economy Network contracts, and failures in any of these components could create user, developer, data-availability, or economic harm.

Security Measures & Their Limitations: idOS uses multiple security measures, including end-to-end encryption of user data, the idOS Enclave, permissioned/KYB’d node operators during the early network phase, audits of token, vesting, staking, Enclave, community sale, and bridge-related components, and additional planned hardening as the network decentralizes. We also have our live Bounty Program with HackenProof. However, audits, encryption, KYB, TEEs, MPC, bug bounties, and permissioned operation cannot guarantee safety

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions: The IDOS economic model depends on several assumptions, including that enough node operators stake and operate reliably, enough tokenholders delegate to secure the Storage Network, issuers and consumers generate meaningful read/write gas fees and Access Grant fees, users continue to create and reuse credentials, and regulated apps adopt idOS for KYC reusability and identity portability. If these assumptions fail, staking rewards may not create sustainable security, protocol fees may be lower than expected, and there may not be enough interest to become a node operator.

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: idOS is planning to progressively decentralize while maintaining a secure balance across tokenholderds and the idOS Association’s efforts to support the protocol.