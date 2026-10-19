(a) Problem the project solves

HTX DAO issues the HTX token and describes itself as a community governance organization built by community members, early contributors and global advisors, supported by HTX Exchange and the TRON ecosystem. It aims to give users of the HTX exchange, formerly Huobi, a say in platform matters such as listings and ecosystem funding. HTX replaced the exchange's earlier Huobi Token (HT) through a voluntary HT to HTX conversion that began in January 2024. The HTX DAO disclaimer states that HTX has no inherent utilities, carries no claim on any real world or financial assets and has no fundamental distinction from a typical meme coin.

(Source: HTX DAO Whitepaper, The Block, A Deeper Look at the HT to HTX Token Switcheroo)

(b) Operational priorities

HTX DAO is not a legal entity and has no disclosed operating budget of its own. Its main economic support comes from the HTX exchange, which as an ecosystem partner provides 50% of its quarterly revenue to buy back and burn HTX. HIP-007, proposed in April 2025, set up a pilot Development Fund of 10,000 to 100,000 USDT or equivalent HTX from project reserved funds and community donations. A July 2026 amendment proposed the HTX DAO Genesis Program for AI and Web3 builders. The staking product launched in March 2026 pays rewards from HTX DAO ecosystem development reserves.

(Source: Bitcoin.com News, HTX Quarterly Burn Hits a New High, HTX DAO Whitepaper, HIP-007 HTX DAO Development Fund, HIP-007 Amendment Genesis Program, HTX DAO Staking Launch)

(c) High-level project overview

HTX is a TRC-20 token on TRON with bridged versions on Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain. Holders discuss proposals on the HTX DAO forum and vote onchain on TRON at one HTX per vote. The whitepaper states that approved proposals are presented to the platform, which reviews them against its compliance standards and implements them only if the platform approves. Each quarter HTX DAO announces a buyback and burn funded by HTX exchange revenue, with burned tokens sent to the TRON black hole address. Liquidity pledges of HTX and TRX on SUN.io are sent to an ecosystem liquidity address that resembles a zero address.

(Source: HTX DAO Whitepaper, Forklog, HTX DAO Approves Initial Community Governance Proposals, Tronscan, HTX Token)

(d) Primary token functions

HTX is used for governance votes at one token per vote, and staked HTX (sHTX) also votes at one sHTX per vote. Since April 1, 2026 HTX is the only fee-discount token on the HTX exchange. Holders can stake HTX on TRON through the HTX DAO site to earn rewards. HTX carries no right to exchange revenue, and the whitepaper disclaimer states it has no inherent utilities.

(Source: HTX DAO Staking Launch, Bolsamania, HTX DAO Completes Q1 2026 HTX Burn, HTX DAO Whitepaper)

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance depends on the HTX exchange. Proposals are implemented only after the platform's compliance review, and under the March 2025 temporary rules, proposals that met the forum threshold were reviewed jointly by the HTX DAO Committee and Huobi executives. HIP-001 created a committee whose appointed members include HTX exchange leadership, early contributors and supporters such as Justin Sun and Liu Ye. The whitepaper plans three phases, Platform Co-building, Ecosystem Governance and Financial Governance, and a vote-escrow model called veHTX that is planned and not live as of 2026-10-12. Nominations for the third committee opened on September 14, 2026 and the community vote had not concluded as of 2026-10-12.

(Source: HTX DAO Whitepaper, Temporary Proposal Rules Announcement, HIP-001 HTX DAO Committee Member Policy, HIP-001-R3 Third Committee Nominations)