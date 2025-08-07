Foundation – Per zenIP 42407, Horizen Foundation will receive a total of 2m ZEN over four years to bootstrap its long-term operations. 500k ZEN was made available upon Horizen’s migration to Base in July 2025, with the remainder unlocking in equal monthly installments over the next four years. Horizen Foundation deploys its idle capital to support ZEN capital markets and produce yield to fund the Foundation’s operational runway.

DAO - Per zenIP 42407, Horizen DAO will receive a total of ~3m ZEN over four years to bootstrap its treasury. 750k ZEN was made available upon Horizen’s migration to Base in July 2025, with the remainder unlocking in equal monthly installments over the next four years. With the passing of zenIP 42411, Horizen DAO authorized the deployment of its idle capital to support ZEN in deFi and diversify the DAO treasury between ZEN, BTC, ETH, and stable coins. By utilizing automated LP strategies, Horizen DAO earns yield on the rebalancing of its treasury.

2m of the total ZEN allocated to Horizen DAO is earmarked for the ‘ZEN Sustainability Initiative (SI).’ This allocation will fund investments in Horizen ecosystem projects with the potential of producing long-term revenue streams for the DAO. The intent is for the ZEN SI to create an ‘ever-green’ ecosystem funding vehicle.

DevCo. – The DevCo. has a master services agreement with the Horizen Foundation to build and maintain various Horizen network and community infrastructure. The work done under the Labs Co. MSA was historically more extensive when Horizen existed as a layer-1 blockchain with an EVM sidechain (Horizen EON). With the launch of the Horizen on Base, The Labs Co. is transitioning to a product-centric revenue model focused on the development of dApps on Horizen.