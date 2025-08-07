Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Horizen is a privacy-first appchain built to make privacy simple, powerful, and accessible for everyday apps. With upgraded tokenomics, ZEN brings better liquidity, lower costs, and seamless access to privacy tools across Base and the Ethereum ecosystem.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
Foundation – Per zenIP 42407, Horizen Foundation will receive a total of 2m ZEN over four years to bootstrap its long-term operations. 500k ZEN was made available upon Horizen’s migration to Base in July 2025, with the remainder unlocking in equal monthly installments over the next four years. Horizen Foundation deploys its idle capital to support ZEN capital markets and produce yield to fund the Foundation’s operational runway.
DAO - Per zenIP 42407, Horizen DAO will receive a total of ~3m ZEN over four years to bootstrap its treasury. 750k ZEN was made available upon Horizen’s migration to Base in July 2025, with the remainder unlocking in equal monthly installments over the next four years. With the passing of zenIP 42411, Horizen DAO authorized the deployment of its idle capital to support ZEN in deFi and diversify the DAO treasury between ZEN, BTC, ETH, and stable coins. By utilizing automated LP strategies, Horizen DAO earns yield on the rebalancing of its treasury.
2m of the total ZEN allocated to Horizen DAO is earmarked for the ‘ZEN Sustainability Initiative (SI).’ This allocation will fund investments in Horizen ecosystem projects with the potential of producing long-term revenue streams for the DAO. The intent is for the ZEN SI to create an ‘ever-green’ ecosystem funding vehicle.
DevCo. – The DevCo. has a master services agreement with the Horizen Foundation to build and maintain various Horizen network and community infrastructure. The work done under the Labs Co. MSA was historically more extensive when Horizen existed as a layer-1 blockchain with an EVM sidechain (Horizen EON). With the launch of the Horizen on Base, The Labs Co. is transitioning to a product-centric revenue model focused on the development of dApps on Horizen.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Token holders have no ownership or governance rights in the DevCo. Their rights and potential value derive solely from their participation in the token ecosystem, or other forms of utility that may drive demand or usage for the token.
No value (e.g., dividends or profit sharing) is accrued to equity holders of the DevCo, and any excess cash or revenue would flow into the non-profit Foundation for the purposes of growing the token and its utility.
While the Foundation may use token-based revenue to pay Horizen Labs for development work, this is a contractual service-provider relationship which does not accrue to DevCo equity holders via the token. Equity holders of the DevCo may benefit from its commercial success (such as profits or a future sale of the business), but that value does not flow to token holders.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
No core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements. Upon migration to Base in July '25, the Horizen Foundation was allocated a total of 2m ZEN. 500k unlocked at migration and the remainder vests linearly over 48 months.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Horizen Foundation Glenn Kennedy - President Rolf Versluis - CO-FOUNDER & Dev Growth Lead
Horizen Labs Rob Viglione - CO-FOUNDER & CEO Rosario Pabst - CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Zain Cheng - CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER Andy Bryant - CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
All three criteria are included in: https://docs.horizen.io/governance/overview/constitution
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
Horizen had a fair-launch token in 2017 with no founder allocations, team allocations, ICOs, or private sales. With its origins as a fork of the Zcash codebase, Horizen began as a proof-of-work layer-1 blockchain. Thus there was no initial supply of ZEN nor pre-launch grants to any entity (team, investor, foundation, community). The first ZEN were emitted with the mining of the first block. During the PoW phase, ZEN block rewards were split between ecosystem participants.
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
Horizen had a fair-launch token in 2017 with no founder allocations, team allocations, ICOs, or private sales. With its origins as a fork of the Zcash codebase, Horizen began as a proof-of-work layer-1 blockchain. Thus there was no initial supply of ZEN nor pre-launch grants to any entity (team, investor, foundation, community). The first ZEN were emitted with the mining of the first block. During the PoW phase, ZEN block rewards were split between ecosystem participants.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
See below for key ecosystem wallets on Base
DAO Treasury Wallet - 0x4eE5979612066AC58edd3bB1Fd9bd6E0A55edAf1 Foundation Treasury Wallet - 0x57Ea5Db2f794f4FeA8cd4E3F3135B12ecE24bEa4 Foundation Ops Wallet - 0x2dCe406A45e264c2D171Bc4f8b4F34207643839D
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
There were no airdrops for $ZEN. All $ZEN tokens were previously distributed via PoW mining and public purchasing. Post migration to Base, 25% of the remaining token supply will be minted for the community, with the rest subject to a linear vesting period over 48 months. This structure is designed to promote prudent spending over time and to help stabilize ZEN’s value. Emission schedule: https://mirror.xyz/horizenofficial.eth/wZY9WrXuAcwVW48gOlfnLEwvf6yz5uVE0BJFWCk6DEg
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
Horizen does not have any locked staking rewards to insiders. https://mirror.xyz/horizenofficial.eth/wZY9WrXuAcwVW48gOlfnLEwvf6yz5uVE0BJFWCk6DEg
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
We commit to providing updates if future token issuances change. All vesting is to publicly disclosed wallets per a schedule approved by ZEN holders.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
Related to Horizen is zkVerify, a blockchain protocol to verify zero-knowledge proofs and provide onchain attestation to any EVM blockchain where the zkVerify smart contract is deployed, including Horizen.
zkVerify mainnet will launch in September 2025 and have a TGE (token generation event) of $VFY tokens. Some distribution of $VFY tokens will be made to $ZEN token holders and the Horizen Foundation, with details remaining to be determined.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
Horizen had a fair launch in 2017 with no team allocations, no founder allocations, and no private token sale.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
The Horizen Foundation has worked with several providers such as Auros and Wintermute in the past. Currently there is a 50k ZEN token loan open with G-20 Foundation which expires October 22nd 2025. In addition the Foundation has a weekly ladder of 90-day call options with Lhava totaling 180k ZEN expiring Nov 5th - Dec 5th, 2025.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
We will continue to disclose quarterly Token Holder Relations Reports.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
Please refer to 2.D for treasury wallets
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Horizen is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.