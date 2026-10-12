(a) Problem the project solves

Mobile carriers must fund and own the radio sites that carry their traffic, and coverage stays thin indoors, at busy venues and in places where a new site does not pay back. Helium replaces part of that build with Hotspots that individuals and businesses buy and deploy, and carriers pay per gigabyte for the data those Hotspots offload. The network counts more than 130,000 Hotspots and carries about 128 TB of carrier data per day, with carrier partnerships in the United States and Mexico and expansion under way in Brazil and the United Kingdom. Those figures predate the end of T-Mobile offload through Ameriband on August 31, 2026, and T-Mobile had carried about 47% of rewardable Mobile traffic.

(Source: Helium Proposal, The Next Era of the Helium Network, HeliumGeek, T-Mobile Offload via Ameriband Ending)

(b) Operational priorities

Development and operations are funded by the operations and growth supplement approved in HIP 149. It mints about 141 million HNT over 36 months into a Squads multisig vault administered by Nova Labs, Inc., the Receiving Entity, for international carrier expansion, deployer programs, engineering, ecosystem grants, regulatory work and core operating costs. A 7-seat Advisory Council oversees that spending. In June 2026 Nova Labs announced that Noble Mobile was acquiring the Helium Mobile carrier business, the September 2, 2026 community call described the sale as essentially complete, and Nova Labs now concentrates on the network, carrier partnerships and Wi-Fi offload.

(Source: HIP 149, The Next Era of the Helium Network, Helium Proposal, HeliumGeek, 2026-09-02 Community Call)

(c) High-level project overview

Helium runs two wireless networks, a LoRaWAN network for low-power IoT devices and a Mobile network that offloads carrier traffic onto Wi-Fi Hotspots. Payers buy Data Credits by burning HNT and spend them on data transfer, and the protocol pays Hotspot deployers in HNT. Since April 18, 2023, token, reward, treasury and governance logic has run in open-source Solana programs, including helium_sub_daos, lazy_distributor, data_credits, circuit_breaker and voter_stake_registry, while Helium oracles verify network activity offchain. HIP 149 retired Proof-of-Coverage rewards on both networks, and Mobile deployers are now paid pro rata on the rewardable bytes they carry.

(Source: Helium Data on Solana, The Helium Network Token, HIP 149)

(d) Primary token functions

HNT is the native token of the Helium Network and the only way to create Data Credits, which are made by burning HNT and pay for network usage. The protocol pays HNT to Hotspot deployers for the data they carry, within a band set by HIP 149 and raised by HIP 150 to a target minimum of 80% for one year (with one pre-authorized extension year) and a cap of three times what payers paid for that data. Holders lock HNT as veHNT to vote on Helium Improvement Proposals, and delegated veHNT positions share a 6% allocation of the Mobile sub-DAO emission.

(Source: The Helium Network Token, HIP 149, HIP 150)

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol changes through Helium Improvement Proposals that veHNT holders approve onchain, and the Helium Core Developers implement the resulting program upgrades. HIP 149 added a 7-seat Advisory Council with five community-elected seats and two seats appointed by Nova Labs, which oversees the supplement and can escalate a dispute to a community vote. Nova Labs keeps commercial authority over the per-gigabyte payer rate under HIP 143, which sets both the floor and the cap on deployer pay. Holders can reduce, pause or halt the supplement by simple-majority vote following an Advisory Council escalation.

(Source: HIP 149, HIP 149 Advisory Council Roles, HIP 143)