Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Hedera publicly describes itself as a public distributed ledger built on the hashgraph consensus algorithm, which it presents as fast, fair, secure, and efficient without proof-of-work.

(Source: Hedera Whitepaper, Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm)

(b) Operational priorities

The cited materials show that ongoing operations rely on Council-governed treasury management, Council-operated consensus nodes, staking rewards, and ecosystem and open-source development support through Hedera Foundation and Project Hiero.

(Source: Treasury Management, Staking Program, Who We Are, Hiero Turns One, Introducing Hiero)

(c) High-level project overview

At a high level, Hedera says nodes gossip transaction information, use virtual voting for consensus, and assign fair timestamps and ordering to transactions. The network account model uses HBAR as the native asset held by accounts and charged for transactions and queries.

(Source: Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm, Accounts, Hedera Council FAQs, Hiero Turns One)

(d) Primary token functions

The cited materials show that HBAR's primary public functions are paying transaction and query fees, serving as the native asset held by accounts, and contributing to staking-based consensus weight and rewards.

(Source: Accounts, Staking Program, Hedera Council FAQs)

(e) Control surface reliance

The cited materials show that the control surface relies on Hedera Council governance rather than tokenholder-wide onchain voting. Council members participate in governance, operate nodes, cryptographically sign transactions, and can change total supply only by unanimous consent.

(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management, Introducing Hiero)