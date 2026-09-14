For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

For the purpose of this disclosure, GVNR DAO LLC (a Marshall Islands MiDAO DAO LLC) may be considered the Primary Foundation. GVNR DAO LLC is the entity directly involved in the issuance of the native $GVNR token at launch. There is no separate Foundation wrapper besides GVNR DAO LLC; “DAO” in the company name is the legal entity name only. Today the Company is governed under the current member-managed Operating Agreement (MM OA): the Managing Member authorises company activities. A Token Operating Agreement (Token OA) is planned so control may increasingly rest with $GVNR holders over time.

(b) IP ownership & control

The Primary Foundation is GVNR DAO LLC. GVNR DAO LLC owns and controls the protocol IP associated with GVNR / Diamond Hands, including:

(1) source code and smart-contract materials under the publicly available license notice;

(2) designs and protocols covered by that notice;

(3) the Diamond Hands application and materials at https://app.diamondhands.credit/ and https://app.diamondhands.credit/legal/license;

(4) documentation and Token Paper at https://gvnr.xyz/#token;

(5) primary web properties https://gvnr.xyz , https://diamondhands.credit/ and https://app.diamondhands.credit.

The entity GVNR DAO LLC also owns and controls the GVNR and Diamond Hands names, logos, trademarks, and other associated brand assets used by the project. License terms: © GVNR DAO LLC, 2026; except as otherwise in a specific source-file header, IP is published for informational purposes only; no license, reproduction, or distribution right is granted or implied; all rights reserved; provided AS IS as stated on https://app.diamondhands.credit/legal/license (IPFS ipfs://bafkreigunb4phugonefe66by524nhnrgrpol4233ytg7e7eg7qomhy3s3a).

Control of that IP sits with the Managing Member under the current MM OA; a Token OA is planned.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

There is no separate on-chain / tokenholder DAO body at submission. GVNR DAO LLC is the Primary Foundation (“DAO” is in the legal name only). Under the current MM OA, the Managing Member authorises company activities. Current authority is as follows:

(1) Entity governance — Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA; no separate tokenholder voting threshold today.

(2) Treasury actions — Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA; no separate tokenholder threshold today.

(3) Protocol-controlled resources, including revenue and fee burns — Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA; no separate tokenholder threshold today. Where related configuration is also executed on-chain, the Safe / role thresholds in Q4e apply as operational security controls only (see Q4e).

(4) Token administration — Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA; on-chain execution thresholds as in Q4e where applicable, as security controls only.

(5) Reward parameters — Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA; no separate tokenholder threshold today.

On-chain multisig / role thresholds referenced in Q4e increase execution security. They do not change who governs the Company today under the MM OA, and they are not a substitute for tokenholder / Token OA governance.

GVNR DAO LLC plans to evolve toward a Token OA when appropriate. Until then, the MM OA remains the governing approval framework for the legal wrapper.

(d) Powers over DevCo

There is no separate DevCo. GVNR DAO LLC is the Primary Foundation and holds all IP. GVNR DAO LLC’s authority over its own activities is exercised through the Managing Member under the current MM OA.

(e) Contract/admin powers

GVNR DAO LLC is the Primary Foundation: a single-entity MiDAO / Marshall Islands DAO LLC (“DAO” is in the legal name only; no separate Foundation wrapper). Contract and administrative powers that bind the Primary Foundation are exercised for GVNR DAO LLC as follows. For security, wallet and contract addresses are withheld; further details available on request.

Today (MM OA): the Managing Member authorises exercise of these powers under the current member-managed Operating Agreement. On-chain execution uses the concrete Safe / role thresholds below. There is no separate tokenholder “DAO super-majority” vote controlling the legal entity at submission.

The Safe and role thresholds below increase execution security (who can push a transaction). They do not impact governance at this point: governance of the legal wrapper remains Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA. A Token OA may later introduce tokenholder approval standards; until then, these n-of-m paths are not a governance model change.

Planned (Token OA): once adopted, approval for these actions is expected to move toward a $GVNR holder / Token OA–defined super-majority. Until that change is effected in the governing documents, treat Token OA thresholds as forward-looking.

1. Pause authority (Primary Foundation / GVNR DAO LLC)

- What: Emergency pause and unpause of Diamond Hands modules gated to EMERGENCY_PAUSE_ROLE (including UCDController pause/unpause), and PSM pause/unpause via PAUSER_ROLE where applicable.

- Who / role: EMERGENCY_PAUSE_ROLE and, for SimplePSMV2, PAUSER_ROLE, held by Foundation-designated multisig operators on behalf of GVNR DAO LLC.

- Method / threshold: Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA. On-chain, the path is role-gated to EMERGENCY_PAUSE_ROLE / PAUSER_ROLE and is not timelocked; MultisigRequired is No on the role matrix for UCDController pause/unpause (security / execution control, not a separate governance threshold under the MM OA).

2. Upgrade authority (Primary Foundation / GVNR DAO LLC)

- What: UUPS _authorizeUpgrade on core contracts (UCDToken, UCDController, SimplePSMV2, PriceFeedConsumer, PositionManager, LoanOperationsManager, CollateralManager); UpgradeValidator approveImplementation / revokeImplementationApproval / updateValidationParameters; validateUpgrade.

- Who / role: DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE for UUPS authorisation (must differ from day-to-day ADMIN_ROLE); ADMIN_ROLE / VALIDATOR_ROLE for UpgradeValidator steps.

- Method / threshold: Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA, plus on-chain execution at 2-of-6 for the DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE / upgrade super-admin path (Safe label “Admin Role 1”) as a security control, not a governance threshold under the MM OA. Selected follow-on admin module/parameter changes may also use a 24-hour propose → co-sign → execute path after approval.

3. Governance-executor authority (Primary Foundation / GVNR DAO LLC)

- What: Execution of Primary Foundation administrative and governance decisions affecting the legal wrapper and protocol configuration, including ADMIN_ROLE configuration (UCD controls, fees/caps, module wiring) and Managing Member authorisation of company activities under the current MM OA.

- Who / role: Managing Member under the MM OA (legal wrapper); ADMIN_ROLE for day-to-day on-chain admin execution; DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE for super-admin / role-admin actions.

- Method / threshold: Managing Member authorisation under the current MM OA, plus on-chain execution at 1-of-3 for ADMIN_ROLE administrative actions (Safe label “Admin_Role”) and 2-of-6 for DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE super-admin actions (Safe label “Admin Role 1”) as security controls, not governance thresholds under the MM OA.

The Primary Foundation (GVNR DAO LLC) therefore holds pause, upgrade, and governance-executor powers under the MM OA today, with the concrete on-chain security thresholds above.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The Primary Foundation exists: it is GVNR DAO LLC. GVNR uses a single-entity structure — there is no separate Foundation legal wrapper besides GVNR DAO LLC, which is also the MiDAO / Marshall Islands DAO LLC involved in native $GVNR issuance at launch.

Fee waterfall — not operative today. The protocol app (GVNR Diamond Hands at diamondhands.credit) is newly launched and is not yet generating material revenue to fund a live fee waterfall. In early phases, any fees that do arise may be required to boost liquidity incentives or other initiatives to address the cold-start problem. Once fees are flowing and operations are covered, buy-and-burn via the Furnace can begin without impairing protocol operations.

Intended allocation (forward-looking / theoretical). When the waterfall is operative, the objective is to move from roughly 25% of eligible fees toward burn / Furnace, scaling toward just over 90% of eligible fees burnt over time, with the balance toward operations and reserves. These figures are theoretical targets and may need to be adjusted in light of operating realities. Company-level authorisation under the current MM OA remains with the Managing Member. Tokenholders may influence Furnace / fee-burn parameters in future under a Token OA; there is no explicit holder-control commitment at this time (see Q3d / Q3e).

Distributions to members / Managing Member / contributors. GVNR DAO LLC is organised as a not-for-profit entity: fees and protocol resources may not be extracted upward as dividends or profit distributions to LLC members, the Managing Member, or contributors. Once operations are covered, value is intended to flow into the ecosystem and GVNR tokenholders via the Furnace.

Further details available on request.