(a) Problem the project solves

GUNZ is a gaming Layer 1 blockchain that gives players verifiable ownership and free tradability of in-game items. The GUNZ Whitepaper states that there are currently no ecosystems in Web3 for true AAA games and that Gunzilla built GUNZ as the first AAA Web3 ecosystem, onboarding both Web3 and Web2 games. The chain supplies onchain infrastructure for a community driven market in in-game assets, anchored initially on the studio's own title Off The Grid, which is developed by Gunzilla Games and available in early access on the Epic Games Store, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and GeForce Now.

(Source: GUNZ Whitepaper, GUN Token Page, Off The Grid)

(b) Operational priorities

Gunzilla's disclosed operating priorities are scaling the GUNZ mainnet and migrating Off The Grid players from testnet infrastructure to mainnet, starting with a first cohort of 21,000 early adopters already on mainnet as of June 2025, with withdrawals of in-game item NFTs for early users scheduled to open in July 2025, and followed by the remaining 16.8 million player wallets. The Mainnet Migration Diaries dated 12 June 2025 state that the launch runs under the licence of the European crypto asset service provider Kauri Finance and that final revisions of a Virtual Asset Service Provider application to the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority were submitted after twelve months of due diligence, with the licence expected in the coming weeks. Gunzilla also expanded GUN to the Avalanche C-Chain and, on 10 July 2025, to Solana through LayerZero, and it ships a suite of white label products and SDKs covering P2P marketplaces, block explorers such as GunzScan, and token and NFT minting engines. The MiCAR white paper states that the Off The Grid full world release was planned for Q4 2025, and the game's full release is now scheduled for October 2026.

(Source: Mainnet Migration Diaries, Solana Expansion, GUNZ Whitepaper, GunzScan, MiCAR White Paper, Wikipedia Off The Grid)

(c) High-level project overview

GUNZ is an EVM compatible Layer 1 built as an Avalanche subnet with its own permissioned validator set and Snowman consensus. The whitepaper states that the network reaches sub second finality of about 0.8 seconds, supports a theoretical throughput above 4,500 transactions per second, applies no slashing, and requires validators to stake AVAX on the Avalanche primary network. Smart contract deployment is permissioned, so only approved addresses deploy code. The ecosystem includes in-game wallets, a peer to peer marketplace operated through the Virtual Asset Service Provider subsidiary Fireflies Island Limited, the GunzScan block explorer, and an NFT minting engine in which 10,000 Validator NFTs decode in-game items. The whitepaper reports more than 14 million active wallets, more than 440 million processed transactions, and a peak of over 900,000 daily active wallets, and it states that Off The Grid reached number one free to play on the Epic Games Store and won Game of the Year at the 2024 GAM3 Awards.

(Source: GUNZ Whitepaper, Avalanche Blog, GUNZ Documentation, GunzScan)

(d) Primary token functions

GUN is the gas currency of the GUNZ ecosystem and the primary in-game currency of Off The Grid. The whitepaper lists in-game spending on character and weapon customisations, base cosmetics, animations, weapons, accessories, and additional character or loadout slots, as well as the Off The Grid subscription and Battle Pass, HEX decoding fees, resale commissions, and other in-game fees. GUN also fuels Validator NFTs, which hold locked GUN that is burned each time the NFT mints an in-game item, and Validator NFT owners earn a resale commission of 1 to 5 percent by rarity. Gunzilla Games commits 30 percent of Off The Grid revenue to repurchasing GUN on the open market and redistributing it through the platform rewards fund.

(Source: GUNZ Whitepaper, MiCAR White Paper, GUN Token Page)

(e) Control surface reliance

GUNZ runs a permissioned validator and smart contract environment. The documentation states that external validator nodes cannot join the network without approval and that only trusted partners and Ava Labs validator nodes participate. The MiCAR white paper states that GUN grants no rights to the holder beyond its utility functions, so tokenholders hold no vote over protocol policy, treasury decisions, validator membership, or issuer entities. Control rests with the issuer Poseidon 133 PTE. LTD., and Gunzilla has published no plan to hand any of these controls to tokenholders.

(Source: GUNZ Documentation, MiCAR White Paper, GUNZ Whitepaper)