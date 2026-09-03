(a) Problem the project solves

Traditional finance and onchain finance have been operating as separate systems, and capital in one has been unable to reach opportunities in the other. Grove is the credit infrastructure protocol that connects them: it provides the rails through which institutional partners allocate stablecoin capital under governance-defined mandates, offers financing solutions for asset issuers and credit originators, and supplies liquidity for tokenized real-world assets.

(b) Operational priorities

Grove is a profitable protocol and expects to support ongoing development and operations with protocol profits and the $25M capital contribution it received from Sky.

(c) High-level project overview

Grove is capitalizing the stablecoin economy. Through institutional-grade allocation, financing, and liquidity, Grove brings real-world assets and real-world use cases onchain to build the next generation of global financial markets.

As a Prime Agent within the Sky Ecosystem, Grove builds and operates credit infrastructure, serving partners through a variety of use cases. Grove Allocator is the onchain infrastructure for institutional capital allocation. Grove Financing offers bespoke facilities for onchain and offchain credit markets. Grove Basin provides instant onchain stablecoin liquidity for tokenized real-world assets.

GROVE is the native token of the Grove Protocol, deployed on Ethereum as an ERC-20 with a supply of 10 billion. The token supports Grove governance: holders can stake GROVE, mint stGROVE, and vote on protocol proposals through a delegate or directly. The design and activation of token functionality may evolve over time and are subject to governance decisions and regulatory considerations.

The protocol is developed and supported by Grove Labs. Its team brings together decades of combined experience across traditional and onchain finance, led by founders Mark Phillips, Kevin Chan, and Sam Paderewski.

(d) Primary token functions

GROVE is the native token of the Grove Protocol, deployed on Ethereum as an ERC-20 with a supply of 10 billion. The token supports Grove governance: holders can stake GROVE, mint stGROVE, and vote on protocol proposals through a delegate or directly. The design and activation of token functionality may evolve over time and are subject to governance decisions and regulatory considerations.

(e) Control surface reliance

As a Prime Agent within the Sky Ecosystem, Grove operates under Ecosystem Accord 10 in the Sky Atlas. The Atlas is a living document: its terms, including the Accord, may be amended through Atlas Edits adopted via Sky's onchain poll and executive vote process. Grove's governance and control model may therefore evolve with Sky governance decisions, which could over time modify terms of Grove’s mandate, including the parameters of GROVE reward distributions and the scope of GROVE tokenholder voting rights.

The GROVE token contract uses the SDAO contract from the Sky Endgame Toolkit, and only Sky governance can authorize administrative actions on it.