(a) Problem the project solves

Gram (GRAM) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built to serve as the payments, application, identity, and digital-asset layer for Telegram's roughly one billion users. The network solves the problem of delivering low-cost, sub-second onchain payments and applications to a mainstream messaging audience through Telegram Mini Apps, bots, creator tools, games, and in-app asset flows, backed by a scalable blockchain-and-network stack designed to support millions of transactions per second. (Source: TON.org, TON Whitepaper, TON Primer)

(b) Operational priorities

On May 4, 2026, Telegram replaced TON Foundation as the primary steward of The Open Network, taking direct responsibility for product direction, protocol upgrades, and validator participation while becoming the network's largest validator. Development now follows the seven-step Make TON Great Again roadmap that Telegram founder Pavel Durov began publishing in April 2026. Four steps have shipped as of August 2026. These are the Catchain 2.0 consensus upgrade, a sixfold transaction-fee cut, Telegram's assumption of the largest-validator role, and the renaming of Toncoin to Gram. TON Foundation continues to operate as a Swiss non-profit that funds ecosystem growth through grants and support programs, and the protocol continues open-source development with external security audits. (Source: Unchained on Telegram stewardship, MTONGA roadmap explained, The Open Network Foundation, Security audits)

(c) High-level project overview

The Open Network is a proof-of-stake, multi-blockchain system composed of a masterchain, workchains, and shardchains, plus auxiliary components covering storage, DNS, proxying, and payments. The Catchain 2.0 consensus upgrade activated on mainnet on April 9, 2026 cut block production time from roughly 2.5 seconds to roughly 400 milliseconds and reduced transaction finality to about one second. A fixed base fee of approximately $0.0005 per transaction took effect on May 1, 2026. TON is the exclusive blockchain infrastructure for Telegram's Mini Apps ecosystem under the partnership expanded in January 2025. (Source: TON Whitepaper, TON Primer, Unchained on Catchain 2.0 and fees, TON-Telegram exclusive partnership)

(d) Primary token functions

Gram is the official native currency of The Open Network. It pays gas for transactions and smart-contract execution, funds validator rewards, and can be staked directly or through single nominator contracts, nominator pools, and liquid staking protocols. Tokenholders participate in governance through validator configuration voting and through community referendums on the TON Vote platform. Gram is the only cryptocurrency Telegram accepts for specified non-fiat platform payments under the 2025 TON-Telegram arrangement. The token was renamed from Toncoin to Gram, with the ticker changing from TON to GRAM, effective June 15, 2026 at 12:00 UTC following a community referendum. (Source: Whitepaper overview in TON docs, Nominator pool contracts, TON-Telegram exclusive partnership, KuCoin on the Gram rename)

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocol changes and monetary-policy changes require validator consensus executed through the onchain Elector and Config system contracts, and nominators participate in configuration voting through pool structures. Community-wide tokenholder referendums also occur through the TON Vote platform, and the June 1 to June 8, 2026 referendum that approved the Gram rename passed with 81.22% of participating voting power. Telegram's May 2026 assumption of the primary-steward and largest-validator roles concentrated protocol influence in a single corporate entity and made TON Foundation a secondary rather than primary entity in governance and development. Validators retain formal authority over consensus parameters, including the pending decisions on post-Catchain 2.0 block-reward levels. (Source: System contracts in TON docs, Phemex on the TON Vote referendum, crypto.news on the 2026 takeover, Nominator pool contracts)