Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

GALA launched without a token generation event, an initial coin offering, or a fundraising round, and emissions to Founder's Nodes began on September 11, 2020. The absence of a sale removes the offering-side regulatory exposure that a token generation event creates, and it shifts the exposure to the ongoing distribution. A regulator that treats GALA as a security, or that treats the daily node distribution as an investment return paid on a purchased node license, would force changes to how the distribution operates and would restrict GALA on integrated venues in that jurisdiction. Gala markets Founder's Node licenses to retail buyers and states that a node is strictly not an investment, and a contrary determination would reach both the license and the reward. Divergent rules across jurisdictions fragment access and raise the cost of maintaining exchange and on-ramp integrations.

(Source: GALA Tokenomics, Did the GALA Token have an ICO, Founder's Node, Bitrue Integrates GalaChain)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

Legal and operational responsibility concentrates in one company, Blockchain Game Partners, Inc., a Wyoming corporation with a two-director board and no foundation, no DAO, and no other entity to continue its functions. That company develops GalaChain, operates its certificate authorities and orderers, and controls every privileged role on the Ethereum token. Enforcement action, a licensing demand, or an adverse legal outcome against the company would halt protocol development, chain operation, and token administration at the same time. The company has already been through control litigation. In Schiermeyer v. Thurston in the United States District Court for the District of Utah, True North United Investments, LLC sought a preliminary injunction appointing a custodian to act as president, chief executive officer, and sole director of the company, and the court denied that motion on August 21, 2024, holding that True North had failed to meet its burden and that simple economic loss usually does not in itself constitute irreparable harm. A different outcome in a future dispute would place control of the admin Safe and the chain operations in other hands.

(Source: Schiermeyer v. Thurston, D. Utah No. 2:23-cv-589-HCN-DAO, Wyoming corporation record, Admin and upgrader Safe, GalaChain Decentralization White Paper)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Node operators receive GALA daily, and most jurisdictions treat receipt of a reward token as an income event measured at the value on the day of receipt, with a separate gain or loss event on later disposal. The GalaChain Allowance design adds a timing question, because the reward accrues as an off-ledger allowance and reaches the chain only when the operator mints it, and jurisdictions differ on whether the accrual or the mint is the taxable moment. The May 2023 migration from GALA v1 to GALA v2 and any conversion between GALA and GSTAKE for node qualification each raise a separate disposal question. Gala publishes no tax guidance and holders carry sole responsibility for their own tax positions. This filing provides no tax advice.

(Source: What is a Distribution, Founder Node Staking, What's changing, Upgrading to GALA v2)

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

Gala publishes no list of restricted jurisdictions and no public terms of service that set out geographic or user-type eligibility for GALA, GalaConnect, or Founder's Node licenses. Two structural restrictions do exist and are documented. GalaChain is a permissioned network, and access requires a registered account whose credentials Gala issues through the certificate authorities it operates, so Gala can decline or revoke access to any user at the network layer. The Ethereum token carries a blocklist that a 3-of-5 Safe controls and that can freeze any address, and Gala used it in May 2024. Users in jurisdictions that restrict token trading depend on the third-party exchanges and fiat on-ramps that Gala has integrated, and each of those venues applies its own eligibility rules.

(Source: GalaChain authorization docs, Blocklister Safe, Incident Report, Unauthorized Token Minting, Where To Get GALA)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

GALA depends on four code surfaces. The Ethereum token is an upgradeable UUPS proxy at 0xd1d2Eb1B1e90B638588728b4130137D262C87cae whose implementation combines ERC20, burnable, permit, pausable, access control, and a custom blocklist, compiled with solc 0.8.9. GalaChain runs TypeScript chaincode on Hyperledger Fabric with a Raft ordering service in a star topology with centralized orderers, so a fault in the orderer set halts the chain. The GalaBridge contract at 0x9F452B7cc24E6E6FA690fE77CF5DD2Ba3dbf1eD9 is the sole minter on Ethereum and is the single point at which GalaChain balances become Ethereum balances, so a defect in its accounting mints Ethereum supply that no GalaChain balance backs. GalaConnect and the Gala wallet handle key custody for users who never touch an Ethereum wallet. The realized failure in this stack was operational rather than a code defect. On May 20, 2024 a compromised minter key produced 5,000,000,001 GALA of unauthorized supply, and Gala confirmed the contract itself was not breached. The design concentrates recovery capability in the same place as the risk, because the 4-of-8 Safe that holds UPGRADER_ROLE can replace the implementation with arbitrary code at any time and without a timelock, which is how the May 2024 burn executed. Compromise of four of those eight signing keys would allow an attacker to install an implementation that reassigns or destroys balances.

(Source: GALA implementation contract, GALA token contract, GalaBridge minter, GalaChain Decentralization White Paper, Incident Report, Unauthorized Token Minting, Upgrade and burn transaction)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

Five measures are in place. The Ethereum implementation source is verified and readable at 0x8D92A6812b3dA2346883F0631910c96Cb9c5a5f9. Privileged roles are split across separate multisignature wallets, with a 4-of-8 Safe holding admin and upgrader and a 3-of-5 Safe holding blocklister, and minting restricted to the GalaBridge contract rather than to any human-held key. The implementation enforces a hard 50,000,000,000 GALA cap on every mint and blocks the blocklisting of any address that holds a role. A pause function halts every transfer, approval, and role change. On GalaChain, two authorization layers apply, an organization layer using Fabric certificate authority membership service providers and a user layer using secp256k1 signatures, with replay protection through an optional expiry field, a mandatory unique key on submit transactions, and an operation field that binds each request to a specific channel, chaincode, and method. The limitations are material. Gala has published no independent smart contract audit report and no bug bounty program scope for the GALA token contract or GalaChain, and the Certik reference in the decentralization white paper covers a throughput measurement rather than a security review. No role carries a timelock, so an upgrade, a pause, or a blocklist takes effect the moment a Safe reaches its threshold and holders receive no notice period. Section 5 of the decentralization white paper, covering the economic model and incentives, states that the section is still being worked on, so the incentive design that would secure a future validator set is unpublished. The May 2024 breach originated in third-party contractor access rather than in contract code, and the remediation Gala describes is identity and cloud access hardening through Okta SAML, Identity Center, redesigned AWS role-based access control, and AWS Macie, none of which is verifiable from published artifacts.

(Source: GALA implementation contract, Admin and upgrader Safe, Blocklister Safe, GalaChain authorization docs, GalaChain Decentralization White Paper, Incident Report, Unauthorized Token Minting)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

Three assumptions carry the design. The first is that enough Founder's Node operators keep running node software for the daily distribution to remain meaningful and for the node network to support the chain. Since June 16, 2025 a full reward requires 1,000,000 GALA held or staked per node, so an operator with a smaller balance earns proportionally less, and at a GALA price of 0.0019058 dollars that threshold represents roughly 1,906 dollars of capital per node held against a reward stream. Falling price or falling reward makes node operation uneconomic and shrinks the operator set. The second is that Gala's game, film, and music businesses generate demand for GALA as a payment and gas asset, because the token has no fee claim, no dividend, and no revenue share, and Gala states that ownership of GALA carries no rights, express or implied. The third is that the emission formula stays in balance with burn. Daily emission equals 0.25 percent of the gap between total supply and the 50,000,000,000 cap, which means emission falls as supply approaches the cap but never reaches zero, and the offsetting burn depends entirely on GalaChain transaction volume. With circulating supply at 49.04 billion against the 50 billion cap, the remaining gap is under 1 billion GALA, so the daily emission that funds node rewards is now a small fraction of what it was and continues to shrink. The reward stream that motivates node operation therefore declines structurally over time regardless of ecosystem growth.

(Source: Founder Node Staking, What's changing, GALA Tokenomics, What is GALA, CoinGecko GALA, What is a Distribution)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

Control over monetary policy sits with Blockchain Game Partners, Inc., exercised through a Founder's Node vote and executed by a 4-of-8 Safe. Tokenholders who do not own a node license have no vote. Gala changed the emission model in August 2024 from a halving schedule to the dynamic 0.25 percent formula and changed reward qualification in June 2025 to require 1,000,000 GALA per node, and it can change either again. The May 2024 response demonstrates the ceiling of that authority. A 24-hour vote requiring a simple majority of 51 percent of Founder's Node operators, followed by a Safe transaction, upgraded the token implementation, burned 4,401,236,462.76439 GALA from a specific address, and restored the prior implementation inside a single transaction with no timelock and no notice period. The same mechanism can raise or lower emission, redirect the distribution, freeze addresses through the blocklister Safe, pause all transfers, or install an implementation that changes balances. Voting power concentrates in node license holders rather than in the broad holder base, so a limited group directs decisions that affect every holder. GALA also gives its holders no way to exit that control, because the token carries no redemption right and no claim on the company.

(Source: Governance Proposal, Temporary GALA Token Contract Upgrade and Token Burn, Upgrade and burn transaction, GALA Tokenomics, Founder Node Staking, What's changing, Admin and upgrader Safe, Voting in the Gala Node Dashboard, What is GALA)