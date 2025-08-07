Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Fluid solves liquidity fragmentation by creating a unified liquidity layer, integrating lending, borrowing, and trading into a single decentralised system.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
Fluid integrates many different types of protocols on top of its liquidity layer, each of which have the ability to generate revenue at the discretion of the DAO. All generated revenue belongs to the Fluid DAO (token holders). Currently, the following protocols built on Fluid generate revenue:
- DEX - Fluid has a fee switch which applies to swaps through Fluid DEX. Note, smart debt and smart collateral also act as liquidity on the Fluid DEX, and thus can also generate revenue.
- Borrow/Lending - Fluid charges a 10% reserve factor on Money Market.
- Fluid Lite - Fluid takes a performance fee on interest generated by Fluid Lite
The DAO sets protocol fees, which are updated via governance. Revenue is tracked at https://revenue.instadapp.io/.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
There is no (current or future) value accrual to equity holders. All revenue and value generated belongs to the DAO which is governed by $FLUID token holders. Thus, there is no equity-token relationship.
FLUID token holders are able to create governance proposals (https://fluid.io/gov) which are voted on by FLUID token holders. Token holders currently do not have any value accrual, however they might in the future if voted through governance.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
There are currently no advisors to Fluid outside of contributors compensated by the initial FLUID team. Thus, there are no disclosures applicable here. Some contributors receive compensation in $FLUID tokens, the allocations can be found 2B.
The team is currently not charging the DAO anything. If, in the future, the team requires funding from the DAO, it will need to be voted in via governance.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Fluid was founded by brothers Samyak Jain and Sowmay Jain, DMH is COO. DMH is pseudo-anonymous, however, his true identity is known to Fluid’s core contributors, including cofounders Samyak and Sowmay, and he was a public speaker at a Lido event in 2024.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
The Fluid DAO has control over the entire DAO treasury, revenue, IP and contracts developed by contributors. The DAO is also in charge of upgrading contracts (including token), setting risk parameters and constants to ensure the security of Fluid. All proposals related to the DAO are posted to the Governance hub https://fluid.io/gov with votes on chain by $FLUID holders, conducted via Snapshot.
All token holders are able to participate in DAO governance, which has full rights over the DAO treasury.
Fluid governance contracts: https://github.com/Instadapp/fluid-governance
We are building a token info dashboard that is currently a WIP, will share with community once ready
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
$FLUID was initially minted under the ticker $INST. It has since been rebranded as Instadapp was rebranded to Fluid.
- 100,000,000 $INST was minted at genesis
- 55% (55,000,000 INST) was reserved for the community
- 23.79% (23,794,114 INST) was reserved for current team members with a 4 year vest
- 12.07% (12,078,714 INST) was reserved for investors with a 4 year vest
- 7.85% (7,851,941 INST) was reserved for future team members and ecosystem partnerships
- 1.27% (1,275,231 INST) was reserved for advisors
Details can be found here: https://blog.instadapp.io/inst/ $FLUID is functionally identical to $INST, the only difference is the updated ticker to match the rebranding. No allocations were updated, and the token is 1:1.
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
All tokens are defined in the initial distribution (see 2B). All insider $FLUID tokens have fully vested, conducted on chain. https://defillama.com/unlocks/fluid
The vesting period was 4 years, started in july 2021, and all tokens have 100% vested by now.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
All $FLUID tokens have been fully unlocked and vested on chain.
- DAO treasury wallet: 0x28849D2b63fA8D361e5fc15cB8aBB13019884d09
- Team Multisig: 0x4F6F977aCDD1177DCD81aB83074855EcB9C2D49e
There is no Fluid foundation.
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
Minimum eligibility criteria:
Lending program:
Have an on-chain position in one of the covered money-markets at the snapshot block. Ethereum mainnet: a Maker, Compound or Aave position that existed at block #12644000. Polygon: an Aave position that existed at block #15773000. Your position simply needs positive net value (collateral minus debt > 0). The amount of INST you could claim scales with this net value, but any non-zero net value met the eligibility threshold.
UNI-v3 Staking program:
Provide liquidity to either of the two INST/ETH Uniswap-v3 range pools on Ethereum and stake the resulting ERC-20 LP tokens: Pool #1: price range 0.01 – 0.04 ETH per INST (250 k INST reward pool) Pool #2: price range 0.04 – 0.10 ETH per INST (750 k INST reward pool) Rewards were claim-able immediately (no lock-up or vesting)
At launch, there was a Defi Distribution Program - details here: https://blog.instadapp.io/inst/
10,000,000 INST was immediately available to claim by ~312k users that manage DeFi positions on Maker, Compound, or Aave on Mainnet. 1,000,000 INST was made available to claim by +50k users that manage Aave positions on Polygon.
Merkle list, that we used for distributing airdrop on mainnet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Q17JUo8Sqco6fOchwOBvzyCpEisUNx4/view?usp=sharing Merkle list, that we used for distributing airdrop on polygon: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gISpqFfnF1Z_LojPzG0CaupA5WGz2HQc/view?usp=sharing
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
There are no locked or unlocked tokens that earn rewards. Tokens allocated to the insiders have the same rights/function as all $FLUID holders, as all are equal members of the DAO.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
There are no plans for any future token issuances, and any changes to the token can only be voted through the governance, which is a public process.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
Fluid and its key members do not plan to launch any additional tokens.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
Fluid commits to disclosing all related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
Fundraising rounds:
- 2018, 7.2M tokens, 4y vesting started in July 2021
- 2021, 5.72M tokens, 4y vesting started in July 2021
- 2022, 5M tokens, no vesting
- 2025, 1.5M tokens, 1y vesting
The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
Fluid has enlisted Wintermute and GSR for market-making services. 1.4% loan of the token supply was provided, with a 12-18 months loan option duration. There have been 0 deals with CEX’s, and no listing fees have been paid.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
Fluid commits to holding tokenholder updates on a regular basis. The Instadapp revenue page (https://revenue.instadapp.io/) outlines all revenue generated by the protocol and the status of the DAO treasury. All expenses are approved via public governance.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
There is no foundation behind the DAO. DAO treasury is public (https://debank.com/profile/0x28849d2b63fa8d361e5fc15cb8abb13019884d09 ) and its assets are on-chain.
The team multisig: https://debank.com/profile/0x4f6f977acdd1177dcd81ab83074855ecb9c2d49e which operates some of the treasury funds upon governance approval
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Fluid is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.