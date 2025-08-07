The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.

Minimum eligibility criteria:

Lending program:

Have an on-chain position in one of the covered money-markets at the snapshot block. Ethereum mainnet: a Maker, Compound or Aave position that existed at block #12644000. Polygon: an Aave position that existed at block #15773000. Your position simply needs positive net value (collateral minus debt > 0). The amount of INST you could claim scales with this net value, but any non-zero net value met the eligibility threshold.

UNI-v3 Staking program:

Provide liquidity to either of the two INST/ETH Uniswap-v3 range pools on Ethereum and stake the resulting ERC-20 LP tokens: Pool #1: price range 0.01 – 0.04 ETH per INST (250 k INST reward pool) Pool #2: price range 0.04 – 0.10 ETH per INST (750 k INST reward pool) Rewards were claim-able immediately (no lock-up or vesting)

At launch, there was a Defi Distribution Program - details here: https://blog.instadapp.io/inst/

10,000,000 INST was immediately available to claim by ~312k users that manage DeFi positions on Maker, Compound, or Aave on Mainnet. 1,000,000 INST was made available to claim by +50k users that manage Aave positions on Polygon.

Merkle list, that we used for distributing airdrop on mainnet: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Q17JUo8Sqco6fOchwOBvzyCpEisUNx4/view?usp=sharing Merkle list, that we used for distributing airdrop on polygon: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gISpqFfnF1Z_LojPzG0CaupA5WGz2HQc/view?usp=sharing