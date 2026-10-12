For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The Flow Foundation was established in October 2021 to support the Flow ecosystem, and its own page describes it as a non-profit organization that is not a company nor a traditional non-profit. Its January 30, 2026 release on the exploit remediation was datelined George Town, Cayman Islands. Its registered legal name, entity type and jurisdiction of incorporation are not published on the Foundation page, the Protocol Autonomy Roadmap or the Foundation's 2026 posts. The Flow Wallet terms of service are governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands, but they name the operator only as Flow or Flow Digital and do not identify the Foundation as a party.

(Source: Flow Foundation, Protocol Autonomy Roadmap, Flow Wallet Terms of Service, GlobeNewswire, Final Remediation Update on the Flow Security Incident)

(b) IP ownership & control

By 2023 Flow engineering moved from Dapper Labs to the Flow Foundation, and the nodes that Dapper and the Foundation had run jointly were operationally separated. The Foundation therefore leads core protocol development, and the core repositories carry its copyright notices. The flow-go node software is licensed under AGPL-3.0 with a notice of copyright 2019-2024 Flow Foundation, the Cadence language is licensed under Apache-2.0 with the same Flow Foundation notice, and the core contracts are released into the public domain under the Unlicense. The Canadian FLOW trademark TMA1346402, registered on September 15, 2025, is held by Dapper Labs Inc. and not by the Foundation. The Foundation discloses no subsidiaries.

(Source: Protocol Autonomy Roadmap, Flow Foundation, GitHub, flow-go NOTICE and License, GitHub, Cadence NOTICE and License, GitHub, flow-core-contracts License, CIPO, FLOW Trademark TMA1346402)

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The Foundation manages the Ecosystem Reserve, which received 400,200,000 FLOW at genesis, and under the June 2024 class action settlement Dapper Labs agreed to give up control of its remaining FLOW to the Foundation. On February 23, 2026 the Foundation destroyed 50,343,896.87 FLOW, and it committed to acquire at least 50,000,000 more FLOW from the market. It coordinates major upgrades by gathering collector signatures. Protocol changes pass through a multisig of node operators and community representatives, and no unilateral Foundation power over them is disclosed. Onchain, the service account that holds the FlowToken Administrator and the staking and epoch admin resources required any four of its six keys to sign as of 2026-10-06, and the parties holding those keys are not published.

(Source: Flow Tokenomics Technical Overview, CoinDesk, Dapper Labs Settlement, Flow Foundation, A Commitment to Flow, Protocol Autonomy Roadmap, Flow Access API, Service Account 0xe467b9dd11fa00df)

(d) Powers over DevCo

The Foundation has no disclosed ownership of or contractual control over Dapper Labs. The two entities share leadership, because Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou also sits on the Foundation's board, and Foundation Chief System Architect Dieter Shirley was Dapper's CTO until January 2024. This gives each side indirect influence over the other.

(Source: Flow and HTX Confirm Full Protection of User Assets, Bitstamp, What is Dapper Labs?)

(e) Contract/admin powers

The Foundation holds no disclosed exclusive pause, upgrade or executor role. Protocol changes are signed through a multisig of node operators and community representatives and the service account 0xe467b9dd11fa00df that holds the FlowToken Administrator resource required any four of its six keys to sign in an onchain read on 2026-10-06, and the Foundation's documented role in upgrades is to gather collector signatures and distribute root collections. The FlowToken Minter resource is stored in the staking account 0x8624b52f9ddcd04a, which uses the same four-of-six key setup, and the FlowToken contract account 0x1654653399040a61 and the FlowFees account 0xf919ee77447b7497 each carry a single full-weight key. The Foundation does not disclose which of these keys it holds.

(Source: Protocol Autonomy Roadmap, FlowToken Contract Docs, Flow Access API, Service Account 0xe467b9dd11fa00df, Flow Access API, Staking Account 0x8624b52f9ddcd04a, Flow Access API, FlowToken Account 0x1654653399040a61, Flow Access API, FlowFees Account 0xf919ee77447b7497)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The Foundation holds and directs the Ecosystem Reserve, which received 400,200,000 FLOW at genesis, for ecosystem growth, and Dapper Labs agreed under the 2024 settlement to relinquish control of its remaining FLOW to the Foundation. Its open-market purchase commitment of at least 50,000,000 FLOW, announced in February 2026, directs tokens to its treasury. No transaction fee or revenue stream is directed to the Foundation, because fees go to the pool that funds staking rewards.

(Source: Flow Tokenomics Technical Overview, CoinDesk, Dapper Labs Settlement, Flow Foundation, A Commitment to Flow)