(a) Problem the project solves

Flare is a layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based blockchain built for interoperability, so that smart contracts can acquire data from other blockchains and time series data onchain in a decentralized way. It has two native protocols, the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for time series data such as prices and the Data Connector, which the whitepaper calls the State Connector, for attesting to events on other blockchains. FAssets build on these protocols to bring non-smart contract assets such as XRP into DeFi on Flare.

(Source: Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Labs, GitHub, fassets)

(b) Operational priorities

The Flare Foundation funds ecosystem growth from its 9,787,578,628 FLR genesis allocation and from the 20,000,000,000 FLR Incentive Pool, which it has drawn on for the FIP.09 DeFi emissions program and for the 2,200,661,869 FLR FAssets Incentive Program that ran from July 2025 through July 2026. Under FIP.16, approved on April 24, 2026, Flare cut annual inflation to 3% and created the Flare Income Reinvestment Entity (FIRE), which routes protocol revenue first to FLR supply reduction and secondarily to ecosystem growth and Foundation sustainability. The scheduled FlareDrop distributions ended on January 30, 2026, and Flare states that no further programmatic FLR distributions are scheduled.

(Source: FLR Token Docs, FIP.09, FAssets Incentive Program, FIP.16, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR, Beyond FlareDrops)

(c) High-level project overview

Flare runs a proof of stake network in which validators secure the chain with staked FLR. FTSO data providers submit price feeds weighted by the vote power that FLR holders delegate to them through wrapped FLR (WFLR), and the Data Connector lets the network attest to events on other blockchains. All FLR paid as transaction fees is burned, and new FLR is minted as inflation that funds FTSO, Data Connector and validator rewards.

(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Labs, Flare Explorer API, InflationAllocation Logs, Flare Explorer API, FtsoRewardOffersManager, Flare Explorer API, FastUpdateIncentiveManager, Flare Explorer API, FdcHub, Flare Explorer API, ValidatorRewardManager)

(d) Primary token functions

FLR is staked to validators to secure the network, delegated to FTSO data providers for rewards, used to vote on Flare Improvement Proposals as WFLR or staked FLR, and paid as transaction fees, all of which are burned to deter spam.

(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Governance Docs)

(e) Control surface reliance

The Flare Foundation initiates every Flare Improvement Proposal, holders of WFLR and staked FLR accept or reject it by simple majority of votes cast with no quorum, and the Foundation carries out proposals that need offchain or manual execution. Onchain, the GovernanceSettings contract names a 6-of-11 Gnosis Safe as the governance address, with a 3,600-second timelock and eight registered executors, and the Safe signers are not publicly named. FIRE is administered initially by the Foundation with a committee planned, and moving it to joint governance requires a vote with at least 50% of total inflatable supply in favor.

(Source: Flare Governance Docs, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Genesis Initialisation, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR)