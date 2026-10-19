Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Flare is a layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based blockchain built for interoperability, so that smart contracts can acquire data from other blockchains and time series data onchain in a decentralized way. It has two native protocols, the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for time series data such as prices and the Data Connector, which the whitepaper calls the State Connector, for attesting to events on other blockchains. FAssets build on these protocols to bring non-smart contract assets such as XRP into DeFi on Flare.
(Source: Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Labs, GitHub, fassets)
(b) Operational priorities
The Flare Foundation funds ecosystem growth from its 9,787,578,628 FLR genesis allocation and from the 20,000,000,000 FLR Incentive Pool, which it has drawn on for the FIP.09 DeFi emissions program and for the 2,200,661,869 FLR FAssets Incentive Program that ran from July 2025 through July 2026. Under FIP.16, approved on April 24, 2026, Flare cut annual inflation to 3% and created the Flare Income Reinvestment Entity (FIRE), which routes protocol revenue first to FLR supply reduction and secondarily to ecosystem growth and Foundation sustainability. The scheduled FlareDrop distributions ended on January 30, 2026, and Flare states that no further programmatic FLR distributions are scheduled.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, FIP.09, FAssets Incentive Program, FIP.16, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR, Beyond FlareDrops)
(c) High-level project overview
Flare runs a proof of stake network in which validators secure the chain with staked FLR. FTSO data providers submit price feeds weighted by the vote power that FLR holders delegate to them through wrapped FLR (WFLR), and the Data Connector lets the network attest to events on other blockchains. All FLR paid as transaction fees is burned, and new FLR is minted as inflation that funds FTSO, Data Connector and validator rewards.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Labs, Flare Explorer API, InflationAllocation Logs, Flare Explorer API, FtsoRewardOffersManager, Flare Explorer API, FastUpdateIncentiveManager, Flare Explorer API, FdcHub, Flare Explorer API, ValidatorRewardManager)
(d) Primary token functions
FLR is staked to validators to secure the network, delegated to FTSO data providers for rewards, used to vote on Flare Improvement Proposals as WFLR or staked FLR, and paid as transaction fees, all of which are burned to deter spam.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Governance Docs)
(e) Control surface reliance
The Flare Foundation initiates every Flare Improvement Proposal, holders of WFLR and staked FLR accept or reject it by simple majority of votes cast with no quorum, and the Foundation carries out proposals that need offchain or manual execution. Onchain, the GovernanceSettings contract names a 6-of-11 Gnosis Safe as the governance address, with a 3,600-second timelock and eight registered executors, and the Safe signers are not publicly named. FIRE is administered initially by the Foundation with a committee planned, and moving it to joint governance requires a vote with at least 50% of total inflatable supply in favor.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Genesis Initialisation, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Hugo Philion
Labs/DevCo
He is Co-founder of Flare and CEO of Flare Labs, and he was described as Flare CEO in June 2026 (FIP.09, Native FLR Spot Listing on Hyperliquid, CoinCentral, Flare CEO Reveals XRPFi Push).
He was a derivatives trader managing portfolios for major funds and then studied machine learning at University College London, where he met Flare's other co-founders (FIP.09, Kraken, Flare Token Disclosure).
The Flare Foundation exists as a non-profit entity incorporated in the Netherlands, and no director, executive or other officer of the Foundation is publicly named (Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Governance Docs).
Foundation
No official titles are published for Foundation officers.
No Foundation officers are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
Flare has no DAO entity. Onchain governance runs through WFLR and staked FLR votes on Foundation-initiated proposals and through a 6-of-11 Gnosis Safe whose signers are not publicly named (Flare Governance Docs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs).
DAO/Onchain Governance
No individual governance titles are published for the Safe signers or for the FTSO Management Group members.
No governance officeholders are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Flare does not have a DAO, and no governance body owns or controls IP. The core smart contract and FAssets repositories are released under the MIT license with a Flare Foundation copyright notice, and Flare Labs built the Flare and Songbird software and licensed it to the Flare Foundation.
(Source: GitHub, flare-smart-contracts-v2 License, GitHub, fassets License, Flare Labs, Flare Governance Docs)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Flare Improvement Proposals are initiated by the Flare Foundation and pass if more than 50% of votes cast by WFLR holders and FLR stakers are in favor, with no quorum. Changes inside protocol smart contracts are executed through governance contract calls, and the Foundation executes proposals that need offchain or manual work. The GovernanceSettings contract at 0x1000000000000000000000000000000000000007 was initialised at genesis with the Gnosis Safe at 0xbe653c54df337f13fcb726101388f4a4803049f3 as the governance address, which its code allows to change only by hard fork. Its event log shows the timelock on governed calls set to 3,600 seconds in September 2022 and eight executor addresses set in August 2024. The Safe was created with nine owners and a threshold of six, and its logs record nine owner additions, seven removals and no threshold change, which leaves a 6-of-11 Safe. The owners and executors are not publicly identified. The FTSO Management Group of eligible data providers votes on chilling misbehaving providers, adding FTSO feeds and FDC attestation types and adjusting parameters under FIP.11 and FIP.12, and its votes pass only when 66% of members vote and more than 50% of members vote in favor, after which the Foundation applies a chill. No standing pause role is disclosed.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, FIP.02, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Contract, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Genesis Initialisation, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
FLR staked to validators earns validator rewards and carries voting power on Flare Improvement Proposals alongside WFLR. Voting power equals eligible WFLR and staked FLR held at a randomly selected Vote Count Block, and holders can transfer their votes to one other address without moving tokens. Stakers and WFLR holders can accept or reject proposals, and the governance docs list the Flare Foundation as the initiator of every proposal type. Since the go-flare v1.14.0 upgrade with a Flare deadline of July 14, 2026, a single validator can hold up to 300 million FLR of stake and validators charge a minimum 20% delegation fee.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, FLR Token Docs, GitHub, go-flare v1.14.0 Release)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
FLR holders have no right to a share of protocol revenue or to distributions from any treasury. All FLR paid as transaction fees is burned, and FIP.16 directs protocol revenue collected by FIRE first to reducing FLR supply. Rewards to stakers, delegators and FTSO participants come from inflation, which the InflationAllocation contract allocates 24.5% to FTSO reward offers, 10.5% to FTSO fast updates, 35% to the FDC hub and 30% to validator rewards. Holders influence treasury and monetary policy only by voting on Foundation-initiated proposals.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, FIP.16, Flare Explorer API, InflationAllocation Logs, Flare Explorer API, FtsoRewardOffersManager, Flare Explorer API, FastUpdateIncentiveManager, Flare Explorer API, FdcHub, Flare Explorer API, ValidatorRewardManager, Flare Governance Docs)
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO legal wrapper exists for Flare, so no party holds authority to dissolve one. The governance docs set out no wind-down mechanism for the network's governance. The FIP.09 Emissions Committee is the one governance body with a published dissolution path, which is a governance proposal on Songbird and then Flare to defund and dissolve it.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, FIP.09)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Flare Foundation is a non-profit entity incorporated in the Netherlands, whose remit covers grants, investments, partnerships, research and development, engineering, marketing, proposing and implementing governance, and community and developer relations. The flare.network website is operated by a related entity, Flare Ecosystems Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
(Source: Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Privacy Policy)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation holds the copyright in the core Flare smart contracts and the FAssets system, which are published under the MIT license in the flare-foundation GitHub organization. The Flare and Songbird node software was built by Flare Labs and licensed to the Foundation. The Foundation discloses no subsidiaries, and the relationship between the Foundation and Flare Ecosystems Limited, the British Virgin Islands company that operates flare.network, is not described.
(Source: GitHub, flare-smart-contracts-v2 License, GitHub, fassets License, Flare Labs, Flare Privacy Policy)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation is the sole initiator of Flare Improvement Proposals, which pass with more than 50% of votes cast and no quorum, and it executes accepted proposals that need manual action. It allocates the 20,000,000,000 FLR Incentive Pool, from which FIP.09 drew about 510,000,000 FLR for DeFi emissions and the FAssets Incentive Program drew 2,200,661,869 FLR for July 2025 through July 2026. FIP.09 emissions are directed by a six-member Emissions Committee that changes its membership by majority and may not give more than 33% of a quarterly budget to one protocol. The Foundation administers FIRE at launch, and moving FIRE to joint governance requires a vote with at least 50% of total inflatable supply in favor. The Foundation chills FTSO data providers after a Management Group vote passes with 66% participation and more than 50% of members in favor.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, FIP.09, FAssets Incentive Program, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR, FIP.02)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has no disclosed ownership of or contractual control over Flare Labs. Its influence over Labs is indirect, since Labs licenses its software to the Foundation and Labs CEO Hugo Philion serves on the Foundation-proposed FIP.09 Emissions Committee.
(Source: Flare Labs, FIP.09)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The GovernanceSettings contract was initialised at genesis with a Gnosis Safe as the governance address of Flare's system contracts, and its event log shows a 3,600-second timelock on governed calls and eight executors. The Safe's logs show nine owners and a threshold of six at creation, then nine owner additions, seven removals and no threshold change, which leaves a 6-of-11 Safe. Flare does not publish which entity or individuals hold the Safe keys or the executor addresses, and the Foundation's documented role is to propose and implement governance. The Foundation holds no disclosed separate pause role.
(Source: Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Genesis Initialisation, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs, Flare Whitepaper v2)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation received 9,787,578,628 FLR at genesis, of which 85% was escrowed and released over 36 months, and its allocation includes tokens reserved for backers. Its tokens cannot be delegated, cannot claim FlareDrops and cannot vote. Under FIP.16, FIRE collects protocol revenue, including 90% of FDC attestation fees routed to the protocol incentive side, and Foundation sustainability is one of its secondary mandates after supply reduction. FIRE had collected about $29,400 as of September 1, 2026. No transaction fees are directed to the Foundation, because all transaction fees are burned.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Whitepaper v2, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR, FIP.16, Crypto Times, Flare FIRE Revenue Doubles)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Flare Labs is the development company behind Flare and is led by CEO Hugo Philion. Kraken's token disclosure lists its genesis allocation under the name Flare Networks Limited, and the same name appears in the copyright header of the GovernanceSettings contract. Its jurisdiction of incorporation is not published.
(Source: Flare Labs, Kraken, Flare Token Disclosure, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Contract, FIP.09)
(b) IP ownership & control
Flare Labs built the software that runs the Flare and Songbird blockchains and licensed it to the Flare Foundation, and it supports the Data Connector and FTSO protocols and is developing FAssets. The public repositories for these products carry Flare Foundation copyright notices under the MIT license. Flare Labs discloses no subsidiaries, and its relationship to the separately allocated Flare VC Fund is not published.
(Source: Flare Labs, GitHub, flare-smart-contracts-v2 License, GitHub, fassets License, FLR Token Docs)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Flare Labs holds no disclosed power over treasury actions or token administration. Its 12,965,300,324 FLR allocation can be delegated to the FTSO and can vote on Flare Improvement Proposals, where votes pass by more than 50% of votes cast. Its CEO Hugo Philion sits on the six-member FIP.09 Emissions Committee, which directs Incentive Pool emissions to dApps by majority within a 33% per-protocol cap.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Governance Docs, FIP.09)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Flare Labs has no disclosed ownership of or control over the Flare Foundation. It holds indirect influence because it licenses the network software to the Foundation, because its allocation can vote while the Foundation's cannot, and because its CEO sits on the Emissions Committee that directs Foundation-funded emissions.
(Source: Flare Labs, FLR Token Docs, FIP.09)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Flare Labs holds no disclosed pause, upgrade or executor authority. Governed contract calls run through the 6-of-11 Gnosis Safe set as governance address in the GovernanceSettings contract, with a 3,600-second timelock, and Flare does not publish whether any Labs personnel are among its signers.
(Source: Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Genesis Initialisation, Flare Explorer API, GovernanceSettings Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe Setup Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe AddedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe RemovedOwner Logs, Flare Explorer API, Governance Safe ChangedThreshold Logs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Flare Labs received 12,965,300,324 FLR at genesis, distributed over the 36-month schedule, and this allocation includes tokens reserved for backers. Labs tokens cannot claim FlareDrops. No transaction fee, revenue or reward stream is directed to Flare Labs.
(Source: FLR Token Docs)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The Flare genesis block created 100,000,000,000 FLR on July 14, 2022. At the Token Distribution Event on January 9, 2023, 4,278,738,206 FLR was distributed unlocked to wallets that held XRP on December 12, 2020, and the remaining allocations were released over the following 36 months.
(Source: FLR Token Docs)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Flare Foundation
- Allocation: 9.79%
- Tokens: 9,787,578,628 FLR
- Use: Ecosystem grants, investments, partnerships, research, engineering and governance, with no delegation, FlareDrop or voting rights
- Category: Initial Token Distribution
- Allocation: 4.28%
- Tokens: 4,278,738,206 FLR
- Use: 15% of the public distribution, sent at the TDE to XRP holders at the December 12, 2020 snapshot
- Category: FlareDrop
- Allocation: 24.25%
- Tokens: 24,246,183,166 FLR
- Use: 85% of the public distribution, paid in 36 monthly drops to WFLR holders
- Category: Incentive Pool
- Allocation: 20.00%
- Tokens: 20,000,000,000 FLR
- Use: Cross-chain and ecosystem incentives allocated by the Foundation, including FIP.09 emissions and the FAssets Incentive Program
- Category: Flare Labs
- Allocation: 12.97%
- Tokens: 12,965,300,324 FLR
- Use: Development company allocation, which can delegate and vote and includes tokens reserved for backers
- Category: Flare VC Fund
- Allocation: 10.00%
- Tokens: 10,000,000,000 FLR
- Use: Venture fund allocation, which cannot claim FlareDrops or vote
- Category: Founding Team
- Allocation: 7.00%
- Tokens: 7,000,000,000 FLR
- Use: Founding Team allocation
- Category: Rest of Team
- Allocation: 1.50%
- Tokens: 1,500,000,000 FLR
- Use: Rest of Team allocation
- Category: Future Team
- Allocation: 3.00%
- Tokens: 3,000,000,000 FLR
- Use: Future Team allocation
- Category: Advisors
- Allocation: 2.00%
- Tokens: 2,000,000,000 FLR
- Use: Advisor allocation
- Category: Backers
- Allocation: 3.10%
- Tokens: 3,100,811,196 FLR
- Use: Allocation to early investors, after about 2.1 billion FLR of the original backer allocation was burned
The listed buckets total 97,878,611,520 FLR. The derived difference of 2,121,388,480 FLR from the 100,000,000,000 FLR genesis supply matches the about 2.1 billion FLR of backer tokens that Flare agreed to burn.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare to Burn 2.1 Billion FLR)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price was set for FLR. The tokens were distributed without a sale to XRP holders through more than one hundred exchanges and directly to eligible wallets, and the market set the price when trading opened. Kraken's first FLR/USD trade printed at $0.15 on January 10, 2023, the day OKX opened FLR spot trading.
(Source: Flare TDE Update, Kraken API, FLR/USD Trades, OKX, FLR Airdrop and Spot Trading)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
FLR.
(Source: FLR Token Docs)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
FLR has no fixed supply and no maximum supply. Genesis created 100,000,000,000 FLR. As of 2026-10-12, CoinGecko reports a total supply of 106,738,740,820 FLR, a circulating supply of 87,152,588,714 FLR and no maximum supply, and the burn address holds about 4,244,359,919 FLR. Derived from these figures, about 10.98 billion FLR of net inflation has been minted since genesis (106.74 billion minus 100 billion plus 4.24 billion burned). Under FIP.16, annual inflation is 3% of inflatable supply with a hard cap of 3,000,000,000 FLR a year, and the InflationAllocation contract logs record a 300 basis point annual inflation rate. All transaction fees are burned.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, CoinGecko API, Flare Networks, Flare Explorer API, Burn Address, FIP.16, Flare Explorer API, InflationAllocation Logs)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Initial Token Distribution
- Vesting terms: Fully released at the TDE on January 9, 2023
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: yes.
- Category: FlareDrop
- Vesting terms: Released in 36 monthly drops to WFLR holders that ended on January 30, 2026, with unclaimed amounts burned after 67 days
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no until claimed, and yes once claimed.
- Category: Flare Foundation
- Vesting terms: 15% at the TDE and 85% escrowed and released over 36 months
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no during escrow, and yes once released.
- Category: Flare Labs, Flare VC Fund and Advisors
- Vesting terms: Released gradually over the 36-month distribution after the initial 15%
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no during the vesting period, and yes once released.
- Category: Founding Team, Rest of Team and Future Team
- Vesting terms: Released over the 36-month distribution, with no sales in the first six months and no more than 25% sold within the first 18 months
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no during the vesting period, and yes once released.
- Category: Backers
- Vesting terms: Distribution began in month six, and the February 2024 agreement extended it to Q1 2026 with sales capped at 0.5% of 30-day average daily volume
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no during the vesting period, and yes once released.
- Category: Incentive Pool
- Vesting terms: Released at the Foundation's discretion through governance-approved programs, with about 19.4 billion FLR still in the pool in July 2025
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no while held in the pool, since the FlareSupply contract excludes the distribution treasury and locked pools from circulating supply, and yes once distributed.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, FlareDrops, Flare Whitepaper v2, Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update, FAssets Incentive Program, Flare Explorer API, FlareSupply Contract)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Both FLR airdrops have been executed, and Flare states that no further programmatic FLR distributions are scheduled.
(Source: Beyond FlareDrops)
Executed airdrop
Flare executed two airdrops. The Initial Token Distribution of 4,278,738,206 FLR went on January 9, 2023 to wallets that held XRP at the December 12, 2020 snapshot, at 0.151095 FLR per XRP out of a total entitlement of 1.0073 FLR per XRP, with exchanges crediting many users. The FlareDrop of 24,246,183,166 FLR was paid in 36 monthly drops ending January 30, 2026 to WFLR holders and stakers pro rata to their balances, and Flare entities, employees and founders could not claim. Per-address amounts are exposed by the Flare Explorer API for the InitialAirdrop contract at 0x410d1879d06c1c38cd963ae3d33b309f796bac66, whose internal transactions list each direct transfer, and for the DistributionToDelegators contract at 0x9c7A4C83842B29bB4A082b0E689CB9474BD938d0, whose AccountClaimed event logs record each FlareDrop claim by address, recipient, month and amount.
(Source: FLR Token Docs, Flare TDE FAQs, FlareDrops, Flare Explorer API, InitialAirdrop Transfers, Flare Explorer API, DistributionToDelegators Logs)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Flare has conducted the Initial Token Distribution and the FlareDrop airdrops.
(Source: FLR Token Docs)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market-maker agreement for FLR is publicly disclosed by the Flare Foundation or Flare Labs, and the genesis allocation contains no market-making category (FLR Token Docs, Beyond FlareDrops).
- Token Allocation Committed: No native FLR is disclosed as loaned or allocated to a market maker (FLR Token Docs).
- Term Duration: No market-maker term is disclosed because no agreement is disclosed.
- Structure Name: No loan, option or retainer structure is disclosed.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: OKX, which credited the FLR airdrop to eligible XRP holders on January 6, 2023 and opened FLR/USDT and FLR/USDC spot trading on January 10, 2023 (OKX, FLR Airdrop and Spot Trading)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed beyond the TDE tokens OKX passed to its XRP-holding users (OKX, FLR Airdrop and Spot Trading).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in FLR is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Kraken, which opened FLR/USD trading on January 10, 2023 (Kraken API, FLR/USD Trades, Kraken, Flare Token Disclosure)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed by Kraken or Flare (Kraken, Flare Token Disclosure).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in FLR is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Hyperliquid FLR/USDC HIP-1 spot market, listed on September 17, 2025 with native FLR bridged through LayerZero OFT after Flare acquired the FLR ticker on Hyperliquid (Native FLR Spot Listing on Hyperliquid)
- Token Allocation Committed: No FLR allocation to the market is disclosed (Native FLR Spot Listing on Hyperliquid).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: Flare acquired the FLR ticker, and the price and currency paid for it are not disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Upbit, which suspended FLR deposits and withdrawals during Flare's June 2025 block production halt, as reported on June 27, 2025 (CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed (CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in FLR is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Flare DEX pools selected under the FIP.09 DeFi emissions program, which rewards liquidity providers in rFLR (New Flare DeFi Emissions Program, FIP.09)
- Token Allocation Committed: About 510,000,000 FLR from the Incentive Pool, or about 0.5% of the 100 billion genesis supply (FIP.09).
- Term Duration: Monthly emissions began in 2024, and rFLR rewards vest linearly over 12 months with a 50% penalty for early withdrawal (New Flare DeFi Emissions Program).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in FLR is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Flare DEX, lending, CDP and yield derivative pools under the FAssets Incentive Program, including pairs for USDT0 and FXRP (FAssets Incentive Program)
- Token Allocation Committed: 2,200,661,869 FLR from the Incentive Pool, or about 2.2% of the 100 billion genesis supply (FAssets Incentive Program).
- Term Duration: July 2025 through July 2026 (FAssets Incentive Program).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in FLR is disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Early backer rounds, whose investors include Kenetic and Aves Lair (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update, Flare to Burn 2.1 Billion FLR)
- Investment Vehicle: Flare describes the backers as equity shareholders, and the token instrument used is not disclosed (Flare to Burn 2.1 Billion FLR).
- Date Of Sale: The dates of the rounds before 2021 are not disclosed.
- Number of tokens sold: 3,100,811,195 FLR across all backer rounds after the 2.1 billion FLR burn, or about 3.1% of the 100 billion genesis supply (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update, FLR Token Docs).
- Vesting Schedule: Distribution began in month six after the TDE, and the February 2024 agreement extended distribution of the remaining tokens to Q1 2026 (FLR Token Docs, Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
- Series Name: $11.3 million funding round led by Kenetic Capital with Coinfund, Digital Currency Group, LD Capital, cFund, Wave Financial, Borderless Capital and others (Decrypt, Flare Network Raises $11.3m)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument for the round is not disclosed (Decrypt, Flare Network Raises $11.3m).
- Date Of Sale: June 2021 (Decrypt, Flare Network Raises $11.3m)
- Number of tokens sold: The FLR attributable to this round is not broken out from the 3,100,811,195 FLR backer total (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
- Vesting Schedule: Backer vesting applies, with distribution extended to Q1 2026 and sales capped at 0.5% of 30-day average daily volume (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
- Series Name: February 2024 backer agreement, under which early investors committed to reinvest at least 50% of token sale proceeds through January 2026 into the Flare ecosystem, a potential $35 million of reinvestment, which CoinDesk reported as a $35 million raise (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update, CoinDesk, Flare Raises $35M)
- Investment Vehicle: A binding agreement amending existing backer allocations, with no new tokens sold (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
- Date Of Sale: February 2024 (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update)
- Number of tokens sold: 2,107,867,284.31 FLR covered, of which 813,870,745.01 FLR was distributed in February 2024 (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
- Vesting Schedule: The remaining tokens were distributed through Q1 2026, with sales capped at 0.5% of 30-day average daily volume (Backer Agreement and Tokenomics Update).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting FLR tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-10-12. The one incident that directly affected FLR was a halt of block production on Flare mainnet that ended on 2025-06-26, during which FLR could not be transferred. Upbit suspended FLR deposits and withdrawals during the halt, as reported on June 27, 2025.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement, CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The June 2025 incident was an outage and not an exploit. Block production stopped and resumed once validators installed a software update. Flare's announcement said a detailed explanation of the changes would be shared, and no published root cause was found as of 2026-10-12.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement)
(c) Quantified impact
The outage caused no loss of funds. Flare stated that ledger integrity was not affected and that all user assets remained secure and under user control.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Validators representing over 85% of stake installed the update and block production resumed, the FTSO resumed price updates and self-corrected, and Flare asked the remaining validators to update.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement)
(e) Current status
The outage is resolved and the network has produced blocks since 2025-06-26. Flare's Immunefi bug bounty, launched in July 2024 with rewards up to $250,000 paid in FLR, remains the disclosure channel for vulnerabilities.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement, Flare and Immunefi Bug Bounty)
(f) References (optional)
The Flare announcement relayed by the FTSO EU provider and the Upbit suspension report are the public references for the June 2025 outage.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement, CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
FLR's TGE, the FlareDrop program and the backer distributions are complete, so the main exposure is to listings. FLR trades on venues including OKX, Kraken, Upbit and Hyperliquid, and exchange support has already been suspended during the June 2025 outage. New listing rules for network tokens, or a regulator treating FLR as a security in a key market, could lead venues to restrict or delist FLR and reduce liquidity.
(Source: Beyond FlareDrops, OKX, FLR Airdrop and Spot Trading, CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits, Native FLR Spot Listing on Hyperliquid)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
Flare's structure spans a Dutch non-profit Foundation, a development company named Flare Networks Limited whose jurisdiction is not published, and a British Virgin Islands company that operates the website. The Foundation administers FIRE, which buys and burns FLR with protocol revenue, and allocates the Incentive Pool, so rules on token buybacks, market activity or foundation governance could force changes to these programs. Enforcement or licensing action in the Netherlands, the British Virgin Islands or markets where FLR is sold could also restrict how these entities operate.
(Source: Flare Whitepaper v2, Kraken, Flare Token Disclosure, Flare Privacy Policy, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
Flare publishes no tax guidance for holding, wrapping, staking or delegating FLR, and its privacy policy contains no tax clause. The TDE airdrop, the FlareDrops, rFLR emissions and FTSO and staking rewards may be taxed as income on receipt in some jurisdictions and only on disposal in others, and the 12-month rFLR vesting and the early-withdrawal penalty complicate timing and cost basis. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.
(Source: Flare Privacy Policy, FlareDrops, New Flare DeFi Emissions Program)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
Flare's website privacy policy is governed by British Virgin Islands law with arbitration in the British Virgin Islands and states that the site is not directed at persons in the United Kingdom, and the Flare developer hub carries a UK disclaimer. The network itself has no access restrictions, so access controls fall to exchanges and front ends, which can suspend FLR services as Upbit did in June 2025. These terms make disputes costly for users outside the British Virgin Islands and limit Flare's direct reach to UK users.
(Source: Flare Privacy Policy, Flare Governance Docs, CryptoNews, Upbit Suspends FLR Deposits)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
The June 2025 outage showed that a node software fault can halt block production until validators upgrade, and no published root cause was found as of 2026-10-12. FTSO prices and FDC attestations feed FAssets and DeFi protocols, so faulty or manipulated data could cause wrongful liquidations or mints. FAssets rely on agents and collateral to hold XRP and other assets, and a flaw in the FAssets contracts could lead to loss of bridged funds. Native FLR on Hyperliquid also depends on the LayerZero OFT bridge.
(Source: FTSO EU Telegram, Relay of Flare Outage Announcement, Flare Whitepaper v2, Flare Labs, GitHub, fassets, Native FLR Spot Listing on Hyperliquid)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
Flare lists audits by Zellic, OpenZeppelin, Coinspect and FYEO, including OpenZeppelin's January 2026 FAssets audit, Zellic's June 2026 review of the FIP.16 smart contracts and Zellic's September 2026 relay audit. It runs an Immunefi bug bounty with rewards up to $250,000. Flare's audits page states that audits do not guarantee the absence of bugs, and these reviews cover code at a point in time, so they can miss flaws in later upgrades, node software and economic attacks on oracle or collateral design.
(Source: Flare Audits, Flare and Immunefi Bug Bounty)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
Network security and oracle quality depend on inflation-funded rewards, with 30% of inflation going to validators and 35% to FTSO providers. FIP.16 assumes that fee burns, higher fees and FIRE buybacks will offset 3% annual inflation, yet FIRE had collected only about $29,400 by September 1, 2026 and protocol-owned MEV capture was not yet fully deployed. If fee revenue and blockspace demand stay low, inflation keeps diluting holders who do not stake or delegate. With FlareDrops ended, WFLR holders no longer earn the FlareDrop reward component.
(Source: Flare Explorer API, InflationAllocation Logs, Flare Explorer API, FtsoRewardOffersManager, Flare Explorer API, FastUpdateIncentiveManager, Flare Explorer API, FdcHub, Flare Explorer API, ValidatorRewardManager, FIP.16, Crypto Times, Flare FIRE Revenue Doubles, FLR Token Docs)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
Inflation, fees and reward splits change through Flare Improvement Proposals that only the Foundation can initiate and that pass by simple majority of votes cast with no quorum, as FIP.16 did when it cut inflation from 5% to 3%. The Foundation also controls Incentive Pool spending and administers FIRE, and the go-flare v1.14.0 upgrade raised the minimum base fee to 500 gwei. Future proposals could raise inflation, redirect rewards or change fees in ways that lower yields or dilute holders, and holders have no veto outside the vote.
(Source: Flare Governance Docs, FLR Token Docs, GitHub, go-flare v1.14.0 Release, From Activity to Value Accrual, Our Plan for FLR)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.