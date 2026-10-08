Onchain activity is pseudonymous and trust is illegible: users have no reliable way to know who is credible, and scams, spam, and sybil behaviour thrive as a result. Ethos solves this by making trust financially legible. Participants stake value in vouches for people they trust, backed by slashing risk, producing a public credibility score anyone can verify before they interact.

Ethos is an onchain reputation protocol, live on Base since January 2025. Users build credibility through vouches (staked endorsements of other users), reviews, and attestations, which feed a public Ethos score that anyone can check before interacting with a counterparty. Validators attest to humanity with slashable bonds, and reputation markets let participants take positions on profile trustworthiness. The $WHUF token makes this economy native: vouches are staked in $WHUF, every protocol fee is burned, and contributor rewards are emitted by smart contract from a fixed pool. 10,000,000 $WHUF were minted at genesis on September 8, 2026; 60,530.73 unawarded referral-bonus tokens were burned in the same transaction, leaving a fixed supply of 9,939,469.27 with no minting function.

The token has five primary functions. (1) Vouching: staking $WHUF in another user's profile as a public, slashable endorsement, the core input to the credibility graph. (2) Protocol fees: actions that write to the reputation graph (reviews, attestations, vouches, verification) carry small fees paid in $WHUF, all of which are burned on receipt. (3) Contributor rewards: 18% of supply is emitted by the EthosRewards contract to active vouchers on a continuous decay schedule. (4) Reputation markets: trust and distrust positions on profiles are denominated in $WHUF ($WHUF-denominated trading pairs go live October 8, 2026). (5) Human verification bonds: validators back humanity attestations with three-year slashable $WHUF deposits. The token confers no governance rights over a DAO and no claim on revenue or dividends.

Ongoing development is funded through a layered structure. Ethos Network, Inc. (the US development company) is paid in fiat/USDC on a cost-plus basis under a Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work No. 1 with the Ethos Foundation (both dated July 27, 2026) and holds no protocol fee revenue. The Foundation directs long-term protocol support through dedicated allocations: 5% of supply for ecosystem development, 10% for treasury (8% on a 12-month cliff with 24-month linear unlock; 2% unlocking October 8, 2026 and loaned to market makers as disclosed in Section 12), and 5% for bounties. Proceeds of the September 2026 public sale (US$8.4M) are held by Ethos Token Ltd under a board-approved treasury policy, backing the contractual price guarantee owed to sale participants. Contributor incentives are self-sustaining by design: the 18% rewards pool is emitted by smart contract on a continuous decay model and requires no ongoing revenue source, and all protocol fees are burned rather than collected.

The protocol relies on a limited set of control surfaces. Contract upgrades and critical parameters require a 3-of-5 owner multisig, allocation funds sit in dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs, and the contributor rewards emission rate is Foundation-adjustable within a contract-enforced ceiling. No minting function exists and all protocol fees are burned by contract, so neither supply expansion nor fee capture is possible through any control surface. There is no current plan to transition to a DAO; any material evolution of the governance or control model would be publicly disclosed in advance.