Disclaimer: This Token Transparency Filing is prepared by ENS Labs Ltd., a Singapore company limited by guarantee, speaks as of August 4, 2026, and is provided for general informational purposes only. Neither ENS Labs Ltd. nor Blockworks makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided, and each disclaims liability for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken in reliance on this content.

This filing does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens, or other financial instruments, and should not be construed as investment, legal, tax or other professional advice.

ENS Labs Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update or revise this filing except as required by applicable law.

(a) Problem the project solves

ENS is the most widely used decentralized naming protocol on Ethereum that maps human-readable names such as alice.eth to machine-readable identifiers including Ethereum addresses, other cryptocurrency addresses, content hashes, metadata, and more, which improves the usability of blockchain addresses and online identity (https://basics.ensdao.org/about-ens; https://docs.ens.domains/learn/protocol/).

(b) Operational priorities

Public materials show that ENS prioritizes operating a durable naming system, funding ongoing development, and supporting community-led growth. ENS says more than 35 million names have been registered directly (e.g., .eth domains) or through ecosystem name systems like Base, Uniswap and World. The ENS constitution says income generated to the ENS treasury is to be used first to ensure the long-term viability of ENS and to fund continuing development and improvement of the ENS system, with excess funds available for other web3 public goods (https://basics.ensdao.org/about-ens; https://docs.ens.domains/dao/constitution/).

(c) High-level project overview

ENS is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system on Ethereum in which top-level domains such as .eth are managed by registrar smart contracts, registrations are executed through smart contracts, and ownership is secured by Ethereum (https://docs.ens.domains/learn/protocol/). The ENS registry is the core contract at the heart of ENS resolution; all ENS lookups start by querying it, and the registry records the owner, resolver, and TTL for each domain (https://docs.ens.domains/registry/ens/). ENS also supports reverse resolution and importing DNS names through DNSSEC, while .eth names can be used for websites and web3 sign-in flows (https://docs.ens.domains/learn/protocol/; https://basics.ensdao.org/about-ens).

(d) Primary token functions

The $ENS token is an ERC-20 governance token on Ethereum used to govern key components of the ENS protocol, and each token represents one vote in the DAO (https://basics.ensdao.org/ens-token). Holders can delegate voting power of their tokens to delegates, who can submit and vote on proposals related to protocol changes, governance and treasury management (https://basics.ensdao.org/ens-token; https://docs.ens.domains/dao/governance/process/). The only official governance token for ENS DAO is token.ensdao.eth on Ethereum mainnet (https://docs.ens.domains/dao/token/).

(e) Control surface reliance

ENS is governed through the ENS DAO, which governs the ENS protocol and treasury (https://docs.ens.domains/dao/). ENS holders cannot vote or create proposals until they delegate their voting rights, and delegation does not lock tokens. Submission of social proposals requires a minimum of 10,000 delegated ENS through off-chain Snapshot voting, while submission of executable proposals requires a minimum of 100,000 delegated ENS through the on-chain Governor contract. Executable proposals are subject to a seven-day voting period and a minimum two-day timelock (https://basics.ensdao.org/proposals; https://docs.ens.domains/dao/proposals/submit/). Public sources also show treasury and registry control concentrated in DAO-linked contracts: the ENS Registry is owned by the ENS Root, which is owned by the ENS DAO Wallet, and registration revenue goes to smart contracts controlled by the ENS DAO (https://docs.ens.domains/registry/ens/; https://basics.ensdao.org/protocol-revenue).

The ENS governance model may continue to evolve through tokenholder-approved proposals submitted through the ENS DAO’s public governance process. The relevant proposal was approved by tokenholders on August 8, 2026, Next Era of ENS DAO: Empowering the ENS Foundation(https://discuss.ens.domains/t/draft-executable-next-era-of-ens-dao-empowering-the-ens-foundation/22329). The proposal transferred administrative control of the ENS DAO’s endowment to the ENS Foundation, together with related intellectual property arrangements, while the operational wallet, DAO-held ENS tokens, and protocol control remain with ENS tokenholders.