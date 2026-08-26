(a) Problem the project solves

Ethena addresses the need for a crypto-native synthetic dollar and savings asset built on crypto rails. The protocol issues USDe, a dollar-denominated digital asset designed for capital efficiency, resilience across market cycles, and infrastructure that captures available sources of dollar returns within reserve assets. Ethena also issues sUSDe as an autonomously and permissionlessly created, globally accessible savings asset.

(b) Operational priorities

Ethena expects to support ongoing development and operations through protocol revenue generated from funding and basis on delta-neutral positions, returns on overcollateralised lending of stable assets, returns on tokenised real-world assets held as backing, and rewards on liquid stablecoin holdings. The Foundation allocation is intended to widen the reach of USDe and fund further development, risk assessments, audits, and related initiatives. Operational transparency and control processes include a multi-phased audit program and recurring custodian attestations and proof-of-reserves updates.

(c) High-level project overview

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on crypto rails. It issues USDe, a dollar-denominated digital asset, and sUSDe, a globally accessible savings asset. USDe derives its relative peg stability from a diversified portfolio of backing assets and hedging the price-change risk of volatile holdings: volatile assets such as spot crypto are paired with corresponding short derivatives positions in approximately the same notional size, so movements in the spot asset are generally offset by movements in the hedge. Stable assets in the backing portfolio include liquid stablecoins and short-duration real-world assets, which already hold a stable dollar value and require no hedge. The combined position is intended to form delta-neutral backing whose synthetic dollar value remains relatively stable across most market conditions. Direct minting and redemption are limited to approved market-making counterparties that clear KYC/KYB checks. Protocol revenue is generated from funding and basis on delta-neutral positions, returns on overcollateralised lending of stable assets, returns on tokenised real-world assets held as backing, and rewards on liquid stablecoin holdings. USDe holders may receive incentive reward distributions by staking into sUSDe.

(d) Primary token functions

ENA is the governance token of the Ethena protocol. ENA is used to govern protocol parameters, including the composition of USDe backing, the introduction of new backing strategies, the future allocation of protocol revenue, and the membership and remit of the Risk Committee. The primary role of ENA governance tokenholders is initially to appoint committee members on a rotating basis, and governance is accessible wherever ENA is held. ENA may also be deposited into the staking contract to receive sENA, the staked form of ENA, which is a route through which ENA holders participate in governance. ENA holders do not hold any contractual or programmatic right to protocol revenue distributions or treasury assets.

(e) Control surface reliance

Ethena uses a committee-based governance model because, given the protocol’s reliance on off-chain infrastructure, fully on-chain governance is not practical or viable at present. The primary initial role of ENA governance tokenholders is to appoint committee members on a rotating basis, while the Ethena Foundation acts as steward for the protocol and wider ecosystem, taking ENA tokenholder votes into account. The governance/control model may evolve through ENA governance over protocol parameters, including the composition of USDe backing, new backing strategies, future allocation of protocol revenue, and the membership and remit of the Risk Committee. Risk Committee voting-member terms lapse every six months and the positions are returned to governance every six months. A separate control surface remains at the smart-contract administration layer: the Dev Multisig owns Ethena’s deployed mainnet smart contracts and can modify contract parameters.