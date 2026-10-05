Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
Ekubo Protocol is a community-source automated market maker with concentrated liquidity on Ethereum, Starknet and other EVM chains. Its permissionless extension system supports features including on-chain oracles, DCA orders and liquidity incentives. Since July 2026 it also includes Ve33, an extension through which locked stake tokens direct liquidity incentives and pool swap fees. The first deployment, STONX (Ekubo Stock Liquidity Token), launched on Robinhood Chain on July 31, 2026. STONX is separate from EKUBO and does not confer rights in Ekubo DAO governance. Information is current as of 29 September 2026; H2 2026 is not yet complete.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Moody Salem
Founder & CEO, Ekubo, Inc.
Software engineering at Uniswap Labs, Google and AWS.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No foundation exists
Not applicable
Not applicable
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No DAO executive leadership body exists. Governance is exercised by EKUBO stakers and delegates.
Not applicable: no executive office.
Not applicable: tokenholder governance, not an executive team.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Public code and repository-specific licences are available at https://github.com/EkuboProtocol/. Ekubo, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the named licensor of the EVM code under the Ekubo DAO Shared Revenue License 1.0 (https://ekubo-license-v1.eth.link/). The DAO is a third-party beneficiary of the licence: third-party licensees owe 50% of their defined Protocol Revenue to the DAO, subject to the licence terms. Governance may clarify the revenue definition, set the payment address and reduce the share. These contractual rights are distinct from ownership of copyright or automatic on-chain fee routing.
As confirmed by the issuer on October 2, 2026, we, Ekubo, Inc., identify ourselves as the copyright holder of the Ekubo codebase, rather than the DAO. This issuer statement is corroborated by reviewed repository copyright notices; it is not independent verification of every contributor assignment or the complete chain of title. Repository licences differ. The DAO's beneficiary and licence-governance rights are separate from copyright ownership.
At Ethereum block 26,105,558 (October 2, 2026 15:32:59 UTC), the ENS licence name ekubo-license-v1.eth is registered to the DAO's Ethereum governance proxy 0x1E0EF4162e42C9bF820c307218c4E41cCcA6E9CC until September 30, 2035. Its records are controlled by the separate address 0xF94E5Cdf41247E268d4847C30A0DC2893B33e85d, also the sole owner address of the company Ethereum Safe. The registrant can replace that controller through governance. The identity of the controller's key custodian remains unconfirmed; DAO registration does not identify that separate custodian. The controller has the additional-signer authority described in item 11, not verified single-key-only authority.
Ekubo, Inc.'s U.S. EKUBO standard-character trademark application 50039549 was filed August 8, 2026 and is pending examination, not registered. Earlier application 98742533 is abandoned. These are U.S. records; no worldwide registration claim is made.
(b) Contract/admin powers
The Starknet Governor requires 100,000 EKUBO of average delegated voting weight to propose, a one-hour pre-vote delay, a four-day vote, at least 3,250,000 EKUBO in favour and more votes in favour than against, then a one-hour execution delay. The execution window is 30 days. It executes passed proposals directly; there is no separate guardian or veto role. Governance can reconfigure or upgrade the Governor by proposal and has exercised upgrade authority over Starknet protocol contracts. The absence of a dedicated pause function in published source does not prevent an upgrade from changing or disabling behaviour.
EVM Core contracts are immutable and ownerless. Peripheral manager ownership differs by chain and generation. The original Ethereum Positions contract is owned by RevenueBuybacks under DAO governance. Ekubo, Inc.'s development key owns the other deployed Positions and Orders managers in the reviewed deployment matrix: original Orders and v3.2 Positions/Orders on Ethereum; both generations on Arbitrum, Base, Monad and MegaETH; original managers on Robinhood Chain; v3.2 managers on Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain and Ink; and v3.2 Positions on Polygon. No v3.2 Orders code was found at its expected Polygon address.
A Positions owner can withdraw accrued protocol fees and set NFT metadata. An Orders owner can set NFT metadata but cannot withdraw funds. Both can transfer or renounce ownership. These owner roles do not permit pausing, upgrading or moving users' positions or orders. The separate Ve33Positions contract has a metadata-only owner role held by the DAO's Robinhood Chain proxy.
Governance also controls STONX minting through the Starknet Governor → Ethereum L1 proxy → Robinhood Chain owner proxy. STONX minting has no supply cap other than its contract's uint128 bound. This authority is unrelated to EKUBO's fixed supply. Method of authority for the company development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 varies by chain. At the September 29 Ethereum cutoff it was EIP-7702 delegated to AmbireAccount7702 (0x5a7fc11397e9a8ad41bf10bf13f22b0a63f96f6d), with only its original private key privileged. On Robinhood Chain a September 29 17:03:40 UTC transaction installed Alchemy SemiModularAccount7702 (0x69007702764179f14f51cdce752f4f775d74e139) and a global additional signer 0x184a439f5b87336bf73da844de1814abd11c760a; a September 30 20:48:58 UTC state read shows that either original key or additional signer can act alone, with no joint-signature threshold. On October 1, 2026 the issuer stated that it does not recognize the additional signer; its custody is unknown. September 30 reads show Ambire delegation on MegaETH and plain single-key EOAs on Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Monad.
On Polygon PoS (chain ID 137), development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 is a plain externally owned account with no contract code or EIP-7702 delegation at block 94,680,839 (September 29, 2026 23:59:59 UTC) and block 94,888,708 (October 3, 2026 14:36:42 UTC). Its nonce was 27 at both blocks, supporting no delegation set or cleared between them. No implementation contract or additional contract-configured signer applies on Polygon; its onchain authority is the account private key.
Clarification following reviewer feedback: independently checked module reads confirm the installed additional signer on Robinhood Chain and on the company Ethereum Safe-owner address. The installations were self-submitted by the original account keys. Unknown signer custody does not remove that authority; we cannot accurately describe the development address as a single-key EOA on every chain. No malicious-control finding is made. The Safe approveHash route remains source-inferred, not simulated.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
EKUBO holders stake on Starknet to vote or delegate; staking has no minimum lock or withdrawal delay and does not automatically pay rewards. Separately, STONX holders on Robinhood Chain may lock for up to four years, without early withdrawal, to direct emission allocation among pools and participate in setting those pools' swap fees. The locks are transferable NFTs and can be increased, extended, split or merged. STONX voters do not acquire arbitrary proposal-execution, upgrade or minting powers. STONX confers no Ekubo DAO governance rights, and EKUBO confers no STONX voting rights.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Passed EKUBO proposals authorize on-chain execution by the Governor, including treasury actions and the contract powers above. An off-chain request that Ekubo, Inc. perform additional services is distinct from on-chain execution; the company may decline additional responsibilities. Protocol fees collected through the established Starknet and original Ethereum Positions paths fund EKUBO buybacks. Bought-back tokens are not irrevocably burned and may be used under governance control. EKUBO staking does not itself guarantee distributions.
In Ve33 pools all swap fees are routed to STONX lockers voting for those pools, not to the DAO. The DAO can earn incentives on its own STONX/USDG liquidity position. Licence obligations of third-party licensees are separate from these contract flows. The licence contains no express Ve33 exclusion; it also does not establish an obligation of Ekubo, Inc., as licensor, to remit its own locker receipts. No claim that the DAO owns all protocol-related revenue is made.
(e) Control surface reliance
Starknet operation relies on governance-controlled upgradeable contracts; EVM Core and Ve33 logic are immutable. Peripheral owner keys and cross-chain governance proxies remain relevant control surfaces. As confirmed by the issuer on September 30, 2026, Ekubo, Inc. plans to transfer ownership of the Positions and Orders contracts to the Ekubo DAO on all chains where those contracts are deployed, as soon as a proxy contract is available on the relevant chain to confer ownership to the Starknet-based governance contracts. No calendar completion date has been specified. This is a planned change, not a statement that the transfers have occurred; current ownership is described in item 3(b).
(f) Dissolution authority
The reviewed governance contracts have no dedicated dissolution function. Passed proposals can transfer treasury assets and exercise the Governor's ownership and upgrade powers, subject to the applicable contract paths. This describes technical authority, not a determination of the DAO's legal domicile or any exclusive statutory wind-up process.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
No primary foundation exists; no foundation entity type or jurisdiction applies.
(b) IP ownership & control
No primary foundation exists; no foundation IP ownership or subsidiary structure applies.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No primary foundation exists; no foundation DAO, treasury, token-administration or reward authority applies.
(d) Powers over DevCo
No primary foundation exists; no foundation influence over the DevCo applies.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No primary foundation exists; no foundation contract, pause, upgrade or executor authority applies.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary foundation exists; no foundation economic arrangement or distribution policy applies.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Ekubo, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the primary developer company.
(b) IP ownership & control
As confirmed by the issuer on October 2, 2026, we, Ekubo, Inc., identify ourselves as the copyright holder of the Ekubo codebase. Reviewed repository copyright notices corroborate this issuer assertion; an exhaustive contributor-assignment chain of title has not been independently established. Licence types differ, including MIT, the EVM shared-revenue licence, the Starknet permissions-based licence and LGPL for the Rust SDK. The DAO's licence-beneficiary and governance rights are separate from copyright ownership. We are the named EVM-code licensor and the applicant for the pending U.S. EKUBO trademark application described in item 3(a). No IP-holding subsidiary is identified in the reviewed issuer records.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
At Starknet block 15,651,978 (September 29, 2026 23:59:57 UTC), the identified current company wallet had 3,233,333.333333985118997471 EKUBO staked: 2,133,333.333333985118997471 delegated to itself and 1,100,000 delegated outward in eleven equal 100,000 allocations to community delegates. Inbound delegation from 67 other addresses was 8,110.112097240655442945 EKUBO; its delegated weight was 2,141,443.445431225774440416. The historically identified former company wallet held no own stake but carried 163,953.259859567921411264 EKUBO delegated by 1,769 other addresses. On October 1, 2026 the issuer confirmed that the former wallet is an Argent web wallet controlled by Ekubo, Inc. and stated that there is no known affiliation of inbound delegators with the company. This is an issuer statement about known affiliation, not independent identification of every delegator. Identified company-owned stake alone is below the 3,250,000 approval minimum even if fully self-delegated. This does not mean the company cannot obtain sufficient voting authority: combining fully re-delegated own stake with both wallets' inbound support would exceed the minimum if that support and control are retained. Each proposal uses average delegated weight during the 24 hours before voting opens, and requires yea at least 3,250,000 and yea greater than nay; cutoff balances are not every proposal's weight. Treasury: the company has no independent treasury power beyond token voting and the temporary proposal-directed asset transfers described in item 5(e). Token administration: none for EKUBO, which has fixed supply and no token admin role. Positions ownership gives the company power to withdraw accrued protocol fees as described in 5(e), separately from treasury governance.
On September 8, 2026 at 18:00:54 UTC, we relinquished the initial 333,333 STONX allocation by transferring the lock NFT holding it to 0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dEaD, transaction https://robinhoodchain.blockscout.com/tx/0xc1fef8a1e40bbcd3726eee382658ee9435c85e085e21c7e03eaccb2a4d0b51a4. This was transfer of the vote-escrow NFT, not an ERC-20 supply burn: the STONX remain locked and the position has no applied vote or approval. Under the reviewed VeToken source, owner/approved authority is required to vote, claim fees or withdraw. The dead-address lock cannot exercise those rights. EVM source semantics were reviewed, not bytecode-matched in this reconstruction.
At September 29, 2026 23:59:59 UTC (Robinhood Chain block 76,069,815), the identified company development address held 54,817.209063840282496541 locked STONX out of 460,005.612254679926500289 total locked: 11.92% including the relinquished 333,333 position, or 43.27% of 126,672.612254679926500289 locked STONX excluding it. Its applied vote weight was 54,817.209063840282496541 out of 123,934.212077331652101793, or 44.23%. Applied vote weight is distinct from time-decayed potential voting power. Historical figures are event-reconstructed and reconciled to later live stake reads because the RPC did not serve historical state; attribution covers the development address, not an exhaustive search for other company-controlled locks. Later receipts mean company ownership is not zero. Ekubo, Inc. directs Ve33 emissions and pool fees by lock-weighted STONX vote, subject to its voting share, and receives fees on pools it votes for. It holds no STONX mint authority.
The July 2 filing described abstention on additional-token launch proposals and no interface fees. We voted in favour of the July 21, 2026 STONX launch-capital proposal using both identified company wallets. That proposal funded launch capital rather than directly minting tokens. We do not recertify blanket current token-launch abstention; the old undertaking's current scope and the continued operation of other historical undertakings are unconfirmed. No replacement promise is made.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Not applicable: no primary foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Ekubo, Inc.'s development key holds the chain/version-specific Positions and Orders owner roles in item 3(b). Positions ownership permits protocol-fee withdrawals and NFT metadata changes; Orders ownership permits metadata changes only. These roles do not permit upgrades, pauses or access to user positions. Governance may also transfer assets to the company temporarily to perform an authorized operational action. Method of authority for the company development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 varies by chain. At the September 29 Ethereum cutoff it was EIP-7702 delegated to AmbireAccount7702 (0x5a7fc11397e9a8ad41bf10bf13f22b0a63f96f6d), with only its original private key privileged. On Robinhood Chain a September 29 17:03:40 UTC transaction installed Alchemy SemiModularAccount7702 (0x69007702764179f14f51cdce752f4f775d74e139) and a global additional signer 0x184a439f5b87336bf73da844de1814abd11c760a; a September 30 20:48:58 UTC state read shows that either original key or additional signer can act alone, with no joint-signature threshold. On October 1, 2026 the issuer stated that it does not recognize the additional signer; its custody is unknown. September 30 reads show Ambire delegation on MegaETH and plain single-key EOAs on Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Monad.
On Polygon PoS (chain ID 137), development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 is a plain externally owned account with no contract code or EIP-7702 delegation at block 94,680,839 (September 29, 2026 23:59:59 UTC) and block 94,888,708 (October 3, 2026 14:36:42 UTC). Its nonce was 27 at both blocks, supporting no delegation set or cleared between them. No implementation contract or additional contract-configured signer applies on Polygon; its onchain authority is the account private key. The development address also relays DAO funds operationally: on September 20 it received 15,381.290500925224 EKUBO from the DAO L1 proxy and bridged that amount to Starknet nine minutes later. Relayed DAO funds are not company revenue or ownership.
Ekubo, Inc. holds no pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority and no guardian or veto role in the reviewed protocol/governance contracts. Company voting participation is distinct from those administrative roles. Proposal-directed temporary custody of DAO position NFTs occurred June 21, July 26 and September 20, 2026. The USDC/USDT position was returned in each episode; the July ETH/USDT position remains at the development address with zero liquidity at the October 2 read. These transfers are not a standing right to the DAO treasury.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The DAO approved a grant described as $1.5 million for two years of services, executed July 28, 2024, comprising 180 ETH, 560,000 STRK and 600,000 USDC.e. This was historical funding; the service period has elapsed. No DAO grant to Ekubo, Inc. is currently in force, and no side letter directs DAO resources to it. As confirmed by the founder on October 3, 2026, there are no side letters or offchain agreements related to the DAO from Ekubo, Inc. This does not establish that company reserves are exhausted. The company holds token reserves and receives Ve33 voter fees through its STONX locks. These receipts are distinct from EKUBO staking and from the earlier service grant. Company resources support development, security and operations. Corporate equity rights are separate from EKUBO token rights. In our July 2, 2026 filing, we stated that company-generated revenue is not distributed to EKUBO holders, that we would not earn revenue in a way that hinders protocol revenue, and that no agreements with team members or investors commit the company team allocation. The current operative scope of those historical statements was not reconfirmed in this update; they are not newly adopted commitments or automatic token-contract entitlements. The 100,000 EKUBO company-funded liquidity-support authorization in item 14 is disclosed separately. From deployment through September 29, 2026, Ekubo, Inc. withdrew no protocol fees from EVM Positions contracts: zero withdrawals, hence no amounts retained or remitted. Accrued fees remain unwithdrawn and are not receipts. The review covered all 18 deployed Positions chain/contract pairs, distinguishing the original Ethereum contract DAO-owned RevenueBuybacks path: its 283 withdrawal calls in 51 transactions paid the DAO buyback contract, not the company, even where the development key triggered the transaction. On MegaETH and Robinhood Chain, completeness for third-party calls into the delegated account relies on the explorer internal-call index, reconciled against 1,151 traced transactions. This describes historical flows, not a future remittance policy.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
As of 29 September 2026, no current non-issuer company APC is identified under this section's definition. Ekubo, Inc. is the primary DevCo and is excluded; GentlemenGerald is an individual technical service provider, not a company, and is disclosed in item 9. The former statement that there were four APCs was incorrect. Historical services included a 12-month Blockworks Advisory engagement authorized in August 2025 and CoinGecko/GeckoTerminal data integration. Neither is treated as a current company APC merely because a prior service was paid for; no continuing APC mandate or renewal is identified in the reviewed records.
(b) Parameter control & scope
No current company APC is identified; no APC parameter-control authority applies. Historical external service engagements conferred no protocol parameter-setting authority. Ekubo, Inc.'s distinct powers are described in item 5.
(c) Contract/admin powers
No current company APC is identified; no APC pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority applies. The historical external engagements conferred no such powers.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
No current company APC or dynamic protocol-fee routing to a company APC is identified. For historical context, the DAO authorized 90,000 USDC for 12 months of Blockworks Advisory services in August 2025 and 30,000 USDC for CoinGecko integration via Ekubo, Inc. These were service payments, not a continuing protocol-revenue share. The individual technical contributor's 22,500 EKUBO stream is disclosed in item 9.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV. The table is the final answer.
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
EKUBO
2024-04-28
Team - Ekubo, Inc.
Insiders
0.3333333
3333333
1
3333333
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Ekubo, Inc. team reserve. Exact allocation 3333333.333333333333333334 EKUBO (3333333333333333333333334 base units). Transfer on 2024-05-02; subsequently staked without a time lock. No contractual launch vesting per prior issuer filing. Conditional circulation: insider/company reserve requires market release. https://voyager.online/tx/0x39b6b62414e1bb08a6c66172a8b796d318381e1a58f5561cb1a560e274aab0a Ticker EKUBO; fixed total/max supply 10000000; no inflation or further issuance. Canonical mint date 2024-04-28 (Ethereum); distribution transactions followed in May. 100% unlocked means no vesting/time lock, not 100% circulating. Whole-token columns use largest-remainder presentation rounding across 3 buckets, not exact transfers; exact amounts in Notes sum to 10000000. Source: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x382628856371e9e1479604e0d78018f17089802121ccdcc3e03a47c9583381aa .
0x07be094d936b49bd8b41e62e27958f2ee9f65379db88e2bbd8cbbbdb2799acb0
EKUBO
2024-04-28
Liquidity-provider airdrop
Community
0.3333334
3333334
1
3333334
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Liquidity-provider airdrop funded 2024-05-08: exact 3333333.333333333333600269 EKUBO (3333333333333333333600269 base units). No vesting; claimable by Merkle proof, no claim deadline or refund path. Funded amount is proven, not a reconstructed sum of Merkle entitlements. Conditional circulation requires claims. https://voyager.online/tx/0x770b1b1c5a9a8c10453ed18b9f2f2b8c98397fd8f3e429de37323bca8de7656 Ticker EKUBO; fixed total/max supply 10000000; no inflation or further issuance. Canonical mint date 2024-04-28 (Ethereum); distribution transactions followed in May. 100% unlocked means no vesting/time lock, not 100% circulating. Whole-token columns use largest-remainder presentation rounding across 3 buckets, not exact transfers; exact amounts in Notes sum to 10000000. Source: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x382628856371e9e1479604e0d78018f17089802121ccdcc3e03a47c9583381aa .
0x04bfacd0fcf70f444815de9150008fd12b5fb6721562707e502ce71ccb327d88
EKUBO
2024-04-28
DAO public sale and sale-pool liquidity
Public / Sale
0.3333333
3333333
1
3333333
0
0
0
0
Conditional
DAO public-sale allocation including sale-pool liquidity: exact 3333333.333333333333066397 EKUBO (3333333333333333333066397 base units). Of this, 63408.418866010027622941 seeded DAO liquidity and 3269924.914467323305443456 funded three TWAMM orders. Gross executed input 3269924.914467323305443453; 3 base units rounding dust. Execution 2024-05-24 to 2024-07-23; no fixed initial offering price (market determined). Proceeds: 1204768.484154 USDC.e, 1549921.561311705551533686 STRK, 343.674665825460630777 ETH. DAO liquidity absorbed part of flow; gross input is not net sales to third parties. No vesting; circulation requires sale/deployment. https://voyager.online/tx/0x1573c52d0aefbe59aafe0208de766f445142efbdbdba8041ce9811eec19bbc Ticker EKUBO; fixed total/max supply 10000000; no inflation or further issuance. Canonical mint date 2024-04-28 (Ethereum); distribution transactions followed in May. 100% unlocked means no vesting/time lock, not 100% circulating. Whole-token columns use largest-remainder presentation rounding across 3 buckets, not exact transfers; exact amounts in Notes sum to 10000000. Source: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x382628856371e9e1479604e0d78018f17089802121ccdcc3e03a47c9583381aa .
0x053499f7aa2706395060fe72d00388803fb2dcc111429891ad7b2d9dcea29acd
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
As of 29 September 2026, no post-TGE employee token compensation plan is disclosed. Employee tokens locked or unvested under such a plan: 0 EKUBO, or 0% of the fixed 10,000,000 EKUBO total supply. The independent DAO contractor stream in item 9 is not an employee plan.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
No post-TGE employee token compensation plan exists; no cliff, vesting frequency or duration applies.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
Yes. The DAO treasury has an executed token-denominated technical-service stream running linearly from 7 October 2025 to 7 November 2026. This replaces the previous negative disclosure. The earlier 12-month proposal failed; the operative executed stream is approximately 13 months.
(b) Total token allocation
Aggregate committed allocation: 22,500 EKUBO, equal to 0.225% of total EKUBO supply. This includes paid/vested and reserved portions, not just the remaining unvested balance. No other EKUBO-denominated advisory allocation was identified in the reviewed records. USDC-only service fees are excluded.
(c) Payer entity
Ekubo DAO treasury, through its on-chain Streamed Payments contract. No foundation payer exists.
(d) Description of advisory/services
Technical point of contact, analytics maintenance and development, proposal coordination and DAO operational support. Executed proposal: https://ekubo.org/governance/proposals/0x808a4ae9719fd5782626c72f0ad59a8bd497a95a36d9850f20cc94c7507bf .
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No ongoing EKUBO-paid KOL or influencer engagement is disclosed as of 29 September 2026. The two reviewed token-involving KOL proposals failed and did not authorize their proposed compensation. The item 9 technical contributor is not KOL marketing.
(b) Usernames & roles
None: no participating token-paid KOL handles or associated roles apply.
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
Aggregate token allocation for such ongoing engagements: 0 EKUBO. No associated cliff, vesting, lock or release terms apply.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
Historically identified company wallet / active governance delegate
Zero EKUBO balance and zero own stake at September 29, 2026 cutoff; active delegate for 163,953.259859567921411264 EKUBO from 1,769 other addresses.
Starknet
0x07be094d936b49bd8b41e62e27958f2ee9f65379db88e2bbd8cbbbdb2799acb0
Argent account 0.4.0; deployed Sierra program, entry points and ABI match the published release. Ekubo, Inc. holds the primary key and Ready (formerly Argent) is the guardian, as confirmed by the issuer October 2, 2026. Ordinary transactions require owner and guardian signatures; either key alone may initiate replacement of the other after seven days. No active escape at the September 29 cutoff. Service-internal key-management arrangements were not supplied.
Current company token custody
Current company token custody; allocated/issued supply, not an EKUBO mint reserve
Starknet
0x03eD77d43F4F5388fcb70d1BBB07e96cCAaC52cFeDB1ea0441f5F7873a1b125c
Ekubo, Inc.; ArgentMultisig v0.1.1, one signer, threshold one (as of 29 September 2026)
Company Safe
Company Safe; allocated/issued supply, not an EKUBO mint reserve
Ethereum
0x01BCA817F9b75986e6552BAaf40Fa8C7F53D9Cf6
Safe v1.4.1, one owner and threshold one; no Safe modules or guard. Owner address 0xF94E5Cdf41247E268d4847C30A0DC2893B33e85d has Alchemy EIP-7702 delegation and global additional signer 0x184a439f5b87336bf73da844de1814abd11c760a. Independently verified installations were submitted by the original account key; either original key or additional signer can act for the owner account. Source analysis indicates a Safe approveHash route; not simulated or execution-tested. The issuer does not recognize the additional signer; its custody remains unknown. It is not accurate to call the owner a single-key-only EOA.
Development / deployment key
Development / deployment key; allocated/issued supply, not an EKUBO mint reserve
Ethereum and other EVM chains
0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1
Ethereum September 29 pinned state: AmbireAccount7702 delegation, original key only. Robinhood September 29 installation / September 30 read: Alchemy SemiModularAccount7702 0x69007702764179f14f51cdce752f4f775d74e139 with global additional signer 0x184a439f5b87336bf73da844de1814abd11c760a; either key acts alone. Issuer stated on October 1, 2026 that it does not recognize the additional signer; custody is unknown. September 30 reads: Ambire on MegaETH; plain single-key EOAs on Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, BNB, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Monad; Polygon unverified. See item 3(b) for date limits.
Governor / DAO treasury
DAO treasury. Holds unissued EKUBO, including bought-back tokens. Unissued is the TTF disclosure classification for DAO-held undistributed tokens, not a claim of unminted supply.
Starknet
0x053499f7aa2706395060fe72d00388803fb2dcc111429891ad7b2d9dcea29acd
EKUBO on-chain governance; thresholds in item 3 (as of 29 September 2026)
L1 governance proxy / treasury
DAO treasury. Holds unissued EKUBO, including bought-back tokens. Unissued is the TTF disclosure classification for DAO-held undistributed tokens, not a claim of unminted supply.
Ethereum
0x1E0EF4162e42C9bF820c307218c4E41cCcA6E9CC
Starknet Governor through L1 proxy (as of 29 September 2026)
Robinhood Chain proxy / POL and STONX mint authority
DAO Robinhood Chain proxy; holds POL and STONX mint authority. Any DAO-held undistributed EKUBO is unissued under TTF; no EKUBO mint reserve or mint authority.
Robinhood Chain
0xcd87828F4f279D3C5fD7af531370298964B5EAAb
DAO via Ethereum L1 proxy; STONX authority does not permit EKUBO minting (as of 29 September 2026)
Airdrop distributor
Previously allocated claimable EKUBO; 299,806.497749322613503166 unclaimed at Starknet block 15,642,989. Not an unallocated mint reserve.
Starknet
0x04bfacd0fcf70f444815de9150008fd12b5fb6721562707e502ce71ccb327d88
Merkle claims by entitled recipients; no configured refund path or claim deadline.
Streamed Payments
Escrows DAO payment streams, including the 22,500 EKUBO technical-service stream.
Starknet
0x006ce8b1f418f7e28e85ea355a069e71ad33a6da791fe3550a94a84f693755a4
Governor owns both streams and can cancel or reassign them; recipients collect only. Contract has no owner/admin/upgrade function.
Starknet Core revenue buybacks (legacy)
Owns Core; collects protocol fees and runs EKUBO buybacks; proceeds to owner.
Starknet
0x00f2e9a400ba65b13255ef2792612b45d5a20a7a7cf211ffb3f485445022ef72
Owner: Starknet Governor, controlled by EKUBO governance.
Starknet Positions revenue buybacks
Owns Positions; collects 20% protocol fee share and buys EKUBO; proceeds to owner.
Starknet
0x03d921193ccdc888785892d0677cf0f8eb98f4a87abcb60eee61e2874e687541
Owner: Starknet Governor, controlled by EKUBO governance.
Ethereum revenue buybacks
Owns original Ethereum Positions; withdraws its 10% protocol fee share and buys EKUBO.
Ethereum
0x7ca5f67ee6025a4d433ca0595889c76cc960c48a
Owner: DAO L1 proxy executing Starknet Governor decisions.
EKUBO Staker
Escrows governance stakes and records delegation; 5,776,648.786499690791287451 EKUBO held at September 29 cutoff.
Starknet
0x02a3ed03046e1042e193651e3da6d3c973e3d45c624442be936a374380a78bb5
No owner/admin/upgrade function. Each staker can withdraw its own tokens at any time.
Huff Router recovery fund
Holds compensation claimable by 31 affected addresses; 12 had claimed at September 29 cutoff.
Ethereum
0x5E1da6D39d2Aa65B4739EcE2CDE1Ae77d22ECA63
DAO L1 proxy owns contract; only owner can end claims, then anyone may return remainder to owner. No automatic deadline.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None: no EKUBO market-maker agreements disclosed by Ekubo, Inc. or identified in DAO records through 29 September 2026.
0 EKUBO; 0% of total supply loaned or allocated to market makers.
Not applicable
Not applicable
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
No CEX listing agreements or separate DEX listing deals disclosed; DAO liquidity/incentive programs are described in item 14.
0 EKUBO for listing; 0% of total supply.
No listing lockup term; public liquidity programs have the terms in item 14.
None: 0 EKUBO paid as native-token listing fees; no recipient, vesting or lock terms.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
Protocol-fee buyback mechanisms operate on Starknet and Ethereum. Governance also executed a discretionary 100,000 USDC buyback, principally funded from treasury resources originating in the token sale, with a separate 10,000 EKUBO hedge sale. The completed purchase order records 63,424.205387897649307336 EKUBO proceeds. The purchased tokens return to DAO control; they are not burned or irrevocably locked and can be re-released or otherwise used through governance. Proposal: https://ekubo.org/governance/proposals/0x729663c14e9e6389c7241c76a12827b827b60355f805d13f3e2281b1a41b5ba. Fee-funded buybacks on Starknet and Ethereum also return EKUBO to DAO control. It is not burned and may be re-used by proposal. Governance sets the fee share through the applicable governance-controlled contract paths.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
At the September 29, 2026 19:32:11–19:32:12 UTC indexed-state snapshot, 17 open DAO positions had aggregate principal market value of $1,785,882.52: eight Starknet positions ($129,483.84), eight Ethereum positions ($1,077,805.18) and one Robinhood Chain STONX/USDG position ($578,593.51). Independently rounded subtotals differ from the rounded grand total by one cent. The queried Arbitrum, Base and Optimism proxies had no indexed positions.
Starknet positions are EKUBO pairs with USDC, ETH, STRK, DAI, USDT, wstETH (including legacy) and WBTC. Ethereum positions include USDC/USDT, ETH/stablecoin, EKUBO/stablecoin, ETH/EKUBO and ETH/wstETH pools. The Robinhood Chain position is a Ve33 STONX/USDG pool. Governance controls these positions through the addresses in item 11 and can unwind or redeploy them by proposal. This is gross indexed principal marked to contemporaneous API prices, not a same-block withdrawal quote or guaranteed realizable value. Closed positions, wallet balances, unclaimed campaign earnings, LP fees and Ve33 accrual are excluded to prevent double counting.
Position views: https://ekubo.org/positions?forUser=0x053499f7aa2706395060fe72d00388803fb2dcc111429891ad7b2d9dcea29acd ; https://ekubo.org/positions?forUser=0x1E0EF4162e42C9bF820c307218c4E41cCcA6E9CC ; https://ekubo.org/positions?forUser=0xcd87828F4f279D3C5fD7af531370298964B5EAAb.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
The following disclosed public liquidity-support authorizations are denominated by asset, rather than combined into an undated dollar total. Authorized amounts are not asserted to equal actual spending or presently outstanding commitments.
| Program | Authorized size | Participation / period |
|---|---|---|
| Oracle POL seeding | 54,000 EKUBO + 45,000 USDC + 12 ETH + 80,000 STRK | Starknet EKUBO oracle pools; one-time September 2024 capital, also included as POL where still held |
| Ethereum deployment incentives package 1/4 | 18,750 EKUBO | Three months from approximately May 2025 |
| Wave Zero boost | 4,687.5 EKUBO | USDC/USDT APY correction; June 2025 |
| Liquity PIL bribes and continuation | 24,000 USDC converted to BOLD | 11-week initial and subsequent approximately three-month programs in 2025; ended |
| Ethereum Wave One | 36,500 EKUBO | Scheduled from September 3, 2025 for three months; halted November 1 with remainder returned |
| Ethereum V3 incentives | 30,940 EKUBO | gEKUBO-lock campaign ended April 15, 2026 |
| EKUBO liquidity support | 100,000 EKUBO from company team tokens + 50 ETH DAO match | Ethereum EKUBO/ETH 1% boosted-fee pool, approximately six months from April 2026; active at cutoff |
| Ethereum USDC incentives | 91,000 USDC | High-fee pools; April 15–July 15, 2026; ended |
These authorizations total 244,877.5 EKUBO, 160,000 USDC, 62 ETH and 80,000 STRK, including the one-time POL seeding and returned/unused authorizations. They are not an incremental addition to the current POL value above. Separate externally supported campaigns include Starknet DeFi Spring (ended January 8, 2026) and BTCfi Season (active distribution schedule at cutoff: 29,826.14 STRK/day across nine pairs with positive rates; next scheduled distribution October 1). The displayed daily rate is not the lifetime budget or proof of future settlement. BOLD-denominated bribe-return distributions ended January 14, 2026. These are public incentive programs and POL authorizations rather than private purchased-TVL guarantees. The aggregate above covers the enumerated DAO/company authorizations, not the lifetime budgets of external STRK campaigns. External reward rates are separately disclosed; no unsupported external lifetime total or guaranteed liquidity amount is asserted.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
No token-secured loans or credit lines exist or have existed, including against unissued tokens. This is confirmed by the founder as of October 3, 2026. The company’s charge card is unsecured and paid in full monthly.
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
DAO public sale on Starknet for ETH, STRK and USDC.e
TWAMM/DCA public market orders; not a SAFT, SAFE, investor OTC or discounted market-maker round.
2024-05-24 to 2024-07-23
3,269,924.914467323305443453 EKUBO gross executed order input (three orders). Net sold to third parties is not separately attributable because DAO-owned sale liquidity absorbed some flow. Initial sale allocation also included 63,408.418866010027622941 EKUBO of liquidity seed, not additional order sales.
No vesting; market execution. Proceeds withdrawn: 1,204,768.484154 USDC.e, 1,549,921.561311705551533686 STRK and 343.674665825460630777 ETH.
Ekubo, Inc. private fundraising / OTC / discounted market-maker sales
As of September 30, 2026, Ekubo, Inc. has made no private fundraising, OTC or discounted market-maker sales of EKUBO.
None through September 30, 2026
0 EKUBO in these company sales
Not applicable
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
Foundation: none. Lab/DevCo: Ekubo, Inc., a Delaware corporation. DAO: Ekubo DAO, with governance on Starknet.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
The DAO received public-sale proceeds and a disclosed 6 million STRK catalyst grant (half upfront, half scheduled over 48 months). It holds treasury assets and liquidity positions and receives the applicable protocol-fee/buyback flows. The grant authorization is not represented as a currently available cash balance.
On Starknet, the disclosed current fee mechanism applies a fixed 20% protocol share when LP fees are collected; the original Ethereum Positions path collects a 10% swap-fee share. These paths route receipts to EKUBO buyback contracts. On other reviewed EVM Positions paths the owner can withdraw accrued protocol fees; those roles are held by the company key described in item 3. An automatic remittance from those company-controlled withdrawals to the DAO has not been established by the owner reads.
Ve33 pool swap fees go to voting STONX lockers. The DAO's own STONX/USDG position can earn STONX liquidity incentives; the company earns voter fees through its locks. These are not automatic EKUBO staking rewards or a DAO share of every Ve33 swap fee.
The DevCo's historical funding includes the $1.5 million/two-year DAO grant executed in July 2024, company token reserves and subsequent STONX locker receipts. The original service period has elapsed; no successor DAO grant was identified. No current runway or remaining-grant percentage is asserted.
(c) Operational use of resources
DAO proposals fund liquidity support, security, service providers, buybacks and other approved purposes. The DevCo uses resources for protocol development, audits, interface and infrastructure operations. No foundation expenditures apply. No automatic distribution to EKUBO stakers is implied.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
- https://ekubo.org/governance/info — DAO portfolio and governance information; replaces the redirecting dao-treasury URL.
- https://ekubo.org/governance/proposals — treasury authorizations and execution records.
- https://ekubo.org/charts — protocol adoption/activity metrics.
- https://defillama.com/protocol/fees/ekubo — third-party fees and revenue series, subject to provider methodology.
- https://docs.ekubo.org/integration-guides/reference/contract-addresses#governance-contracts — governance contract references.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: Exploited April 2, 2026 (Starknet block 8,389,431); the historical exploitation was identified in August 2026.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: May 5, 2026; affected peripheral Huff Router deployments, not Core or the EKUBO token contract.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: An extension callback lacked a Core-only caller check. An attacker could mark an order executed without the corresponding swap and withdraw from pooled filled-order balances.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: A calldata-parsing flaw let an attacker supply an address from which an affected router pulled approved tokens, draining approving wallets.
(c) Quantified impact
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: The published post-mortem reports 47,123.33 USDC.e, 15,381.29 EKUBO and 0.457 ETH affected, approximately $55,000. Sixty-three open orders held by 41 addresses could not be withdrawn.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: Published analysis identifies approximately $1.42 million across assets, including 5,813.547755142307722539 EKUBO from four Ethereum addresses. A separate 15.806237743227243531 gEKUBO-26Q2 was taken from two additional addresses; this is not added to direct EKUBO losses without distinction. WBTC accounted for most value lost.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: Governance deployed the caller-check fix on June 8, 2026 at 21:01:29 UTC, block 10,612,502, following the June 4 report/proposal. New order placement was deprecated. After discovering the earlier exploitation, the DAO funded the shortfall in September; the published restoration record reports affected balances restored September 21.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: Replacement routers corrected the parsing flaw; the interface stopped creating affected-router approvals. Finite approvals were cleared through a whitehat action. The immutable affected routers remain vulnerable and surviving unlimited approvals remain at risk until revoked. In June the DAO funded a recovery contract with assets worth approximately $300,000. Its EKUBO allocation is 5,829.353992885534966070, including 1:1 compensation for the separate gEKUBO losses. Claim acceptance includes a sanctions representation and release.
(e) Current status
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: The vulnerability is fixed and affected balances were restored at DAO expense. Stolen funds were not recovered. Restoration of balances is not recovery of the attacker's proceeds.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: Open. At September 29 Ethereum block 26,085,221, 12 of 31 eligible addresses had claimed. EKUBO claimed: 5,490.936506644602934989; unclaimed: 338.417486240932031081. Claims remain open and the fund's unclaimed allocations are backed. WBTC coverage is partial: 3.96506773 allocated against 17.01583735 identified lost. No claim that all victims have been made whole is made. The proposal described a 180-day claim period, but the contract has no automatic timestamp deadline: the DAO-controlled owner must call endClaims. Stolen funds have not been recovered.
(f) References
Limit Orders extension — Starknet: https://ekubo.org/governance/proposals/0x727b53063708fddc8c623b8e5272cec162a402b005b45f64d6a67816551f27e ; https://gist.github.com/moodysalem/63790287ff69bf43e163eebb001e9130 . The post-mortem's July fix-month wording conflicts with its cited block; the date above follows verified block/transaction evidence.
Huff Router approval incident — Ethereum / Arbitrum: https://github.com/EkuboProtocol/huff-router/tree/main/incident-report ; https://etherscan.io/address/0x5E1da6D39d2Aa65B4739EcE2CDE1Ae77d22ECA63.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
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