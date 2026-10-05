Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

Public code and repository-specific licences are available at https://github.com/EkuboProtocol/. Ekubo, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the named licensor of the EVM code under the Ekubo DAO Shared Revenue License 1.0 (https://ekubo-license-v1.eth.link/). The DAO is a third-party beneficiary of the licence: third-party licensees owe 50% of their defined Protocol Revenue to the DAO, subject to the licence terms. Governance may clarify the revenue definition, set the payment address and reduce the share. These contractual rights are distinct from ownership of copyright or automatic on-chain fee routing.

As confirmed by the issuer on October 2, 2026, we, Ekubo, Inc., identify ourselves as the copyright holder of the Ekubo codebase, rather than the DAO. This issuer statement is corroborated by reviewed repository copyright notices; it is not independent verification of every contributor assignment or the complete chain of title. Repository licences differ. The DAO's beneficiary and licence-governance rights are separate from copyright ownership.

At Ethereum block 26,105,558 (October 2, 2026 15:32:59 UTC), the ENS licence name ekubo-license-v1.eth is registered to the DAO's Ethereum governance proxy 0x1E0EF4162e42C9bF820c307218c4E41cCcA6E9CC until September 30, 2035. Its records are controlled by the separate address 0xF94E5Cdf41247E268d4847C30A0DC2893B33e85d, also the sole owner address of the company Ethereum Safe. The registrant can replace that controller through governance. The identity of the controller's key custodian remains unconfirmed; DAO registration does not identify that separate custodian. The controller has the additional-signer authority described in item 11, not verified single-key-only authority.

Ekubo, Inc.'s U.S. EKUBO standard-character trademark application 50039549 was filed August 8, 2026 and is pending examination, not registered. Earlier application 98742533 is abandoned. These are U.S. records; no worldwide registration claim is made.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Starknet Governor requires 100,000 EKUBO of average delegated voting weight to propose, a one-hour pre-vote delay, a four-day vote, at least 3,250,000 EKUBO in favour and more votes in favour than against, then a one-hour execution delay. The execution window is 30 days. It executes passed proposals directly; there is no separate guardian or veto role. Governance can reconfigure or upgrade the Governor by proposal and has exercised upgrade authority over Starknet protocol contracts. The absence of a dedicated pause function in published source does not prevent an upgrade from changing or disabling behaviour.

EVM Core contracts are immutable and ownerless. Peripheral manager ownership differs by chain and generation. The original Ethereum Positions contract is owned by RevenueBuybacks under DAO governance. Ekubo, Inc.'s development key owns the other deployed Positions and Orders managers in the reviewed deployment matrix: original Orders and v3.2 Positions/Orders on Ethereum; both generations on Arbitrum, Base, Monad and MegaETH; original managers on Robinhood Chain; v3.2 managers on Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain and Ink; and v3.2 Positions on Polygon. No v3.2 Orders code was found at its expected Polygon address.

A Positions owner can withdraw accrued protocol fees and set NFT metadata. An Orders owner can set NFT metadata but cannot withdraw funds. Both can transfer or renounce ownership. These owner roles do not permit pausing, upgrading or moving users' positions or orders. The separate Ve33Positions contract has a metadata-only owner role held by the DAO's Robinhood Chain proxy.

Governance also controls STONX minting through the Starknet Governor → Ethereum L1 proxy → Robinhood Chain owner proxy. STONX minting has no supply cap other than its contract's uint128 bound. This authority is unrelated to EKUBO's fixed supply. Method of authority for the company development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 varies by chain. At the September 29 Ethereum cutoff it was EIP-7702 delegated to AmbireAccount7702 (0x5a7fc11397e9a8ad41bf10bf13f22b0a63f96f6d), with only its original private key privileged. On Robinhood Chain a September 29 17:03:40 UTC transaction installed Alchemy SemiModularAccount7702 (0x69007702764179f14f51cdce752f4f775d74e139) and a global additional signer 0x184a439f5b87336bf73da844de1814abd11c760a; a September 30 20:48:58 UTC state read shows that either original key or additional signer can act alone, with no joint-signature threshold. On October 1, 2026 the issuer stated that it does not recognize the additional signer; its custody is unknown. September 30 reads show Ambire delegation on MegaETH and plain single-key EOAs on Arbitrum, Base, Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, Gnosis, Unichain, World Chain, Ink and Monad.

On Polygon PoS (chain ID 137), development address 0x00000C771F6176268D5A9846E0956C3eF58597A1 is a plain externally owned account with no contract code or EIP-7702 delegation at block 94,680,839 (September 29, 2026 23:59:59 UTC) and block 94,888,708 (October 3, 2026 14:36:42 UTC). Its nonce was 27 at both blocks, supporting no delegation set or cleared between them. No implementation contract or additional contract-configured signer applies on Polygon; its onchain authority is the account private key.

Clarification following reviewer feedback: independently checked module reads confirm the installed additional signer on Robinhood Chain and on the company Ethereum Safe-owner address. The installations were self-submitted by the original account keys. Unknown signer custody does not remove that authority; we cannot accurately describe the development address as a single-key EOA on every chain. No malicious-control finding is made. The Safe approveHash route remains source-inferred, not simulated.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

EKUBO holders stake on Starknet to vote or delegate; staking has no minimum lock or withdrawal delay and does not automatically pay rewards. Separately, STONX holders on Robinhood Chain may lock for up to four years, without early withdrawal, to direct emission allocation among pools and participate in setting those pools' swap fees. The locks are transferable NFTs and can be increased, extended, split or merged. STONX voters do not acquire arbitrary proposal-execution, upgrade or minting powers. STONX confers no Ekubo DAO governance rights, and EKUBO confers no STONX voting rights.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Passed EKUBO proposals authorize on-chain execution by the Governor, including treasury actions and the contract powers above. An off-chain request that Ekubo, Inc. perform additional services is distinct from on-chain execution; the company may decline additional responsibilities. Protocol fees collected through the established Starknet and original Ethereum Positions paths fund EKUBO buybacks. Bought-back tokens are not irrevocably burned and may be used under governance control. EKUBO staking does not itself guarantee distributions.

In Ve33 pools all swap fees are routed to STONX lockers voting for those pools, not to the DAO. The DAO can earn incentives on its own STONX/USDG liquidity position. Licence obligations of third-party licensees are separate from these contract flows. The licence contains no express Ve33 exclusion; it also does not establish an obligation of Ekubo, Inc., as licensor, to remit its own locker receipts. No claim that the DAO owns all protocol-related revenue is made.

(e) Control surface reliance

Starknet operation relies on governance-controlled upgradeable contracts; EVM Core and Ve33 logic are immutable. Peripheral owner keys and cross-chain governance proxies remain relevant control surfaces. As confirmed by the issuer on September 30, 2026, Ekubo, Inc. plans to transfer ownership of the Positions and Orders contracts to the Ekubo DAO on all chains where those contracts are deployed, as soon as a proxy contract is available on the relevant chain to confer ownership to the Starknet-based governance contracts. No calendar completion date has been specified. This is a planned change, not a statement that the transfers have occurred; current ownership is described in item 3(b).

(f) Dissolution authority

The reviewed governance contracts have no dedicated dissolution function. Passed proposals can transfer treasury assets and exercise the Governor's ownership and upgrade powers, subject to the applicable contract paths. This describes technical authority, not a determination of the DAO's legal domicile or any exclusive statutory wind-up process.