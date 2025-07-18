dYdX Chain revenue consists of trading and transaction fees paid by users of the protocol, which are predominantly denominated in USDC.

Prior to distribution according to the revenue share allocations controlled by dYdX Chain governance (which are further described below), a portion of gross protocol fees are automatically sent by the protocol to (A) dYdX Affiliates, who automatically receive a portion of their referred users’ taker fees (you can learn more about the dYdX Affiliate Program here); and (B) dYdX users that qualify for Maker Rebates (you can learn more about the dYdX fee tiers here).

Gross Protocol Revenue = Trading Fees + Transaction Fees

Net Protocol Revenue = [Trading Fees + Transaction Fees] - [Affiliate Payments + Maker Rebates]

Net Protocol Revenue is then distributed according to a revenue share mechanism controlled through dYdX governance, as follows: 1. 40% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically distributed to DYDX stakers (delegators) as staking rewards on a per-block basis (note that validators charge a commission on their delegators’ staking rewards, which can range from 5% to 100% depending on the validator). 2. 25% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the MegaVault, the dYdX protocol’s automated liquidity engine (you can learn more about the MegaVault here). 3. 25% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the dYdX Treasury subDAO and used towards the DYDX Buyback Program to buy back DYDX tokens in the open market and stake them to dYdX Chain validators to contribute to the security of the network (you can learn more about the DYDX Buyback Program here). 4. 10% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the dYdX Treasury subDAO and used for DAO OPEX, financial planning and financial sustainability activities within the dYdX ecosystem.

Please note that the distribution of protocol revenue, including recipients and percentage allocations, can be controlled and determined through dYdX Chain governance and may change from time to time.