(a) Problem the project solves

Velocity Exchange, formerly Drift Protocol, is a decentralized exchange on Solana that lets users trade perpetual futures and spot assets and lend and borrow from onchain accounts without a custodian. It launched as Drift on Solana in late 2021 after a $3.8 million seed round and was built to offer exchange-grade derivatives trading with onchain settlement. After an April 1, 2026 exploit drained about $295.7 million from Drift, the exchange was rebuilt and rebranded as Velocity Exchange, with the rebrand announced on July 1, 2026 and open access restored after the whitelist was removed on September 21, 2026. The governance token keeps the DRIFT name, and the Drift DAO, Drift Foundation and Drift Labs keep their names, so this filing refers to them as such.

(Source: CoinDesk, Drift Raises $3.8M, Solana Compass, Drift Co-Founder Cindy Leow Steps Down, The Crypto Times, Drift Rebrands to Velocity, Incident Recovery Update)

(b) Operational priorities

Development has been funded by venture rounds totalling $52.5 million and by protocol fees. DIP-9, put to a vote from December 24, 2025, proposed paying Drift Labs and associated contributors $1.5 million a month from protocol fees for two years, with a $9 million USDC payment for the first half of 2026. Since the exploit, the priority is recovery for affected users. Velocity routes 60% to 90% of its Net Protocol Revenue to the DFX recovery pool, and Tether committed up to $127.5 million, including a revenue-linked credit facility, with partners committing up to $20 million more.

(Source: Drift Raises $25M in Series B, DIP-9 Support Ongoing Protocol Development and Growth, DFX Claim and Redemptions, Incident Recovery Update)

(c) High-level project overview

Users deposit collateral into onchain accounts and trade perpetual futures and spot markets, with margin, liquidation and risk rules enforced by the exchange program. Fees are split between the Insurance Fund, the liquidity pool and protocol revenue. In the rebuilt Velocity Exchange, 15% of fees go to the Insurance Fund, 15% to the vAMM and 70% to Net Protocol Revenue. Velocity runs on a new program address with rotated keys, and Isolated Markets and Amplify were removed in the relaunch.

(Source: DFX Claim and Redemptions, Recovery Plan for Affected Users, DIP-8 Update to Trading Fee Distribution)

(d) Primary token functions

DRIFT is the governance token of the Drift DAO. Holders vote on Drift Improvement Proposals on Realms at one token per vote, and a holder needs 20,000 DRIFT to submit a proposal. DRIFT was also used to pay ecosystem rewards, including the 2024 launch airdrop and the FUEL rewards program. Before the exploit, DRIFT could be staked in the Drift Safety Module, which gave stakers fee discounts and a role in voting, and the FUEL Claim & Stake option paid a bonus of up to 1,000 DRIFT to claimants who staked there. DRIFT carries no claim on protocol revenue. The Velocity Insurance Fund staking documentation covers stakes in market assets only and does not provide for DRIFT staking.

(Source: Introducing the DRIFT Governance Token, Drift Constitution, FUEL Claim, Insurance Fund Staking)

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance has three branches. The Realms DAO elects Security Council members, after the Foundation appointed the first Council under its Bylaws. The Security Council sets risk parameters and approves program upgrades and market listings, and a futarchy DAO run through MetaDAO funds grants. The April 2026 exploit came through takeover of the Security Council multisig, and Drift said it would introduce a new community-governed multisig with signers on dedicated signing devices. Velocity now uses cold, warm and hot admin key tiers, with warm changes behind a timelock. On September 30, 2026 the Drift Foundation said it is evaluating the best path forward for DRIFT, so the token's future role in governing Velocity is undecided as of 2026-10-12.

(Source: Introducing the DRIFT Governance Token, Drift Constitution, Incident Recovery Update, Admin Keys, Drift Foundation on X)