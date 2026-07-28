(a) Problem the project solves

Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer payment cryptocurrency designed for fast, low-cost value transfer. It launched on December 6, 2013 as an accessible alternative to Bitcoin, with one-minute block times and low transaction fees that make it suitable for small payments, tipping, and remittance-style transfers. The network launched fairly with no premine and no initial coin offering. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Wikipedia: Dogecoin)

(b) Operational priorities

Dogecoin has no issuing company and no protocol treasury. Ongoing development is performed by volunteer open-source contributors to Dogecoin Core and is supported by the Dogecoin Foundation, a not-for-profit that funds development through donations and a dedicated Core Development Fund of 5,000,000 DOGE held in a 3-of-5 multisignature wallet, which disburses 500,000 DOGE per Dogecoin Core release to contributors. The Foundation's commercial arm, House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO), funds ecosystem initiatives including payments infrastructure and regulated investment products. (Source: Cointelegraph: Core Development Fund, GlobeNewswire: House of Doge Shareholder Letter)

(c) High-level project overview

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work blockchain forked from Luckycoin, which was itself a fork of Litecoin, and uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Blocks are produced approximately every minute and each block pays miners a fixed reward of 10,000 DOGE plus transaction fees. Since September 2014 (block 371,337) Dogecoin has operated under Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW), allowing Litecoin miners to merge-mine Dogecoin and secure both chains with the same hashpower. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin, Binance Research: Merged Mining Case Study, Coinspeaker: What Is Dogecoin)

(d) Primary token functions

DOGE is the native currency of the Dogecoin blockchain. Its functions are payment of transaction fees, medium of exchange for peer-to-peer payments and tipping, and block reward compensation to miners who secure the network. DOGE carries no governance rights, no staking rights, and no claim on any revenue or treasury. (Source: Trezor: What is Dogecoin)

(e) Control surface reliance

Dogecoin has no onchain governance, no admin keys, no pause functions, and no upgrade authority. Protocol changes require voluntary adoption of new Dogecoin Core software releases by node operators and miners. The Dogecoin Foundation publishes a development roadmap (“Trailmap”) but holds no power to impose protocol changes. Foundation contributors have publicly stated that no individual or organization can unilaterally change Dogecoin's consensus, including any move to proof-of-stake. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, DailyCoin: Dogecoin Developers)