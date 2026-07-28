Score: Incomplete

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

Not applicable to a TGE. Dogecoin conducted no token generation event, has none planned, and has no issuer whose ability to deliver tokens could be impaired. Regulatory change can still affect trading venues. Exchanges in any jurisdiction may delist DOGE or restrict access in response to local law, and regulated investment products referencing DOGE, including the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) that began trading in January 2026, depend on continued regulatory approval in their listing jurisdictions. (Source: GlobeNewswire: House of Doge Shareholder Letter)

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

The Dogecoin Foundation operates through registered entities in England and Wales and the United States, and each is subject to the corporate, charity, and tax law of its jurisdiction. House of Doge Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed US public company subject to SEC reporting obligations and securities law enforcement risk. Because no entity controls the protocol, an enforcement action against the Foundation or House of Doge would affect ecosystem support activities rather than the operation of the network itself. Litigation risk is demonstrated rather than hypothetical. A class action alleging Dogecoin market manipulation was filed against Elon Musk and was dismissed in late 2024. (Source: Dogecoin Foundation: About, Nasdaq: House of Doge Merger, AInvest: Dogecoin Institutionalization)

Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Tax treatment of DOGE varies by jurisdiction and remains unsettled in several respects, including the characterization of mining rewards as income, the timing of taxation on disposals, and the treatment of DOGE received as payment or tips. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations in their jurisdictions.

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

The project imposes no jurisdictional or user-type restrictions. Dogecoin is a permissionless network that anyone can use, mine, or build on without approval. This creates risk in itself. Sanctioned persons cannot be prevented from transacting at the protocol level, which pushes compliance obligations onto exchanges, custodians, and other intermediaries, and users in restrictive jurisdictions bear the risk that local law prohibits their participation. (Source: U.Today: DOGE Is Permissionless)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws

Dogecoin Core is derived from the Luckycoin and Litecoin codebases, which themselves derive from Bitcoin. Undiscovered bugs in consensus logic, the peer-to-peer layer, or wallet code could cause chain splits, transaction failures, or loss of funds. The network depends on no bridges, rollups, or oracles at the base layer, which removes those attack surfaces, but third-party custodians, wrapped-DOGE issuers on other chains, and exchange infrastructure remain points of failure outside protocol control, as the 2013 and 2014 wallet-service incidents in Section 11 demonstrate. Dogecoin's security model also depends structurally on merged mining. AuxPoW, adopted in September 2014 at block 371,337, sources the substantial majority of Dogecoin's hashrate from Litecoin mining pools, with estimates ranging from roughly 70% to 90% of total hashpower. A sustained decline in Litecoin mining economics, or coordinated action by a small number of large Scrypt pools, would materially weaken Dogecoin's resistance to 51% attacks. (Source: Binance Research: Merged Mining Case Study, Cryptonews: Merged Mining With Litecoin, Trezor: What is Dogecoin)

Security Measures & Their Limitations

Network security rests on Scrypt proof-of-work economics reinforced by merged mining, and code security rests on open-source peer review by volunteer Dogecoin Core maintainers, more than a decade of production hardening, and a conservative upgrade cadence. The project has not disclosed a formal third-party audit program or an ongoing bug bounty program for Dogecoin Core. The absence of a disclosed audit or bug bounty program is stated based on the lack of any public announcement. These measures cannot guarantee detection of novel consensus bugs, supply-chain compromises of the build and release process, or vulnerabilities in the upstream code Dogecoin inherits, and volunteer maintenance creates key-person risk in review capacity. (Source: GitHub: dogecoin/dogecoin, Coinpaper: Dogecoin Team)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions

Dogecoin's security budget depends on two assumptions. First, that the fixed 10,000 DOGE block reward, at prevailing DOGE prices, remains sufficient to attract hashpower. Second, that Litecoin merged mining continues to subsidize Dogecoin's security. If DOGE's price falls materially or Litecoin mining contracts, hashrate declines and attack costs fall. There is no unlock risk of any kind. No tokens are locked, no vesting schedules exist, and no cliff events can occur. Supply-side risk instead takes the form of perpetual issuance of approximately 5.256 billion DOGE per year, which requires ongoing demand growth to absorb roughly 3.4% annual dilution at current supply. Holder concentration is a material distribution risk. The top 100 wallets hold more than 60% of circulating DOGE, and large-holder disposals can move the market. Demand for DOGE also depends heavily on sentiment, social media activity, and public figures rather than fee revenue or protocol cash flows, which do not accrue to holders. (Source: OKX: What is the supply of Dogecoin, Margex: How Many Dogecoins Are There, KuCoin: Dogecoin Price)

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

No governance body can change Dogecoin's monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations. There is no onchain governance, no parameter-setting authority, and no treasury flows to redirect. Changing the emission schedule would require a consensus change shipped in Dogecoin Core and voluntarily adopted by the economic majority of miners and node operators, a process with no precedent since the 2014 decisions that fixed the 10,000 DOGE reward and removed the supply cap. The residual risk for tokenholders is the mirror image of this rigidity. The community demonstrated in 2014 that coordinated social consensus can alter monetary policy, and a future contentious change or refusal to change could produce a chain split. (Source: Real Vision: How to Mine Dogecoin, Cryptonews: Why Dogecoin Has No Supply Cap)