Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

The DIMO DAO is not a legal person and does not hold intellectual property in its own name. It controls protocol IP indirectly through DIMO Foundation, which is the DAO's legal representative and the sole director and shareholder of DIMO Limited; DIMO Limited owns the assigned protocol IP under the executed 2022-11-03 Asset Transfer Agreement.

The assigned IP comprises fifteen DIMO-Network code repositories — dimo-token; dimo-staking-license-contracts; dimo-identity; devices-api; device-data-api; users-api; rewards-api; nft-api; dimo-driver; dimo-explorer; meta-transaction-processor; cluster-helm-charts; DIP-internal; shared; and dimo — together with the DIMO and $DIMO trademarks and applications, the DIMO logo, the domains dimo.city, dimo.build, dimo.foundation, dimo.community, dimo.global, dimo.town, dimo.vin and dimo.eth, the DIMO documentation, and the proprietary BSL template. The same list is stated in Q4(b).

Licensing: DIMO Limited licensed the listed code to Digital Infrastructure Inc. on a perpetual, non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, royalty-free and sublicensable basis, with Digital Infrastructure Inc. owning the derivative works it creates, and licensed the DIMO mark to Digital Infrastructure Inc. on a fully paid, royalty-free, non-exclusive basis. Tokenholders control disposal of this IP through the DIP thresholds in Q4(c): a non-exclusive core-IP license requires Level 1, and a sale or disposal of core IP requires Level 3 (70% support, 10% quorum).

(b) Contract/admin powers

Roles and balances are as of 5 October 2026, after EIP-1 executed on Ethereum. Addresses are listed at the end.

Polygon. Since 29 September 2026 the Polygon DIMO token is administered only by the DIMO TimeLock, which holds the admin, minter and upgrader roles. The TimeLock executes only proposals passed through the DIMO Governor, after a 96-hour delay. No multisig or individual can mint, burn, upgrade or change roles on the token. The burner role is held by the TimeLock and by DimoCredit, whose code does not use it. The Polygon PoS ChildChainManager holds the depositor role and mints bridge deposits. The token is not paused.

A proposal needs 5,000,000 votes to submit, a quorum of 10% of Polygon DIMO and a majority of votes cast. Voting runs 268,800 blocks (about 4.7 days), then the proposal waits 96 hours in the TimeLock. The Governor is owned by the TimeLock, so its own rules change only by proposal. The DIP framework's Level 1 to 3 thresholds and 5% per-voter cap (Q4(c)) are process rules the contract does not enforce. A proposal to extend voting to about seven days and remove the TimeLock's minter role is planned.

Ethereum. The Ethereum DIMO token sets total supply. Since EIP-1 executed, the Ethereum TimeLock holds the admin and upgrader roles, the admin Safe holds the pauser role, and the Polygon PoS bridge predicate is the only minter; it releases DIMO to holders exiting Polygon. No Safe can mint, burn or upgrade Ethereum DIMO. The Ethereum Governor (5,000,000-vote proposal threshold, 5% quorum, 96-hour delay) is owned by its TimeLock. The token is not paused.

EIP-1 also burned 150,000,000 DIMO from the treasury under DIP-12 and returned 29,999,307.76 DIMO to the Polygon PoS bridge escrow, restoring the backing lost in the November 2025 bridge incident. Total supply is 848,893,318.64 DIMO.

Foundation pause and veto. The DIMO Foundation keeps two powers on both chains, exercised through the admin Safe: it can pause the token, and it can cancel a passed proposal during the 96-hour delay. That takes 3 of 5 signers on Polygon and 2 of 3 on Ethereum. The Safe cannot propose, schedule or execute anything, and holds no other role on either token. Tokenholders can remove either power by proposal, which the Safe can veto.

Treasury. The DIMO Limited treasury Safe (3 of 5 signers on both chains) holds 121,539,264.23 DIMO on Polygon and 100 DIMO on Ethereum. The admin Safe holds 18,361,523.24 DIMO on Polygon. Transfers do not go through the Governor, but under DIP-13 (effective 28 August 2026) discretionary spending requires a tokenholder-approved budget at Level 2 (60% support, 5% quorum) or above, covering at most twelve months and stating spending by category in USD and the maximum DIMO to be sold. Outside a budget, only pre-DIP-13 commitments, protocol rule-based payments such as the 40% node operator share under DIP-3, and an emergency allowance of up to US$1,000,000 per calendar year for security, legal or compliance matters are allowed. A treasury action clears the DIP vote and 96-hour timelock first, then the Safe's 3-of-5 threshold.

Other. The Developer License Admin Safe (2 of 5) holds DimoCredit's DC_ADMIN role, which sets DCX pricing inputs and the address that receives DIMO paid for DCX. It has no role on the token.

Method and threshold for each power.

Mint, burn, upgrade or change roles on either token: passed proposal only. Majority of votes cast; quorum 10% on Polygon, 5% on Ethereum; 96-hour delay.

Pause either token: admin Safe (PAUSER_ROLE). 3 of 5 on Polygon, 2 of 3 on Ethereum.

Veto a passed proposal on either chain: admin Safe (CANCELLER_ROLE). 3 of 5 on Polygon, 2 of 3 on Ethereum.

Treasury transfers: DIMO Limited treasury Safe, 3 of 5, after DIP approval and the 96-hour timelock.

Bridge minting and burning: Polygon PoS ChildChainManager (DEPOSITOR_ROLE) and PoS bridge predicate (MINTER_ROLE), programmatic.

Contracts.

DIMO token, Polygon: 0xE261D618a959aFfFd53168Cd07D12E37B26761db

DIMO Governor, Polygon: 0xD203e37D96cC0b9b7Dc00fC3fDfcf1b1A2E8c547

DIMO TimeLock, Polygon: 0x9F9859757b95100E2eC3d5E344608Dbe361dAaf4

DimoCredit, Polygon: 0x7186F9aC35d24c9a4cf1E58a797c04DF1b334322

PoS ChildChainManager, Polygon: 0xA6FA4fB5f76172d178d61B04b0ecd319C5d1C0aa

DIMO token, Ethereum: 0x5fab9761d60419C9eeEbe3915A8FA1ed7e8d2E1B

Governor, Ethereum: 0x80b5B0266E8f974758eaf65a06B69A7b953Ee91D

TimeLock, Ethereum: 0x1AE34aBd6aF3B0E9168376137c546671675A766B

PoS bridge predicate, Ethereum: 0x9923263fA127b3d1484cFD649df8f1831c2A74e4

Safes and signers. No Safe has a module or guard. Signers are identified by the letters A to H below. The treasury Safe and the Polygon admin Safe share the same five owners, three of whom are affiliated with Digital Infrastructure Inc.: Yevgeny Khessin, Diego Moro and Dylan Moreland (see Q5(d)).

Admin Safe, Polygon, 3 of 5: 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123. Signers A, B, C, D, E.

Admin Safe, Ethereum (same address), 2 of 3. Signers A, D, E.

DIMO Limited treasury Safe, Polygon and Ethereum, 3 of 5: 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5. Signers A, B, C, D, E.

Ethereum DIMO Limited Safe, 3 of 5, no token roles since EIP-1: 0x1C618558C4d65fD7cfb65E81b65259183F444896. Signers B, C, D, E, F.

Developer License Admin Safe, Polygon, 2 of 5: 0x62b98e019e0d3e4A1Ad8C786202e09017Bd995e1. Signers A, D, E, G, H.

A (Dylan Moreland): 0x8d2B731Ccfffc2F7880231d94726c6c4FeD6F6A0

B: 0x366b7Fb62795c21bF4d9329A93Ec707233166372

C: 0x82f120a5CCc5E7dB1b7b79a534b3a08982A87296

D: 0xB7BE3cde061ecB3a55a50A9854DcCfA8564663a9

E: 0x55F5257Ca1Fdc5d0079db7317122DF73857b2fFD

F: 0x3E54D4B54E41AeB81525b1d012dAac48B11b096e

G: 0xf9D26323Ab49179A6d57C26515B01De018553787

H: 0xa3bcc9701E360ddF642d6cf23eCB86ba9a95B3cf

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

A locking mechanism exists but confers no rights at present. Under DIP-2, DIMO could be locked in the staking contract 0xB4538A8D6AFab2849Ef78D08D49Dc1cc5AC2eD83 and attached to a vehicle at defined levels, contributing points toward that vehicle's weekly Baseline Issuance total. Baseline Issuance to connected-vehicle users was discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28. Since that date a staked position earns nothing: the points it carries have no present effect, and no reward, fee, revenue or distribution attaches to it.

The contract remains open and positions are still being created. 10,332 stake positions existed as of 2026-09-17, in amounts of roughly 500 to 4,000 DIMO with terms running from six months to two years, after which the locked DIMO can be withdrawn. Locking does not alter the holder's DIMO balance or transfer rights beyond the lock term itself.

Locking has never conferred governance rights. DIP-1 voting rights are based on DIMO voting power and do not create a separate class of rights for locked tokens. Locked or staked tokenholders have no additional power to appoint directors, control treasury actions, pause or upgrade contracts, mint or burn tokens, or receive any separate economic distribution by reason of locking or staking.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Tokenholders vote on DIPs covering token parameters, treasury budgets, core IP, minting and burning, bylaws and director removal at the Level 1 to 3 thresholds in Q4(c). Proposals that change the Polygon token, its governance contracts or DimoCredit are voted and executed on-chain through the DIMO Governor and TimeLock described in Q3(b), subject to the Foundation's veto. Voting power is the holder's delegated DIMO balance on the chain where the proposal is made, so Polygon proposals count Polygon DIMO and Ethereum proposals count Ethereum DIMO; a holder must delegate, which it can do to itself, before it can vote. Baseline protocol rewards were distributed to eligible connected-vehicle users under DIP-2 based on network participation. That program was discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28, and the undistributed allocation is frozen and cannot be reallocated without tokenholder approval. Network revenue is now generated through DCX (DIMO Credits), which developers buy with DIMO; the credits, not the DIMO, are burned on use. That revenue is split sixty percent to the protocol treasury and forty percent to node operators. Neither mechanism creates a pro-rata claim for tokenholders: holding, locking, delegating or voting DIMO does not entitle a holder to protocol fees, revenue or rewards. No buyback or treasury sale program is currently operative outside a DIP-13 budget.

(e) Control surface reliance

Most contract administration has moved on-chain. Since 2026-09-29, minting, burning, upgrades and role changes on the Polygon DIMO token, and upgrades of the Governor, TimeLock and DimoCredit, execute only through a passed on-chain proposal after the 96-hour TimeLock delay. Since EIP-1 executed, the Ethereum token follows the same model. DIMO Foundation keeps, by design, a pause switch and a veto over queued proposals on both chains, exercised through its admin Safe. Because the same Safe holds both, it could pause the token and cancel any proposal to remove either power; tokenholders cannot override the veto on-chain.

Execution is not fully autonomous. Treasury transfers depend on the Foundation's 3-of-5 treasury Safe after DIP approval, and DIP-13 limits discretionary spending to tokenholder-approved budgets. A proposal to extend on-chain voting to about seven days and to remove the TimeLock's minting role is planned.

(f) Dissolution authority

The DIMO DAO has no separate onchain dissolution authority or DAO-specific dissolution vote. The applicable legal wind-up mechanism is in the DIMO Foundation Bylaws dated 2022-12-16, read with the Foundation's current certified corporate records. DIMO Foundation's board is the approval body: it approves winding-up by a majority vote with a quorum of two directors when more than one director is in office, or by a written resolution signed by all directors. The Supervisor then effects the process by delivering notice to the Foundation's registered office with the approving board minutes or written resolution attached. The liquidator is the person designated in that notice; if none is designated, the directors or their appointee serve. Members, directors, and the Supervisor, solely in those capacities, may not petition to wind up the Foundation except for insolvency or a bona fide reorganization. No tokenholder vote is independently required by the reviewed bylaws for the legal wind-up step.