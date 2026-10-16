Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Software is increasingly asked to operate physical assets it does not own. A rental platform, a fleet dispatcher, a lender, or an autonomous agent all need the same things from a vehicle: a verifiable identity, scoped permission from the owner, a way to confirm the vehicle's actual state, and in many cases the ability to operate it. Today each of those is rebuilt manufacturer by manufacturer, which is slow and expensive, and none of it is scoped to the length of a single use. DIMO provides identity, access, verification and, keys, as one permissioned interface across more than 50 brands. The owner grants the permission and can withdraw it, after which no new access is issued. Simply put, DIMO allows asset owners to get access to the revenue stream of the underlying asset and increase the value of their asset.
(b) Operational priorities
Network operations are funded by DCX revenue rather than by new token issuance. Developers buy DIMO Credits with DIMO and burn them on use. Sixty percent of that revenue goes to the protocol treasury and forty percent to node operators. Foundation spending runs against budgets approved by tokenholders under DIP-13, and treasury commitments require an approved DIP and 3-of-5 Safe execution. Digital Infrastructure Inc. builds and operates DIMO-facing products and services and funds itself from product revenue and corporate financing. It also contributes code to the protocol, mostly at it's own cost and according to its own business needs. DIMO Foundation may fund specific protocol work under a budget approved by token-holders. Baseline Issuance, which previously rewarded consumer-vehicle users under DIP-2, was discontinued under DIP-12.
(c) High-level project overview
DIMO is an open vehicle-data network and developer platform built around four primitives: identity, access, verification and keys. A vehicle owner connects a supported car or device and authorizes access. The vehicle is registered on DIMO Identity. The owner grants scoped permission to a named application, which exchanges that grant for a short-lived credential carrying only the access the session requires. Within that session the application can read telemetry, request signed attestations of facts such as VIN, odometer, location or vehicle health, and where supported operate the vehicle, including lock, unlock and charge control. The owner can withdraw the grant at any time, after which no further credentials are issued; a credential already issued runs to its expiry. Developers build rental, fleet, insurance, maintenance, charging and AI products on those interfaces. Digital Infrastructure Inc. develops DIMO-facing applications and contributes code to the open-source protocol. DIMO Foundation administers protocol IP, contracts, treasury resources, and specified smart-contract roles. Token-holders govern defined matters through DIMO Improvement Proposals.
(d) Primary token functions
The DIMO token has two primary functions. First, it carries delegated governance power: holders and delegates vote on token parameters, treasury budgets, core IP, Foundation governance, and other DIMO Improvement Proposals. Second, it is the only way to buy DIMO Credits (DCX), the network's access credit. DCX is non-transferable, fixed at $0.0001, and burned when spent. Developers pay 1,250 DCX per vehicle per month for data access, with historical lookback at 1,250 DCX per prior month up to 12,500 DCX. Sixty percent of DCX revenue goes to the protocol treasury and forty percent to node operators in proportion to the DCX burned on their behalf. Baseline Issuance rewards to connected-vehicle users, previously distributed under DIP-2, were discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28. The undistributed allocation is frozen and cannot be reallocated without tokenholder approval. Governance can change these functions and parameters through the applicable proposal and voting process.
(e) Control surface reliance
Control is currently hybrid. Token holders vote on core policy through DIMO Improvement Proposals. DIMO Foundation multi-signature wallets and administrator roles implement approved changes, manage treasury resources, administer certain token, governance, registry, and upgrade functions, and may reject actions that are invalid or unlawful. The governance framework states an objective of moving more administration on-chain over time.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Yevgeny “Yev” Khessin
CEO & Co-Founder
Computer science graduate of Michigan State University. Previous roles include General Motors/OnStar, Ford/Argo AI, and Aeris. Co-founded DIMO in 2021 and became CEO in 2026.
Dylan Moreland
Infrastructure Engineer
Integral and Deepfield (Nokia). Distributed systems and applied cryptography. Architect of DIMO's vehicle identity protocol and session primitive, and of the open-source repositories any operator can audit.
James Li
Product Engineer
Hermes-Microvision, OPOWER (acquired by Oracle), and Onfleet. More than ten years building developer platforms across last-mile delivery, utility SaaS and semiconductors. Built DIMO's developer ecosystem and API platform from zero.
Diego Moro
Finance
10+ years of fintech background for startups and legacy businesses.
Rob Solomon
Advisor
Prior CEO of DIMO. CFO at Consensys Mesh and Vroom.com
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Oliver Tuke Bell
Director, DIMO Foundation
Founder and CEO of Marfire. Former partner at Walkers Cayman specializing in offshore blockchain structures and digital-asset funds; admitted in Cayman, the BVI, and England and Wales. BA in Economics, Durham University.
Petrus Dorfling Basson
Director, DIMO Foundation
Founder and chief executive of Hash Directors. Former director and technical lead of KPMG Cayman's digital assets team, and previously ran a crypto data company. Chartered Accountant (CA(SA)), with CCSSA and CISA certifications. Chairman of the Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands and former chair of the Cryptocurrency Security Standard. Has consulted with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority on exchange and custodian licensing, and has served as a director of DAOs and foundation companies since 2021.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
DIMO DAO
Decentralized Org
The DIMO DAO has no officers or leadership roles. DIMO Foundation acts as its legal representative and its directors are listed above.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DIMO DAO is not a legal person and does not hold intellectual property in its own name. It controls protocol IP indirectly through DIMO Foundation, which is the DAO's legal representative and the sole director and shareholder of DIMO Limited; DIMO Limited owns the assigned protocol IP under the executed 2022-11-03 Asset Transfer Agreement.
The assigned IP comprises fifteen DIMO-Network code repositories — dimo-token; dimo-staking-license-contracts; dimo-identity; devices-api; device-data-api; users-api; rewards-api; nft-api; dimo-driver; dimo-explorer; meta-transaction-processor; cluster-helm-charts; DIP-internal; shared; and dimo — together with the DIMO and $DIMO trademarks and applications, the DIMO logo, the domains dimo.city, dimo.build, dimo.foundation, dimo.community, dimo.global, dimo.town, dimo.vin and dimo.eth, the DIMO documentation, and the proprietary BSL template. The same list is stated in Q4(b).
Licensing: DIMO Limited licensed the listed code to Digital Infrastructure Inc. on a perpetual, non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, royalty-free and sublicensable basis, with Digital Infrastructure Inc. owning the derivative works it creates, and licensed the DIMO mark to Digital Infrastructure Inc. on a fully paid, royalty-free, non-exclusive basis. Tokenholders control disposal of this IP through the DIP thresholds in Q4(c): a non-exclusive core-IP license requires Level 1, and a sale or disposal of core IP requires Level 3 (70% support, 10% quorum).
(b) Contract/admin powers
Roles and balances are as of 5 October 2026, after EIP-1 executed on Ethereum. Addresses are listed at the end.
Polygon. Since 29 September 2026 the Polygon DIMO token is administered only by the DIMO TimeLock, which holds the admin, minter and upgrader roles. The TimeLock executes only proposals passed through the DIMO Governor, after a 96-hour delay. No multisig or individual can mint, burn, upgrade or change roles on the token. The burner role is held by the TimeLock and by DimoCredit, whose code does not use it. The Polygon PoS ChildChainManager holds the depositor role and mints bridge deposits. The token is not paused.
A proposal needs 5,000,000 votes to submit, a quorum of 10% of Polygon DIMO and a majority of votes cast. Voting runs 268,800 blocks (about 4.7 days), then the proposal waits 96 hours in the TimeLock. The Governor is owned by the TimeLock, so its own rules change only by proposal. The DIP framework's Level 1 to 3 thresholds and 5% per-voter cap (Q4(c)) are process rules the contract does not enforce. A proposal to extend voting to about seven days and remove the TimeLock's minter role is planned.
Ethereum. The Ethereum DIMO token sets total supply. Since EIP-1 executed, the Ethereum TimeLock holds the admin and upgrader roles, the admin Safe holds the pauser role, and the Polygon PoS bridge predicate is the only minter; it releases DIMO to holders exiting Polygon. No Safe can mint, burn or upgrade Ethereum DIMO. The Ethereum Governor (5,000,000-vote proposal threshold, 5% quorum, 96-hour delay) is owned by its TimeLock. The token is not paused.
EIP-1 also burned 150,000,000 DIMO from the treasury under DIP-12 and returned 29,999,307.76 DIMO to the Polygon PoS bridge escrow, restoring the backing lost in the November 2025 bridge incident. Total supply is 848,893,318.64 DIMO.
Foundation pause and veto. The DIMO Foundation keeps two powers on both chains, exercised through the admin Safe: it can pause the token, and it can cancel a passed proposal during the 96-hour delay. That takes 3 of 5 signers on Polygon and 2 of 3 on Ethereum. The Safe cannot propose, schedule or execute anything, and holds no other role on either token. Tokenholders can remove either power by proposal, which the Safe can veto.
Treasury. The DIMO Limited treasury Safe (3 of 5 signers on both chains) holds 121,539,264.23 DIMO on Polygon and 100 DIMO on Ethereum. The admin Safe holds 18,361,523.24 DIMO on Polygon. Transfers do not go through the Governor, but under DIP-13 (effective 28 August 2026) discretionary spending requires a tokenholder-approved budget at Level 2 (60% support, 5% quorum) or above, covering at most twelve months and stating spending by category in USD and the maximum DIMO to be sold. Outside a budget, only pre-DIP-13 commitments, protocol rule-based payments such as the 40% node operator share under DIP-3, and an emergency allowance of up to US$1,000,000 per calendar year for security, legal or compliance matters are allowed. A treasury action clears the DIP vote and 96-hour timelock first, then the Safe's 3-of-5 threshold.
Other. The Developer License Admin Safe (2 of 5) holds DimoCredit's DC_ADMIN role, which sets DCX pricing inputs and the address that receives DIMO paid for DCX. It has no role on the token.
Method and threshold for each power.
- Mint, burn, upgrade or change roles on either token: passed proposal only. Majority of votes cast; quorum 10% on Polygon, 5% on Ethereum; 96-hour delay.
- Pause either token: admin Safe (PAUSER_ROLE). 3 of 5 on Polygon, 2 of 3 on Ethereum.
- Veto a passed proposal on either chain: admin Safe (CANCELLER_ROLE). 3 of 5 on Polygon, 2 of 3 on Ethereum.
- Treasury transfers: DIMO Limited treasury Safe, 3 of 5, after DIP approval and the 96-hour timelock.
- Bridge minting and burning: Polygon PoS ChildChainManager (DEPOSITOR_ROLE) and PoS bridge predicate (MINTER_ROLE), programmatic.
Contracts.
- DIMO token, Polygon: 0xE261D618a959aFfFd53168Cd07D12E37B26761db
- DIMO Governor, Polygon: 0xD203e37D96cC0b9b7Dc00fC3fDfcf1b1A2E8c547
- DIMO TimeLock, Polygon: 0x9F9859757b95100E2eC3d5E344608Dbe361dAaf4
- DimoCredit, Polygon: 0x7186F9aC35d24c9a4cf1E58a797c04DF1b334322
- PoS ChildChainManager, Polygon: 0xA6FA4fB5f76172d178d61B04b0ecd319C5d1C0aa
- DIMO token, Ethereum: 0x5fab9761d60419C9eeEbe3915A8FA1ed7e8d2E1B
- Governor, Ethereum: 0x80b5B0266E8f974758eaf65a06B69A7b953Ee91D
- TimeLock, Ethereum: 0x1AE34aBd6aF3B0E9168376137c546671675A766B
- PoS bridge predicate, Ethereum: 0x9923263fA127b3d1484cFD649df8f1831c2A74e4
Safes and signers. No Safe has a module or guard. Signers are identified by the letters A to H below. The treasury Safe and the Polygon admin Safe share the same five owners, three of whom are affiliated with Digital Infrastructure Inc.: Yevgeny Khessin, Diego Moro and Dylan Moreland (see Q5(d)).
- Admin Safe, Polygon, 3 of 5: 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123. Signers A, B, C, D, E.
- Admin Safe, Ethereum (same address), 2 of 3. Signers A, D, E.
- DIMO Limited treasury Safe, Polygon and Ethereum, 3 of 5: 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5. Signers A, B, C, D, E.
- Ethereum DIMO Limited Safe, 3 of 5, no token roles since EIP-1: 0x1C618558C4d65fD7cfb65E81b65259183F444896. Signers B, C, D, E, F.
- Developer License Admin Safe, Polygon, 2 of 5: 0x62b98e019e0d3e4A1Ad8C786202e09017Bd995e1. Signers A, D, E, G, H.
- A (Dylan Moreland): 0x8d2B731Ccfffc2F7880231d94726c6c4FeD6F6A0
- B: 0x366b7Fb62795c21bF4d9329A93Ec707233166372
- C: 0x82f120a5CCc5E7dB1b7b79a534b3a08982A87296
- D: 0xB7BE3cde061ecB3a55a50A9854DcCfA8564663a9
- E: 0x55F5257Ca1Fdc5d0079db7317122DF73857b2fFD
- F: 0x3E54D4B54E41AeB81525b1d012dAac48B11b096e
- G: 0xf9D26323Ab49179A6d57C26515B01De018553787
- H: 0xa3bcc9701E360ddF642d6cf23eCB86ba9a95B3cf
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
A locking mechanism exists but confers no rights at present. Under DIP-2, DIMO could be locked in the staking contract 0xB4538A8D6AFab2849Ef78D08D49Dc1cc5AC2eD83 and attached to a vehicle at defined levels, contributing points toward that vehicle's weekly Baseline Issuance total. Baseline Issuance to connected-vehicle users was discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28. Since that date a staked position earns nothing: the points it carries have no present effect, and no reward, fee, revenue or distribution attaches to it.
The contract remains open and positions are still being created. 10,332 stake positions existed as of 2026-09-17, in amounts of roughly 500 to 4,000 DIMO with terms running from six months to two years, after which the locked DIMO can be withdrawn. Locking does not alter the holder's DIMO balance or transfer rights beyond the lock term itself.
Locking has never conferred governance rights. DIP-1 voting rights are based on DIMO voting power and do not create a separate class of rights for locked tokens. Locked or staked tokenholders have no additional power to appoint directors, control treasury actions, pause or upgrade contracts, mint or burn tokens, or receive any separate economic distribution by reason of locking or staking.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders vote on DIPs covering token parameters, treasury budgets, core IP, minting and burning, bylaws and director removal at the Level 1 to 3 thresholds in Q4(c). Proposals that change the Polygon token, its governance contracts or DimoCredit are voted and executed on-chain through the DIMO Governor and TimeLock described in Q3(b), subject to the Foundation's veto. Voting power is the holder's delegated DIMO balance on the chain where the proposal is made, so Polygon proposals count Polygon DIMO and Ethereum proposals count Ethereum DIMO; a holder must delegate, which it can do to itself, before it can vote. Baseline protocol rewards were distributed to eligible connected-vehicle users under DIP-2 based on network participation. That program was discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28, and the undistributed allocation is frozen and cannot be reallocated without tokenholder approval. Network revenue is now generated through DCX (DIMO Credits), which developers buy with DIMO; the credits, not the DIMO, are burned on use. That revenue is split sixty percent to the protocol treasury and forty percent to node operators. Neither mechanism creates a pro-rata claim for tokenholders: holding, locking, delegating or voting DIMO does not entitle a holder to protocol fees, revenue or rewards. No buyback or treasury sale program is currently operative outside a DIP-13 budget.
(e) Control surface reliance
Most contract administration has moved on-chain. Since 2026-09-29, minting, burning, upgrades and role changes on the Polygon DIMO token, and upgrades of the Governor, TimeLock and DimoCredit, execute only through a passed on-chain proposal after the 96-hour TimeLock delay. Since EIP-1 executed, the Ethereum token follows the same model. DIMO Foundation keeps, by design, a pause switch and a veto over queued proposals on both chains, exercised through its admin Safe. Because the same Safe holds both, it could pause the token and cancel any proposal to remove either power; tokenholders cannot override the veto on-chain.
Execution is not fully autonomous. Treasury transfers depend on the Foundation's 3-of-5 treasury Safe after DIP approval, and DIP-13 limits discretionary spending to tokenholder-approved budgets. A proposal to extend on-chain voting to about seven days and to remove the TimeLock's minting role is planned.
(f) Dissolution authority
The DIMO DAO has no separate onchain dissolution authority or DAO-specific dissolution vote. The applicable legal wind-up mechanism is in the DIMO Foundation Bylaws dated 2022-12-16, read with the Foundation's current certified corporate records. DIMO Foundation's board is the approval body: it approves winding-up by a majority vote with a quorum of two directors when more than one director is in office, or by a written resolution signed by all directors. The Supervisor then effects the process by delivering notice to the Foundation's registered office with the approving board minutes or written resolution attached. The liquidator is the person designated in that notice; if none is designated, the directors or their appointee serve. Members, directors, and the Supervisor, solely in those capacities, may not petition to wind up the Foundation except for insolvency or a bona fide reorganization. No tokenholder vote is independently required by the reviewed bylaws for the legal wind-up step.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
DIMO Foundation is an exempted limited foundation company limited by guarantee and not having a share capital, incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the Companies Act and Foundation Companies Act on 2022-10-04, registration CB-394409. It represents the DIMO DAO in legal, contractual, and regulatory processes. A certified register of directors printed 2025-09-05 lists Oliver Tuke Bell and Petrus Dorfling Basson as directors. DIMO Foundation is also the sole director and sole shareholder of DIMO Limited, a separate BVI business company.
(b) IP ownership & control
DIMO Foundation itself did not receive the assigned assets. Under the executed 2022-11-03 Asset Transfer Agreement, DIMO Limited owns the protocol IP and the Foundation controls it indirectly as DIMO Limited's sole director and shareholder. The assigned IP includes 15 DIMO-Network repositories: dimo-token; dimo-staking-license-contracts; dimo-identity; devices-api; device-data-api; users-api; rewards-api; nft-api; dimo-driver; dimo-explorer; meta-transaction-processor; cluster-helm-charts; DIP-internal; shared; and dimo. It also includes the DIMO and $DIMO marks and applications, the DIMO logo, dimo.city, dimo.build, dimo.foundation, dimo.community, dimo.global, dimo.town, dimo.vin, dimo.eth, DIMO documentation, and the proprietary BSL template. DIMO Limited licensed the DIMO mark to DINC for a 12-month transition and licensed the listed code perpetually on a non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, royalty-free, sublicensable basis; DINC owns derivative works it creates.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
DIMO Foundation exists. It cannot initiate changes to governance, supply, issuance, rewards or core IP. Its admin Safe can pause DIMO and veto passed proposals. DIP sponsorship requires 5,000,000 DIMO support; voting lasts 7 days, has a 96-hour timelock, and caps one voter at 5%. Level 1 requires more than 50% support and 3% quorum for treasury commitments below 5,000,000 DIMO and non-exclusive core-IP licenses. Level 2 requires 60% support and 5% quorum for 5,000,000-15,000,000 DIMO commitments, bylaw changes, and director removal. Level 3 requires 70% support and 10% quorum for minting or burning, governance or issuance changes, reward-parameter changes, core-IP sale or disposal, and treasury commitments above 15,000,000 DIMO.
Token administration on Polygon, including minting, burning, upgrades and role changes, executes only through the on-chain DIMO Governor and its 96-hour TimeLock. The Governor enforces a 5,000,000-vote proposal threshold, a 10% quorum and a simple majority, with voting currently running about 4.7 days; the Level support thresholds and the per-voter cap are not enforced by the contract. Ethereum follows the same model since EIP-1 executed. The Foundation's remaining contract powers on governed chains are to pause the token and to veto a queued proposal, exercised through its admin Safe 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123 (3 of 5 on Polygon, 2 of 3 on Ethereum). The Developer License Admin Safe 0x62b98e019e0d3e4A1Ad8C786202e09017Bd995e1 (2 of 5), a multisig held by the five signers listed in Q3(b), holds DC_ADMIN on DimoCredit. It sets DCX pricing and the DIMO receiving address without a DIP vote.
Approved treasury commitments are executed by the DIMO Limited treasury Safe 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5, which requires 3 of 5 owners. DIP-13 eliminated the standing authority granted by DIP-6 Amendment 1 to sell treasury DIMO and to loan or provide DIMO to market makers without per-sale approval. Discretionary Foundation spending now requires a budget approved by tokenholders at Level 2 or above, covering no more than twelve months and stating planned spending by category in USD equivalent and the maximum DIMO to be sold. Spending outside an approved budget is permitted only for binding commitments made before DIP-13, for protocol rule-based payments such as the forty percent node-operator share under DIP-3, and for an emergency allowance of up to US$1,000,000 equivalent per calendar year for security, legal or compliance matters. A transition period of up to 180 days applies at the trailing twelve-month average monthly run rate, after which discretionary spending pauses without an approved budget. Corporate board action separately requires a director majority with quorum of two, or a written resolution signed by all directors.
(d) Powers over DevCo
DIMO Foundation exists. It has no direct equity ownership or corporate governance authority over Digital Infrastructure Inc. (DINC), the Primary DevCo. DINC is a separate Delaware corporation, and the 2022 asset transfer was intended to make the protocol assets independent from DINC.
The Foundation has no indirect influence over DINC. It holds no DINC equity, board seat or contractual right. It may fund specific work only under a tokenholder-approved budget.
(e) Contract/admin powers
DIMO Foundation exists. Its contract powers are limited to a pause switch and a veto on Polygon and Ethereum.
On Polygon, the DIMO Limited admin Safe 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123 (3 of 5) holds PAUSER_ROLE on DIMO token 0xE261D618a959aFfFd53168Cd07D12E37B26761db and the CANCELLER_ROLE on the DIMO TimeLock 0x9F9859757b95100E2eC3d5E344608Dbe361dAaf4, which lets it cancel any passed proposal during the 96-hour delay. It holds no admin, mint, burn or upgrade role on the token and cannot propose or execute governance actions. A pause would halt transfers of the Polygon token. The token is not paused.
On Ethereum, since EIP-1 executed, the admin Safe 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123 (2 of 3) holds PAUSER_ROLE on DIMO token 0x5fab9761d60419C9eeEbe3915A8FA1ed7e8d2E1B and the veto on the Ethereum TimeLock. The Ethereum TimeLock holds DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and UPGRADER_ROLE and owns the Ethereum Governor. The Ethereum DIMO Limited Safe 0x1C618558C4d65fD7cfb65E81b65259183F444896 holds no token role. No Safe can mint, burn or upgrade Ethereum DIMO.
Treasury transfers are executed by the DIMO Limited treasury Safe 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5, which requires 3 of 5 owners, after the applicable DIP approval and 96-hour timelock. Role holders and signers are itemised in Q3(b).
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Current mechanisms are as follows. DIMO Limited holds the token treasury in Safe 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5 on Polygon and Ethereum. Under DIP-13, effective 2026-08-28, discretionary spending from it requires a budget approved by tokenholders at Level 2 (60% support, 5% quorum) or above, with the exceptions and transition period described in (c), and 3-of-5 Safe execution. Under DIP-12, 150,000,000 treasury DIMO was burned when EIP-1 executed, as described in Q3(b). Network revenue is generated through DCX under DIP-3: developers purchase DCX with DIMO, and the DCX, not the DIMO, is burned on use, at 1,250 DCX per vehicle per month with historical lookback at 1,250 DCX per prior month up to 12,500 DCX. Sixty percent of that revenue is retained by the protocol and forty percent is distributed to node operators in proportion to DCX burned on their behalf. Baseline Issuance to connected-vehicle users under DIP-2 was discontinued under DIP-12 effective 2026-08-28, and the undistributed allocation is frozen. The Ignite grants program established under DIP-8 is not operating, and no distributions are being made under it. Digital Infrastructure Inc. contributes code largely at its own cost and participates on the same terms as any other builder; the Foundation may pay it for specific protocol work under an approved budget. DIMO Foundation has no share capital or equityholders, and no protocol-fee, revenue-share, dividend or profit-distribution mechanism to the Foundation, its directors, contributors or tokenholders exists beyond the mechanisms stated above.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Digital Infrastructure Inc. is the primary DevCo. It is a Delaware corporation. Its restated certificate of incorporation was filed with the State of Delaware on June 17, 2021.
(b) IP ownership & control
Digital Infrastructure Inc. does not own the core protocol intellectual property assigned on 2022-11-03; DIMO Limited, wholly owned by DIMO Foundation, owns it. Digital Infrastructure Inc. holds a full license to use it. The code license covers the fifteen DIMO-Network repositories — dimo-token; dimo-staking-license-contracts; dimo-identity; devices-api; device-data-api; users-api; rewards-api; nft-api; dimo-driver; dimo-explorer; meta-transaction-processor; cluster-helm-charts; DIP-internal; shared; and dimo — and is perpetual, non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, royalty-free and sublicensable.
Digital Infrastructure Inc. builds and operates its own commercial products and services on that licensed codebase, including DIMO Mobile and its related web and developer products, and owns the derivative works it creates. It also contributes code back to the open-source repositories.
Digital Infrastructure Inc. received a fully paid, royalty-free, non-exclusive twelve-month transitional license to use the DIMO marks. The 2022 assignment does not give it ownership of the DIMO marks, the logo, the listed domains, DIMO documentation, or the proprietary BSL template.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Digital Infrastructure Inc. exists. It has no DAO vote, treasury authority, token-administration authority, protocol-controlled-resource authority, reward-parameter authority, or related approval threshold. Under the Shared Services Agreement, terminated with effect from 2026-08-24, it provided protocol advisory and R&D, administrative support, hosting of protocol data and user applications, marketing, raw and processed user data, the dimo.zone redirect, and Discord operation. It now contributes code to the DIMO open-source repositories, largely at its own cost and according to its own business needs. DIMO Foundation may pay for specific work the protocol requires under a budget approved by tokenholders. That contribution carries no governance authority of any kind and confers no approval threshold.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Digital Infrastructure Inc. exists. It has no direct corporate authority over DIMO Foundation or DAO decisions: no verified ownership interest, board appointment right, treasury authority, or governance vote over the Foundation. Its influence on protocol work is advisory and operational only, through code contributions and recommendations. Each entity's management remains vested solely in its own board, and neither party may generally bind the other.
Digital Infrastructure Inc. does, however, have indirect influence through signer overlap. Three of the five owners of the DIMO Limited treasury Safe are affiliated with Digital Infrastructure Inc.: Yevgeny Khessin (CEO), Diego Moro (Finance) and Dylan Moreland (Infrastructure Engineer). The Polygon admin Safe, which holds the pause and veto powers, has the same five owners. Both Safes require 3 of 5 signatures, so these three signers can together meet either threshold.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Digital Infrastructure Inc. (DINC) holds no contract or administrator power over the DIMO token or DAO-controlled contracts. As an entity, DINC has no pause authority, upgrade authority, governance-executor authority, mint or burn authority, treasury authority, or reward-parameter authority, and therefore no applicable contract, account, approval method or threshold for those powers in its own name. The Shared Services Agreement terminated 2026-08-24. Token administration on Polygon and Ethereum is executed on-chain by each chain's DIMO Governor and TimeLock; Foundation-controlled Safes hold the pause and veto powers and execute treasury transfers, as itemised in Q3(b).
Three DINC-affiliated individuals, Yevgeny Khessin, Diego Moro and Dylan Moreland, are among the five owners of the treasury Safe and the Polygon admin Safe, enough to meet their 3-of-5 thresholds. That overlap is disclosed in Q5(d) as indirect influence.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Digital Infrastructure Inc. contributes code to the DIMO open-source repositories, largely at its own cost and according to its own business needs. Under DIP-13 it receives no grants, subsidies, investments or guaranteed contracts from DIMO Foundation, and participates on the same terms as any other builder. DIMO Foundation may pay for specific work the protocol requires, under a budget approved by tokenholders. Digital Infrastructure Inc. retains the perpetual, non-exclusive, worldwide, fully paid, royalty-free and sublicensable code licenses granted in 2022 and owns derivative works it creates. It has no token, treasury, equityholder, reward, fee-revenue or token-distribution entitlement.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
DIMO
12/12/2022
Baseline Issuance (Distributed)
Emissions
0.171155017
171155017
0
0
0
0
45
1
Yes
DIP-2 allocated 382,491,185 DIMO, 38 percent of supply, to Baseline Issuance, emitted each Monday at 5 AM UTC to eligible connected-vehicle users from the 2022-12-12 mainnet launch until discontinued on enactment of DIP-12, effective 2026-08-28. This row is the amount actually distributed, not the scheduled maximum. Measured on-chain from the Polygon baseline rewards distributor 0x8129f3Cd3EBa82136CAf5Ab87E2321C958DA5B63: total DIMO received by that contract through the 2026-08-28 cutoff (Polygon block 92,780,115) was 171,157,578.656 and its balance at that block was 2,561.638, giving 171,155,017.018 DIMO paid out, of which 0.1 DIMO was a test transfer returned to a Foundation Safe. No reward funds were burned or returned to the treasury. The scheduled maximum over the emission curve (52 weeks at 1,105,000 DIMO, then a 15 percent reduction every 52 weeks, with the final period partial) was 172,924,351 DIMO; weekly pools were participation-based and vehicles transmitting no data earned nothing, so 1,769,334 DIMO of the schedule was never issued and is carried in the Baseline Issuance (Frozen) row. This replaces the prior scheduled-maximum figure and resolves the 193 or 194 week count uncertainty, which no longer bears on the amount. Circulating treatment Yes: tokens were transferred to recipient wallets as emitted and were freely transferable on receipt. Cadence entered as 1 month because the template has no weekly option; true cadence was 7 days. Some recipients elected optional lock-ups on distributed rewards. Sources: https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip2 ; https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip-12-the-protocol-direction
DIMO
12/12/2022
Baseline Issuance (Frozen)
Emissions
0.211336168
211336168
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Undistributed remainder of the 382,491,185 DIMO Baseline Issuance allocation published in DIP-2, being that allocation less the 171,155,017 DIMO actually distributed through 2026-08-28 as measured on-chain in the Baseline Issuance (Distributed) row. This includes 1,769,334 DIMO that was scheduled for emission but never issued because weekly pools were participation-based. DIP-12 provides that DIMO allocated to Baseline Issuance but not yet distributed remains unissued and may not be used absent a future tokenholder vote, so this is a governance restriction rather than an on-chain lock. Conditional because release requires that vote. The frozen allocation is not held as a separate balance. All 1,000,000,000 DIMO were minted at genesis, and Baseline Issuance was paid from the same DIMO Limited Safes that hold the DIMO Treasury allocation, directly and through a rewards funding Safe, so the two allocations were one pool. After EIP-1 the DIMO Limited treasury Safe 0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5 holds about 121.5 million DIMO, less than the 211,336,168 frozen, so this figure is the allocation DIP-12 restricts, not a balance held in full. The 150,000,000 DIMO EIP-1 burn came from the DIMO Treasury row, not this row (see that note). Sources: https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip-12-the-protocol-direction ; https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip2
0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO Treasury
Treasury
0.25
250000000
1
250000000
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Community-controlled DAO treasury, 25 percent of supply at genesis. Distribution requires a budget approved by tokenholders at Level 2 or above under DIP-13 effective 2026-08-28, followed by 3-of-5 Safe execution. Tokens were technically transferable at TGE but are governance-gated in practice. Note basis: this schedule is anchored to the 2022-12-12 TGE and states the genesis allocation. DIMO's published current distribution as of 2025-04-11 shows Treasury and Other at 241,159,934 DIMO, the difference arising from unclaimed airdrops, subsequent token sales and repurchases. Burns: the one-time 150,000,000 DIMO burn under DIP-12, executed by EIP-1, came from this row, because DIP-12 authorises it from the treasury and bars burning the frozen Baseline Issuance allocation without a further vote. Separately, on 2026-09-21 (Ethereum block 26,027,953) 1,106,681.36 DIMO was burned on Ethereum in three transactions. Those tokens had earlier been burned on Polygon from DimoCredit and two bridge contracts but remained claimable on Ethereum through the Polygon PoS bridge; they were claimed into burn-only contracts and destroyed. Apart from EIP-1, these are the only burns of Ethereum DIMO, which was minted once, in full, at creation. Total supply is therefore 1,000,000,000 less 1,106,681.36 less 150,000,000, which is 848,893,318.64 DIMO, as stated in Q3(b). This table states genesis allocations and is not reduced for burns. Sources: https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip-13-foundation-treasury-reform ; https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens
0xC97bF974d6D4bab6E0f7641B7b37eC5b70922cE5
DIMO
12/12/2022
Initial Airdrop
Community
0.067508815
67508815
1
67508815
0
0
0
1
Yes
Published initial allocation at mainnet launch to early users who connected vehicles and contributed qualifying activity. The final allocation workbook cited in Section 7 totals 67,667,245.026 DIMO; the 158,430.026 DIMO difference is the segment-level unassigned aggregate for source populations that had no valid recipient wallet at allocation. The figure independently reconciles as the published 450,000,000 DIMO Airdrop and Driver Rewards allocation less the 382,491,185 DIMO DIP-2 Baseline Issuance allocation. Sources: https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3036/1685029993231.pdf ; https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens ; https://docs.dimo.foundation/governance/improvement-proposals/dip2 Circulating treatment Yes: the airdrop was 100 percent unlocked at TGE and delivered to recipient wallets, so it entered circulation at launch.
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO Core Team (Released Pre-Pause)
Insiders
0.049777778
49777778
0
0
25
0
8
1
Yes
Unlocking began 2025-01-12, 25 months after the 2022-12-12 launch, at 1/36 per month. Eight monthly tranches released before unlocking was paused for all holders on 2025-09-12 for one year; unlocking resumed 2026-09-12 with 28 tranches remaining, completing at month 73. The template cannot express a pause, so the allocation is split into the released and remaining portions, which together equal the full category. Note source conflict: the 2023 distribution paper describes a 24-month lock completing at month 36; the more recent DIMO documentation and the 2025 pause are used here. Sources: https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens ; https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3036/1685029993231.pdf
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO Core Team (Remaining)
Insiders
0.174222222
174222222
0
0
45
0
28
1
No
Unlocking began 2025-01-12, 25 months after the 2022-12-12 launch, at 1/36 per month. Eight monthly tranches released before unlocking was paused for all holders on 2025-09-12 for one year; unlocking resumed 2026-09-12 with 28 tranches remaining, completing at month 73. The template cannot express a pause, so the allocation is split into the released and remaining portions, which together equal the full category. Note source conflict: the 2023 distribution paper describes a 24-month lock completing at month 36; the more recent DIMO documentation and the 2025 pause are used here. Sources: https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens ; https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3036/1685029993231.pdf
DIMO
12/12/2022
Capital Partners (Released Pre-Pause)
Private / VC
0.016888889
16888889
0
0
25
0
8
1
Yes
Unlocking began 2025-01-12, 25 months after the 2022-12-12 launch, at 1/36 per month. Eight monthly tranches released before unlocking was paused for all holders on 2025-09-12 for one year; unlocking resumed 2026-09-12 with 28 tranches remaining, completing at month 73. The template cannot express a pause, so the allocation is split into the released and remaining portions, which together equal the full category. Note source conflict: the 2023 distribution paper describes a 24-month lock completing at month 36; the more recent DIMO documentation and the 2025 pause are used here. Sources: https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens ; https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3036/1685029993231.pdf Series name, instrument and sale date for this round are disclosed in Section 10.
DIMO
12/12/2022
Capital Partners (Remaining)
Private / VC
0.059111111
59111111
0
0
45
0
28
1
No
Unlocking began 2025-01-12, 25 months after the 2022-12-12 launch, at 1/36 per month. Eight monthly tranches released before unlocking was paused for all holders on 2025-09-12 for one year; unlocking resumed 2026-09-12 with 28 tranches remaining, completing at month 73. The template cannot express a pause, so the allocation is split into the released and remaining portions, which together equal the full category. Note source conflict: the 2023 distribution paper describes a 24-month lock completing at month 36; the more recent DIMO documentation and the 2025 pause are used here. Sources: https://docs.dimo.org/explained/earning-dimo-tokens ; https://resources.cryptocompare.com/asset-management/3036/1685029993231.pdf Series name, instrument and sale date for this round are disclosed in Section 10.
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
DIMO
12/12/2022
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
The initial airdrop was executed beginning at the December 2022 mainnet launch. The final allocation source, updated 2023-05-08, totals 67,667,245.0262509 DIMO across AutoPi hardware, software-connected vehicle, and referral allocations. Public per-address source: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hvLvptxufb76OZ8Dxjt3BUnhNakPdUF2RobkYZEzBUE/edit . The public sheet contains 2,773 allocation records with segment, allocation status, wallet address, source-record count, allocated DIMO, sent DIMO, due DIMO, remaining DIMO, as-of date, and source sheet. It contains no emails, names, VINs, user IDs, order numbers, or device IDs. Three source populations that did not have a valid recipient wallet are shown only as segment-level unassigned aggregate rows. Covered segments were 4,025 AutoPi devices and 2,626 software-connected vehicles, plus eligible referrers. One activity point equaled 0.019196184456684907 DIMO; each qualifying device received a 4,878.232110643416 DIMO base allocation; AutoPi users also received 9,000 points per qualifying week; software users received points plus the device base; and each eligible referral received 100 DIMO. Eligibility required a linked Ethereum address, a qualifying hardware or software vehicle connection, and blacklist review.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
GSR Markets Limited
13,000,000 DIMO (1.3% of total supply); prior 17,500,000 DIMO (1.75%) settled for cash/stablecoins
2024-04-04 to 2025-10-04 (18 months)
Amended master token loan and liquidity-lending agreement; prior token-loan settlement
Kbit Global Limited
2,500,000 DIMO (0.25% of total supply)
Minimum 180 days, then later of 14 days after demand; returned March 2024
Interest-free token loan
Lead Accelerating Limited (Amber Group)
2,968,466.98 DIMO at cessation (0.296846698%); 2,500,000 DIMO option holdback (0.25%)
Service: 2024-12-22 to 2025-08-26; holdback through 2025-11-25; returned December 2025
Liquidity consulting agreement plus call-option holdback; option lapsed
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Gate Global, Corp. (Gate)
DIMO tokens = US$100,000 ÷ the 7-day VWAP per DIMO. Percentage of 1,000,000,000 total supply = (US$100,000 ÷ 7-day VWAP) ÷ 1,000,000,000 × 100. The agreement does not fix the VWAP or final token count in advance.
Effective 2024-01-18 until terminated; DIMO may terminate on 8 weeks' notice; Gate may terminate immediately for stated causes
No native-token listing fee. US$100,000 USDT technical fee and $0 security deposit; separate US$100,000-equivalent DIMO promotional allocation, with no fixed token amount or vesting term stated
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
DINC purchase from DIMO Limited
Direct token purchase
2023-11-16
39,477,339 DIMO (3.9477339% of total supply)
6-month lockup (stated in the contemporaneous sale-agreement draft; final executed copy was not located)
GSR prior-loan settlement token sale
Discounted market-maker token sale under amended liquidity agreement
2024-04-04
17,500,000 DIMO (1.75% of total supply)
Immediate settlement for USDT, USDC, or USD at $0.3384 per DIMO; no additional vesting stated in the amendment
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2025-11-06. Ethereum bridge proxy 0x07C64bd1B23b7C9B0ABf80b8613f58e5B00ED5dD and the custody of DIMO held by that bridge were affected. The verified transfer occurred at 18:29:47 UTC.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Public incident reporting attributes the event to compromise of a developer or administrator key. The attacker used that authority to upgrade the bridge proxy to a malicious implementation and withdraw DIMO held by the bridge.
(c) Quantified impact
The incident transferred 29,999,307.76362104 DIMO from the Ethereum bridge proxy to an attacker-controlled address, approximately 3.0% of the 1,000,000,000 DIMO total supply. The affected asset was DIMO held in bridge custody. No verified USD value at the time of loss was located. The evidence reviewed does not show a change to the core DIMO token's authorized total supply, minting rules, or balances outside the stolen bridge custody.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Completed response actions: the malicious bridge implementation was reported replaced approximately one hour after the incident, and administrative ownership was moved to the 3-of-5 Polygon DIMO Limited Safe at 0xCED3c922200559128930180d3f0bfFd4d9f4F123.
(e) Current status
Status as of 9/14/2026 not resolved. The stolen DIMO has not been recovered and no compensation has been paid to affected parties. The incident has been reported to United States federal authorities and no further update has been received. The on-chain transfer is confirmed. The malicious bridge implementation was replaced and administrative ownership was moved to a 3-of-5 multisignature Safe. The core DIMO token contract, the broader network, user accounts, user assets and user data were not affected by this incident.
(f) References
Official DIMO Network incident advisory / public statement: https://x.com/DIMO_Network/status/1986847282889957391
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Digital-asset laws may change or conflict across jurisdictions and may affect token trading, exchange availability, treasury sales, governance participation, rewards, liquidity programs, and delivery of tokens under any existing agreement. DIMO Foundation, DINC, service providers, and market participants may face licensing, registration, enforcement, sanctions, KYC, consumer-protection, tax, or restructuring requirements. Vehicle, identity, telemetry, and location data create privacy, consent, cybersecurity, retention, and cross-border transfer obligations, including under GDPR and the EU Data Act. Tax treatment of rewards, sales, governance activity, and gains may differ by holder and jurisdiction. Each tokenholder is responsible for obtaining advice about their own tax obligations. Jurisdiction and user-access restrictions may reduce participation or liquidity
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Smart contracts, administrator keys, multisignature wallets, bridges, custody providers, upgrade mechanisms, registries, oracles, vehicle devices, OEM and third-party APIs, and open-source dependencies may fail or be compromised. The November 2025 bridge incident demonstrates privileged-access and bridge risk. Vehicle data can be incomplete, delayed, inaccurate, spoofed, or unavailable, and an owner or vehicle manufacturer may revoke or restrict access. Code defects, network congestion, cross-chain inconsistencies, loss of key personnel, or service-provider failure may interrupt protocol operations or cause loss of tokens. Audits and access controls reduce but do not eliminate these risks.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
DIMO price and liquidity may be volatile. Treasury sales, market-making or exchange arrangements, contributor and capital-partner unlocks, concentrated holdings, low governance participation, or limited trading venues may affect market integrity and decentralization. Baseline rewards decline 15% each year, which may weaken participation incentives or require governance changes. Governance and Foundation authorities can change issuance, allocations, contracts, treasury use, and other token parameters subject to voting and legal constraints. Large holders, delegates, Foundation administrators, DINC, or other service providers may exert substantial practical influence even where formal voting caps apply. Rewards may not offset users’ hardware, connectivity, tax, or opportunity costs, and incentive design may attract low-quality or manipulated data.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. DIMO is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.