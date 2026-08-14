Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The Decentraland Terms of Use state that the Foundation, MANA, LAND, and ETH could be impacted by one or more regulatory inquiries or regulatory action in one or more jurisdictions, which could impede or limit the ability of users to access or use the Tools or the Ethereum blockchain. Users represent that they are legally permitted to use the Tools, including owning tokens, and remain responsible for their own compliance with applicable law. Users are solely responsible for any taxes arising from their acquisition, possession, or use of tokens and from LAND-related and other transactions, and must comply with the applicable tax obligations in their jurisdiction. Users who reside in a jurisdiction where online gambling is banned, such as the United States, China, and South Korea, must refrain from accessing content that includes online gambling.

(Source: Decentraland Terms of Use)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The Terms of Use provide the Tools and the Site on an as-is and as-available basis without warranties of any kind, note that they may contain defects and bugs, and state that they must not be relied on for correct or secure functionality. Users access the Tools through third-party private-key managers, and neither the DAO nor the Foundation is responsible for account-security breaches or for loss arising from a shared or lost private key or unauthorized access to an account. The Terms further warn that advances in code cracking or technical advances such as the development of quantum computers may present risks to smart contracts, cryptocurrencies, and the Tools, which could result in the theft or loss of tokens.

(Source: Decentraland Terms of Use)

The onchain trading infrastructure reflects these controls. The offchain marketplace contract supports EIP-712 signed trades across Ethereum and Polygon, with configurable execution counts, start and expiration times, addresses permitted to execute a trade, external checks on other smart contracts, and fee deduction routed to a beneficiary. ADR-289 defines the Explorer Client signed fetch, which places scene metadata such as scene identity, parcel location, and realm information into the signed payload and ensures that scene code running within the client cannot access, modify, or forge those metadata headers, the payload hash, or the signer. The two severe issues found in the 2017 OpenZeppelin audit of the MANA token contract were fixed in later commits.

(Source: Offchain Marketplace Contract, ADR-289 Explorer Client Scenes Signed Fetch, OpenZeppelin MANA Token Audit)

Decentraland publishes a root cause analysis repository once incidents are mitigated. It documents the 2025 critical web vulnerabilities that include an exposed production AWS key, the Admin Tools RTMP password exposure, the auth-state XSS, and the GitHub Actions script injection, the 2025 low-severity issues that include the temporary Atlas server denial of service, cookie poisoning, and WAF cache poisoning, and the 2026 incidents and vulnerabilities that include the auth-site identity and login failure, the newsletter endpoint authorization gap, the wallet-auth login availability outage, and the Events API ownership issue. Reports submitted through the Decentraland program on Immunefi require a proof of concept for web, application, and smart-contract findings and require KYC for reward recipients, with payouts made by the Decentraland team in MANA and USDT.

(Source: Decentraland RCA Repository, Decentraland Bug Bounty on Immunefi)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

MANA, Ether, and other blockchain-based digital assets are highly volatile, and their value can be affected by popularity, adoption, speculation, regulation, technology, and security. The DAO was granted a 10-year vesting contract worth 222,000,000 MANA that started on February 19, 2020 and vests every second, adding roughly 1.8 million MANA to the fund each month. To mitigate this volatility and avoid selling MANA when liquidity is low, the DAO has run governance proposals to convert a portion of its MANA treasury into stablecoins, including a proposal to convert one fifth of the treasury into equal proportions of USDC, USDT, and DAI to diversify and stabilize the treasury.

(Source: Decentraland Terms of Use, The DAO Fund, DAO Proposal to Convert MANA to Stablecoin)

The DAO established an Executive Arm under the oversight of a DAO Council and approved the transfer of DAO Treasury funds, including 23,716,538 MANA and DAI, to a Council-controlled multisig operated through DCL Regenesis Labs to enable operational execution. As of March 31, 2026 the Operational Wallet held 1,044,984.04 MANA and the DCL Regenesis Labs wallet held 12,180,517.00 MANA. Token-sale proceeds were intended to be allocated 50 percent to development, 20 percent to operations and business development, 15 percent to marketing and community development, and 10 percent to research. The MANA continuous token sale price can be modified by the DAO, and that selling price can only be changed with the consensus of multiple Decentraland Board signatories.

(Source: Establishing an Executive Arm to Improve DAO Operations, March Status Update DCL Regenesis Labs, Intended Allocation of Proceeds, Building a LAND Economy with the MANA Token)