Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.

(a) Identity & role

APC #1: CoW Business Limited

Legal name: CoW Business Limited. Entity type: BVI limited liability company organised as a company limited by shares, sole shareholder CoW Foundation, with CoW Foundation as corporate director. Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands.

Role: commercial relationships including CEX listings, market makers, partner integrations and fee agreements under CIP-61, as amended by CIP-75; operational management of protocol payment safes; solver reward calculation and distribution underthe governance-approved solver-reward framework, including CIP-20 and applicable successor CIPs, including CIP-85; COW token buybacks under CIP-36 and CIP-48; MEV Blocker related payments.

APC #2: CoW Hosting Limited

Legal name: CoW Hosting Limited. Entity type: BVI company limited by guarantee, sole member CoW Foundation, with CoW Foundation as corporate director. Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands.

Role: UI hosting and maintenance including CoW Swap and CoW Widget, domain ownership, user support and token list management.

APC #3: kpk (formerly karpatkey)

Legal name: Karpatkey Foundation, trading as "kpk" (formerly "karpatkey"). Entity type: Cayman Islands company operating as an onchain asset management firm, spun out of the Gnosis ecosystem and governed by the kpk DAO. Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands.

Role: provides treasury management services to the CoW Treasury Safe (0x616dE58c011F8736fa20c7Ae5352F7f6FB9F0669) to generate yield on idle treasury funds, in coordination with the Treasury Committee under CIP-62 and under CoW Foundation's treasury management mandate. Maintains the public CoW DAO treasury dashboard at app.syncrone.fi/public/cow and publishes monthly treasury reports on forum.cow.fi.

APC #4: Leeward Management Limited

Legal name: Leeward Management Limited. Entity type: Cayman Islands corporate services firm providing independent directorship and fiduciary services. Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands.

Role: provides the natural-person Director for CoW Foundation, serves as Secretary of the Foundation handling secretarial work and AML for funds received, and was mandated by the Mooderator CIP (CIP-64) to incorporate the four legal entities on behalf of CoW DAO.

APC #5: Leeward Supervisors Limited

Legal name: Leeward Supervisors Limited. Entity type: Cayman Islands professional services firm acting as independent supervisor. Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands.

Role: acts as Supervisor of CoW Foundation, providing independent oversight of Director activities and compliance with the Articles of Association, with authority to remove the Director for gross negligence, to initiate investigations independently, and an obligation to respond to concerns raised by interested parties.

APC #6: Wintermute

Legal name: Wintermute. Contracting entities in the Wintermute group are Wintermute Trading Ltd, incorporated in England and Wales, and Wintermute Asia Pte Ltd, incorporated in Singapore. Entity type: private limited company. Jurisdiction: England and Wales / Singapore.

Role: market maker for COW, engaged under the market maker mandate held by CoW Business Limited, with a 0.75% of supply commitment under a one-year loan and option structure.

APC #7: Keyrock

Legal name: Keyrock SA. Entity type: Belgian société anonyme. Jurisdiction: Belgium.

Role: market maker for COW, engaged under the market maker mandate held by CoW Business Limited, with a 0.25% of supply commitment under a one-year loan and option structure.

(b) Parameter control & scope

For the disclosed non-issuer service-provider APCs, no major protocol-parameter control is held, and no veto, majority, or super-majority method of protocol-parameter authority applies.

kpk**(**Karpatkey) provides treasury management services to the CoW Treasury safe to generate yield on idle treasury funds, in coordination with the Treasury Committee and under the Foundation’s treasury management mandate. Karpatkey does not control protocol parameters; its scope is limited to treasury yield strategies within the Treasury Committee’s CIP-mandated authority. It is a co-signer on the CoW Treasury safe, but it is only one part of the treasury committee and does not unilaterally control strategy or allocations.

Leeward Management Limited provides the natural-person Director for CoW Foundation, serves as Secretary, handles secretarial work and AML for funds received, and was mandated to incorporate the four legal entities on behalf of CoW DAO. It has no protocol-parameter control and no on-chain admin authority. Its authority is limited to corporate secretarial, AML, and director duties, with director-level authority over CoW Foundation subject to Supervisor oversight and removability by CoW DAO governance.

Leeward Supervisors Limited acts as Supervisor of CoW Foundation and provides independent oversight of director activities and compliance with the Articles of Association, including authority to remove the director for gross negligence and initiate investigations independently. It has no protocol-parameter control and no on-chain authority; its authority is off-chain supervisory authority over the Foundation’s director.

(c) Contract/admin powers

CoW Business Limited. Holds no pause or upgrade authority over the GPv2Settlement contract or the COW token contract, and no unilateral authority over DAO governance or token administration. CoW Business applies parameters set by CIP and controls no protocol parameters itself; it cannot vary on-chain fee parameters. Ultimate authority over funds in all safes below rests with CoW DAO. Delegated authority (CIP-64: majority):

Solver Payouts safe, 0xA03be496e67Ec29bC62F01a428683D7F9c204930, Ethereum. Threshold 4/11. This is the safe referred to as the Payout Safe and is also the recipient of fees collected from the settlement contract. Permitted actions: calculation and execution of solver reward payouts under the governance-approved solver-reward framework, including CIP-20 and applicable successor CIPs, including CIP-85. Limitations: the reward formula is fixed by the applicable governance-approved reward framework, leaving no discretion over amounts beyond applying the formula; cannot redirect funds outside the approved payout scope. Method of authority: the applicable solver-reward CIPs (majority).

COW token buybacks. Executed through market transactions on the open market via TWAP orders. Permitted actions: weekly revenue-funded repurchase of COW. Limitations: mandate covers the entirety of solver rewards emitted in the week, capped at 120% of solver rewards; cannot mint; repurchased tokens are held at the DAO's disposal and any reuse for future solver reward initiatives requires governance approval. Method of authority: CIP-36 (majority) and CIP-48 (majority).

Partner fee agreements and partner-related payments. Permitted actions: negotiation and signing of fee agreements with partners on behalf of CoW DAO, and payment of amounts due. Limitations: bound by the fee framework, ranges and caps set in CIP-61 as amended by CIP-75; cannot exceed the approved maximum partner share or vary the on-chain fee parameters, which are set by CIP. Method of authority: CIP-61 and CIP-75 (majority).

Market maker relationships. Permitted actions: negotiation and administration of market-making agreements, including the loan and option structures with Wintermute and Keyrock. Limitations: supply commitments are limited to those approved by CIP, currently 0.75% and 0.25% of supply for one-year terms; CoW Business cannot commit additional supply without a further CIP. Method of authority: CIP mandate CIP-64: majority.

MEV Blocker related payments. Permitted actions: settlement of amounts arising from the MEV Blocker arrangement. Limitations: within the mandate and budget approved by CIP. Method of authority: CIP-64 (majority).

CoW Hosting Limited. None. Holds no pause, upgrade, parameter-setting or governance-executor authority over the GPv2Settlement contract, the COW token contract or any other CoW Protocol contract, and is not a signer on any safe holding protocol funds or COW. Its control surface is off-chain only: ownership and DNS administration of the protocol's domains, hosting and deployment of the CoW Swap and CoW Widget frontends, and curation of the token list. Those functions can restrict or alter access to the hosted interfaces but cannot alter on-chain protocol behaviour, order settlement or user funds. Method of authority: mandate from CoW Foundation as sole member and corporate director, amendable or revocable by CIP; Director appointment and removal by COW token holder majority via Snapshot.

kpk. Holds no pause, upgrade, parameter-setting or governance-executor authority over any CoW Protocol contract.

CoW Treasury Safe, 0x616dE58c011F8736fa20c7Ae5352F7f6FB9F0669, Ethereum. Threshold 3/5. kpk is one co-signer alongside CoW DAO signers. Permitted actions: execution of treasury yield strategies and POL management within the Treasury Committee's mandate. Limitations: signing authority only; cannot act without two further signers; scope is constrained by a role-based permissions policy restricting permitted destinations and interactions; no authority over the COW token contract or the settlement contract; is one part of the Treasury Committee and does not unilaterally control strategy or allocations. The investment policy statement is public and regularly updated. Method of authority: CIP-62.

Leeward Management Limited. None. Holds no pause, upgrade, parameter-setting or governance-executor authority over any CoW Protocol contract, and is not a signer on any safe holding protocol funds or COW. Its authority is off-chain and corporate: Director and Secretary duties for CoW Foundation under the Foundation's incorporation documents, exercisable subject to oversight by the Supervisor. Method of authority: appointment by COW token holder majority via Snapshot; removal by the same majority, and removal for gross negligence by the Supervisor.

Leeward Supervisors Limited. None. Holds no pause, upgrade, parameter-setting or governance-executor authority over any CoW Protocol contract, and is not a signer on any safe. Its authority is off-chain supervisory authority over the Foundation's Director, comprising oversight of Director activities and compliance with the Articles of Association, removal of the Director for gross negligence, and initiation of independent investigations. Method of authority: appointment and removal by CoW DAO governance via Snapshot.

Wintermute and Keyrock. None. Neither holds pause, upgrade, parameter-setting or governance-executor authority over any CoW Protocol contract, and neither is a signer on any safe holding protocol funds. Each relationship is contractual only, governed by a market-making agreement administered by CoW Business Limited. Method of authority: contract, within the supply commitment approved by CIP.

(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements

CoW Business Limited. CoW Business's corporate running costs form part of the structure-wide running-cost budget under CIP-64.

Separately, under CIP-79, USD 3.0 million of the 2026 Service Agreement No. 5 budget is allocated to CoW Business workstreams. Revenue collected by CoW Business, including partner fees and protocol service fees is included in treasury management. No dividends or distributions to natural persons are in operation.

No compensation-linked dynamic routing of protocol resources to CoW Business exists: it handles protocol revenue operationally but retains none of it as compensation.

CoW Hosting Limited. CoW Hosting's corporate running costs form part of the structure-wide running-cost budget under CIP-64.

Separately, under CIP-79, USD 1.5 million of the 2026 Service Agreement No. 5 budget is allocated to CoW Hosting workstreams.

No dividends or distributions to natural persons are in operation. No protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to CoW Hosting Limited.

kpk. Compensation is a hybrid fee comprising a fixed services component and a performance component calculated as a percentage of returns above a hurdle rate set separately per asset type. The fee sits within, and below, the ceiling previously approved by CIP for treasury management services; the specific commercial terms are contained in the services agreement and are not published.

Source of payment: CoW DAO treasury assets held in the CoW Treasury Safe under the Core Treasury Mandate. Routing mechanism: payment by discrete transaction from the CoW Treasury Safe (0x616dE58c011F8736fa20c7Ae5352F7f6FB9F0669), each requiring the 3/5 signing threshold. There is no automated, contract-level or standing payment authority. Payment frequency: periodic, settled by transaction from that safe and reflected in the monthly treasury reports published on forum.cow.fi. Duration: for the term of the treasury management mandate under CIP-62, continuing until amended or revoked by CIP.

No protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to kpk. Protocol fee revenue does not flow to kpk, and its compensation is not a share of protocol fees, solver rewards or partner fees. The performance component is calculated on treasury investment returns, not on protocol revenue. This remains the only disclosed APC arrangement with a performance-linked economic component.

Leeward Management Limited. Fee-for-service, paid in fiat from the operational budget allocated by CoW DAO under CIP-58 and the auto-renewing annual operational budget. A one-time setup cost of approximately $50,000, plus or minus 10%, was borne by the service provider under CIP-58. No token-based compensation. No protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to Leeward Management Limited.

Leeward Supervisors Limited. Fee-for-service, paid in fiat from the operational budget. No token-based compensation. No protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to Leeward Supervisors Limited.

Wintermute. Committed 0.75% of total supply under a one-year loan and option structure administered by CoW Business Limited. The commitment is a loan of COW with an associated option, not a grant or fee. No cash fee funded from protocol resources is disclosed, and no protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to Wintermute.

Keyrock. Committed 0.25% of total supply under a one-year loan and option structure administered by CoW Business Limited, on the same basis. No protocol-generated resources or resource-linked economics are dynamically routed to Keyrock.

Separately, CoW DAO operates a paid affiliate program under CIP-84 under which referrers and providers of volume receive a share of fees generated by the DAO. This filing does not identify company participants in that affiliate program as APCs.