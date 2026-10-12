(a) Problem the project solves

Public EVM blockchains expose transaction details, balances and smart contract inputs to anyone by default. The COTI V2 technical whitepaper names this lack of confidentiality as a barrier for users, enterprises and applications that handle private data. COTI builds a privacy layer based on garbled circuits and multiparty computation so that applications can compute on encrypted data without revealing it.

(Source: COTI V2 Technical Whitepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

Under the V2 monetary policy, each new mint is split 58% to community rewards, 24% to the COTI Foundation for ecosystem growth and 18% to development, which gives the project a recurring token budget. The COTI Foundation also earmarked 400 million COTI, valued at $25 million at its announcement, for an Ecosystem Growth Fund. In August 2026 the team announced that COTI Earn would pause at the end of its current season, along with the Treasury and the Nodes v2 launch, to concentrate resources on enterprise privacy and Privacy-on-Demand. On September 21, 2026 current management stepped down and ZK Foundation, led by Robbie Vander, took over direction of COTI with a pivot to spendable private payments and a COTI 2.0 campaign.

(Source: COTI V2 Technical Whitepaper, Decrypt, COTI Launches $25M Ecosystem Growth Fund, COTI Medium Feed, August 2026 Posts, TradingView, ZK Foundation Takes Over Direction of COTI)

(c) High-level project overview

COTI V2 is described in its whitepaper as an EVM-compatible confidential computing Layer 2 for Ethereum. Garbled circuits let smart contracts can process private inputs while the chain stays compatible with Ethereum tooling. Through Privacy-on-Demand, COTI plans to bring its garbled circuits to other Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains in 2026, with cross-chain privacy fees charged in COTI. The original COTI V1 network launched in 2019 as a DAG-based payments network, and V1 tokens migrate to V2 at a 1 to 1 ratio. The coti.io website now presents COTI as a privacy coin for spending, with travel booking, a crypto card and a VPN in early access.

(Source: COTI V2 Technical Whitepaper, COTI Tokenomics Update, March 2026, COTI Token Economy 2019, COTI Tokenomics FAQ, COTI Website)

(d) Primary token functions

COTI pays gas on the COTI V2 network, including the higher gas charged for private transactions, and pays privacy bridge and cross-chain Privacy-on-Demand fees. It was staked for rewards through the COTI Treasury until the August 2026 pause, and then through an 18% APR flexible staking promotion on KuCoin that ran from August 11 to September 10, 2026. No successor staking program had been announced as of 2026-10-05. On coti.io, COTI is accepted for travel bookings, pays VPN subscriptions and is paid out as card cashback. Governance voting runs through gCOTI, a separate token, and not through COTI itself.

(Source: COTI Tokenomics Update, March 2026, COTI Medium Feed, August 2026 Posts, KuCoin COTI Flexible Promotion, COTI Website, gCOTI Governance FAQ)

(e) Control surface reliance

Control of COTI rests with the project team and the COTI Foundation, and on September 21, 2026 direction passed to ZK Foundation. The Foundation holds the community rewards allocation and makes annual burn proposals, and the ERC20 COTI contract on Ethereum is owned by a single externally owned address that can still mint. gCOTI holders vote on community treasury matters, including whether to burn accumulated gas fees, and the governance FAQ states that the governance page is being reworked for V2. In August 2026 the team said it is reconsidering the future of gCOTI, so the governance model is in flux.

(Source: TradingView, ZK Foundation Takes Over Direction of COTI, COTI Tokenomics Update, March 2026, Blockscout, ERC20 COTI Contract, gCOTI Governance FAQ, COTI Medium Feed, August 2026 Posts)