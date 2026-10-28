Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.
Cosmos Hub was the first blockchain in the Cosmos Network and a public Proof-of-Stake chain built around ATOM as the native staking token. The public record presents the Hub as infrastructure for interoperable blockchains, shared security, and validator-secured coordination across the broader Cosmos ecosystem. What is Gaia? Cosmos Whitepaper Cosmos Developer Documentation
The cited materials tie ongoing operations to stewardship of the Cosmos Stack, validator and delegator participation in staking and governance, and continued governance over protocol parameters and community-pool resources. The Interchain Foundation is stewarding the Cosmos technology stack while current documentation emphasizes validator voting, delegator oversight, and governance-controlled community-pool spending. Interchain Foundation - About Interchain Foundation - Technology Validator FAQ Community Pool Spend
At a high level, the Cosmos Hub is described as a public Proof-of-Stake blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK and operated through the gaia application and gaiad daemon. IBC is used for interchain communication. What is Gaia? What is the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC)? Cosmos SDK What is CometBFT?
The design and launch materials state that ATOM is the Cosmos Hub’s native and only staking token, that it can be used to vote, validate, or delegate to validators, and that it can also be used to pay transaction fees. Validator and delegator that have bonded ATOM participates in fee and block-reward distribution. Cosmos Whitepaper Delegator FAQ Validator FAQ
Cosmos Hub relies on on-chain governance. Public governance documentation lists proposal types including text, community-pool-spend, parameter-change, and software-upgrade proposals; validator documentation states validators must vote on proposals; delegator documentation states delegators can override validator votes; and public community-pool documentation states the Community Tax parameter can be modified by governance. There is no separate public legal DAO-wrapper or dissolution framework. Proposal Types Validator FAQ Delegator FAQ Community Pool Spend Proposals
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Barry Plunkett Interchain Foundation - About
Co-CEO of Cosmos Labs. Interchain Foundation - About
Prior to joining Cosmos Labs, Barry Plunkett studied computer science and economics at the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating, he built AI agents to negotiate in online marketplaces and published award-winning research. He joined D. E. Shaw in NYC as the first member of their venture studio, where he helped to spin out several businesses in fintech and developer tools. After leaving D. E. Shaw, he founded Skip, a multi-product developer tools business serving blockchain developers, which was acquired by the Interchain Foundation to form Cosmos Labs. Barry’s Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-plunkett-aa0007134/?isSelfProfile=false
Matthew Matuszak Interchain Foundation - About
Head of Operations of Cosmos Labs. Interchain Foundation - About
Chief of Staff at the Interchain Foundation before being at CL. Matthew’s Linkedin: http://linkedin.com/in/matthew-matuszak/
Maghnus Mareneck Interchain Foundation - About
Co-CEO of Cosmos Labs. Interchain Foundation - About
Before Cosmos Labs, Maghnus co-founded two startups (Cent.co, one of the first NFT marketplaces, and Skip, a blockchain infrastructure company), worked in distressed debt at Arena Investors and macroeconomic modeling at Bridgewater Associates, and spent two years as an APM at Atlassian. Mag’s Linkedin: http://linkedin.com/in/maghnusmareneck
Nico Poggi Interchain Foundation - About
Chief Marketing Officer of Cosmos Labs. Interchain Foundation - About
Before his time at Cosmos, Nicolás Poggi served as an executive and leader in privacy, security, and blockchain companies for the last decade. He has worked at Prey, a device security and management software firm serving government agencies and faculties alike, and blockchain institutions such as NEAR, and Fleek, with both developer-facing and business-facing products in the categories of infrastructure and finance. Nico’s linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolas-poggi/?isSelfProfile=false
Una “Grace” Yu
Managing Director of Cosmos Labs Korea
I began my career in public service with the US government, then transitioned to consulting for multinational companies with a focus on the APAC region, particularly Japan and Korea. Seven years ago, I entered the Cosmos ecosystem as a consultant for All in Bits, one of the founding organizations of the Cosmos Network.Grace’s Linkedin: http://linkedin.com/in/grace-yu-4b43a7396
Yongjoo Jung
Head of Engineering at Cosmos Labs Korea
Yongjoo is a senior software engineer with nearly ten years building infrastructure in the Cosmos ecosystem, formerly head of engineering at Cosmostation (Crypto wallet) and Stamper. Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yongjoojung/?isSelfProfile=false
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Josh Cincinnati
Vice President of the Interchain Foundation Foundation Council.
The Interchain Foundation says Josh Cincinnati is an advisor, investor, board member, and privacy advocate in crypto, advises the Sia Foundation, Twilight Protocol, and Penumbra Protocol, sits on the Mina Foundation board, and previously served as founding Executive Director of the Zcash Foundation. https://medium.com/the-interchain-foundation/welcoming-new-minds-expanding-the-foundation-council-dc938021dcbd
Ryan Pripstein
Member of the, Interchain Foundation Foundation Council
Partner at Anagram, a digital asset holding company, venture fund, and incubator. Previously, Ryan served as the investment team’s Head of Research at Thrive Capital, early backers of companies like Stripe, Twitch, and OpenAI.
Dr Radisav Cojbasic
Member of the Interchain Foundation Foundation Council
Former co-founder and CEO of Irreducible, a zero-knowledge cryptography company, with experience spanning crypto infrastructure, high-frequency trading, and AI-driven quantitative systems.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The project is a working DAO, each token holder has voting rights. However, no governance leadership exists. There is no individual or entity that leads governance
No governance leadership exists. There is no individual or title to add
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO does not own or control any intellectual property. The Interchain Foundation creates, owns, and manages relevant trademarks, including COSMOS, COSMOS ATOM, and ATOM. Interchain Foundation - Trademark
(b) Contract/admin powers
There are no pause roles, upgrade multisigs, or other administrative authorities capable of acting unilaterally outside of on-chain governance. Governance is itself the executor of approved actions: parameter changes, software upgrades, and community-pool spends take effect automatically on-chain upon successful completion of the voting period, without any separate governance-executor role holding independent authority. The method of authority for all such actions is the on-chain governance vote described above (40% quorum, 50% pass threshold, 33.40% veto threshold). On-Chain Proposal Process Parameter Changes Community Pool Spend
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Only staked ATOM has voting power; unstaked (liquid) ATOM cannot vote. Stake delegated to a validator that is jailed, tombstoned, or outside the active set when the voting period ends is not counted. Separately, the Liquid Staking Module (LSM) governs liquid-staked ATOM through governance-controlled parameters and validator-bond requirements, and staked ATOM does count, voting with the validator.
Through staked voting power, tokenholders can approve, reject, or veto governance proposals across all five Cosmos Hub proposal types: parameter changes, software upgrades, community-pool spend, IBC client updates, and text/signaling proposals. This includes the ability to vote to change the size of the active validator set (e.g., the MaxValidators staking parameter) via a parameter-change proposal. Staked tokenholders do not have authority to mint or burn ATOM outside the automated x/mint inflation mechanism, cannot directly select or remove specific validators outside ordinary delegation/staking mechanics (validator ranking is determined by stake-weighted bonding, not direct governance action),
Cosmos Whitepaper Delegator FAQ Validator FAQ On-Chain Proposal Process
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders can presently vote to approve, reject, or veto governance proposals covering parameter changes, software upgrades, community-pool spend, IBC client updates, and text/signaling proposals (see 3b/3c above). Through staking, tokenholders presently receive staking rewards consisting of a share of newly-issued ATOM (via the x/mint inflation mechanism) in each case net of the community tax and net of validator commission. Tokenholders can also direct allocation of community-pool funds via successful governance proposals for example, Proposal #839, which directed ATOM-denominated development funding, required return of unused buffer and unearned bonuses to the community pool, and imposed oversight/suspension mechanics through governance-linked processes. There is no other presently operative right known to us for tokenholders to claim, receive, or direct protocol-controlled resources beyond staking rewards and governance-directed community-pool spend Delegator FAQ Validator FAQ Community Pool Spend Proposal #839
(e) Control surface reliance
There is no anticipated evolution in the protocol's governance/control model
(f) Dissolution authority
There is no mechanism to dissolve or wind up the Cosmos Hub. The only related mechanism is at the sub-DAO level: sub-DAOs appointed by governance can elect to make their own treasury subject to revocation by Hub governance, by granting the Hub's governance module admin rights over the sub-DAO via DAODAO https://daodao.zone/dao/neutron1lefyfl55ntp7j58k8wy7x3yq9dngsj73s5syrreq55hu4xst660s5p2jtj/proposals/A6
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
The Interchain Foundation is a non-profit Swiss Foundation. Address: Gartenstrasse 4, CH-6300 Zug, Switzerland, commercial registration number CHE-199.569.367. Cosmos Plan Interchain Foundation - About Interchain Foundation - Imprint
(b) IP ownership & control
The Interchain Foundation holds trademarks for the Cosmos ecosystem, Cosmos Stack, and the Cosmos Network, including COSMOS ATOM and ATOM. Interchain Foundation has three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cosmos Labs New York, Berlin & Korea. Interchain Foundation - Trademark Interchain Foundation - Careers
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Neither the DevCo nor the Interchain Foundation has power over protocol-controlled resources or the on-chain DAO treasury (the community pool), which are governed solely by ATOM holders. The Interchain Foundation maintains its own independent treasury, separate from protocol funds, which it uses to fund public goods and ecosystem development. About Cosmos Interchain Foundation - The Interchain Ecosystem Community Pool Spend
(d) Powers over DevCo
Cosmos Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation and its mandate covers products, engineering, marketing, growth initiatives, and maintenance of the Cosmos Hub blockchain and the Cosmos SDK, while Cosmos Labs governance, treasury, and Foundation updates come from the Interchain Foundation. Cosmos Labs and the ICF have no power over protocol-controlled resources or funds. The ICF has its own independent treasury with which it funds public goods. The Interchain Foundation approves the budget and strategic direction of Cosmos Labs. Interchain Foundation - The Interchain Ecosystem About Cosmos Introducing Cosmos Labs
(e) Contract/admin powers
Interchain Foundation has no control over any DAO-related contracts.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Interchain Foundation funds public-goods and Cosmos-stack development through its treasury and has no control over protocol funds. ICF publishes monthly treasury snapshots. Through its delegation program, the ICF delegates stake to support high-performing validators and to strategically empower partners who help grow the Cosmos Hub and broader ecosystem. About Cosmos Interchain Foundation - The Interchain Ecosystem ICF Treasury ICF Delegation Program ICF Delegation Program
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Cosmos Labs US Inc., a Delaware C-corporation, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation.
(b) IP ownership & control
IP ownership related to the Cosmos SDK, the Cosmos Hub, and ATOM sit with the ICF. Cosmos Labs does not own or control any IP related to these technologies.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Cosmos Labs holds no powers over DAO governance (it cannot veto or otherwise direct on-chain ATOM governance outcomes), treasury actions (it cannot direct or veto community-pool spend), protocol-controlled resources such as revenue (no claim on or control over protocol fee revenue, staking rewards, or inflation proceeds), token administration (no ATOM minting, burning, or freezing authority), or reward parameters (no ability to set or change staking/inflation parameters). All such powers sit entirely with on-chain ATOM governance
(d) Powers over Foundation
Cosmos Labs cannot exert any direct nor indirect control/influence over the ICF’s decision making process. Cosmos Labs maintains a regular interface with the Interchain Foundation regarding its roadmap and provides recommendations as to its own strategic direction, but ICF retains decision making authority.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Cosmos Labs holds no pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority over the Cosmos Hub protocol or the ATOM token. Those powers sit entirely with on-chain ATOM governance.
Cosmos Labs operates two sets of public-goods infrastructure used by the Cosmos Hub: IBC Eureka (the Ethereum side of IBC v2) and Skip:Go. Its admin authority differs sharply between the two. On IBC Eureka, upgrade, client-migration and pause-release powers sit with a seven-member Security Council behind a timelock, in which Cosmos Labs holds one seat; Cosmos Labs additionally holds one pause key and the operational parameter roles. On Skip:Go, Cosmos Labs holds sole upgrade authority through a single key. The authority matrix covers every pause, upgrade and governance-executor power for each system, with the controlling party and the exact method or threshold. On-chain state was read on 2026-10-21 from the linked contracts. Where a power does not exist, the matrix says so.
1. IBC Eureka (Ethereum mainnet)
All Eureka contracts delegate access control to a single OpenZeppelin AccessManager at 0x3fa3f45ace1645614c80679aeece0a82a93c77ec. Every role grant and every function-to-role mapping is recorded on that contract.
Two multisigs. The Eureka Security Council is a Gnosis Safe at 0x7B96CD54aA750EF83ca90eA487e0bA321707559a with seven signers drawn from Wildcat Finance, Informal, Hypha, ZK Validator, Chorus One, Keplr and Cosmos Labs; Cosmos Labs holds one of the seven seats and cannot reach the 4-of-7 threshold on its own. The Eureka Ops Council is a Gnosis Safe at 0x4b46ea82D80825CA5640301f47C035942e6D9A46 whose five signers are all Cosmos Labs staff.
Roles on the AccessManager
- ADMIN_ROLE (id 0): upgrade all Eureka contracts, migrate light clients, grant and revoke every other role. Holder: TimelockController 0xb3999b2d30dd8c9faece5a8a503fae42b8b1b614. Method: the Security Council Safe is the timelock's sole proposer, executor and canceller at 4-of-7; minimum delay 3 days (259,200 seconds); the timelock is its own admin. The deployer address was granted ADMIN_ROLE at deployment and revoked in the same transaction. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot upgrade a contract or migrate a light client without three other council members and the 3-day delay.
- PAUSER_ROLE (id 2): pause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP. Holders: five individual signing keys, four Security Council signers (0x9d91…c135d, 0xcb5d…08d4d, 0x64ac…17740a, 0x00a8…24ed7) and one Cosmos Labs operations key (0x2fed…01ad2). Method: any one of the five keys can pause, no delay, no co-signature. Cosmos Labs: can pause transfers unilaterally through its operations key; cannot unpause.
- UNPAUSER_ROLE (id 3): unpause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP. Holder: the Security Council Safe. Method: 4-of-7, no delay. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot unpause alone.
- RELAYER_ROLE (id 1): submit recvPacket, ackPacket, timeoutPacket and updateClient. Holders: four relayer addresses operated by Cosmos Labs. Method: direct call. This role cannot change contract state beyond relaying IBC packets and client updates.
- ID_CUSTOMIZER_ROLE (id 6), ERC20_CUSTOMIZER_ROLE (id 7) and RATE_LIMITER_ROLE (id 5): register IBC apps and clients under custom ids, set a custom ERC20 for a denom, set per-token withdrawal rate limits on escrows. Holder: the Ops Council Safe. Method: 2-of-5, no delay. Cosmos Labs: this is the full extent of its standalone admin authority on Eureka; these roles cannot pause, upgrade or move funds.
- Governance-executor, Ethereum side: none. No governance executor exists on the Ethereum side. The govAdmin mechanism that would let Cosmos Hub governance control these contracts over IBC is specified in the ibc-contracts repository but not deployed. Until it is, the Security Council (through the timelock) is the sole administrator.
- Governance-executor, Cosmos Hub side: store and migrate 08-wasm light client code on behalf of the governance module. Holder: the Hub-side Eureka Security Council, a DAO DAO multisig at cosmos1k9hkmn7upap546a4tfn908sfuuseru640dwu2nzem3zxklwrm4vqhzkwdk, which holds AuthZ grants from the Cosmos Hub governance module for /ibc.lightclients.wasm.v1.MsgStoreCode and /ibc.lightclients.wasm.v1.MsgMigrateContract with no expiry. Method: seven members with equal weight, absolute-majority threshold (4-of-7), maximum voting period 3 days. Scope is limited to those two message types; the council holds no other Hub governance authority. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot act alone.
Powers by contract
- ICS26 Router (proxy) 0x3aF134307D5Ee90faa2ba9Cdba14ba66414CF1A7. Pause: no pause function. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, so Security Council 4-of-7 then the 3-day timelock. UUPS proxy; current implementation 0x17fa3a98d0239a399927c7c3ccde142e08deb7b5. Light client migration is also ADMIN_ROLE.
- ICS20 Transfer (proxy) 0xa348cfe719b63151f228e3c30eb424ba5a983012. Pause: PAUSER_ROLE, any one of five keys. Unpause: UNPAUSER_ROLE, Security Council 4-of-7. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, plus upgradeEscrowTo and upgradeIBCERC20To, which upgrade every Escrow and IBCERC20 beacon proxy at once. Not paused as of 2026-10-21.
- ICS27 GMP (proxy) 0xbebd14a66052d7dc6bdc05e7328e4fec0a9e3b0e. Pause and unpause: same roles as ICS20 Transfer. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall. Not paused as of 2026-10-21.
- Escrow beacon proxies, one per client, for example cosmoshub-0 at 0x0fa75c2c49d7db7ed62c5fb70bf78ba614ae6a89. Pause: no pause function of their own; outflows stop when ICS20 Transfer is paused. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE through ICS20 Transfer upgradeEscrowTo. Per-token withdrawal rate limits set by the Ops Council 2-of-5 under RATE_LIMITER_ROLE.
- Light clients cosmoshub-0, ledger-mainnet-1 and client-4. Pause: no pause function; a client can freeze itself on misbehaviour. Upgrade: no owner or upgrade function on the client contracts; replacement of a frozen client happens through the router's migrateClient under ADMIN_ROLE. Relayers update clients under RELAYER_ROLE.
2. Skip:Go contracts
All Skip:Go EVM contracts are UUPS upgradeable proxies whose owner is a single externally owned account, 0x24a9267ce9e0a8f4467b584fdda12baf1df772b5, controlled by Cosmos Labs. Every admin action on these contracts is a single-signature transaction from that key; there is no multisig, timelock or governance step.
- Skip Go Fast, EVM: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the fast transfer gateway and swap router addresses. Governance-executor: none.
- Skip Go Fast, Osmosis: osmo1vy34lpt5zlj797w7zqdta3qfq834kapx88qtgudy7jgljztj567s73ny82. Pause: none. Upgrade: the CosmWasm admin is a single-key Cosmos Labs account, osmo1zhqrfu9w3sugwykef3rq8t0vlxkz72vwd63q67, which can migrate the contract to new code. Other admin powers: config changes by the same key. Governance-executor: none.
- Skip Go swap contracts (Axelar): Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Smart Chain, Blast, Celo, Filecoin, Linea, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeTo and upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router address and transfer ownership (two-step). Governance-executor: none.
- Skip CCTP payment contracts: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router and withdraw tokens held by the contract (withdraw(address,uint256)). Governance-executor: none.
- Noble fee address noble1dyw0geqa2cy0ppdjcxfpzusjpwmq85r5a35hqe. Not a contract. A fee-collection wallet with no powers over any contract.
- Eureka adapter, Ethereum 0x47a4b9F949E98a49Be500753c19a8f9c9d6b7689. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the ICS20 Transfer address. The adapter holds DELEGATE_SENDER_ROLE on Eureka, which lets it call sendTransferWithSender; it holds no admin role. Governance-executor: none.
- Cosmos entry-point contracts: Osmosis, Neutron, Injective, Sei, Babylon. Pause: none. Upgrade: none; these contracts were instantiated with no admin, so no party can migrate, upgrade or alter them. Governance-executor: none.
3. Summary of Cosmos Labs' position
Pause: No Skip:Go contract has a pause function. On Eureka, Cosmos Labs can pause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP unilaterally through one operations key that holds PAUSER_ROLE; four Security Council signers hold the same power. Unpausing requires the Security Council at 4-of-7, where Cosmos Labs holds one seat.
Upgrade: Cosmos Labs cannot upgrade a Eureka contract or migrate a light client on its own; upgrades require the Security Council at 4-of-7 (Cosmos Labs one seat) followed by a 3-day timelock. Skip:Go EVM contracts and the Osmosis Go Fast contract are upgradeable by a single Cosmos Labs key with no delay. The Cosmos entry-point contracts are immutable.
Governance-executor: Cosmos Labs holds no governance-executor authority on its own. It holds one of seven seats on the Hub-side Eureka Security Council, which can store and migrate 08-wasm light client code on the Cosmos Hub under an AuthZ grant from the governance module, at a 4-of-7 threshold. No executor exists for Cosmos Hub governance over the Ethereum contracts.
Operational parameters: through the Ops Council (2-of-5, Cosmos Labs staff), Cosmos Labs can set per-token withdrawal rate limits on Eureka escrows and register custom client, port and ERC20 mappings. These powers cannot pause, upgrade or move funds.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Cosmos Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation responsible for the development, maintenance, and commercialization of the Cosmos technology stack, including support for the Cosmos Hub and ATOM. Its powers are operational and developmental in nature, including product strategy, engineering, maintenance, and ecosystem support. Cosmos Labs does not control Cosmos Hub governance, treasury assets, or other resources governed through on-chain governance processes. It has none of the economic arrangements or distribution policies described in the instructions.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
Definition (for this section): An Affiliated Protocol Contributor (APC) is a non-issuer company - not the protocol's primary Foundation or DevCo - that materially contributes to the protocol's code, operations, governance, or funding. For example, Blockworks Advisory would be considered an APC of Ethena because it materially contributes to its operations through Ethena's risk council. Provide a structured description per APC. If no APCs exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items below apply per APC.
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — For each existing APC, if any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — For each existing APC, if any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method of authority for each (e.g. veto, majority, super-majority). If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — For each existing APC, if protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If applicable, include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
No APCs exist for Cosmos as of September 22nd 2026
(b) Parameter control & scope
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors exist for Cosmos as of September 22, 2026. Accordingly, there are no major protocol parameters controlled by any APC, and no applicable method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority) to disclose.
(c) Contract/admin powers
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors exist for Cosmos as of September 22, 2026. Accordingly, no APC holds pause powers, upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities, or other contract/administrative powers, and there are no applicable limitations or authority thresholds
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors exist for Cosmos as of September 22, 2026. Accordingly, no protocol-generated resources or economic value are dynamically routed to any APC, and there are no applicable resource sources, routing mechanisms, payment frequencies, or durations to disclose.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
ATOM
2019-03-13
Public fundraiser contributors
Public / Sale
0.6786334
160292500
1
160292500
0
0
0
1
No
Public fundraiser of 2017-04-06: 864 addresses contributed USD 16,029,305.06 in BTC and ETH at a recommended USD 0.10 per ATOM; 160,292,499.62 ATOM allocated at genesis (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row), unrestricted and not subject to vesting. All ATOM transfers were disabled chain-wide from genesis (2019-03-13) until the cosmoshub-2 upgrade on 2019-04-22. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/public/contributors.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
ATOM
2019-03-13
Seed contributors
Private / VC
0.05
11809948
1
11809948
0
0
0
1
No
The very first financial contributors to the Cosmos fundraiser (the initial donors): USD 300,000 contributed before the 2017-04-06 public fundraiser in exchange for 5% of genesis supply, 11,809,947.91 ATOM (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row). Part of the 28,666,666.88 ATOM allocated to 15 private-contributor addresses; unrestricted and not subject to vesting. Chain-wide transfer disablement from genesis until 2019-04-22 applied. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/private/contributors.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
ATOM
2019-03-13
Strategic and early contributors
Private / VC
0.07136661
16856719
1
16856719
0
0
0
1
No
Strategic and early contributors who funded the project before the 2017-04-06 public fundraiser: USD 1,329,472.33 contributed at a 15% to 25% discount to the public rate (implied USD 0.075 to 0.085 per ATOM), for 16,856,718.97 ATOM at genesis (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row). Part of the 28,666,666.88 ATOM allocated to 15 private-contributor addresses; unrestricted and not subject to vesting. Chain-wide transfer disablement from genesis until 2019-04-22 applied. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/private/contributors.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
ATOM
2019-03-13
ICF multisigs
Treasury
0.08584791
20277188
1
20277188
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Interchain Foundation endowment held in two ICF-controlled multisig accounts (2-of-3 holding 6,083,156.55 ATOM and 3-of-5 holding 14,194,031.94 ATOM), 20,277,188.49 ATOM in total (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row). Funds the ICF mandate of research and development for open and decentralized networks with a focus on Cosmos; unrestricted at genesis and not subject to vesting. Circulating Treatment set to Conditional because these tokens reach the market only through foundation grants, spending or delegation decisions rather than on unlock. Part of the 23,619,895.81 ATOM (10%) ICF genesis allocation. Chain-wide transfer disablement from genesis until 2019-04-22 applied. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/icf/multisig.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
cosmos1unc788q8md2jymsns24eyhua58palg5kc7cstv; cosmos1z8mzakma7vnaajysmtkwt4wgjqr2m84tzvyfkz
ATOM
2019-03-13
ICF advisors and early contributors
Insiders
0.01293065
3054207
1
3054207
0
0
0
1
No
Advisors and early contributors to organizing the 2017 fundraiser and the foundation structure: 3,054,207.32 ATOM to 8 addresses (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row), drawn from the 23,619,895.81 ATOM (10%) ICF genesis allocation; unrestricted and not subject to vesting. Chain-wide transfer disablement from genesis until 2019-04-22 applied. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/icf/early.json
ATOM
2019-03-13
Game of Stakes participants
Community
0.00122143
288500
1
288500
0
0
0
1
No
Rewards to participants in the Game of Stakes incentivized testnet, scored according to criteria set by All in Bits: 288,500 ATOM to 53 addresses, drawn from the 23,619,895.81 ATOM (10%) ICF genesis allocation; unrestricted and not subject to vesting. This was a testnet participation reward, not an airdrop. Chain-wide transfer disablement from genesis until 2019-04-22 applied. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/icf/gos.json
ATOM
2019-03-13
AiB employees, contractors and founders
Insiders
0.00752631
1777707
0
0
12
1
0
1
No
1,777,707 ATOM allocated to 44 addresses of current and former founders, employees and contractors of All in Bits Inc (Tendermint), the company contracted to develop the open-source software underlying the Cosmos Network. Non-transferable for 12 months from genesis (genesis accounts carry a vesting end_time of 2020-03-14), usable for staking and governance during the lock, fully transferable thereafter; entered as a 12-month cliff with 100% cliff unlock. Part of the 23,619,895.81 ATOM (10%) AiB genesis allocation. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/aib/employees.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/genesis.cosmoshub-1.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
ATOM
2019-03-13
AiB multisig
Insiders
0.09247369
21842189
0
0
2
0
22
1
No
21,842,188.81 ATOM (whole-ATOM rounding applied in this row) held in a 3-of-5 All in Bits Inc multisig, granted for developing the open-source IP underlying the Cosmos Network. Vests continuously starting 2 months after genesis over the following 22 months: the genesis account is a continuous vesting account with start_time 2019-05-13 and end_time 2021-03-13. Entered as a 2-month cliff with 0% cliff unlock followed by a 22-month linear vest at monthly cadence, matching the GENESIS.md description of vesting monthly for 22 months starting 2 months after launch. Usable for staking and governance while vesting. Part of the 23,619,895.81 ATOM (10%) AiB genesis allocation. Sources: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/GENESIS.md ; https://github.com/cosmos/launch/blob/master/accounts/aib/multisig.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/mainnet/master/genesis/genesis.cosmoshub-1.json ; https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cosmos/cosmos/master/PLAN.md
cosmos176m2p8l3fps3dal7h8gf9jvrv98tu3rqfdht86
Vesting Insider Tokens
If there are no post-TGE token compensation plans, state explicitly they do not exist across each sub-question. If there are, explain each of (a)–(b) below.
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
The standard employee and contributor vesting schedule for post-TGE grants is a 3-year vesting schedule with a 1-year cliff of 33% of the grant amount, followed by a 2-year quarterly linear vest of the balance.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
Disclose current token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) funded from the on-chain treasury. Do not disclose individual payments to advisors receiving fiat-only compensation. If there are no advisors contracted in tokens then state across each sub-question that no token-based advisory compensation exists.
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — For all existing token-based advisors, disclose the total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — For each existing token-based advisor, share the payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — For each existing token-based advisor, provide a brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
No token-based advisory compensation exists
(b) Total token allocation
No token-based advisory compensation exists
(c) Payer entity
No token-based advisory compensation exists
(d) Description of advisory/services
No token-based advisory compensation exists
KOL Marketing Activities
Disclose ongoing KOL/influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. You do not need to disclose KOL/influencers that do not receive tokens for payment. If no KOL engagements exist, state for each sub-question that no KOL engagements exist.
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL engagements exist between Cosmos Labs, Interchain Foundation, or any other DevCo / Foundation Entity and KOLs / Influencers. No KOLs / Influencers receive any tokens for payment and we do not pay for posts.
(b) Usernames & roles
See above. No KOL engagements exist between Cosmos Labs, Interchain Foundation, or any other DevCo / Foundation Entity and KOLs / Influencers. No KOLs / Influencers receive any tokens for payment and we do not pay for posts.
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
See above. No KOL engagements exist between Cosmos Labs, Interchain Foundation, or any other DevCo / Foundation Entity and KOLs / Influencers. No KOLs / Influencers receive any tokens for payment and we do not pay for posts.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
For each wallet that holds Unissued Tokens or is essential to operations (e.g., foundation, operations, treasury, investor reserve), disclose:
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer.
Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
Title
Primary Function
Chain
Address
Control Mechanism
Explorer Link
Community Pool
Supports ecosystem development
Cosmos Hub
cosmos1jv65s3grqf6v6jl3dp4t6c9t9rk99cd88lyufl
Controlled by the community Via Governance
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
There are no Market maker deals or agreements.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Not applicable - there are no exchange deals
Not applicable - 0 tokens
not applicable - 0 years
not applicable - 0 fees
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
If a category does not exist or is not applicable, make that clear in plain language.
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), policy controller (who can change the secondary-market accumulation strategy), and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, policy controller (who can change the POL strategy), and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any) — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
Cosmos Labs does not conduct token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations of ATOM. Not applicable.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) (if any)
Hydro governance contract (Neutron):
neutron1lefyfl55ntp7j58k8wy7x3yq9dngsj73s5syrreq55hu4xst660s5p2jtj
ATOM amount: 3.5M ATOM
Changeable via on-chain governance: Yes. Custody was granted via Hub governance (Prop 955); Hub governance can reclaim or clawback at any time via a new on-chain proposal.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL (if any)
There are no liquidity deals or purchased TVL arrangements. Not applicable.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) (if any)
There are no token secured loans or lines of credit, including against unissued tokens. Not applicable
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
initial donors, pre-fundraiser private offering
Private contribution agreements under the Interchain Cosmos Contribution Terms, no SAFT, SAFE or token warrant.
Before April 2017 (offering preceded the April 6, 2017 public fundraiser).
11,809,947.91 ATOM, 5.000% of genesis supply, delivered as the recommended genesis allocation on March 13, 2019.
None. Unrestricted at genesis; no cliff or vesting.
Strategic and early contributors (pre-fundraiser private offering)
Private contribution agreements under the Interchain Cosmos Contribution Terms
Before April 2017 (offering preceded the April 6, 2017 public fundraiser).
16,856,718.97 ATOM, 7.137% of genesis supply, delivered as the recommended genesis allocation on March 13, 2019.
None. Unrestricted at genesis; no cliff or vesting.
Public fundraiser contributors (public offering)
Public contribution of BTC or ETH under the Interchain Cosmos Contribution Terms, no SAFT, SAFE or token warrant;
April 2017 (offering opened April 6, 2017).
160,292,500 ATOM, 67.863% of genesis supply, delivered as the recommended genesis allocation on March 13, 2019.
None. Unrestricted at genesis; no cliff or vesting.
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
Provide a narrative description of the Project's material funding sources, economic flows, and operational provisioning, broken out by entity: Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly.
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts).
- (c) Operational use of resources — For each existing entity, briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — For each existing entity, provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
All three entities exist.
DAO: The Cosmos Hub's on-chain governance system, in which staked ATOM holders vote on proposals. It has no legal wrapper.
Foundation: The Interchain Foundation (Interchain Siftung), a Swiss non-profit foundation registered in Zug, Switzerland.
Lab/DevCo: Cosmos Labs US Inc., a Delaware C-corporation wholly owned by the Interchain Foundation, together with its sister subsidiary Cosmos Labs Korea. Cosmos Labs Korea was formed by the Interchain Foundation in 2026 as a Korean engineering subsidiary and works alongside Cosmos Labs US on development and maintenance of the Cosmos Hub.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
DAO: The Cosmos Hub community pool is the DAO's only treasury. It is funded by the community tax, which directs 2% of ATOM emissions to the pool at each block, and by any ATOM returned to the pool under the terms of past spend proposals. The pool receives no payments from the Interchain Foundation or Cosmos Labs.
Foundation: The Interchain Foundation is funded by its independent treasury, which originated in the 2017 fundraiser proceeds and the Foundation's 10% genesis ATOM allocation and is held separately from protocol funds. Ongoing inflows are staking rewards on the ATOM the Foundation delegates through its delegation program and returns on treasury assets. The Foundation receives no fees, revenue or token distributions from the Cosmos Hub protocol or the community pool.
Lab/DevCo: Cosmos Labs is funded by the Interchain Foundation, its sole shareholder, and earns revenue from service and infrastructure agreements with customers. Cosmos Labs Korea is funded by the Interchain Foundation on the same basis as Cosmos Labs US. Neither entity receives fees, revenue or token distributions from the Cosmos Hub protocol or the community pool.
(c) Operational use of resources
DAO: Community pool funds are spent only through passed governance proposals. Uses to date include funding Hub development and maintenance (not including development and maintenance by Cosmos Labs), security and audit work, ecosystem programs, and capitalising governance-chartered sub-DAOs. Spend proposals can attach conditions, including the return of unused funds to the pool and governance-revocable admin rights over sub-DAO treasuries.
Foundation: As of the time of writing, the Interchain Foundation uses its treasury to fund open-source development of decentralized software technologies including the Cosmos Stack (Cosmos SDK, CometBFT and IBC) and public goods for the ecosystem, to fund its subsidiaries to further the development, promotion, and adoption of these technologies, and to operate its ATOM delegation program, which delegates treasury ATOM to validators that meet published criteria.
Lab/DevCo: Cosmos Labs applies resources to engineering and maintenance of the Cosmos Hub, Cosmos SDK and IBC; product development; security operations; marketing and growth; and ecosystem support. Cosmos Labs Korea applies resources to engineering, with a focus on Cosmos Hub software upgrades, chain maintenance and infrastructure operations including public goods such as the mintscan block explorer and Skip:Go aggregator. Neither entity holds or deploys protocol funds.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
DAO
Community pool explorer page, showing the current pool balance and every prior disbursement from the pool: https://www.mintscan.io/cosmos/address/community-pool
Cosmos Hub governance proposals, including every community pool spend proposal with its vote record and outcome: https://www.mintscan.io/cosmos/proposals
Cosmos Hub documentation on how community pool spend proposals work and what governance can direct: https://docs.cosmos.network/hub/latest/governance/proposal-types/community-pool-spend
Foundation: ICF delegation program, explaining how Foundation treasury ATOM is delegated to validators and the selection criteria: https://medium.com/the-interchain-foundation/the-interchain-foundation-icf-is-rolling-out-an-overhaul-of-its-atom-delegation-program-c2a65fe79b6c
Lab/DevCo: Neither Cosmos Labs nor Cosmos Labs Korea has a treasury dashboard, and thus, no such links exist.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
(f) References
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-09-01
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
Provide a single income statement, expense summary, or comparable operating statement for the primary Foundation or Developer Company. A consolidated or entity-level presentation is acceptable. Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows may be included but are not required. This item is intended to provide transparency into offchain operating resources and expenditures only.
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Cosmos Hub is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.