For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original DevCo has been dissolved and in its place a "new DevCo" was created, then detail the "new DevCo".

(a) Entity

Cosmos Labs US Inc., a Delaware C-corporation, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation.

(b) IP ownership & control

IP ownership related to the Cosmos SDK, the Cosmos Hub, and ATOM sit with the ICF. Cosmos Labs does not own or control any IP related to these technologies.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Cosmos Labs holds no powers over DAO governance (it cannot veto or otherwise direct on-chain ATOM governance outcomes), treasury actions (it cannot direct or veto community-pool spend), protocol-controlled resources such as revenue (no claim on or control over protocol fee revenue, staking rewards, or inflation proceeds), token administration (no ATOM minting, burning, or freezing authority), or reward parameters (no ability to set or change staking/inflation parameters). All such powers sit entirely with on-chain ATOM governance

(d) Powers over Foundation

Cosmos Labs cannot exert any direct nor indirect control/influence over the ICF’s decision making process. Cosmos Labs maintains a regular interface with the Interchain Foundation regarding its roadmap and provides recommendations as to its own strategic direction, but ICF retains decision making authority.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Cosmos Labs holds no pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority over the Cosmos Hub protocol or the ATOM token. Those powers sit entirely with on-chain ATOM governance.

Cosmos Labs operates two sets of public-goods infrastructure used by the Cosmos Hub: IBC Eureka (the Ethereum side of IBC v2) and Skip:Go. Its admin authority differs sharply between the two. On IBC Eureka, upgrade, client-migration and pause-release powers sit with a seven-member Security Council behind a timelock, in which Cosmos Labs holds one seat; Cosmos Labs additionally holds one pause key and the operational parameter roles. On Skip:Go, Cosmos Labs holds sole upgrade authority through a single key. The authority matrix covers every pause, upgrade and governance-executor power for each system, with the controlling party and the exact method or threshold. On-chain state was read on 2026-10-21 from the linked contracts. Where a power does not exist, the matrix says so.

1. IBC Eureka (Ethereum mainnet)

All Eureka contracts delegate access control to a single OpenZeppelin AccessManager at 0x3fa3f45ace1645614c80679aeece0a82a93c77ec. Every role grant and every function-to-role mapping is recorded on that contract.

Two multisigs. The Eureka Security Council is a Gnosis Safe at 0x7B96CD54aA750EF83ca90eA487e0bA321707559a with seven signers drawn from Wildcat Finance, Informal, Hypha, ZK Validator, Chorus One, Keplr and Cosmos Labs; Cosmos Labs holds one of the seven seats and cannot reach the 4-of-7 threshold on its own. The Eureka Ops Council is a Gnosis Safe at 0x4b46ea82D80825CA5640301f47C035942e6D9A46 whose five signers are all Cosmos Labs staff.

Roles on the AccessManager

ADMIN_ROLE (id 0): upgrade all Eureka contracts, migrate light clients, grant and revoke every other role. Holder: TimelockController 0xb3999b2d30dd8c9faece5a8a503fae42b8b1b614. Method: the Security Council Safe is the timelock's sole proposer, executor and canceller at 4-of-7; minimum delay 3 days (259,200 seconds); the timelock is its own admin. The deployer address was granted ADMIN_ROLE at deployment and revoked in the same transaction. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot upgrade a contract or migrate a light client without three other council members and the 3-day delay.

Holder: TimelockController 0xb3999b2d30dd8c9faece5a8a503fae42b8b1b614. Method: the Security Council Safe is the timelock's sole proposer, executor and canceller at 4-of-7; minimum delay 3 days (259,200 seconds); the timelock is its own admin. The deployer address was granted ADMIN_ROLE at deployment and revoked in the same transaction. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot upgrade a contract or migrate a light client without three other council members and the 3-day delay. PAUSER_ROLE (id 2): pause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP. Holders: five individual signing keys, four Security Council signers (0x9d91…c135d, 0xcb5d…08d4d, 0x64ac…17740a, 0x00a8…24ed7) and one Cosmos Labs operations key (0x2fed…01ad2). Method: any one of the five keys can pause, no delay, no co-signature. Cosmos Labs: can pause transfers unilaterally through its operations key; cannot unpause.

Holders: five individual signing keys, four Security Council signers (0x9d91…c135d, 0xcb5d…08d4d, 0x64ac…17740a, 0x00a8…24ed7) and one Cosmos Labs operations key (0x2fed…01ad2). Method: any one of the five keys can pause, no delay, no co-signature. Cosmos Labs: can pause transfers unilaterally through its operations key; cannot unpause. UNPAUSER_ROLE (id 3): unpause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP. Holder: the Security Council Safe. Method: 4-of-7, no delay. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot unpause alone.

Holder: the Security Council Safe. Method: 4-of-7, no delay. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot unpause alone. RELAYER_ROLE (id 1): submit recvPacket, ackPacket, timeoutPacket and updateClient. Holders: four relayer addresses operated by Cosmos Labs. Method: direct call. This role cannot change contract state beyond relaying IBC packets and client updates.

Holders: four relayer addresses operated by Cosmos Labs. Method: direct call. This role cannot change contract state beyond relaying IBC packets and client updates. ID_CUSTOMIZER_ROLE (id 6), ERC20_CUSTOMIZER_ROLE (id 7) and RATE_LIMITER_ROLE (id 5): register IBC apps and clients under custom ids, set a custom ERC20 for a denom, set per-token withdrawal rate limits on escrows. Holder: the Ops Council Safe. Method: 2-of-5, no delay. Cosmos Labs: this is the full extent of its standalone admin authority on Eureka; these roles cannot pause, upgrade or move funds.

Holder: the Ops Council Safe. Method: 2-of-5, no delay. Cosmos Labs: this is the full extent of its standalone admin authority on Eureka; these roles cannot pause, upgrade or move funds. Governance-executor, Ethereum side: none. No governance executor exists on the Ethereum side. The govAdmin mechanism that would let Cosmos Hub governance control these contracts over IBC is specified in the ibc-contracts repository but not deployed. Until it is, the Security Council (through the timelock) is the sole administrator.

No governance executor exists on the Ethereum side. The govAdmin mechanism that would let Cosmos Hub governance control these contracts over IBC is specified in the ibc-contracts repository but not deployed. Until it is, the Security Council (through the timelock) is the sole administrator. Governance-executor, Cosmos Hub side: store and migrate 08-wasm light client code on behalf of the governance module. Holder: the Hub-side Eureka Security Council, a DAO DAO multisig at cosmos1k9hkmn7upap546a4tfn908sfuuseru640dwu2nzem3zxklwrm4vqhzkwdk, which holds AuthZ grants from the Cosmos Hub governance module for /ibc.lightclients.wasm.v1.MsgStoreCode and /ibc.lightclients.wasm.v1.MsgMigrateContract with no expiry. Method: seven members with equal weight, absolute-majority threshold (4-of-7), maximum voting period 3 days. Scope is limited to those two message types; the council holds no other Hub governance authority. Cosmos Labs: one of seven seats; cannot act alone.

Powers by contract

ICS26 Router (proxy) 0x3aF134307D5Ee90faa2ba9Cdba14ba66414CF1A7. Pause: no pause function. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, so Security Council 4-of-7 then the 3-day timelock. UUPS proxy; current implementation 0x17fa3a98d0239a399927c7c3ccde142e08deb7b5. Light client migration is also ADMIN_ROLE.

Pause: no pause function. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, so Security Council 4-of-7 then the 3-day timelock. UUPS proxy; current implementation 0x17fa3a98d0239a399927c7c3ccde142e08deb7b5. Light client migration is also ADMIN_ROLE. ICS20 Transfer (proxy) 0xa348cfe719b63151f228e3c30eb424ba5a983012. Pause: PAUSER_ROLE, any one of five keys. Unpause: UNPAUSER_ROLE, Security Council 4-of-7. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, plus upgradeEscrowTo and upgradeIBCERC20To, which upgrade every Escrow and IBCERC20 beacon proxy at once. Not paused as of 2026-10-21.

Pause: PAUSER_ROLE, any one of five keys. Unpause: UNPAUSER_ROLE, Security Council 4-of-7. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall, plus upgradeEscrowTo and upgradeIBCERC20To, which upgrade every Escrow and IBCERC20 beacon proxy at once. Not paused as of 2026-10-21. ICS27 GMP (proxy) 0xbebd14a66052d7dc6bdc05e7328e4fec0a9e3b0e. Pause and unpause: same roles as ICS20 Transfer. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall. Not paused as of 2026-10-21.

Pause and unpause: same roles as ICS20 Transfer. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE via upgradeToAndCall. Not paused as of 2026-10-21. Escrow beacon proxies, one per client, for example cosmoshub-0 at 0x0fa75c2c49d7db7ed62c5fb70bf78ba614ae6a89. Pause: no pause function of their own; outflows stop when ICS20 Transfer is paused. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE through ICS20 Transfer upgradeEscrowTo. Per-token withdrawal rate limits set by the Ops Council 2-of-5 under RATE_LIMITER_ROLE.

Pause: no pause function of their own; outflows stop when ICS20 Transfer is paused. Upgrade: ADMIN_ROLE through ICS20 Transfer upgradeEscrowTo. Per-token withdrawal rate limits set by the Ops Council 2-of-5 under RATE_LIMITER_ROLE. Light clients cosmoshub-0, ledger-mainnet-1 and client-4. Pause: no pause function; a client can freeze itself on misbehaviour. Upgrade: no owner or upgrade function on the client contracts; replacement of a frozen client happens through the router's migrateClient under ADMIN_ROLE. Relayers update clients under RELAYER_ROLE.

2. Skip:Go contracts

All Skip:Go EVM contracts are UUPS upgradeable proxies whose owner is a single externally owned account, 0x24a9267ce9e0a8f4467b584fdda12baf1df772b5, controlled by Cosmos Labs. Every admin action on these contracts is a single-signature transaction from that key; there is no multisig, timelock or governance step.

Skip Go Fast, EVM: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the fast transfer gateway and swap router addresses. Governance-executor: none.

Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the fast transfer gateway and swap router addresses. Governance-executor: none. Skip Go Fast, Osmosis: osmo1vy34lpt5zlj797w7zqdta3qfq834kapx88qtgudy7jgljztj567s73ny82. Pause: none. Upgrade: the CosmWasm admin is a single-key Cosmos Labs account, osmo1zhqrfu9w3sugwykef3rq8t0vlxkz72vwd63q67, which can migrate the contract to new code. Other admin powers: config changes by the same key. Governance-executor: none.

Pause: none. Upgrade: the CosmWasm admin is a single-key Cosmos Labs account, osmo1zhqrfu9w3sugwykef3rq8t0vlxkz72vwd63q67, which can migrate the contract to new code. Other admin powers: config changes by the same key. Governance-executor: none. Skip Go swap contracts (Axelar): Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Smart Chain, Blast, Celo, Filecoin, Linea, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeTo and upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router address and transfer ownership (two-step). Governance-executor: none.

Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeTo and upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router address and transfer ownership (two-step). Governance-executor: none. Skip CCTP payment contracts: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Polygon. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router and withdraw tokens held by the contract (withdraw(address,uint256)). Governance-executor: none.

Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the swap router and withdraw tokens held by the contract (withdraw(address,uint256)). Governance-executor: none. Noble fee address noble1dyw0geqa2cy0ppdjcxfpzusjpwmq85r5a35hqe. Not a contract. A fee-collection wallet with no powers over any contract.

Not a contract. A fee-collection wallet with no powers over any contract. Eureka adapter, Ethereum 0x47a4b9F949E98a49Be500753c19a8f9c9d6b7689. Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the ICS20 Transfer address. The adapter holds DELEGATE_SENDER_ROLE on Eureka, which lets it call sendTransferWithSender; it holds no admin role. Governance-executor: none.

Pause: none, no pause function exists. Upgrade: owner, single key, upgradeToAndCall. Other admin powers: owner can set the ICS20 Transfer address. The adapter holds DELEGATE_SENDER_ROLE on Eureka, which lets it call sendTransferWithSender; it holds no admin role. Governance-executor: none. Cosmos entry-point contracts: Osmosis, Neutron, Injective, Sei, Babylon. Pause: none. Upgrade: none; these contracts were instantiated with no admin, so no party can migrate, upgrade or alter them. Governance-executor: none.

3. Summary of Cosmos Labs' position

Pause: No Skip:Go contract has a pause function. On Eureka, Cosmos Labs can pause ICS20 Transfer and ICS27 GMP unilaterally through one operations key that holds PAUSER_ROLE; four Security Council signers hold the same power. Unpausing requires the Security Council at 4-of-7, where Cosmos Labs holds one seat.

Upgrade: Cosmos Labs cannot upgrade a Eureka contract or migrate a light client on its own; upgrades require the Security Council at 4-of-7 (Cosmos Labs one seat) followed by a 3-day timelock. Skip:Go EVM contracts and the Osmosis Go Fast contract are upgradeable by a single Cosmos Labs key with no delay. The Cosmos entry-point contracts are immutable.

Governance-executor: Cosmos Labs holds no governance-executor authority on its own. It holds one of seven seats on the Hub-side Eureka Security Council, which can store and migrate 08-wasm light client code on the Cosmos Hub under an AuthZ grant from the governance module, at a 4-of-7 threshold. No executor exists for Cosmos Hub governance over the Ethereum contracts.

Operational parameters: through the Ops Council (2-of-5, Cosmos Labs staff), Cosmos Labs can set per-token withdrawal rate limits on Eureka escrows and register custom client, port and ERC20 mappings. These powers cannot pause, upgrade or move funds.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Cosmos Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation responsible for the development, maintenance, and commercialization of the Cosmos technology stack, including support for the Cosmos Hub and ATOM. Its powers are operational and developmental in nature, including product strategy, engineering, maintenance, and ecosystem support. Cosmos Labs does not control Cosmos Hub governance, treasury assets, or other resources governed through on-chain governance processes. It has none of the economic arrangements or distribution policies described in the instructions.