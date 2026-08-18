Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Chiliz Chain is a Layer-1 blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, and it anchors an ecosystem of Fan Tokens, the Socios.com fan-engagement platform, and SportFi applications. Fan Tokens give sports fans access to engagement opportunities, rewards, and digital-asset experiences tied to teams and brands.

(Source: Chiliz White Paper v1.1, The Chiliz Group)

(b) Operational priorities

The protocol operational priorities center on maintaining the chain, incentivizing validators and delegators, growing the ecosystem, and supporting fan-facing products. Block rewards and inflation are split between validators and delegators, a Community Vault, and ecosystem and operational pools, and the 2018 private-placement proceeds funded development of the Chiliz Chain, the Socios.com platform, ecosystem growth, marketing, and operational expenses.

(Source: About Staking, Tokenomics, Chiliz White Paper v1.1)

(c) High-level project overview

CHZ is the native token of Chiliz Chain, a public, permissionless, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain based on a fork of BNB Smart Chain and operated through a Proof-of-Staked-Authority consensus model. The ecosystem consists of CHZ, the Chiliz Chain, a sports-and-esports partnership network that issues Fan Tokens, and Socios.com as the fan-engagement platform.

(Source: Chiliz White Paper v1.1, About Chiliz Chain)

(d) Primary token functions

CHZ pays gas fees, runs validator nodes, delegates to validators, and submits or votes on onchain governance proposals through validator participation. CHZ holders may freely transfer, exchange, trade, or otherwise dispose of their tokens.

(Source: Chiliz White Paper v1.1, About Staking)

(e) Control surface reliance

Chiliz Chain relies on a validator-driven PoSA governance model rather than direct tokenholder governance. The network launched with an initial set of 11 validators, voting power depends on delegated CHZ, voting authority rests with the validator owner, and a proposal requires a two-thirds quorum and more than 50% support to execute. Chiliz added a proposeWithCustomVotingPeriod method for shorter emergency voting periods, and new validators must be vetted and approved by Chiliz Labs before they are proposed to the existing validator set.

(Source: Chiliz Chain Governance, About Staking, Become a Validator)