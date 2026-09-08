Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
BONK was created to reverse the collapse of Solana user activity that followed the failure of FTX in November 2022. Liquidity and retail participation had drained out of the chain, and the founding group launched BONK on 25 December 2022 as a free, broadly distributed community asset that gave Solana wallets a reason to transact again. The project frames the problem as the absence of a community-owned asset on Solana that was not concentrated in venture allocations.
(Source: Bonk Founder Nom Interview, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive, Bonk on Solana Compass)
(b) Operational priorities
BONK funds development and operations from product revenue rather than from a venture treasury. The letsBONK.fun launchpad, the BONKbot Telegram trading bot, BonkSwap, and a Solana validator business generate fees, and those fees fund ecosystem grants, BONK buybacks and burns, referral rewards, rewards paid to BONK lockers through Bonk Rewards, and contributions to the BonkDAO treasury. BONKbot charges a 1 percent trading fee routed to those uses. The ecosystem generated 10.44 million dollars of revenue in the first quarter of 2026, up 45 percent from the fourth quarter of 2025, with letsBONK.fun contributing 7.28 million dollars, more than 70 percent of the total. 51 percent of ecosystem fees in that quarter were directed to BONK buybacks. Following the July 2026 governance attack on the BonkDAO treasury, treasury security is an explicit operational priority.
(Source: BONKbot on Solana Compass, CoinMarketCap Q1 2026 Report, Volity BONK Analysis, Halborn Post-Mortem)
(c) High-level project overview
BONK is an SPL token on Solana at contract DezXAZ8z7PnrnRJjz3wXBoRgixCa6xjnB7YaB1pPB263, and wrapped representations circulate on nine additional chains including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Aptos, Unichain, and Neon EVM. The token itself runs no protocol logic. Value flows through a set of applications built around it. letsBONK.fun is a memecoin launchpad launched in April 2025 in collaboration with Raydium, and its share of Solana memecoin launches has swung between roughly 3 percent and roughly 80 percent since launch as it competes with Pump.fun for the top position. BONKbot is a Telegram trading bot, BonkSwap is a non-custodial decentralized exchange, and Bonk Rewards lets holders lock BONK for 3, 6, or 12 months at reward multipliers reaching 2.5 times for locks of six months or longer. Fee revenue from those products buys BONK on the open market and burns it, and roughly 12 trillion BONK had been removed from circulation by late 2025.
(Source: CoinGecko BONK, CoinGecko letsBONK Guide, CoinMarketCap Launchpad Market Share, BONKbot on Solana Compass, 99Bitcoins BONK Review)
(d) Primary token functions
BONK serves four functions. It is the governance token of BonkDAO, where voting power on the Realms front end for Solana's SPL Governance program is denominated in BONK and a proposal must reach a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply. It is the asset locked in Bonk Rewards to earn a share of ecosystem revenue. It is the asset that ecosystem fee revenue buys back and burns, which makes it the sink for protocol income. It is a medium of exchange and unit of account across the BONK ecosystem applications and their partner integrations.
(Source: BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem, 99Bitcoins BONK Review)
(e) Control surface reliance
BONK's control surface is BonkDAO on Realms, plus the SPL token mint whose mint authority is revoked. Because the mint authority is revoked, no party can issue additional BONK and supply is permanently capped. Governance authority sits with BONK voters and a Governing Council of 11 members drawn from the Solana community, a subset of whom are Early Contributors of Bonk. The July 2026 attack demonstrated the limits of that model, because an attacker who spent roughly 4.4 million dollars acquiring BONK cleared the 1 percent quorum with seven voting wallets and executed a treasury transfer with no timelock. BonkDAO has stated that its governance mechanisms are evolving toward broader active community participation.
(Source: BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain, BONK Contract Check)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
BONK has no Labs entity and no DevCo. No legal entity was formed to build or issue the token. Development is carried out by a founding collective of 22 individuals drawn from the Solana community. One core contributor is publicly identified. Mitchell Rudy, known by the pseudonym Nom, has been a Solana ecosystem developer since 2021, became a BONK core contributor in 2022, has a professional background in natural language processing and robotic process automation, and was appointed to the board of directors of Safety Shot, Inc., now Bonk, Inc., on 5 September 2025. The remaining 21 members of the founding collective have not published legal names, official titles, or verified employment histories. Bonk, Inc., which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker BNKK after Safety Shot, Inc. renamed itself on 10 October 2025, is a separate public company led by Chief Executive Officer Jarrett Boon that holds BONK in treasury through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC and owns a 51 percent majority revenue interest in letsBONK.fun. Bonk, Inc. did not issue BONK and is not the project's DevCo. (Source: GlobeNewswire Rudy Appointment, Bonk Founder Nom Interview, Bonk Inc January Revenue Release, Nasdaq Rebranding Release)
Labs
BONK does not operate a foundation entity. No foundation was formed at launch or since, no foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction has ever been published, and treasury and grant functions sit with BonkDAO rather than with a foundation. (Source: BonkDAO, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
Foundation
BonkDAO exists and runs onchain on Realms, the front end for Solana's SPL Governance program. A Governing Council of 11 members selected from the Solana community for expertise, integrity, and impact holds leadership of the DAO, and a subset of those 11 are Early Contributors of Bonk. BonkDAO has not published the full names, official titles, or prior experience of any of the 11 Governing Council members, and the council operates through Realms rather than under named individual accountability. (Source: BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem)
DAO
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
BonkDAO does not own the intellectual property of the BONK ecosystem applications. letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, and BonkSwap are operated by their own teams, and Bonk, Inc. holds a 51 percent majority revenue interest in letsBONK.fun rather than the DAO holding it. BonkDAO has not published any assignment of code repositories, trademarks, or brand rights to the DAO or to any legal wrapper of the DAO, and no license terms covering the BONK name or logo have been published.
(Source: BonkDAO, Nasdaq Rebranding Release, BONKbot on Solana Compass)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The BONK mint at DezXAZ8z7PnrnRJjz3wXBoRgixCa6xjnB7YaB1pPB263 has its mint authority revoked, so neither BonkDAO nor any other party can issue new BONK. BonkDAO's authority runs to the treasury accounts held under Solana's SPL Governance program. A proposal is submitted on Realms, votes are weighted by BONK balance, and approval requires a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total BONK supply. Until July 2026 an approved proposal executed immediately with no timelock and no veto or council override, which is the authority path the attacker used to move 4.43 trillion BONK out of the treasury under Bonk Improvement Proposal 76. BonkDAO operates no pause role and no upgrade proxy over the token itself, because an SPL token with revoked mint authority exposes neither.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain, BONK Contract Check, BonkDAO)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
A locking mechanism exists. Bonk Rewards lets a holder lock BONK for a fixed term of 3, 6, or 12 months and pays rewards funded by ecosystem revenue from BONKbot trading fees, BonkSwap fees, and the Solana validator business, with reward multipliers reaching 2.5 times for locks of six months or longer. The additional right conferred is economic only. Locking increases a holder's share of distributed ecosystem revenue and does not increase voting weight, does not grant a veto, and does not grant any claim over the BonkDAO treasury. Lockers cannot decide protocol parameters, cannot direct treasury spending outside the ordinary Realms proposal process, and cannot withdraw before the lock term ends.
(Source: 99Bitcoins BONK Review, BONKbot on Solana Compass)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
BONK holders have two concrete economic rights. Holders who lock BONK through Bonk Rewards receive a share of ecosystem revenue generated by BONKbot, BonkSwap, and the Solana validator business, which is a direct distribution of protocol-adjacent income to tokenholders. All holders benefit indirectly from the buyback and burn programs funded by letsBONK.fun and BONKbot fees, which had removed roughly 12 trillion BONK from circulation by late 2025 and which reduce supply against a permanently capped mint. Holders exercise control over the BonkDAO treasury only through Realms votes weighted by BONK balance at a quorum of roughly 1 percent of supply. Holders hold no dividend right, no redemption right, and no legal claim on any entity.
(Source: 99Bitcoins BONK Review, BONKbot on Solana Compass, BonkDAO, CoinGecko BONK)
(e) Dissolution authority
BonkDAO has not publicly disclosed any dissolution or wind-up mechanism. No legal wrapper around BonkDAO has been disclosed, so no board resolution path exists, and BonkDAO has not published a vote threshold or procedure for dissolving the DAO or distributing its treasury on wind-up. The practical position is that the same Realms proposal process that governs treasury spending is the only disclosed route to disposing of DAO assets, at a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total BONK supply.
(Source: BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
BONK does not operate a foundation entity, and no foundation was involved in the issuance of BONK at launch. No foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction of formation has ever been published for the project. Because the entity does not exist, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: BonkDAO, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
(b) IP ownership & control
No foundation exists, so no foundation owns or controls repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no subsidiary entities of a foundation exist.
(Source: BonkDAO)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds powers over BonkDAO governance, the BonkDAO treasury, ecosystem revenue, token administration, or reward parameters. Those powers sit with BONK voters and the 11-member Governing Council on Realms, and the BONK mint authority is revoked so no party administers issuance.
(Source: BonkDAO, BONK Contract Check)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No foundation exists and no DevCo exists, so no foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over a DevCo. Development is carried out by an anonymous collective of 22 contributors organized under no legal entity.
(Source: CoinMarketCap Deep Dive, Bonk Founder Nom Interview)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds pause, upgrade, or governance executor authority, and no foundation signs on any multisig controlling BONK or the BonkDAO treasury.
(Source: BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No foundation exists, so no mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a foundation, its equityholders, or its contributors. No such mechanism has been adopted and none is pending.
(Source: BonkDAO, BONKbot on Solana Compass)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
BONK does not operate a primary DevCo. No development company, labs entity, or other legal entity was formed to build or issue BONK, and none was involved in the token's issuance on 25 December 2022. Development is performed by a founding collective of 22 individuals from the Solana community operating under no legal entity, with core contributor Mitchell Rudy, known as Nom, publicly identified since September 2025 and the remaining 21 members unidentified. Bonk, Inc., listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BNKK since 10 October 2025 following the renaming of Safety Shot, Inc., is a separate public company that holds BONK in treasury through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC and holds a 51 percent majority revenue interest in letsBONK.fun, and it is not the project's DevCo and did not issue BONK. The two organizations overlap at board level, because Rudy sits on Bonk, Inc.'s board of directors while remaining a BONK core contributor. Because no DevCo entity exists, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: CoinMarketCap Deep Dive, GlobeNewswire Rudy Appointment, Nasdaq Rebranding Release, Bonk Inc Capital Allocation Release)
(b) IP ownership & control
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo owns repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no DevCo subsidiary entities exist. The ecosystem applications are operated by their own separate teams rather than by a single development company.
(Source: BONKbot on Solana Compass, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds powers over BonkDAO governance, the BonkDAO treasury, ecosystem revenue, token administration, or reward parameters. The BONK mint authority is revoked, so no party can issue BONK, and treasury authority runs through Realms votes weighted by BONK balance at a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply.
(Source: BONK Contract Check, Halborn Post-Mortem, BonkDAO)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No DevCo exists and no foundation exists, so no DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over a foundation's decision making.
(Source: BonkDAO, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds pause, upgrade, or governance executor authority. The BONK token itself exposes no pause role and no upgrade authority, and its mint authority is revoked.
(Source: BONK Contract Check, BonkDAO)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No DevCo exists, so no governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a DevCo or its equityholders. Ecosystem fee revenue instead flows to grants, BONK buybacks and burns, referral rewards, Bonk Rewards payouts to lockers, and the BonkDAO treasury. Bonk, Inc. receives letsBONK.fun revenue under the 51 percent majority revenue interest it acquired as a third party, and that arrangement is a commercial agreement with a listed company rather than a distribution to a project DevCo.
(Source: BONKbot on Solana Compass, Bonk Inc Capital Allocation Release, Nasdaq Rebranding Release)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
BONK issued 100 trillion tokens at launch on 25 December 2022, which was the entire maximum supply. 50 trillion of those tokens, half the supply, were distributed unlocked to the Solana community in the launch airdrop. The 21 percent early contributor allocation, 21 trillion BONK, was locked at launch under a three year linear vest that began on 1 January 2023. The remaining allocations, 15.8 percent to the BonkDAO treasury, 5.3 percent to initial liquidity, and 5.3 percent to marketing, were program controlled rather than time locked, with the treasury portion held under Solana's SPL Governance program. (Source: Bonk Coin Airdrop Guide, MEXC BONK Tokenomics, Tokenomist BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
The launch supply was distributed across eight recipient categories. The community airdrop took 50 percent in four segments. Solana NFT holders received 21 percent, distributed across more than 296,000 NFTs spanning high, mid, and low value collections. DeFi traders and market participants received 15.8 percent, rewarding active onchain traders including early OpenBook users. Solana artists and collectors received 10.5 percent. Solana developers received 5 percent, sent to 194 developer wallets. All airdrop recipients received tokens free of charge to spend, hold, or trade at will. Outside the airdrop, early contributors took 21 percent, covering the individuals and entities that supported the project during initial development, subject to a three year vest. The BonkDAO treasury took 15.8 percent, held under Solana's SPL Governance program and spent through Realms proposals to fund grants, community initiatives, and ecosystem growth. Initial liquidity took 5.3 percent to seed decentralized exchange pools, and marketing took 5.3 percent. (Source: Bonk Coin Airdrop Guide, Gate What Is BONK, Tokenomist BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price was set. BONK conducted no sale, no auction, and no liquidity bootstrapping event, and half the supply was given away for free. Price discovery happened entirely on the open market once decentralized exchange pools opened after the 25 December 2022 airdrop, and the first recorded market low was set on 29 December 2022. (Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinGecko BONK)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker and market symbol is BONK. The token is an SPL token on Solana at contract DezXAZ8z7PnrnRJjz3wXBoRgixCa6xjnB7YaB1pPB263, with wrapped representations on nine further chains, and it trades on Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io among other venues. (Source: CoinGecko BONK, BONK Contract Check)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Supply was fixed at 100 trillion BONK at launch and the mint authority is revoked, so no new BONK can ever be created and the inflation rate is zero. The regime is deflationary. Buyback and burn programs funded by letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, and other ecosystem fee revenue permanently remove BONK from circulation, and BonkDAO has also approved discrete burns including the 1.69 trillion BONK BURNmas burn completed on 26 December 2024. Roughly 12 trillion BONK, worth approximately 340 million dollars at the time, had been burned by late 2025. As of September 2026 circulating supply and total supply each stand at 87.995 trillion BONK, and market data aggregators list a maximum supply of 88.87 trillion BONK. (Source: Coinbase BONK, CoinGecko BONK, Bonk Coin Airdrop Guide, BONK Contract Check, Crypto.news Burn Report)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
The airdrop category was not subject to vesting, and 50 trillion BONK unlocked immediately to recipient wallets on 25 December 2022. The early contributor category, at 21 percent of supply, vested under a three year linear schedule that began on 1 January 2023 and completed in January 2026, and the token is now fully unlocked. The BonkDAO treasury, initial liquidity, and marketing categories release as those programs spend them rather than on a fixed calendar, and the BonkDAO treasury portion releases only through approved Realms proposals. (Source: MEXC BONK Tokenomics, Tokenomist BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide, BonkDAO)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
-
Planned but not yet executed airdrop: This sub-item does not apply. BONK completed its token generation event airdrop on 25 December 2022 and has no planned and unexecuted airdrop outstanding, so there is no forward-looking recipient wallet list to commit to publishing quarterly.
(Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
-
Executed airdrop: BONK executed its airdrop on 25 December 2022, distributing 50 trillion BONK, half of the 100 trillion launch supply. The covered user segments and their shares of total supply were Solana NFT holders at 21 percent across more than 296,000 NFTs, DeFi traders and market participants including early OpenBook users at 15.8 percent, Solana artists and collectors at 10.5 percent, and Solana developers at 5 percent across 194 wallets, all identified from onchain activity snapshots taken before launch. The allocation method was tiered by category and by measured onchain activity rather than by a single proportional formula, with fixed allocation bands per recipient class. BONK has not published a per-address allocation source. No CSV, TSV, or JSON allocation file, no Dune table, no full Merkle dump, no GitHub repository file embedding per-address allocations, and no RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data has been made available, and only block explorer transfer records exist.
(Source: Bonk Coin Airdrop Guide, Gate What Is BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
-
No airdrop planned or conducted: This sub-item does not apply. BONK has conducted an airdrop, so the project cannot state that it has never airdropped.
(Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: No market-maker name is publicly disclosed. BONK has not disclosed any agreement or deal with a market maker. No token allocation or loaned amount to a market maker is publicly disclosed, and no percentage of total supply has been identified as committed to a market maker. No duration or term is publicly disclosed, because no market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed. No agreement structure is publicly disclosed. No loan, option, call, or retainer arrangement with a market maker has been identified.
(Source: BonkDAO, ChainClarity BONK Whitepaper, Gate Tokenomics, ChainClarity BONK Whitepaper)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: BONK trades on Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io in BONK against USDT and BONK against USD pairs, and it trades onchain through BonkSwap and other Solana decentralized exchange pools. BONK has not publicly disclosed any listing agreement or deal with any centralized or decentralized exchange. Each venue listed BONK on its own initiative, and no arrangement between the project and any venue has been published. No token allocation supplied or committed for any listing is publicly disclosed. The launch allocation included a liquidity and marketing category, and BONK has not published how much of that category went to any named venue or pool. No listing lockup term, liquidity program term, or incentive program term is publicly disclosed. No listing fees paid in BONK are publicly disclosed. No recipient, amount, percentage of supply, vesting term, or lock term tied to an exchange partnership has been published.
(Source: CoinGecko BONK, 99Bitcoins BONK Review, Gate Tokenomics, ChainClarity BONK Whitepaper, BonkDAO)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Blockworks note: No prior token sale series exists. BONK conducted no seed round, no private sale, no public sale, and no initial exchange offering, and half of the 100 trillion launch supply was given away free in the 25 December 2022 airdrop. No OTC sale of BONK by the project and no discounted market-maker sale have been publicly disclosed. No early-stage investment instrument was used. No SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE with token warrant, or token purchase agreement covering BONK has been publicly disclosed, and no legal entity existed to execute one. No sale occurred, so no sale date exists. The only distribution event was the launch airdrop on 25 December 2022. Zero BONK were sold by the project. Bonk, Inc. accumulated approximately 3 percent of total supply into its Nasdaq-listed treasury, with a stated target of 5 percent, and it acquired that position as a third party on the open market, including a 2.26 trillion BONK purchase executed through the brokerage FalconX in October 2025, rather than through a sale by the project. No vesting schedule exists for a sale, because no BONK was sold to any purchaser. The early contributor allocation of 21 percent of supply vested under a three year linear schedule that began on 1 January 2023 and completed in January 2026.
(Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive, Bonk Founder Nom Interview, CoinGape Bonk Holdings Purchase, Bonk Inc, Nasdaq Rebranding Release, MEXC BONK Tokenomics, Tokenomist BONK)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
The malicious proposal was submitted on 30 June 2026 and executed on 6 July 2026 after a six-day voting period, and BonkDAO confirmed the treasury compromise publicly on 7 July 2026. The affected chain was Solana. The affected component was the BonkDAO treasury held under Solana's SPL Governance program and administered through the Realms front end. The BONK token contract at DezXAZ8z7PnrnRJjz3wXBoRgixCa6xjnB7YaB1pPB263 was not modified, and no mint or freeze authority was involved because the mint authority is revoked.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain, BONK Contract Check)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The attacker bought the vote rather than breaking any code. An anonymous wallet submitted Bonk Improvement Proposal 76, presented as a measure to reward YES voters, which contained a clause transferring 4.43 trillion BONK from the BonkDAO treasury to an address the submitter controlled. A second wallet spent roughly 4.4 million dollars on Bybit and Binance to acquire the BONK needed to clear BonkDAO's quorum of approximately 1 percent of total supply. Seven wallets voted in total against more than 18,000 DAO members who did not, the attacker held 99.878 percent of the votes cast, and the proposal cleared quorum by the narrowest margin. BonkDAO applied no timelock, so the proposal executed immediately on passing and the transfer settled with no window for intervention.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain, Crypto.news Governance Attack)
(c) Quantified impact
The attacker removed 4.43 trillion BONK from the BonkDAO treasury, valued at approximately 20 million dollars at the time of the transfer. Individual holder balances were untouched, total BONK supply was unchanged, and the token contract was unaffected. BONK traded down between 8 and 15 percent in reported reaction to the news. Roughly 188,000 dollars of the stolen tokens were moved to a centralized exchange in a cash-out attempt, and the remainder was moved to a multisig wallet labelled BONK 2.0 with three attacker-linked wallets set as approved signers.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, Bitcoin.com Treasury Loss, KuCoin Flash)
(d) Remediation/response taken
BonkDAO stated after the attack that recovery efforts were underway and that its governance mechanisms are evolving toward broader active community participation. BonkDAO has not published a post-mortem, a compensation plan for the treasury loss, or a specific governance patch such as a timelock, a proposal deposit, a council veto, or a raised quorum, and no such change has been adopted through a Realms vote that the project has made public. No compensation has been paid to BONK holders, because holder balances were not directly affected.
(Source: BeInCrypto Attack Report, BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem, SigIntZero Analysis)
(e) Current status
The funds are not recovered. The bulk of the 4.43 trillion BONK sits in the attacker-controlled BONK 2.0 multisig, and the incident stands unresolved with no recovery, no reversal, and no publicly announced litigation or law enforcement outcome.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, SigIntZero Analysis)
(f) References (optional)
Public analyses of the incident are published by Halborn, CoinDesk, Bitcoin.com, crypto.news, and SigIntZero.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain, Bitcoin.com Treasury Loss, Crypto.news Governance Attack, SigIntZero Analysis)
Blockworks note: One incident has directly affected the custody of BONK supply. The BonkDAO governance attack of June and July 2026 moved 4.43 trillion BONK out of the DAO treasury.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinDesk Treasury Drain)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
(a) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
BONK's token generation event completed on 25 December 2022 through a free airdrop with no sale and no purchaser to deliver to, so no future regulatory change can block a delivery obligation. Listing risk is the live exposure. BONK trades on Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io, and each venue independently decides whether to keep the pair open. A regulator that treats BONK as a security, that imposes new registration or custody duties on venues, or that classifies memecoins as a distinct restricted category can cause delistings or jurisdictional access restrictions that cut liquidity. The wrapped BONK representations on nine additional chains create a second surface, because a regulator can act against a bridge operator rather than the Solana mint. No entity exists to negotiate with a regulator or to defend a listing on the project's behalf, since BONK has no foundation and no DevCo, and that absence increases the chance a venue resolves ambiguity by delisting.
(Source: CoinGecko BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)
(b) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
BONK has no foundation and no DevCo, so there is no core entity for a regulator to license, fine, or restructure, and there is also no entity able to hold a license, respond to a subpoena, or maintain a compliance program. That cuts both ways for holders. The exposure instead lands on the operators the ecosystem depends on. letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, and BonkSwap are run by identifiable operating teams and face money transmission, broker-dealer, and exchange licensing risk, and an enforcement action against letsBONK.fun or BONKbot would cut the fee revenue that funds buybacks, burns, Bonk Rewards payouts, and the BonkDAO treasury. Bonk, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed reporting company holding approximately 3 percent of total BONK supply with a stated accumulation target of 5 percent, and it carries securities law, disclosure, and accounting obligations whose breach could force it to liquidate that treasury position into the market. BonkDAO itself faces the unresolved question of whether an unincorporated DAO with a treasury and an 11-member Governing Council is a general partnership or an unregistered issuer, which exposes council members and voters to personal liability in some jurisdictions.
(Source: BONKbot on Solana Compass, Nasdaq Rebranding Release, BonkDAO, 99Bitcoins BONK Review)
(c) Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tax treatment of BONK is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. Airdrop recipients from December 2022 face the question of whether receipt was ordinary income at fair market value on the claim date or a zero-basis acquisition taxed only on disposal, and the answer sets basis for every later sale. Rewards earned by locking BONK in Bonk Rewards are treated as income at receipt in some jurisdictions and as a return of capital in others, and locked positions raise the further question of whether the lock itself is a disposal. Bridging BONK to one of the nine wrapped representations can be a taxable exchange or a non-event depending on the jurisdiction. Burns funded by ecosystem revenue create no taxable event for holders but change basis arithmetic in jurisdictions that apply pooled cost rules. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations, and no BONK entity provides tax advice or files or reports on a holder's behalf.
(Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide, 99Bitcoins BONK Review, CoinGecko BONK)
(d) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
BONK applies no jurisdictional restriction and no user-type restriction at the token level. The mint has no freeze authority and no blacklist, transfers are permissionless, and BonkDAO applies no geographic gate on voting. Restrictions arise at the venues and applications a user chooses. Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io each apply their own onboarding, sanctions screening, and jurisdictional exclusion rules, and BONKbot and letsBONK.fun set their own access terms. The risk this creates for users is that access depends on intermediaries the project does not control, so a user can be cut off from trading BONK without any change to the token. The risk to the project is symmetrical. No party can exclude a sanctioned address from holding or voting BONK, and a regulator can treat that as a compliance failure by the operators of the ecosystem applications and by the Governing Council that administers the treasury.
(Source: BONK Contract Check, CoinGecko BONK, BonkDAO)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
(a) Bugs and Design Flaws
The largest demonstrated design flaw is in governance rather than in code. BonkDAO set a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply, applied no timelock between approval and execution, and imposed no proposal deposit or council veto, and an attacker converted 4.4 million dollars of purchased voting power into a 4.43 trillion BONK treasury transfer worth 20 million dollars in July 2026. That design remains the primary risk to any assets BonkDAO holds. The BONK token contract itself is a standard SPL mint with mint authority revoked, which removes inflation and freeze risk but leaves the ordinary Solana runtime dependency, so a Solana consensus or runtime defect would halt or disrupt BONK transfers. The ecosystem applications carry independent contract risk, and a defect in BonkSwap pool accounting, in the letsBONK.fun launch mechanics, or in the Bonk Rewards locking program could lock or drain user deposits and would break the revenue path that funds buybacks and burns. BONKbot is a custodial Telegram trading surface, so a key handling flaw there exposes user funds directly. The nine wrapped BONK representations on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Aptos, Unichain, and Neon EVM each depend on a bridge, and a bridge contract flaw or key compromise would let an attacker mint unbacked wrapped BONK and destroy value on that chain without any defect on Solana.
(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, BONK Contract Check, CoinGecko BONK, BONKbot on Solana Compass)
(b) Security Measures & Their Limitations
Three security measures are in place. The BONK mint authority is revoked, which permanently forecloses inflation and is the strongest guarantee the token offers. Governance runs on Solana's SPL Governance program through Realms, which is widely used and independently reviewed rather than bespoke to BONK. A Governing Council of 11 members provides human oversight of DAO activity. BONK has not publicly disclosed a third-party audit of its ecosystem applications, a formal verification effort, or a bug bounty program. The limits of the existing measures are established rather than theoretical. Revoked mint authority protects supply but protects nothing held in a treasury, as July 2026 showed. Using a well-reviewed governance program does not protect against parameters set unsafely on top of it, and the quorum, the missing timelock, and the missing proposal deposit were configuration choices rather than code defects, which means no audit of SPL Governance would have flagged them. The Governing Council did not stop Bonk Improvement Proposal 76, and only seven wallets voted while more than 18,000 members did not, so oversight that depends on attention failed exactly when it was needed. The absence of a bug bounty means flaws in letsBONK.fun, BonkSwap, BONKbot, and the bridges are likelier to be found first by an attacker than reported by a researcher. Infrastructure outside the contracts is a demonstrated attack surface as well. On 11 March 2026 the letsBONK.fun domain was hijacked through social engineering of the platform's domain service provider, a phishing interface drained approximately 30,000 dollars from users who signed a fake terms of service prompt, and the team disabled the site, recovered the domain, and reimbursed affected users at 110 percent of losses. That incident compromised no internal system, codebase, or contract, which shows that audits and onchain controls do not cover the third party infrastructure the ecosystem depends on.
(Source: BONK Contract Check, Halborn Post-Mortem, AMBCrypto Domain Hijack Report, Bitget Domain Hijack Report, SigIntZero Analysis)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
(a) Critical Economic Assumptions
BONK's economics rest on one dominant assumption, that ecosystem fee revenue keeps growing. Buybacks and burns, Bonk Rewards payouts to lockers, ecosystem grants, and BonkDAO treasury funding are all financed out of letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, BonkSwap, and Solana validator revenue, which totalled 10.44 million dollars in the first quarter of 2026 with letsBONK.fun contributing 7.28 million dollars of it. That revenue depends on Solana memecoin launch volume and retail trading activity, both of which are highly cyclical. If launch volume falls, the burn rate slows, reward yields on locked BONK compress, and the deflationary case that supports the token weakens at the same time. A related concentration risk is that letsBONK.fun supplies more than 70 percent of ecosystem revenue while its share of Solana memecoin launches has swung between roughly 3 percent and roughly 80 percent since April 2025 in direct competition with Pump.fun, so a durable loss of launchpad share would remove the largest single revenue source. A second assumption is that supply reduction supports price. Roughly 12 trillion BONK has been burned against a permanently capped supply, and burns of that scale have coincided with price declines, including a 7 percent fall after the 1.69 trillion BONK burn, so holders cannot rely on burns translating into appreciation. A third assumption is that BONK has demand beyond speculation. The token runs no protocol of its own and its non-speculative demand comes from governance, from locking for yield, and from use inside the ecosystem applications, and if those applications lose users the token has no independent fee sink.
(Source: CoinMarketCap Q1 2026 Report, CoinMarketCap Launchpad Market Share, Volity BONK Analysis, Crypto.news Burn Report)
(b) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
Governance cannot change BONK's monetary policy. The mint authority is revoked, so no vote, council decision, or contract upgrade can raise the supply, and the inflation rate is permanently zero. Governance does control everything else that matters economically. BonkDAO votes on Realms direct treasury spending, approve discrete burns such as the 1.69 trillion BONK burn, and can alter incentive programs and grant flows, all at a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply with votes weighted by BONK balance. Reward parameters for Bonk Rewards, including lock terms of 3, 6, and 12 months and multipliers reaching 2.5 times, and the share of application fee revenue routed to burns versus rewards versus the treasury, are set by the ecosystem operators and by DAO action rather than fixed in the token contract, so they can be reduced without holder consent in the case of operator-set parameters. The adverse case for holders is concrete rather than hypothetical. July 2026 proved that any party willing to spend a few million dollars can reach quorum and direct the treasury, so treasury assets, incentive budgets, and reward flows can be redirected against holder interests by whoever buys the votes, and low participation makes that cheaper. Holders also depend on Bonk, Inc., which holds approximately 3 percent of total supply, targets 5 percent, and can vote or sell that position on its own corporate timetable.
(Source: BONK Contract Check, BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinGape Bonk Holdings Purchase, Bonk Inc)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.