Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

(a) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

BONK's token generation event completed on 25 December 2022 through a free airdrop with no sale and no purchaser to deliver to, so no future regulatory change can block a delivery obligation. Listing risk is the live exposure. BONK trades on Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io, and each venue independently decides whether to keep the pair open. A regulator that treats BONK as a security, that imposes new registration or custody duties on venues, or that classifies memecoins as a distinct restricted category can cause delistings or jurisdictional access restrictions that cut liquidity. The wrapped BONK representations on nine additional chains create a second surface, because a regulator can act against a bridge operator rather than the Solana mint. No entity exists to negotiate with a regulator or to defend a listing on the project's behalf, since BONK has no foundation and no DevCo, and that absence increases the chance a venue resolves ambiguity by delisting.

(Source: CoinGecko BONK, BitDegree Airdrop Guide, CoinMarketCap Deep Dive)

(b) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

BONK has no foundation and no DevCo, so there is no core entity for a regulator to license, fine, or restructure, and there is also no entity able to hold a license, respond to a subpoena, or maintain a compliance program. That cuts both ways for holders. The exposure instead lands on the operators the ecosystem depends on. letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, and BonkSwap are run by identifiable operating teams and face money transmission, broker-dealer, and exchange licensing risk, and an enforcement action against letsBONK.fun or BONKbot would cut the fee revenue that funds buybacks, burns, Bonk Rewards payouts, and the BonkDAO treasury. Bonk, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed reporting company holding approximately 3 percent of total BONK supply with a stated accumulation target of 5 percent, and it carries securities law, disclosure, and accounting obligations whose breach could force it to liquidate that treasury position into the market. BonkDAO itself faces the unresolved question of whether an unincorporated DAO with a treasury and an 11-member Governing Council is a general partnership or an unregistered issuer, which exposes council members and voters to personal liability in some jurisdictions.

(Source: BONKbot on Solana Compass, Nasdaq Rebranding Release, BonkDAO, 99Bitcoins BONK Review)

(c) Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Tax treatment of BONK is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. Airdrop recipients from December 2022 face the question of whether receipt was ordinary income at fair market value on the claim date or a zero-basis acquisition taxed only on disposal, and the answer sets basis for every later sale. Rewards earned by locking BONK in Bonk Rewards are treated as income at receipt in some jurisdictions and as a return of capital in others, and locked positions raise the further question of whether the lock itself is a disposal. Bridging BONK to one of the nine wrapped representations can be a taxable exchange or a non-event depending on the jurisdiction. Burns funded by ecosystem revenue create no taxable event for holders but change basis arithmetic in jurisdictions that apply pooled cost rules. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations, and no BONK entity provides tax advice or files or reports on a holder's behalf.

(Source: BitDegree Airdrop Guide, 99Bitcoins BONK Review, CoinGecko BONK)

(d) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

BONK applies no jurisdictional restriction and no user-type restriction at the token level. The mint has no freeze authority and no blacklist, transfers are permissionless, and BonkDAO applies no geographic gate on voting. Restrictions arise at the venues and applications a user chooses. Binance, OKX, Coinbase Exchange, Bybit, and Gate.io each apply their own onboarding, sanctions screening, and jurisdictional exclusion rules, and BONKbot and letsBONK.fun set their own access terms. The risk this creates for users is that access depends on intermediaries the project does not control, so a user can be cut off from trading BONK without any change to the token. The risk to the project is symmetrical. No party can exclude a sanctioned address from holding or voting BONK, and a regulator can treat that as a compliance failure by the operators of the ecosystem applications and by the Governing Council that administers the treasury.

(Source: BONK Contract Check, CoinGecko BONK, BonkDAO)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

(a) Bugs and Design Flaws

The largest demonstrated design flaw is in governance rather than in code. BonkDAO set a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply, applied no timelock between approval and execution, and imposed no proposal deposit or council veto, and an attacker converted 4.4 million dollars of purchased voting power into a 4.43 trillion BONK treasury transfer worth 20 million dollars in July 2026. That design remains the primary risk to any assets BonkDAO holds. The BONK token contract itself is a standard SPL mint with mint authority revoked, which removes inflation and freeze risk but leaves the ordinary Solana runtime dependency, so a Solana consensus or runtime defect would halt or disrupt BONK transfers. The ecosystem applications carry independent contract risk, and a defect in BonkSwap pool accounting, in the letsBONK.fun launch mechanics, or in the Bonk Rewards locking program could lock or drain user deposits and would break the revenue path that funds buybacks and burns. BONKbot is a custodial Telegram trading surface, so a key handling flaw there exposes user funds directly. The nine wrapped BONK representations on Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Aptos, Unichain, and Neon EVM each depend on a bridge, and a bridge contract flaw or key compromise would let an attacker mint unbacked wrapped BONK and destroy value on that chain without any defect on Solana.

(Source: Halborn Post-Mortem, BONK Contract Check, CoinGecko BONK, BONKbot on Solana Compass)

(b) Security Measures & Their Limitations

Three security measures are in place. The BONK mint authority is revoked, which permanently forecloses inflation and is the strongest guarantee the token offers. Governance runs on Solana's SPL Governance program through Realms, which is widely used and independently reviewed rather than bespoke to BONK. A Governing Council of 11 members provides human oversight of DAO activity. BONK has not publicly disclosed a third-party audit of its ecosystem applications, a formal verification effort, or a bug bounty program. The limits of the existing measures are established rather than theoretical. Revoked mint authority protects supply but protects nothing held in a treasury, as July 2026 showed. Using a well-reviewed governance program does not protect against parameters set unsafely on top of it, and the quorum, the missing timelock, and the missing proposal deposit were configuration choices rather than code defects, which means no audit of SPL Governance would have flagged them. The Governing Council did not stop Bonk Improvement Proposal 76, and only seven wallets voted while more than 18,000 members did not, so oversight that depends on attention failed exactly when it was needed. The absence of a bug bounty means flaws in letsBONK.fun, BonkSwap, BONKbot, and the bridges are likelier to be found first by an attacker than reported by a researcher. Infrastructure outside the contracts is a demonstrated attack surface as well. On 11 March 2026 the letsBONK.fun domain was hijacked through social engineering of the platform's domain service provider, a phishing interface drained approximately 30,000 dollars from users who signed a fake terms of service prompt, and the team disabled the site, recovered the domain, and reimbursed affected users at 110 percent of losses. That incident compromised no internal system, codebase, or contract, which shows that audits and onchain controls do not cover the third party infrastructure the ecosystem depends on.

(Source: BONK Contract Check, Halborn Post-Mortem, AMBCrypto Domain Hijack Report, Bitget Domain Hijack Report, SigIntZero Analysis)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

(a) Critical Economic Assumptions

BONK's economics rest on one dominant assumption, that ecosystem fee revenue keeps growing. Buybacks and burns, Bonk Rewards payouts to lockers, ecosystem grants, and BonkDAO treasury funding are all financed out of letsBONK.fun, BONKbot, BonkSwap, and Solana validator revenue, which totalled 10.44 million dollars in the first quarter of 2026 with letsBONK.fun contributing 7.28 million dollars of it. That revenue depends on Solana memecoin launch volume and retail trading activity, both of which are highly cyclical. If launch volume falls, the burn rate slows, reward yields on locked BONK compress, and the deflationary case that supports the token weakens at the same time. A related concentration risk is that letsBONK.fun supplies more than 70 percent of ecosystem revenue while its share of Solana memecoin launches has swung between roughly 3 percent and roughly 80 percent since April 2025 in direct competition with Pump.fun, so a durable loss of launchpad share would remove the largest single revenue source. A second assumption is that supply reduction supports price. Roughly 12 trillion BONK has been burned against a permanently capped supply, and burns of that scale have coincided with price declines, including a 7 percent fall after the 1.69 trillion BONK burn, so holders cannot rely on burns translating into appreciation. A third assumption is that BONK has demand beyond speculation. The token runs no protocol of its own and its non-speculative demand comes from governance, from locking for yield, and from use inside the ecosystem applications, and if those applications lose users the token has no independent fee sink.

(Source: CoinMarketCap Q1 2026 Report, CoinMarketCap Launchpad Market Share, Volity BONK Analysis, Crypto.news Burn Report)

(b) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

Governance cannot change BONK's monetary policy. The mint authority is revoked, so no vote, council decision, or contract upgrade can raise the supply, and the inflation rate is permanently zero. Governance does control everything else that matters economically. BonkDAO votes on Realms direct treasury spending, approve discrete burns such as the 1.69 trillion BONK burn, and can alter incentive programs and grant flows, all at a quorum of roughly 1 percent of total supply with votes weighted by BONK balance. Reward parameters for Bonk Rewards, including lock terms of 3, 6, and 12 months and multipliers reaching 2.5 times, and the share of application fee revenue routed to burns versus rewards versus the treasury, are set by the ecosystem operators and by DAO action rather than fixed in the token contract, so they can be reduced without holder consent in the case of operator-set parameters. The adverse case for holders is concrete rather than hypothetical. July 2026 proved that any party willing to spend a few million dollars can reach quorum and direct the treasury, so treasury assets, incentive budgets, and reward flows can be redirected against holder interests by whoever buys the votes, and low participation makes that cheaper. Holders also depend on Bonk, Inc., which holds approximately 3 percent of total supply, targets 5 percent, and can vote or sell that position on its own corporate timetable.

(Source: BONK Contract Check, BonkDAO, Halborn Post-Mortem, CoinGape Bonk Holdings Purchase, Bonk Inc)