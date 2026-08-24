Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

Bittensor's onchain governance system does not own or control intellectual property. The Bittensor codebase, including the Subtensor blockchain and the Bittensor SDK, is open source under the MIT License with copyright held by the Opentensor Foundation and Yuma Rao. Trademark ownership is not publicly disclosed.

(Source: Bittensor SDK Repository, Bittensor SDK README)

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Triumvirate holds the sudo keys for the Bittensor blockchain. This gives the Triumvirate the sole ability to pause and upgrade the blockchain. The majority of the Triumvirate must approve upgrade transactions for them to be executed onchain. The sudo key is a two-of-three multisig account, and runtime upgrades execute through that multisig and the Sudo pallet without any stakeholder vote. The Bittensor runtime contains no Senate, collective, or other onchain voting pallet, so no Senate approval step exists. Triumvirate members are Opentensor Foundation employees. (Bittensor sudo multisig, subtensor runtime)

(Source: Governance Overview, Senate)

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Staking TAO grants one additional right. Staking TAO into a subnet liquidity pool directs the protocol's emission allocation toward that subnet, giving stakers direct influence over how new TAO issuance is distributed across the network. Staking confers no onchain governance vote, because the Bittensor runtime contains no Senate or other voting pallet and runtime upgrades execute through the sudo multisig. (Bittensor sudo multisig) Unstaked TAO carries no emission-direction or governance rights.

(Source: Emission, Governance Overview, Senate)

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

TAO tokenholders have the ability to direct the flow of new TAO emissions to subnets. At a high level, when a TAO holder stakes their TAO into a subnet liquidity pool, the protocol uses this as a signal in its TAO emission distribution algorithm. While the algorithm as a whole is more complex and is subject to change, currently, the amount of TAO staked into a subnet’s liquidity pool is a main contributor to the TAO emission distribution algorithm, which gives TAO holders significant economic rights.

TAO is also the base currency of the network and the denominator of every subnet liquidity pool. This structure positions TAO as the reserve currency of the subnet economy, meaning demand for any subnet's productive capacity ultimately flows through to TAO.

The mechanism works in three steps. First, since a fixed number of subnet tokens are emitted to compensate miners for production, expanding a subnet's productive capacity requires its token to appreciate in USD terms. Second, because subnet tokens are bought with TAO, demand for subnet tokens is, mechanically, demand for TAO. Third, because every pool is denominated in TAO, a rising TAO price effectively lifts the USD value of tokens across all subnets simultaneously, raising the productive capacity of the entire subnet economy at once.

The result is that TAO functions as an index on aggregate subnet demand. Growth in any single subnet strengthens the base currency, and a stronger base currency expands capacity everywhere else.

There is no protocol treasury and no revenue distribution mechanism to tokenholders. All TAO enters circulation through protocol emissions.

(Source: Dynamic TAO Whitepaper, Emission, Understanding Subnets)

(e) Dissolution authority

Bittensor does not operate a DAO legal entity and no dissolution or wind-up mechanism for its onchain governance system is publicly disclosed. The Triumvirate and Senate structure can be modified or removed only through blockchain runtime upgrades, which require majority approval by the Triumvirate.

(Source: Governance Overview)