If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents , state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").

(a) Date & component affected

Incident 1: March 2013; blockchain consensus split between pre-0.8 and 0.8 Bitcoin nodes.

Incident 2: 2018-09-18 to 2018-09-20; Bitcoin Core / CVE-2018-17144.

Incident 3: August 15, 2010. The value-overflow incident (CVE-2010-5139) in the transaction-validation code of the original Bitcoin client (wxBitcoin and bitcoind), at block 74,638 (Value overflow incident).

(b) Exploit vector summary

Incident 1: A block with a larger number of total transaction inputs than previously seen was mined and broadcast, 0.8 nodes processed it, some pre-0.8 nodes rejected it, and the rejection caused an unexpected blockchain fork.

Incident 2: The disclosed issue combined a Denial of Service component with a critical inflation vulnerability, and the security-advisory index classifies critical bugs as the class that can allow protocol-level coin theft, out-of-schedule issuance, or permanent chain splits.

Incident 3: A transaction in block 74,638 had two outputs so large that their sum overflowed, and the client's transaction checks did not account for that case, so the block was accepted as valid even though it created coins far beyond the issuance schedule (CVE-2010-5139, Value overflow incident).

(c) Quantified impact

Incident 1: ~$26,000 in orphaned block rewards (24 blocks × 25 BTC) and one documented $10,000 double spend against OKPay; no user funds were permanently lost as all transactions from the abandoned chain were reprocessed on the canonical chain.

Incident 2: The disclosure states that Bitcoin Core was unaware of any attempts to exploit the vulnerability at the time of notice.

Incident 3: The transaction created 184,467,440,737.09551616 BTC, about 92.2 billion BTC to each of two addresses plus 0.01 BTC to the block's miner. The coins existed only on the chain that was later abandoned, and the 0.5 BTC input the transaction spent remains on the canonical chain (Value overflow incident).

(d) Remediation/response taken

Incident 1: BTCGuild and Slush downgraded their 0.8 nodes to 0.7 so their pools would reject the larger block, restoring majority hashpower to the non-forking chain; later fixes included rejecting blocks likely to require more than 10,000 locks, limiting created block size to 500,000 bytes, and patching older versions to raise the lock limit to 537,000.

Incident 2: Bitcoin Core released fixes in versions 0.16.3 and 0.17.0rc4 on September 18, 2018 and urged affected users to upgrade and apply the latest patches.

Incident 3: A patched client was published within about five hours of discovery with a soft-forking consensus change that rejected transactions with overflowing output values and any output paying more than 21 million BTC, and miners rebuilt the chain from before block 74,638 (Fix for block 74638, CVE-2010-5139).

(e) Current status

Incident 1: Historical incident resolved; the post-mortem states that on August 16, 2013 block 252,451 was accepted by the main network, forking unpatched nodes off the network.

Incident 2: Fixes were released and upgrade guidance was issued; the notice stated that affected users still needed to upgrade; the September 20, 2018 disclosure also stated that over half of Bitcoin hashrate had upgraded to patched nodes at that time.

Incident 3: Resolved. The patched chain overtook the overflow chain at block 74,691 on August 16, 2010, after which all nodes followed it, so the overflow transaction and the coins it created no longer exist (Value overflow incident).

Blockworks note: The public record identifies at least three material Bitcoin network or software incident surfaces, namely the August 2010 value-overflow incident (CVE-2010-5139), the March 2013 chain fork documented in BIP 50 and CVE-2018-17144 disclosed by Bitcoin Core in September 2018.

(Source: BIP 50: March 2013 Chain Fork Post-Mortem, Bitcoin Core :: Security Advisories, Disclosure of CVE-2018-17144, Bitcoin Network Shaken by Blockchain Fork)