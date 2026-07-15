If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. For each incident, provide:

(a) Date & component affected

Reviewed public BCH sources identify multiple documented software-security incidents affecting node implementations and mining operations rather than a cited loss of protocol treasury assets. Bitcoin ABC published a May 7, 2018 incident report for a critical vulnerability applicable to miners using Bitcoin-ABC 0.17.0, and a May 28, 2019 incident report for a zero-day vulnerability affecting mining in Bitcoin ABC 0.18.x and 0.19.0 through 0.19.5. Later Bitcoin Cash Node release notes also documented a patched JSON-RPC denial-of-service issue in v0.21.1 and operational hardening changes around RPC exposure in v26.0.0. (Source: Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0)

(b) Exploit vector summary

The 2018 Bitcoin ABC report says an attacker could construct a malicious transaction with the 0x20 signature-hash bitflag set so that Bitcoin-ABC 0.17.0 would accept and mine a block that other compliant Bitcoin Cash implementations would reject, creating unintended chain-split risk. The 2019 Bitcoin ABC report says specially crafted transactions exploited incorrect sigops counting for OP_CHECKDATASIG, causing getblocktemplate failures that prevented miners running affected Bitcoin ABC versions from constructing non-empty blocks. Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1 separately describes CVE-2019-18936 as a malformed-JSON path that could crash a node for attackers with limited JSON-RPC access. (Source: Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1)

(c) Quantified impact

The 2019 Bitcoin ABC report says the mainnet exploit lasted for approximately two hours, prevented confirmation of non-coinbase transactions during that period, and created no risk to user funds. The 2018 Bitcoin ABC report frames the earlier issue as a critical vulnerability that could have split Bitcoin ABC and BUCash nodes from the majority BCH chain if exploited. The BCHN release notes describe node-crash risk for exposed JSON-RPC surfaces in v0.21.1 and warn in v26.0.0 that public RPC exposure is insecure, while also noting separate operational risks such as possible out-of-memory errors, scalenet hangs, and Windows wallet-folder corruption if multiple instances share the same wallet directory. None of the documented incidents affected BCH native token supply, user balances, or custody. The 2018 vulnerability was patched before exploitation. The 2019 exploit disrupted block template construction for approximately two hours but, per the incident report, created no risk to user funds. The BCHN JSON-RPC and RPC-exposure issues affected node operation only. No protocol treasury exists for BCH, so no treasury assets were at risk in any of these incidents. As of May 2025, no exploit affecting BCH token supply, user balances, or protocol-level funds has been identified. (Source: Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0)

(d) Remediation/response taken

The reviewed incident reports say Bitcoin ABC prepared patches and private releases for miners, advised affected operators to upgrade, and later stated it was improving response time, improving testing, and discussing a formal bug-bounty system. The 2018 issue was fixed in Bitcoin ABC 0.17.1, and the 2019 issue was fixed in Bitcoin ABC 0.19.6. Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1 patched CVE-2019-18936 and a consensus-relevant reconsiderblock issue, while BCHN v26.0.0 changed rpcbind and rpcallowip behavior and warned users not to expose RPC over public networks. (Source: Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0)

(e) Current status

The cited incidents were publicly reported as mitigated through patched releases and operator upgrades. The reviewed public source set does not identify a cited loss of protocol funds from these incidents, but it does show that BCH node software and mining operations have experienced critical vulnerabilities, exploit attempts, and continuing hardening work over time. (Source: Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0)

(f) References

The principal cited incident references are the public Bitcoin ABC incident reports from May 7, 2018 and May 28, 2019, plus the Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1 and v26.0.0 release notes. (Source: Bitcoin-ABC incident report (26APR2018), Bitcoin ABC Incident Report (15MAY2019), Bitcoin Cash Node v0.21.1, Bitcoin Cash Node v26.0.0)