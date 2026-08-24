Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
BIO Protocol operates decentralized science infrastructure that funds, launches, and sustains community-owned biotech research organizations called BioDAOs. It replaces closed institutional grant-making with community-led project selection, onchain fundraising, automatic market liquidity, milestone-linked funding, and standardized transparency for research projects.
(Source: Bio Protocol, BioDAOs)
(b) Operational priorities
BIO Protocol runs community-led project selection, fixed-price Ignition Sales for new launches, automatic post-sale liquidity formation, milestone-linked funding unlocks, treasury support drawn from secondary-market trading fees, and standardized transparency frameworks for project accountability.
(Source: Launcher, Bio Protocol V2)
(c) High-level project overview
The BIO stack combines a token launcher, BIO staking and vote-escrow mechanics, project-specific token launches, BioDAO governance, and automated DEX liquidity formation. New launches use fixed-price Ignition Sales, successful launches automatically seed BIO-paired liquidity pools, and ongoing project funding draws on fee flows tied to secondary-market activity.
(Source: Launcher, Launchpad Terms)
(d) Primary token functions
BIO holders stake BIO for governance and launch access, receive veBIO, vote on protocol upgrades and treasury meta-governance, earn BioXP for launch participation, provide the primary liquidity pair for launched tokens, access automated launch services, and receive ecosystem discounts.
(Source: Basic Token Information, Staking and veBIO)
(e) Control surface reliance
Governance relies on BIO, vBIO, and veBIO mechanics. Staking BIO yields veBIO, which carries voting power and proposal rights. BIO and vBIO remain the governance tokens until veBIO reaches sufficient adoption and a formal governance proposal changes that structure.
(Source: Staking BIO, Basic Token Information)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Paul Kohlhaas
Labs
Founder and CEO, BIO Protocol
Co-founder and CEO of Molecule and founding steward of VitaDAO. He built the DeSci funding stack that BIO spun out of and is a recognized leader in onchain biotech funding.
Jose Pinto
Labs
Legal Counsel
Leads legal for BIO Protocol on the current public team roster.
William Fang
Labs
Strategy
Leads strategy for BIO Protocol on the current public team roster.
Bio.xyz Association issues the BIO token and serves as the not-for-profit legal steward of BIO infrastructure and treasury. The public record does not name individual Bio.xyz Association officers.
Foundation
BIO governance runs through BIO, vBIO, and veBIO voting on Snapshot. The public record does not name individual DAO or Snapshot officeholders.
DAO
Blockworks note: (Source: BIO Team, Paul Kohlhaas, Binance Labs Invests, Basic Token Information, Helpful Links, Staking and veBIO)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose a single protocol-level DAO IP registry, trademark holder, or legal-wrapper IP custodian. Public materials state that BioDAOs use Molecule's IP framework to own, license, and transact supported intellectual property at the project level.
(Source: BioDAOs, Basic Token Information)
(b) Contract/admin powers
BIO Protocol does not operate a standalone protocol-level DAO legal wrapper. Governance and admin powers run through token and platform mechanics. veBIO holders vote on governance proposals covering funding decisions, protocol upgrades, and parameter changes. The BIO token contract assigns DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE authority to manage roles and permanently enable transfers, the vesting contracts assign DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE authority over vesting schedules and VESTING_CREATOR_ROLE authority to create schedules, and official governance runs on Snapshot.
(Source: Staking and veBIO, Audits, Helpful Links)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking BIO yields veBIO, which represents governance power, voting rights, and a larger share of protocol rewards. Voting power increases with lock duration. veBIO votes on proposals, funding decisions, protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and meta-governance over treasury assets.
(Source: Staking and veBIO, Staking BIO, Basic Token Information)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
BIO is the primary routing and liquidity asset for launched tokens. Platform documents describe a 1% fee on BIO/Token liquidity-pool trading split 70% to the project treasury and 30% to Bio.xyz for platform operations and ecosystem development. BIO holders do not hold a publicly disclosed direct right to receive protocol revenue distributions.
(Source: Bio Protocol, Launchpad Terms)
(e) Dissolution authority
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose a DAO dissolution or wind-up mechanism, vote threshold, or legal-wrapper board process at the protocol level.
(Source: Staking and veBIO, Helpful Links)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Bio.xyz Association issued the BIO token and operates as a Swiss not-for-profit organization that serves as legal steward of BIO infrastructure and treasury.
(Source: Basic Token Information, Bio Protocol on DeSci)
(b) IP ownership & control
A 5% BIO allocation to Molecule funds the transfer of core IP, brand, and ecosystem stewardship to Bio.xyz Association. The public record does not disclose a full schedule of foundation-held repositories, trademarks, or subsidiaries.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Bio.xyz Association stewards BIO infrastructure and treasury and operates the services under the platform terms. Bio.xyz defines, modifies, or discontinues BioXP earning methods, modifies lock duration and veBIO calculation methods, and operates the launcher and associated token-sale interfaces. The public record does not disclose a complete threshold-by-threshold foundation control matrix.
(Source: Basic Token Information, Launchpad Terms)
(d) Powers over DevCo
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose a separate DevCo over which Bio.xyz Association exercises direct or indirect control.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Bio.xyz Association operates the launcher, controls BioXP earning methods and expirations, and modifies staking lock duration, veBIO calculation methods, and associated privileges. The token and vesting contract documentation discloses DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE, MINTER_ROLE, TRANSFER_ROLE, and VESTING_CREATOR_ROLE. The public record does not attribute those roles to named individuals or wallets.
(Source: Launchpad Terms, Audits)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Bio.xyz receives a 30% share of the 1% BIO/Token liquidity-pool trading fee for platform operations and ecosystem development, plus the 5% BIO allocation that funds the transfer of core IP, brand, and ecosystem stewardship to Bio.xyz Association. The public record does not disclose equityholder-level or officer-level downstream distribution policies.
(Source: Launchpad Terms, Basic Token Information)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
BIO Protocol does not operate a separate primary DevCo. The public record identifies Bio.xyz Association as the token issuer and legal steward and does not identify a separate issuer-side Labs or DevCo entity.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(b) IP ownership & control
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose DevCo-specific IP ownership, trademarks, repositories, or subsidiaries because no separate primary DevCo exists in the public record.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose a separate DevCo holding independent powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, or token administration.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(d) Powers over Foundation
BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose a separate DevCo with direct or indirect control over Bio.xyz Association.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
(e) Contract/admin powers
BIO Protocol does not publicly attribute contract-admin roles to a separate DevCo entity.
(Source: Audits, Basic Token Information)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Public allocations cover Core Contributors, Advisors, Investors, Molecule, and the Molecule Ecosystem Fund. The public record does not identify a separate DevCo recipient entity behind those allocations.
(Source: Basic Token Information)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
BIO starting supply is 3,320,000,000 tokens. The token page distinguishes unlocked supply from circulating supply and does not publish one rolled-up single launch-date unlocked total across all buckets. (Source: Basic Token Information, Tokenomics)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Community Auction
- Percent: 20%
- Amount (BIO): 664,000,000
- Use of Funds: Public community genesis sale
- Category: Ecosystem Incentives
- Percent: 25%
- Amount (BIO): 830,000,000
- Use of Funds: Governance-directed incentives and liquidity support
- Category: Core Contributors
- Percent: 21.2%
- Amount (BIO): 703,840,000
- Use of Funds: Contributor allocation tied to protocol development
- Category: Investors
- Percent: 13.6%
- Amount (BIO): 451,520,000
- Use of Funds: Financing allocation to strategic investors
- Category: Community Airdrop
- Percent: 6%
- Amount (BIO): 199,200,000
- Use of Funds: Community distribution to ecosystem participants
- Category: Molecule Ecosystem Fund
- Percent: 5%
- Amount (BIO): 166,000,000
- Use of Funds: R&D and infrastructure incentive pool
- Category: Molecule
- Percent: 5%
- Amount (BIO): 166,000,000
- Use of Funds: Transfer of core IP, brand, and ecosystem stewardship
- Category: Advisors
- Percent: 4.2%
- Amount (BIO): 139,440,000
- Use of Funds: Advisor allocation (Source: Basic Token Information, Tokenomics)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
BIO launched through a community-genesis fair-launch process rather than one fixed clearing price. The initial auction opened in August 2024, participants acquired BIO with ETH and other DeSci tokens, and the event ran 45 days or until BIO reached a 100 million dollar fully diluted valuation cap. (Source: Bio Protocol on DeSci, Basic Token Information)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The token trades under the ticker BIO. (Source: Basic Token Information, BIO Token)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
BIO supply is uncapped. New BIO can be minted for future protocol or network growth, which requires deploying a new token contract to replace the current BIO token. (Source: Basic Token Information)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Community Auction
- Release Schedule: 50% liquid at launch, 50% on a 1-year linear vest
- Category: Community Airdrop
- Release Schedule: Public tranche none, bioDAOs and genesis members 1-year cliff then 6-year vest
- Category: Ecosystem Incentives
- Release Schedule: No vesting
- Category: Core Contributors
- Release Schedule: 1-year cliff then 6-year vest
- Category: Molecule Ecosystem Fund
- Release Schedule: 4-year vest
- Category: Molecule
- Release Schedule: 4-year vest
- Category: Investors
- Release Schedule: 1-year cliff then 4-year vest
- Category: Advisors
- Release Schedule: 1-year cliff then 6-year vest (Source: Basic Token Information, Tokenomics)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
-
Planned but not yet executed airdrop: Not applicable. BIO Protocol completed its TGE and executed the Community Airdrop. No pending or unexecuted initial TGE airdrop exists for which a forward-looking recipient wallet list commitment would apply. The bioDAOs and genesis-members tranche remains subject to an ongoing vesting schedule, but the allocation itself has been determined and distributed rather than left unexecuted.
-
Executed airdrop: BIO Protocol executed a Community Airdrop allocating 6% of total BIO supply, equal to 199,200,000 BIO.
Covered user segments: Ecosystem token holders, early BIO supporters from conception through launch, and core contributors from early ecosystem projects.
Allocation method: Not disclosed at the level of eligibility criteria or per-recipient weighting. BIO Protocol has published the tranche structure and vesting terms — the public airdrop tranche carries no vesting, and the bioDAOs and genesis-members tranche carries a 1-year cliff followed by a 6-year vest — but has not published the snapshot dates, qualifying thresholds, or formula used to size individual allocations within each segment.
Per-address source: None. BIO Protocol does not publish a per-address recipient file in the public record — no CSV/TSV/JSON allocation file, Dune table, full Merkle dump, GitHub repository embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoint exposing claim/amount data.
Sources: Basic Token Information, Staking BIO
-
No airdrop planned or conducted: Not applicable. BIO Protocol has conducted an airdrop, as described in (b).
Blockworks note: Sub-item (b) discloses the aggregate allocation size, covered segments, and per-tranche vesting terms. Two components remain undisclosed: the allocation methodology within each segment, and any wallet-level allocation source. The distinction between the two tranches — unvested public airdrop versus 1-year cliff plus 6-year vest for bioDAOs and genesis members — is disclosed in the token documentation, but the boundary between which recipients fall into which tranche is not defined in machine-readable form.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose BIO-specific market-maker agreements, token loans, or retained market-making structures. Public materials describe launcher, AMM, and liquidity-engine mechanics at the platform level and do not disclose BIO token market-maker counterparties or loan terms.
(Source: Launcher, Launchpad Terms)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Blockworks note: BIO Protocol does not publicly disclose BIO-specific exchange listing agreements, DEX pool commitment schedules, or native-token listing fees. Public materials describe automatic liquidity-pool creation and AMM seeding in launcher mechanics and do not disclose issuer-side listing agreements for the BIO token itself.
(Source: Launcher, Launchpad Terms)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Strategic Investors
- Date Of Sale: Not publicly disclosed
- Number of tokens sold: 451,520,000 BIO (13.6% of supply)
- Vesting Schedule: 1-year cliff then 4-year vest
- Series Name: BIO Genesis community auction
- Date Of Sale: August 2024
- Number of tokens sold: 664,000,000 BIO (20% of supply)
- Vesting Schedule: 50% liquid, 50% 1-year linear vest
- Series Name: Binance Labs strategic investment
- Date Of Sale: November 2024
- Number of tokens sold: Not publicly disclosed
- Vesting Schedule: Not publicly disclosed
Blockworks note: (Source: Basic Token Information, Binance Labs (The Block), Binance Labs Press Release)
BIO raised funding through a community-genesis fair-launch process, an August 2024 initial auction, a November 2024 Binance Labs strategic investment, and a BIO Genesis event that raised over 33 million dollars by Q1 2025. Genesis backers include 1kx, Boost VC, and Northpond Ventures. BIO Protocol does not publish a complete instrument-level sale packet for every fundraising event.
(Source: Bio Protocol on DeSci, Binance Labs Invests, Bio Protocol)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds was identified in the public record as of April 22, 2026. The public security record consists of external audits indexed on the BIO docs site, including a Pashov Audit Group review of the Launchpad Curation Contracts dated March 12, 2025 and an FYEO review of the Launchpad v2 contracts. No exploited loss-of-funds incident affecting BIO holders or protocol funds appears in the public record.
(Source: Audits, Bio Security Review)
(b) Exploit vector summary
N/A
(c) Quantified impact
N/A
(d) Remediation/response taken
N/A
(e) Current status
N/A
(f) References (optional)
N/A
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
Regulatory change affects launch access, token-sale mechanics, and venue availability because Bio.xyz Association operates the services, requires users to rely on third-party wallets, and governs launch access through platform terms and promoter agreements rather than custodial intermediation. Changes in securities, token-sale, sanctions, or market-structure rules force changes to launch eligibility, platform operations, or venue support.
(Source: Launchpad Terms)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Bio.xyz Association issues BIO, stewards BIO infrastructure and treasury, and operates the services. That role carries entity-level exposure to legal changes affecting token-launch platforms, operational disclosures, sanctions screening, and permitted product scope.
(Source: Basic Token Information, Launchpad Terms)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
BIO terms place legal and tax compliance on users, and the airdrop and genesis terms require participants to assume their own tax consequences. Tokenholders carry uncertainty around local tax treatment of staking, airdrops, launch participation, and secondary-market activity.
(Source: Launchpad Terms)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
The genesis and airdrop terms impose eligibility restrictions and jurisdictional controls. Changes in law expand those restrictions, limit user access, or require additional compliance gating for launch participation and token distribution.
(Source: Launchpad Terms)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
The Pashov Audit Group review of the Launchpad Curation Contracts, dated March 12, 2025, reported one critical, two high, two medium, and three low findings. The findings include an incorrect vestingDuration parameter flow, a pledge-limit bypass risk for whitelisted users, a potential permanent denial of service on updateFundraiser(), precision issues in token distribution math, and whitelist-allocation edge cases. Contract-level design or implementation errors of this kind affect vesting, allocation fairness, or fundraiser operation when they reach production.
(Source: Bio Security Review, Audits)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
BIO indexes multiple external security reviews on the docs site, including Pashov Audit Group and FYEO reviews. The audit reports state that security reviews cannot guarantee the complete absence of vulnerabilities and recommend further reviews, bug bounties, and monitoring.
(Source: Audits, Bio Security Review)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
BIO economics depend on continued demand for launches, staking, BioXP participation, and secondary-market trading. The liquidity engine ties ongoing project funding to AMM trading fees and milestone-linked unlocks, and the token page ties governance participation and launch access to BIO staking. Weakening demand reduces fee-driven funding, liquidity depth, and governance participation.
(Source: Launcher, Basic Token Information, Staking BIO)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
BIO supply is uncapped, the token page states the initial distribution changes over time through future governance proposals, and platform terms let Bio.xyz modify BioXP earning methods, expirations, lock durations, veBIO calculation methods, and associated privileges. Those powers reshape participation economics, governance weight, and tokenholder expectations over time.
(Source: Basic Token Information, Launchpad Terms, BioXP)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.