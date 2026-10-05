Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Users and developers today must deal with many separate blockchains, each with its own wallets, bridges and execution rules. Anoma is a distributed operating system for intent-centric applications that abstracts those differences into one unified interface. Users state the outcome they want, such as swapping one token for another, and do not need to manage the steps across chains.
(Source: Anoma is Now Live on Ethereum Mainnet, Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)
(b) Operational priorities
The Anoma Foundation funds development from about USD 60.25 million raised in four private sales, plus a founder contribution of CHF 50,000, and it holds 10% of the XAN supply. The MiCA white paper states that these funds pay for an operations team of more than 40 members across blockchain development, community, legal, marketing and partnerships, and for ecosystem growth through user incentives, developer attraction and DeFi integrations. The 2025 community round of $2.5 million was earmarked for go-to-market activities around the mainnet launch.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)
(c) High-level project overview
The Anoma Resource Machine is the state and execution model of the Anoma operating system and uses a resource model rather than a UTXO or account model. The Anoma Protocol Adapter is a smart contract that brings the Resource Machine onto existing chains, so users and applications on those chains gain native intents, programmable privacy and interoperability without changes to the base chain. The adapter went live on Ethereum mainnet on November 18, 2025, and applications such as AnomaPay run on top of it.
(Source: Anoma is Now Live on Ethereum Mainnet, Anoma Specification)
(d) Primary token functions
XAN is the native token of Anoma and launched on Ethereum mainnet on September 29, 2025. It is used for payments, transaction fees and governance. Since Governance V2 went live on September 16, 2026, holders delegate XAN voting power and vote on proposals covering the token's supply, functionality, treasury and governance settings.
(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, Anoma Tokenomics)
(e) Control surface reliance
At launch, governance was built into the XAN token contract, and holders locked XAN to vote on upgrades while a governance council could propose upgrades when voters did not reach quorum. Governance V2 moved this logic into an OpenZeppelin Governor contract with a timelock that owns the token, and it reduced the upgrade council to a backup role with a 42-day delay that holders can cancel. The Foundation states that it lost control over the protocol and the token at issuance, and the control model now rests on token-holder votes.
(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XAN MiCA White Paper)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Hao Hua (Awa) Sun Yin
Labs/DevCo
Board member and authorized signatory of Heliax (CH) AG, the Zug engineering firm that develops Anoma, and cofounder of Anoma (Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG, Anoma About)
First female data scientist and software engineer at Chainalysis, researcher at Tendermint in the Cosmos ecosystem, and a contributor to the Ethereum Community Fund (Anoma About). The registry lists her as Hao Hua Sun Yin, the same name the MiCA white paper uses for the Council member published as Awa Sun Yin (XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Impressum).
Nicolas Christoph Hofstetter
Labs/DevCo
Board member and authorized signatory of Heliax (CH) AG and of its affiliate Heliax (FL) Anstalt in Vaduz (Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG, Moneyhouse, Heliax (FL) Anstalt)
Executive director of the Anoma Foundation, and the reviewed sources disclose no earlier roles (XAN MiCA White Paper).
Adrian Brink
Labs/DevCo
Cofounder of Anoma (Anoma About)
Founded and led several companies focused on blockchain infrastructure and was a core contributor to several leading ecosystems before meeting his cofounders in the Cosmos ecosystem in 2020 (Anoma About).
Christopher Goes
Labs/DevCo
Cofounder of Anoma (Anoma About)
Core developer at Tendermint in the Cosmos ecosystem, lead designer of the IBC protocol, and primary developer of the Wyvern Protocol used by OpenSea (Anoma About).
Adrian Brink
Foundation
President and member of the Council of the Anoma Foundation (XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Impressum)
Founded and led several companies focused on blockchain infrastructure and was a core contributor to several leading ecosystems (Anoma About).
Hao Hua (Awa) Sun Yin
Foundation
Member of the Council of the Anoma Foundation (XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Impressum)
First female data scientist and software engineer at Chainalysis and researcher at Tendermint (Anoma About).
Christopher (Walden) Goes
Foundation
Member of the Council of the Anoma Foundation, listed as Christopher Walden in the MiCA white paper and as Christopher Goes in the impressum (XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Impressum)
Core developer at Tendermint, lead designer of IBC and primary developer of the Wyvern Protocol (Anoma About).
Nicolas Hofstetter
Foundation
Executive director of the Anoma Foundation (XAN MiCA White Paper)
Board member of Heliax (CH) AG and Heliax (FL) Anstalt, and the reviewed sources disclose no earlier roles (Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG).
The Anoma DAO runs through the XanGovernor contract, which has no officers, and the upgrade council is a 4-of-6 Safe multisig whose signers are not publicly named (Anoma Governance V2 is Live, GitHub anoma/token).
DAO/Onchain Governance
The DAO has no named officeholders, and the council members hold no published individual titles (XanV2 Governance Docs).
No DAO officeholders are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The Anoma DAO owns no disclosed IP. The MiCA white paper states that the Anoma Foundation holds and manages the key ecosystem assets, including intellectual property, technology rights and source code to the protocol. The DAO controls only the XAN token contract, which its timelock owns onchain.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Blockscout, XAN Token)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The XAN token is an upgradeable proxy whose owner is a TimelockController at 0xcE935C8A47D4414eF2613d0786D65e1c91Ae3149, and only the timelock can change the token. Proposals go through the XanGovernor contract and need 25,000 XAN to create, a 7-day voting delay, a 14-day voting period, a quorum of 10% of supply with more For than Against votes, and a 14-day timelock. Any address can execute a passed proposal because the executor role is open. The upgrade council, a 4-of-6 Safe, can schedule an upgrade only as a backup, and a council upgrade waits 42 days, during which holders can cancel it. Holders can also replace the council or strip its permissions, and the council cannot block that. No pause role is disclosed.
(Source: Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XanV2 Governance Docs, GitHub anoma/token, Nethermind Audit)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Under Governance V1, holders locked XAN to vote on protocol upgrade proposals, and the council could propose upgrades when voters did not reach quorum. Governance V2 replaced locking with delegation, and voting power counts only once it has been delegated. Balances locked under V1 now vest linearly over three years from September 29, 2026 at 12:00 UTC, and these unvested tokens keep full voting power. Holders can decide changes to the token's supply, functionality, treasury and governance settings, and they cannot bypass the 7-day delay, 14-day vote and 14-day timelock.
(Source: Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XanV2 Upgrade Docs, XAN is Live!)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
XAN holders have no right to revenue distribution. The MiCA white paper states that the token confers no rights, that no supply adjustment or value protection scheme exists and that no compensation scheme applies. Holders can vote on treasury settings through the Governor, and no treasury distribution to holders has been adopted.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
(e) Dissolution authority
No party holds a disclosed authority to dissolve the Anoma DAO, and the DAO has no legal wrapper. The Governance V2 announcement, the governance docs and the MiCA white paper set out no wind-down mechanism or dissolution vote threshold.
(Source: Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XanV2 Governance Docs, XAN MiCA White Paper)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Anoma Foundation is a foundation under Swiss law, registered in the Commercial Register of Canton Zug on December 3, 2020 under CHE-264.379.335. Its registered office is Baarerstrasse 82, 6300 Zug, and the MiCA white paper listed an earlier address at Gotthardstrasse 26 in Zug. It is the offeror and original issuer of XAN, and as a foundation it has no owners.
(Source: Anoma Impressum, XAN MiCA White Paper)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation holds and manages intellectual property, technology rights and source code to the Anoma protocol and related technologies. It operates the anoma.foundation site and its docs, and the code is published in the anoma GitHub organization. The Foundation discloses no subsidiaries. Heliax (CH) AG, which the MiCA white paper lists as its software provider, is a separate company, and no ownership link between the two is disclosed.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Impressum, GitHub anoma/token)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The MiCA white paper states that the Foundation automatically lost all control over the protocol, the token and related smart contracts when XAN was issued, and that full control passed to tokenholders. Onchain, the token's owner is the DAO timelock rather than a Foundation address. The Foundation keeps discretion over the airdrop program, including eligibility, allocation and the right to alter or end it. It also votes with its own 10% allocation like any other holder once that allocation is delegated.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Blockscout, XAN Token, Airdrop Program Terms and Conditions)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation has no disclosed ownership of or control over Heliax (CH) AG. The MiCA white paper lists Heliax as a software service provider, and the contract terms between them are not published. The two entities share personnel, because Council member Hao Hua Sun Yin and executive director Nicolas Hofstetter also sit on the Heliax board, which gives the Foundation indirect influence through common leadership.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation holds no disclosed pause, upgrade or governance-executor role over the XAN contracts. The token is owned by the DAO timelock, executed proposals can be triggered by any address, and the only other upgrade path is the 4-of-6 council Safe, whose signers are not publicly named. The genesis TokenDistributor contract named that Safe as its governance council.
(Source: XanV2 Governance Docs, Blockscout, XAN Token, Blockscout, TokenDistributor)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation holds 10% of the XAN supply, or 1,000,000,000 XAN, which was locked at launch and vests linearly over three years from September 29, 2026. It also allocates up to 10% of supply, or 1,000,000,000 XAN, to airdrop seasons at its discretion. The Foundation raised about USD 60.25 million in four private sales, which fund its operations. No fee or revenue stream is directed to the Foundation.
(Source: Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, Airdrop Program Terms and Conditions, XAN MiCA White Paper)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Heliax (CH) AG is a Swiss stock corporation in Zug, UID CHE-146.269.234, with share capital of CHF 100,000 and an address at Dammstrasse 16. It was named Heliax AG until December 23, 2024, and the MiCA white paper lists Heliax AG as the software provider for Anoma. Anoma describes Heliax as the engineering firm working on research and development of Anoma products. MODULAR IT CONSULTING LTD., a British Virgin Islands company, is the person seeking admission to trading in the second MiCA white paper and is not the development company.
(Source: Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG, XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma About, XAN MiCA White Paper II)
(b) IP ownership & control
Heliax owns no disclosed Anoma IP, because the MiCA white paper places the protocol IP, technology rights and source code with the Anoma Foundation. Heliax (FL) Anstalt in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, is an affiliate that shares the same two board members and has an IT consulting and software purpose. No ownership chart links the two Heliax entities.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Moneyhouse, Heliax (FL) Anstalt)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Heliax holds no disclosed power over the Anoma DAO, the treasury, protocol-controlled resources or token administration. Token administration sits with the DAO timelock and the backup council Safe, and no Heliax address is named in either role.
(Source: XanV2 Governance Docs, GitHub anoma/token)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Heliax has no disclosed ownership of or control over the Anoma Foundation, which as a Swiss foundation has no owners. Its board members Hao Hua Sun Yin and Nicolas Hofstetter also serve as a Foundation Council member and as the Foundation's executive director, which gives Heliax indirect influence through shared leadership.
(Source: Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG, XAN MiCA White Paper)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Heliax holds no disclosed pause, upgrade or executor authority over the XAN contracts. Upgrades require a Governor vote through the timelock or a 42-day council upgrade that holders can cancel, and neither path names Heliax.
(Source: XanV2 Governance Docs, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Heliax is paid under an undisclosed service arrangement with the Foundation as its software provider. The Core Contributors category holds 15% of XAN supply and vests linearly over three years from September 29, 2026, and the recipients within it are not named. No fee or revenue stream is directed to Heliax.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
All 10,000,000,000 XAN were minted on September 18, 2025 through the genesis TokenDistributor contract. The MiCA white paper states that 75% of supply, or 7,500,000,000 XAN, was illiquid at the mainnet launch, which leaves up to 2,500,000,000 XAN in the Community, Marketing and Liquidity category outside the lock.
(Source: Blockscout, TokenDistributor, XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Tokenomics)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Backers
- Allocation: 31%
- Tokens: 3,100,000,000 XAN
- Use: Allocations to investors from the private fundraising rounds
- Category: Community, Marketing and Liquidity
- Allocation: 25%
- Tokens: 2,500,000,000 XAN
- Use: Community incentives including airdrop seasons, market presence and liquidity
- Category: R&D and Ecosystem
- Allocation: 19%
- Tokens: 1,900,000,000 XAN
- Use: Continued research, development and ecosystem growth
- Category: Core Contributors
- Allocation: 15%
- Tokens: 1,500,000,000 XAN
- Use: Allocations to contributors who build the core protocol suite
- Category: Anoma Foundation
- Allocation: 10%
- Tokens: 1,000,000,000 XAN
- Use: Foundation operational needs
(Source: Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma XAN Airdrop Registration is Now Open)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No fixed price was set at TGE. The MiCA white paper states that the offer was made through airdrops with no funds collected, so no offer price applies. Price discovery happened on exchanges, with KuCoin running a call auction from 09:00 to 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2025 before spot trading opened. CoinGecko records a price of about $0.2424 at 00:00 UTC on September 30, 2025, after the first day of trading.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, KuCoin Listing Announcement, CoinGecko API, XAN on 30-09-2025)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
XAN.
(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma Tokenomics)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
XAN has a fixed supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens, confirmed by the token contract's total supply onchain. The MiCA white paper states that no supply adjustment mechanism exists. Governance can vote on supply changes through the Governor and timelock, and no such change has been adopted.
(Source: Anoma Tokenomics, Blockscout, XAN Token, XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Backers
- Vesting terms: 12-month lock-up from launch, then linear release, implemented as V1 locked balances that vest linearly over 1,095 days from September 29, 2026 at 12:00 UTC with no cliff
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: R&D and Ecosystem
- Vesting terms: 12-month lock-up from launch, then linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: Core Contributors
- Vesting terms: 12-month lock-up from launch, then linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: Anoma Foundation
- Vesting terms: 12-month lock-up from launch, then linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: no.
- Category: Community, Marketing and Liquidity
- Vesting terms: No lock-up disclosed, with airdrop portions released as eligible users claim in each season
- Circulating treatment: Circulating treatment: conditional.
(Source: Anoma Tokenomics, XanV2 Upgrade Docs, ADR-01, Vest V1 Locked Balances, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. The Season 1 airdrop was executed at TGE on September 29, 2025, so it is treated as a past airdrop. The Foundation also announced a Season 2 for Kaito yappers, Discord members, Shrimpers NFT holders and app testers, and the reviewed sources neither confirm its distribution nor include a commitment to publish quarterly recipient wallet lists.
(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma XAN Airdrop Registration is Now Open)
Executed airdrop
The Foundation allocated up to 10% of supply, or 1,000,000,000 XAN, to airdrops across several seasons. Season 1 covered three segments. Kaito yappers and stakers were allocated by leaderboard rank, Discord members known as Anomages by role and activity, and testnet champions by testnet rank. Users registered by September 22, 2025 at 23:59 UTC and claimed at claim.anoma.foundation from TGE until October 5, 2025 at 09:00 UTC. Eligibility and allocation were at the Foundation's discretion, and U.S. persons and residents of sanctioned jurisdictions were excluded. No per-address source for Season 1 has been published, and the reviewed announcements, terms and the anoma/token repository contain no CSV, Merkle dump, Dune dashboard or claim endpoint. The genesis TokenDistributor commits to a Merkle root onchain, but the tree behind it is not published.
(Source: Anoma XAN Airdrop Registration is Now Open, XAN is Live!, Airdrop Program Terms and Conditions, Anoma Airdrop, GitHub anoma/token)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. The Foundation conducted the Season 1 airdrop at TGE in September 2025.
(Source: XAN is Live!)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed for XAN, and neither MiCA white paper nor the tokenomics page names a market maker (XAN MiCA White Paper, XAN MiCA White Paper II, Anoma Tokenomics).
- Token Allocation Committed: No native XAN is disclosed as loaned or allocated to a market maker, and liquidity is covered only by the general Community, Marketing and Liquidity category (Anoma Tokenomics).
- Term Duration: No market-maker term is disclosed because no agreement is disclosed.
- Structure Name: No loan, option or retainer structure is disclosed.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: KuCoin, XAN/USDT spot pair, with a call auction from 09:00 to 10:00 UTC and trading from 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2025 (KuCoin Listing Announcement)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed by KuCoin or the Foundation, and the second MiCA white paper states that no listing agreement had been concluded when it was notified on August 22, 2025 (KuCoin Listing Announcement, XAN MiCA White Paper II).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in XAN is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: Binance Alpha and Binance Futures, with listing moved from September 23 to September 29, 2025, Alpha at 10:00 UTC and Futures at 10:30 UTC (Binance Announcement)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed by Binance or the Foundation (Binance Announcement).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in XAN is disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: First private sale, led by Polychain Capital with Coinbase Ventures, P2P Capital, Figment, ZKV, Maven 11 and others (The Anoma Foundation Announces the 3rd Fundraise)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument is not publicly disclosed (XAN MiCA White Paper).
- Date Of Sale: Q1 2021 per the MiCA white paper, while Foundation announcements date this round to 2020 (XAN MiCA White Paper, The Anoma Foundation Announces the 3rd Fundraise)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed. All four sales share the 31% Backers category and raised about USD 60.25 million in total (Anoma Tokenomics, XAN MiCA White Paper).
- Vesting Schedule: Backers carry a 12-month lock-up from launch followed by linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026 (Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live).
- Series Name: Second private sale, led by Polychain Capital (The Anoma Foundation Announces the 3rd Fundraise)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument is not publicly disclosed (XAN MiCA White Paper).
- Date Of Sale: Q4 2021 (XAN MiCA White Paper)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed, and the round sits within the 31% Backers category (Anoma Tokenomics).
- Vesting Schedule: Backers carry a 12-month lock-up from launch followed by linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026 (Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live).
- Series Name: Third round of USD 25 million, co-led by CMCC Global with Electric Capital, Delphi Digital, Dialectic and others (The Anoma Foundation Announces the 3rd Fundraise)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument is not publicly disclosed (XAN MiCA White Paper).
- Date Of Sale: Q2 2023, announced May 31, 2023 (XAN MiCA White Paper, The Anoma Foundation Announces the 3rd Fundraise)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed, and the round sits within the 31% Backers category (Anoma Tokenomics).
- Vesting Schedule: Backers carry a 12-month lock-up from launch followed by linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026 (Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live).
- Series Name: Community round of $2.5 million in two Echo rounds of $1.5 million and $1 million, led by Native Crypto and CMS Holdings with nearly 900 backers (Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)
- Investment Vehicle: Private sale on the Echo platform, with the instrument not publicly disclosed (Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round).
- Date Of Sale: Q1 2025, announced January 30, 2025 (XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)
- Number of tokens sold: The tokens sold in this round are not disclosed (Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round).
- Vesting Schedule: No round-specific schedule is disclosed, and backer allocations carry a 12-month lock-up followed by linear vesting over three years from September 29, 2026 (Anoma Tokenomics, Anoma Governance V2 is Live).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been publicly reported as of 2026-09-28. The review covered the anoma/token repository and its audit reports, the Anoma blog through the Governance V2 launch of September 16, 2026, and news coverage of XAN since its launch on Ethereum on September 29, 2025.
(Source: GitHub anoma/token, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XAN is Live!)
(b) Exploit vector summary
Not applicable. No exploit vector affecting XAN is on the public record.
(Source: GitHub anoma/token)
(c) Quantified impact
Not applicable. No reported incident affected XAN, its supply or holder balances, and the token's onchain total supply remains 10,000,000,000 XAN.
(Source: Blockscout, XAN Token)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Not applicable. No token exploit required remediation. Pre-launch audits found no critical, high or medium issues. Zellic reported one low and one informational finding, both fixed, and Nethermind reported one informational finding in the V2 upgrade, which the team mitigated.
(Source: Zellic Audit, Nethermind Audit)
(e) Current status
Not applicable. No token incident is open, under investigation or in litigation as of 2026-09-28.
(Source: GitHub anoma/token)
(f) References (optional)
No post-mortem exists because no token exploit occurred. The Zellic, Informal Systems and Nethermind audit reports are the reviewed references.
(Source: Zellic Audit, Informal Systems Audit, Nethermind Audit)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
XAN's TGE is complete, and its EU market access rests on two MiCA white papers notified to the Central Bank of Ireland on August 22, 2025. The second paper states that no listing agreement had been concluded at notification and flags a risk that the token may not be listed. A change in MiCA rules or a regulator challenge to either white paper could restrict EU trading, and exchanges outside the EU could delist XAN under their own rules. The white paper also warns that XAN may lose value in part or in full and may not always be transferable or liquid.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, XAN MiCA White Paper II)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
The Anoma Foundation is a Swiss foundation in Zug, the development work runs through Heliax (CH) AG in Zug and its Liechtenstein affiliate, and the admission to trading is sought by MODULAR IT CONSULTING LTD. in the British Virgin Islands. A change in Swiss, Liechtenstein, BVI or EU rules could force licensing, reporting or structural changes at any of these entities. The DAO has no legal wrapper, which leaves its legal status and any member liability unsettled.
(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, XAN MiCA White Paper II, Moneyhouse, Heliax (CH) AG)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
The Foundation gives no tax guidance for receiving, holding or trading XAN. Airdropped tokens may be treated as income on receipt in some jurisdictions and only on disposal in others, and the three-year vesting of locked balances may create timing questions for recipients. The airdrop terms state that participants alone are responsible for determining and paying any taxes. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.
(Source: Airdrop Program Terms and Conditions)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
The airdrop terms exclude U.S. persons under Regulation S and residents of sanctioned or embargoed jurisdictions, bar VPN use to get around geoblocks and permanently disqualify users who break these rules. The terms are governed by Swiss law with arbitration in Zurich, which makes disputes costly for users elsewhere. These exclusions narrow the holder base, and users who breach them risk losing their allocation.
(Source: Airdrop Program Terms and Conditions, XAN MiCA White Paper)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
XAN is an upgradeable proxy, so a malicious or faulty implementation passed by governance or scheduled by the council could change balances or supply. Nethermind found that the council could, under specific conditions, schedule an upgrade that voters could not cancel in time, by combining its 42-day upgrade with a queued proposal that lengthens the voting period. The team mitigated this, and Nethermind noted that a narrow variant remains possible with very low likelihood. The Protocol Adapter contracts that bring Anoma to Ethereum and other chains add further smart contract risk outside the token audits.
(Source: Nethermind Audit, XanV2 Governance Docs, Anoma is Now Live on Ethereum Mainnet)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
The token and TokenDistributor were audited by Zellic in July 2025 and by Informal Systems in September 2025, and the V2 upgrade was audited by Nethermind in August 2026. Zellic found one low-severity overlap between the claim window and the burn of unclaimed tokens, which was fixed. The 14-day timelock and the 42-day council delay give holders time to react to a bad upgrade. These audits cover the token and governance contracts only, and they cannot catch a compromised council key, a harmful proposal that voters approve or low participation that leaves quorum to a few large holders. No public bug bounty or formal verification of the token is disclosed.
(Source: Zellic Audit, Informal Systems Audit, Nethermind Audit, Anoma Governance V2 is Live)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
XAN's value depends on demand for payments, fees and governance across Anoma applications such as AnomaPay, since holders receive no revenue share. Starting September 29, 2026, the 75% of supply that was locked at launch, held by Backers, R&D and Ecosystem, Core Contributors and the Foundation, begins vesting linearly over three years, which adds about 6.8 million XAN to claimable supply each day. If application demand stays low while these unlocks continue, selling pressure could weigh on price.
(Source: Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XanV2 Upgrade Docs, XAN MiCA White Paper)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
Governance can change XAN's supply, functionality, treasury and governance settings through the Governor and timelock. Unvested locked balances keep full voting power, so backers, contributors and the Foundation, who together hold 75% of supply, can reach the 10% quorum and pass changes to supply or treasury policy that other holders oppose. The upgrade council can also schedule upgrades when quorum is not reached, subject to holder cancellation within 42 days.
(Source: Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XanV2 Governance Docs, Anoma Tokenomics)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.