(a) Problem the project solves

Consumers and businesses that want to move between fiat money and crypto face fragmented payment rails, local licensing rules and settlement friction. Alchemy Pay is a payment solutions provider that builds infrastructure to bridge fiat and crypto economies, offering payment gateways and on and off ramp services so that businesses and consumers can transact in both traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies. The MiCA white paper states that the project was founded in 2017, and Alchemy Pay reports fiat payment coverage in 173 countries.

(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License)

(b) Operational priorities

Alchemy Pay draws on a committee-managed treasury that holds team and ecosystem reward tokens for market expansion, operational growth, partner rebates and community airdrop campaigns. Its stated priorities are expanding regulated payment coverage, including money transmitter licenses in 19 U.S. states, and building Alchemy Chain, a Layer-1 for stablecoin and cross-border payments whose mainnet went live in May 2026. The February 2026 supply framework directs newly issued ACH to validator and node incentives, payment activity, developers and merchant, stablecoin and infrastructure integrations.

(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License, The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live, ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser))

(c) High-level project overview

Alchemy Pay runs a hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway. Merchants accept a range of cryptocurrencies and are settled in local fiat currency, and integrators use SDKs and APIs to embed the gateway and the on and off ramp in online and offline retail systems. Alchemy Chain extends this stack as a payments-focused Layer-1 that uses ACH as its gas token, and Alchemy Pay describes the chain as aligned with MiCA, PSD2 and the Hong Kong stablecoin framework.

(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live, Alchemy Chain Roadmap)

(d) Primary token functions

ACH is a utility token issued as an ERC-20 on Ethereum and a BEP-20 on BNB Smart Chain. Enterprise partners such as merchants and payment platforms pledge ACH to integrate the gateway, with the pledge tied to expected transaction volume and reclaimable when the partner leaves. ACH is the native gas token of Alchemy Chain and supports validator participation. The MiCA white paper describes governance voting as a planned future use and states that ACH confers no claim to profits, dividends or issuer assets.

(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live)

(e) Control surface reliance

The project has run under a management committee since January 2023, and that committee controls the treasury and decides changes to token rights. Onchain, the ACH minter role sits with a 3-of-6 Safe multisig whose signers are not publicly named, and a single externally owned address holds the pauser role. The MiCA white paper plans a formal onchain governance mechanism for ACH holders with no timeline. A community vote on the supply adjustment schedule ran from May 12 to May 17, 2026, and its mechanism and result are not published.

(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, Minter Safe, Blockscout, ACH Token, ACH Supply Adjustment Vote (TradingView))